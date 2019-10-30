Navint Acquires Leading Quote-to-Cash Implementation Provider Statera

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|October 30, 2019 08:04 AM EDT
Navint Partners, a consulting and technology firm that helps recurring revenue companies drive growth and operational efficiency, today announced it has acquired Statera, a premier Salesforce implementation firm. The deal is designed to bring together advisory and process innovation with deep Salesforce CPQ (Configure, Price, Quote) & Billing implementation capability to help clients modernize their lead-to-revenue operations and succeed in today’s customer-centered economy.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191030005157/en/
As the shift to a recurring revenue model continues, many businesses struggle to create sales and billing processes that support the dynamic nature of the modern contract. Across every industry, the proliferation of new business models, such as subscriptions and other Business to Business (B2B) and Direct to Consumer (DTC) channels has redefined how people and businesses buy everything from software to vehicles. The front-end disruption has left organizations challenged to transform their back-end processes and technologies to keep up.
Modern lead-to-revenue solutions must bridge the gap between sales and finance to support multiple users, disparate revenue streams and complex billing calculations during the quoting process. They also must enable contract alterations like upgrades, add-ons and swaps - all while maintaining a seamless customer experience. Without a connected CPQ, Billing, CLM (Customer Lifecycle Management) and ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) system combined with process and operational change, businesses risk revenue leakage, churn, reporting issues, manual process overload, SKU proliferation, billing disputes and more. While most B2B and recurring revenue businesses recognize the need to transform across their entire lead-to-revenue lifecycle, it can be incredibly difficult, time consuming and costly.
“Enterprises are struggling to operate against new revenue models and find themselves increasingly challenged to connect CPQ, Billing, CLM, ERP and revenue recognition. In order to enable true transformation, companies need to understand how to optimize their business processes and connect front and back office technologies,” said Jim Martindale, CEO of Navint. “Adding Statera’s deep technical expertise to Navint’s proven business and advisory services allows us to deliver a comprehensive and connected set of services to meet our enterprise clients’ most difficult lead-to-revenue challenges. We can now accelerate how we offer these services to current clients and expand our reach to help new clients successfully transform. We are incredibly excited to welcome the entire Statera team to the Navint family.”
Navint works across the entire lead-to-revenue technology ecosystem including all major ERP, CLM, CPQ & Billing technologies. A majority of Navint clients deploy the Salesforce platform, which represented a unique opportunity for Navint to build a premier Salesforce CPQ & Billing capability. Earlier this year, Navint received Salesforce Billing certification and expanded its internal team to meet growing market demand for recurring revenue technology experts.
“The combined Navint and Statera team will connect extensive business advisory and ERP experience with deep technical and implementation capabilities, uniquely positioning the company to help clients modernize their lead-to-revenue operations across the front and back office,” said Chong Moua, General Partner of Boathouse Capital.
Brad Weydert, President of Statera, said, “This is an exciting time for Statera. We’ve experienced a significant amount of growth over the last five years and are excited to be partnering with Navint and Boathouse for the next stage of our growth. Boathouse also brings expertise and resources that will help us continue to build our position in the market through strategic acquisitions and growth initiatives.”
Navint will retain all Statera employees and offices, resulting in an expanded footprint in London, New York, Boston, Chicago, Denver and Dallas.
About Navint
Navint is a consulting and technology firm that helps recurring revenue companies drive growth and operational efficiency. We deploy modern lead-to-revenue solutions that connect deep strategy and process expertise with technologies across the front and back office. We are strategically-led, operationally-minded and technology-supported to implement across the Salesforce, CPQ, Billing, CLM and ERP solutions best suited for our clients’ unique lead-to-revenue requirements.
About Boathouse Capital
Boathouse Capital is a Philadelphia-based private equity firm with $350 million of capital under management. We invest $5 million to $30 million of flexible capital in the form of debt and equity into high growth middle-market companies including software, technology-enabled services and healthcare IT/services companies. Our sector-focused investment strategy is centered around partnering with management teams to create enduring value and position our companies for accelerated growth.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191030005157/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT