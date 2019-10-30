Littelfuse Reports Third Quarter Results For 2019

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFUS), a global manufacturer of leading technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 28, 2019:

Net sales of $362.0 million were down 18% versus the prior year period, and down 16% organically, primarily due to ongoing global trade uncertainties, excess electronics channel inventories and declines in global auto production

Segment performance versus the prior year period: Electronics sales decreased 23% (down 21% organically) Automotive sales decreased 9% (down 7% organically) Industrial sales increased 6% (up 7% organically)

GAAP diluted EPS was $1.44; adjusted diluted EPS was $1.78 and includes $0.17 of benefits related to certain tax items and a non-operating mark-to-market gain that were not in the company's original guidance

GAAP effective tax rate was 13.9% and the adjusted effective tax rate was 15.5%

During the quarter, the company repurchased approximately $49.5 million of common stock

Year-to-date, cash flow from operations was $160.9 million and free cash flow was $122.5 million, representing a 105% conversion from net income

“Our performance this quarter reflects the successful execution by our global teams to actively manage costs as we continue to work through the challenging macro environment,” said Dave Heinzmann, Littelfuse President and Chief Executive Officer. “While navigating the soft demand, we achieved an adjusted EBITDA margin of 21% to deliver adjusted EPS above guidance. Beyond the current back-drop, we remain well-positioned to deliver ongoing superior value for our stakeholders.”

For the fourth quarter of 2019*, the company expects:

Net sales in the range of $333 to $345 million

Adjusted diluted EPS in the range of $1.06 to $1.20

Adjusted effective tax rate in the range of 19% - 20%

For the full year of 2019*, the company expects:

Adjusted effective tax rate of approximately 18%

Free cash flow to exceed 100% of net income

*Littelfuse provides guidance on a non-GAAP (adjusted) basis. GAAP items excluded from guidance may include the after-tax impact of items including acquisition and integration costs, restructuring, impairment and other charges, certain purchase accounting adjustments, non-operating foreign exchange adjustments and significant and unusual items. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to results computed in accordance with GAAP. Littelfuse is not able to forecast the excluded items in order to provide the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure without unreasonable efforts.

Dividend

The company will pay a cash dividend on its common stock of $0.48 per share on December 5, 2019 to shareholders of record as November 21, 2019

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Littelfuse will host a conference call today, Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss the results. The call will be broadcast live and available for replay at Littelfuse.com.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse (NASDAQ: LFUS) is a global manufacturer of leading technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. Serving over 100,000 end customers, our products are found in automotive and commercial vehicles, industrial applications, data and telecommunications, medical devices, consumer electronics and appliances. Our 11,000 worldwide associates partner with customers to design, manufacture and deliver innovative, high-quality solutions, for a safer, greener and increasingly connected world - everywhere, every day. Learn more at Littelfuse.com.

“Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

The statements in this press release that are not historical facts are intended to constitute "forward-looking statements" entitled to the safe-harbor provisions of the PSLRA. These statements may involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, risks relating to product demand and market acceptance; economic conditions; the impact of competitive products and pricing; product quality problems or product recalls; capacity and supply difficulties or constraints; coal mining exposures reserves; failure of an indemnification for environmental liability; exchange rate fluctuations; commodity price fluctuations; the effect of Littelfuse, Inc.'s ("Littelfuse" or the "Company") accounting policies; labor disputes; restructuring costs in excess of expectations; pension plan asset returns less than assumed; integration of acquisitions; uncertainties related to political or regulatory changes and other risks which may be detailed in the company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and outcomes may differ materially from those indicated or implied in the forward-looking statements. This release should be read in conjunction with information provided in the financial statements appearing in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 29, 2018. For a further discussion of the risk factors of the company, please see Item 1A. "Risk Factors" to the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 29, 2018.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The information included in this press release includes the non-GAAP financial measures of organic revenue growth, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted effective tax rate, free cash flow, net debt, adjusted gross leverage, and adjusted net leverage. Many of these non-GAAP financial measures exclude the effect of certain expenses and income not related directly to the underlying performance of our fundamental business operations. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is set forth in the attached schedules.

The company believes that organic revenue growth, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted diluted earnings per share, and adjusted effective tax rate provide useful information to investors regarding its operational performance because they enhance an investor’s overall understanding of our core financial performance and facilitate comparisons to historical results of operations, by excluding items that are not related directly to the underlying performance of our fundamental business operations or were not part of our business operations during a comparable period. The company believes free cash flow is a useful measure of its ability to generate cash. The company believes that net debt, adjusted gross leverage and adjusted net leverage are useful measures of its credit position. The company believes that all of these non-GAAP financial measures are commonly used by financial analysts and others in the industries in which we operate, and thus further provide useful information to investors. Management additionally uses these measures when assessing the performance of the business and for business planning purposes. Note that our definitions of these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from those terms as defined or used by other companies.

LITTELFUSE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (in thousands) September 28,

2019 December 29,

2018 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 476,057 $ 489,733 Short-term investments 33 34 Trade receivables, less allowances of $39,874 and $36,038 at September 28, 2019 and December 29, 2018, respectively 226,352 232,892 Inventories 240,059 258,228 Prepaid income taxes and income taxes receivable 2,730 2,339 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 62,361 49,291 Total current assets 1,007,592 1,032,517 Net property, plant, and equipment 329,792 339,894 Intangible assets, net of amortization 326,417 361,474 Goodwill 813,653 826,715 Investments 26,662 25,405 Deferred income taxes 7,485 7,330 Right of use lease assets, net 21,598 — Other assets 18,162 20,971 Total assets $ 2,551,361 $ 2,614,306 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 107,211 $ 126,323 Accrued liabilities 114,549 138,405 Accrued income taxes 16,989 20,547 Current portion of long-term debt 10,000 10,000 Total current liabilities 248,749 295,275 Long-term debt, less current portion 668,160 684,730 Deferred income taxes 51,776 51,853 Accrued post-retirement benefits 28,725 31,874 Non-current operating lease liabilities 17,237 — Other long-term liabilities 64,502 72,232 Total equity 1,472,212 1,478,342 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,551,361 $ 2,614,306

LITTELFUSE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (in thousands, except per share data) September 28,

2019 September 29,

2018 September 28,

2019 September 29,

2018 Net sales $ 361,971 $ 439,191 $ 1,165,350 $ 1,316,187 Cost of sales 231,025 259,597 737,368 817,983 Gross profit 130,946 179,594 427,982 498,204 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 54,224 69,782 174,845 220,540 Research and development expenses 19,728 20,454 62,595 65,742 Amortization of intangibles 9,827 13,130 30,068 38,501 Total operating expenses 83,779 103,366 267,508 324,783 Operating income 47,167 76,228 160,474 173,421 Interest expense 5,559 5,775 16,834 16,980 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 4,968 982 5,636 (6,372 ) Other (income) expense, net (4,764 ) 1,259 (3,406 ) (2,362 ) Income before income taxes 41,404 68,212 141,410 165,175 Income taxes 5,757 14,666 24,982 33,275 Net income $ 35,647 $ 53,546 $ 116,428 $ 131,900 Income per share: Basic $ 1.46 $ 2.13 $ 4.72 $ 5.31 Diluted $ 1.44 $ 2.10 $ 4.68 $ 5.23 Weighted-average shares and equivalent shares outstanding: Basic 24,482 25,109 24,646 24,817 Diluted 24,684 25,471 24,894 25,212 Comprehensive income $ 18,621 $ 45,599 $ 101,744 $ 107,732

LITTELFUSE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended (in thousands) September 28,

2019 September 29,

2018 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income $ 116,428 $ 131,900 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: 93,511 130,495 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade receivables 2,781 (20,588 ) Inventories 18,102 (17,624 ) Accounts payable (29,453 ) 17,033 Accrued liabilities and income taxes (44,241 ) 20,736 Prepaid expenses and other assets 3,735 (9,836 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 160,863 252,116 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired (775 ) (313,475 ) Purchases of property, plant, and equipment (38,397 ) (55,946 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment 6,212 858 Net cash used in investing activities (32,960 ) (368,563 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Net (payments) proceeds from credit facility and senior notes (7,500 ) 207,475 Purchases of common stock (99,387 ) — Cash dividends paid (32,990 ) (29,258 ) All other cash provided by financing activities 4,412 17,042 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (135,465 ) 195,259 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (6,114 ) (10,273 ) (Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (13,676 ) 68,539 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 489,733 429,676 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 476,057 $ 498,215

LITTELFUSE, INC. NET SALES AND OPERATING INCOME BY SEGMENT (Unaudited) Third Quarter Year-to-Date (in thousands) 2019 2018 Change % Growth

/(Decline) 2019 2018 Change % Growth

/(Decline) Net sales Electronics $ 227,252 $ 296,472 $ (69,220 ) (23.3 )% $ 752,199 $ 860,240 $ (108,041 ) (12.6 )% Automotive 104,681 114,416 (9,735 ) (8.5 )% 326,814 367,718 (40,904 ) (11.1 )% Industrial 30,038 28,303 1,735 6.1 % 86,337 88,229 (1,892 ) (2.1 )% Total net sales $ 361,971 $ 439,191 $ (77,220 ) (17.6 )% $ 1,165,350 $ 1,316,187 $ (150,837 ) (11.5 )% Operating income (loss) Electronics $ 34,567 $ 72,464 $ (37,897 ) (52.3 )% $ 127,233 $ 193,739 $ (66,506 ) (34.3 )% Automotive 11,437 10,863 574 5.3 % 34,987 44,965 (9,978 ) (22.2 )% Industrial 6,822 4,134 2,688 65.0 % 16,158 14,123 2,035 14.4 % Other(a) (5,659 ) (11,233 ) N.M. (17,904 ) (79,406 ) N.M. Total operating income $ 47,167 $ 76,228 $ (29,061 ) (38.1 )% $ 160,474 $ 173,421 $ (12,947 ) (7.5 )% Operating Margin 13.0 % 17.4 % 13.8 % 13.2 % Interest expense 5,559 5,775 16,834 16,980 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 4,968 982 5,636 (6,372 ) Other (income) expense, net (4,764 ) 1,259 (3,406 ) (2,362 ) Income before income taxes $ 41,404 $ 68,212 $ (26,808 ) (39.3 )% $ 141,410 $ 165,175 $ (23,765 ) (14.4 )%

(a) "other" typically includes non-GAAP adjustments such as acquisition-related and integration costs, purchase accounting inventory adjustments and other charges, and restructuring charges. (See Supplemental Financial Information for details.)

N.M. - Not meaningful

Third Quarter Year-to-Date (in thousands) 2019 2018 % Growth

/(Decline) 2019 2018 % Growth

/(Decline) Operating Margin Electronics 15.2 % 24.4 % (9.2 )% 16.9 % 22.5 % (5.6 )% Automotive 10.9 % 9.5 % 1.4 % 10.7 % 12.2 % (1.5 )% Industrial 22.7 % 14.6 % 8.1 % 18.7 % 16.0 % 2.7 %

LITTELFUSE, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (In millions of USD except per share amounts unaudited) Non-GAAP EPS reconciliation Q3-19 Q3-18 YTD-19 YTD-18 GAAP diluted EPS $ 1.44 $ 2.10 $ 4.68 $ 5.23 EPS impact of Non-GAAP adjustments (below) 0.34 0.39 0.97 2.34 Adjusted diluted EPS $ 1.78 $ 2.49 $ 5.65 $ 7.57

Non-GAAP adjustments - (income)/expense Q3-19 Q3-18 YTD-19 YTD-18 Acquisition related and integration costs (a) $ 3.2 $ 2.9 $ 6.9 $ 17.0 Restructuring, impairment and other charges (b) 2.5 5.2 11.0 10.2 Amortization backlog - IXYS (c) — 3.1 — 8.7 Change in control - IXYS (d) — — — 2.1 Acquisition related stock-based compensation charge (e) — — — 4.5 Purchase accounting inventory adjustments (f) — — — 36.9 Non-GAAP adjustments to operating income 5.7 11.2 17.9 79.4 Other expense, net (g) — — 5.8 — Non-operating foreign exchange loss (gain) 5.0 1.0 5.6 (6.4 ) Non-GAAP adjustments to income before income taxes 10.7 12.2 29.3 73.0 Income taxes (h) 2.3 2.2 5.1 14.1 Non-GAAP adjustments to net income $ 8.4 $ 10.0 $ 24.2 $ 58.9 Total EPS impact $ 0.34 $ 0.39 $ 0.97 $ 2.34

Adjusted operating margin /Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation Q3-19 Q3-18 YTD-19 YTD-18 Net sales $ 362.0 $ 439.2 $ 1,165.4 $ 1,316.2 GAAP operating income $ 47.2 $ 76.2 $ 160.5 $ 173.4 Add back non-GAAP adjustments 5.7 11.2 17.9 79.4 Adjusted operating income $ 52.9 $ 87.4 $ 178.4 $ 252.8 Adjusted operating margin 14.6 % 19.9 % 15.3 % 19.2 % Add back amortization 9.8 10.0 30.1 29.8 Add back depreciation 13.3 13.1 39.0 37.6 Adjusted EBITDA $ 76.0 $ 110.5 $ 247.5 $ 320.2 Adjusted EBITDA margin 21.0 % 25.2 % 21.2 % 24.3 %

Net sales reconciliation Q3-19 vs. Q3-18 Electronics Automotive Industrial Total Net sales growth (23 )% (9 )% 6 % (18 )% Less: Divestitures (1 )% — — % (1 )% FX impact (1 )% (2 )% (1 )% (1 )% Organic net sales growth (21 )% (7 )% 7 % (16 )%

Net sales reconciliation 2019 YTD vs. 2018 YTD Electronics Automotive Industrial Total Net sales growth (13 )% (11 )% (2 )% (12 )% Less: Acquisitions 1 % — — 1 % Divestitures — % — % (5 )% (1 )% FX impact (2 )% (3 )% (1 )% (2 )% Organic net sales growth (12 )% (8 )% 4 % (10 )%

Income tax reconciliation Q3-19 Q3-18 YTD-19 YTD-18 Income taxes $ 5.8 $ 14.7 $ 25.0 $ 33.3 Effective rate 13.9 % 21.5 % 17.7 % 20.1 % Non-GAAP adjustments - income taxes 2.3 2.2 5.1 14.1 Adjusted income taxes $ 8.1 $ 16.9 $ 30.1 $ 47.4 Adjusted effective rate 15.5 % 21.0 % 17.6 % 19.9 % Free cash flow reconciliation Q3-19 Q3-18 YTD-19 YTD-18 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 80.8 $ 111.2 $ 160.9 $ 252.1 Less: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (13.1 ) (15.6 ) (38.4 ) (55.9 ) Free cash flow $ 67.7 $ 95.6 $ 122.5 $ 196.2

Q4-18 Q1-19 Q2-19 Q3-19 For the Twelve Months Ended September 28, 2019 Adjusted EBITDA $ 84.3 $ 89.1 $ 82.5 $ 76.0 $ 331.9 September 28, 2019 Current portion of long-term debt $ 10.0 Long-term debt, less current portion 668.2 Total debt $ 678.2 Less: Cash and cash equivalents 476.1 Net debt $ 202.1 Adjusted Gross Leverage (defined as total debt divided by adjusted EBITDA) 2.0 Adjusted Net Leverage (defined as net debt divided by adjusted EBITDA) 0.6

Note: Total will not always foot due to rounding.

(a) reflected in selling, general and administrative expenses ("SG&A").

(b) $1.8 million and $0.7 million and $0.1 million and $5.1 million reflected in cost of sales and SG&A, respectively for the three months ended September 28, 2019 and September 29, 2018, and $4.6 million and $6.4 million and $1.0 million and $9.2 million reflected in cost of sales and SG&A, respectively for the nine months ended September 28, 2019 and September 29, 2018.

(c) reflected in amortization of intangibles.

(d) reflected in SG&A.

(e) $2.4 million, $1.6 million and $0.5 million reflected in SG&A, research and development expenses and cost of sales, respectively.

(f) reflected in cost of sales.

(g) year-to-date amounts included $2.8 million impairment charges to certain other investments, $2.6 million loss on the disposal of a business, and $0.4 million gain primarily related to the final payments for the acquisition of Monolith.

(h) reflected the tax impact associated with the non-GAAP adjustments.

