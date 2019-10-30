Druva Extends Platform With Most Comprehensive Protection and Automation for Cloud Workloads

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|October 30, 2019 08:07 AM EDT
Druva, Inc., a leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, today announced powerful new capabilities providing industry-leading coverage for cloud workloads, strategic integrations and automated functionality, to accelerate any enterprises’ journey to the cloud. The updates include support for Slack and Microsoft Teams, new advanced backup, recovery and global policy capabilities for AWS workloads, as well as integrations with ServiceNow, Splunk and Okta. The latest enhancements ensure greater control and protection of data residing across these new cloud workloads, while also making it accessible for critical business insights and analytics.
Organizations are more data-driven than ever, and data is driving core initiatives such as innovation and customer experience. The cloud has become the de-facto environment for these programs, however, the movement of these critical processes to the cloud require the highest level of data protection with thorough and effective security, compliance and workload visibility. Automation then becomes a key factor to delivering value at scale without constant oversight and human effort. With today’s new capabilities, Druva is now delivering the industry’s most comprehensive workload coverage and integration capabilities, empowering customers to yield more from their data through key integrations with automation and visibility components, and delivering the best value from their data at a fraction of the cost of other services.
“Today’s most successful companies find ways to identify and execute game-changing ideas with velocity,” said Mike Palmer, Chief Product Officer, Druva. “IT teams enable velocity by choosing platforms built natively to support integration, automation, security and compliance. Druva’s data protection solutions cover their on-premises and cloud workloads, eliminates costly and frustrating infrastructure management and enables secure and unified access to enterprise data for next generation analytics capabilities and more.”
Now, Druva is bringing enterprises a comprehensive and scalable way to seamlessly protect and utilize data in the same place it’s being created. These new features and support continue Druva’s promise to deliver leading technology for protecting and managing data, no matter where it resides - endpoints, data center or cloud workloads.
- Support for Slack - Customers can now preserve the integrity of communication/conversations on the platform for e-discovery, compliance and legal hold requirements.
- Microsoft Teams - Added to Druva’s support for Microsoft Office 365, delivering data protection for Teams workloads and enabling admins to seamlessly and quickly recover from scenarios where data gets deleted due to accidental deletion/rogue user or in the event of a ransomware attack.
- Automated Disaster Recovery - Simplifies the setup of disaster recovery (DR) plans within AWS environments with the ability to create cross-account DR plans as well as cross-region support. Additionally, Amazon Relational Database Service (RDS) resources can also now be included as part of DR plans, and users can also automate the creation of production-like environments for Dev/QA purposes with a single click.
- Splunk Integration - Splunk users can integrate with Druva’s protected data and enable a complete visibility, security and analysis across all enterprise and IoT data assets. This is also available via Splunk’s native application.
- ServiceNow Integration - A RESTful API-based integration (or via ServiceNow’s native application) helps reduce IT operational overhead by enabling ServiceNow users to report on IT tickets originating from Druva and get end-to-end visibility across all enterprise data assets.
- Okta Integration - Automated user on-boarding and off-boarding without the need for any on-premises components and mitigate configuration needs with Druva’s pre-configured app on Okta Integration Network. Druva is now also part of the Okta Identity Network.
In August, Druva announced the industry’s first intelligent storage tiering system, with support across all layers of AWS storage, including Amazon S3, Amazon S3 Glacier and Amazon S3 Glacier Deep Archive. This new capability ensures end-to-end data protection driven by machine learning, policy management via one-click actions across all tiers, and easier management through a central dashboard to manage archiving, deletion and governance processes. Through this automated and intelligent feature, enterprises can ultimately reduce total cost of ownership (TCO) of up to 50 percent.
“At Okta, we’re on a mission to enable any organization to securely use any technology,” said Ernesto Tey, VP, Global Strategic Alliances, Okta. “Our integration with Druva provides our joint customers with seamless and secure access to the Druva platform, making it easier for them to protect their most valuable data. In today’s environment of rising malicious attacks and ransomware, backups and archival are becoming critical resources for protection to ensure business continuity in the event of such an attack. By embedding Okta technology into its platform, Druva can focus on its core products while Okta solves for complex identity challenges.”
“Data has become the fuel to drive innovation, and the exponential increase of data expected in the next several years means there is no end in sight,” said Phil Goodwin, research director, IDC. “But as this data becomes more critical to business success, it’s protection also becomes increasingly critical. Given the sheer scale and disparate data sources, Druva’s centralized platform, ability to integrate with other popular SaaS solutions, and scalable protection could be a compelling benefit as more enterprises migrate workloads to the cloud.”
Availability
Druva’s integration with Okta is now generally available to all Druva customers. Integrations with ServiceNow and Splunk will be available to all customers by the end of 2019.
Select customers will have early access to Druva’s new capabilities for Slack beginning in November, and will be generally available to all customers by Q1 2020.
Additional Information
- Join this morning’s 10AM PT/1PM ET webinar to learn more about all of Druva’s new features
- Read the Druva blog to learn more about our new capabilities
- Learn more about Druva’s approach to data protection and management
About Druva
Druva delivers Data Protection and Management for the cloud era. Druva Cloud Platform is built on AWS and offered as-a-Service; customers drive down costs by up to 50 percent by freeing themselves from the burden of unnecessary hardware, capacity planning, and software management. Druva is trusted worldwide by over 4,000 companies at the forefront of embracing the cloud. Druva is a privately held company headquartered in Sunnyvale, California and is funded by Sequoia Capital, Viking Global Investors, Tenaya Capital, Riverwood Capital and Nexus Partners. Visit Druva and follow us @druvainc.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191030005326/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT