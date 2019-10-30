aescuvest.eu: DxPx-Konferenz bietet Einblicke in die Zukunft der Diagnostik

|By Business Wire
Ab dem 18. November wird Düsseldorf wieder zum Nabel der internationalen Medizintechnik-Welt; dann trifft sich hier die Branche zur Leitmesse Medica. Erstmals versammelt parallel dazu die DxPx-Konferenz Start-ups, etablierte Akteure und Investoren, die sich speziell der Innovation in den Bereichen Diagnostik (Dx), KI-/digitale Diagnostik, Digitale Gesundheit und Research verschrieben haben. aescuvest.eu nutzt diese Gelegenheit, um vor Experten-Publikum Start-ups zu präsentieren, die schon bald auf der Finanzierungs-Plattform für Gesundheitsunternehmen um Anlegergelder werben werden.
Digitalisierung hilft in vielen Bereichen, Abläufe effizienter zu gestalten und dadurch bessere Ergebnisse zu erzielen. Gerade im Gesundheitssektor ist sie ein Werkzeug mit enormen Potenzial für den medizinischen Fortschritt, somit für eine verbesserte Lebensqualität von Patienten. Aber Digitalisierung bietet nicht nur erhebliche Chancen für die Gesellschaft, sondern auch für Investoren, die auf diesen Megatrend setzen.
„Innovationstreiber sind häufig kleine Research-Teams und junge Unternehmer“, so Dr. Patrick Pfeffer, Gründer und CEO der digitalen Finanzierungsplattform aescuvest. „Diese haben gegenüber etablierten Unternehmen noch immer gravierende Nachteile beim Zugang zu Finanzierungen. Unsere Mission ist es, Innovation im Gesundheitssektor möglich zu machen und neue Wege des Fundings zu erschließen. Dabei eröffnen wir gleichzeitig einer breiten Anlegerschicht die Möglichkeit, ihr Geld so anzulegen, wie es bislang nur großen Vermögen vorbehalten war. Als spezialisierte Plattform haben wir dabei das Anliegen, die auf unseren Plattformen vorgestellten Unternehmen innerhalb der Branche durch Vernetzung voranzubringen. Eine Konferenz wie die DxPx ist daher eine passende Ergänzung für unsere Online-Aktivitäten.“
Persönlicher Kontakt bleibt auch in Zeiten der Digitalisierung ein Erfolgsfaktor
„Die Idee zur Initiierung einer Diagnose-spezifischen Partnering-Konferenz entstand aus persönlichen Frustrationen als ehemaliger CEO eines Dx-Start-ups. Um anderen Start-ups zu helfen, wollen wir die Interessenvertreter der Branche für einen Tag der Deal-orientierten Vernetzung und Debatte über die heißesten Themen der Branche zusammenbringen“, so Dr. Mirko Stange, Geschäftsführer des Konferenz-Organisators SilverSky LifeSciences.
Auf der Veranstaltung werden Entscheidungsträger aus über 20 Ländern erwartet. Für aescuvest.eu ist die Konferenz somit die perfekte Gelegenheit, um einige seiner Kandidaten für anstehende Finanzierungskampagnen zu präsentieren. aescuvest.eu wurde mit finanzieller und inhaltlicher Unterstützung von EIT Health, der durch die EU finanzierten Netzwerk-Initiative aus mehr als 150 Partnern des Gesundheitssektors, gestartet, um europaweit Innovationen in Medizintechnik, Biotechnologie und Digital Health zu finanzieren. Auf der DxPx werden Emperra aus Potsdam, Lipozyt Marker aus Bremen sowie PharmGenomics aus Mainz präsent sein. Die Unternehmen bieten unter anderem innovative Lösungen für die Bereiche Diabetes und Darmkrebs. Besonderer Anreiz für die Start-ups ist die Aussicht, auf Basis des Feedbacks der Investorengespräche auf der DxPx entweder zu einer einwöchigen Investoren-Roadshow nach China oder zu einer Präsentation im Rahmen der „Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference“ in San Francisco eingeladen zu werden.
aescuvest ist die erste pan-europäische Crowdinvesting-Plattform, die sich auf den äußerst innovativen und nachhaltig wachsenden Gesundheitsmarkt spezialisiert hat. aescuvest eröffnet privaten wie institutionellen Anlegern die Möglichkeit, unternehmerische Investitionen in diesem chancenreichen Wirtschaftszweig mit überdurchschnittlichen Renditechancen zu tätigen. Unternehmen präsentieren auf der Plattform ihre smarten Ideen, patenten Produkte oder digitalen Konzepte, um sie mit Hilfe der Crowd, Business Angels und Venture-Capital-Geber zu finanzieren. Dabei erreichen sie ein Netzwerk von mehr als 550.000 Branchenexperten und platzieren ihre Idee direkt in der Zielgruppe und gegenüber einer breiten Öffentlichkeit. Mit Sitz im Finanzzentrum Frankfurt startete www.aescuvest.de als Crowdfunding-Plattform in Deutschland, um Innovationen aus den Bereichen Medizintechnik, Biotechnologie, Digitale Gesundheit, Gesundheitsimmobilie oder Dienstleistung verwirklichen zu können. 2018 markiert der Start von www.aescuvest.eu – powered by EIT Health – die Premiere einer Crowdfunding-Plattform für Unternehmen des Gesundheitssektors, die europaweit grenzüberschreitendes Finanzieren und Investieren möglich macht.
Journalisten können sich online registrieren unter DxPx2019_Press_Partners oder vor Ort am Anmeldeschalter am Haupteingang des Konferenzzentrums.
Originalversion auf businesswire.com ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191030005514/de/
