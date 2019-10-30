Workforce Logiq Acquires ENGAGE Talent and its Proprietary, AI-Driven Models for Discovering, Acquiring, and Retaining Talent

|By Business Wire
Workforce Logiq, a global provider of workforce management software and services to large corporations, has acquired predictive analytics and AI software company ENGAGE Talent. The acquisition will equip Workforce Logiq customers with proprietary benchmarks and real-time intelligence to find, engage, hire, and retain the top candidates in the market faster and more affordably than ever before.
“Employers want an edge in hiring and retaining the best talent. In today’s hyper-competitive market, that requires taking a more proactive and intelligence-based approach to workforce management,” said Jim Burke, CEO of Workforce Logiq. “ENGAGE’s data science expertise and proprietary benchmarks provide our customers with an analytical advantage to make better and faster decisions, and a predictive head start to attract and keep the market’s best talent.”
ENGAGE analytics give HR and procurement leaders useful, validated, and actionable intelligence to:
- Accurately identify and shortlist candidates most willing and likely to engage with recruiters, apply for and accept jobs.
- Recommend and prioritize the most effective channels to source for known roles and create future talent pipelines.
- Create unique and customized candidate-specific messaging to improve recruitment and retention engagement rates.
- Benchmark real-time talent supply and demand analytics, compensation analyses, and industry and competitive profiles, trends, and intelligence.
ENGAGE’s patent-pending Talent Retention Risk (TRR) ScoreSM is an employment volatility benchmark that enables real-time predictive recruiting and retention decision making. ENGAGE’s TRR Scores also position organizations to anticipate and plan for future skill supply and demand gaps. The company’s proprietary ENGAGE 5D ProfileSM predicts the optimal candidate-specific workplace attraction characteristics, enabling organizations to tailor recruitment and retention messaging based on the unique attributes most likely to optimize job appeal, including company environment, organizational stability, strength of leadership, and opportunities for growth.
The ENGAGE Talent platform is relied on by global industry leaders, including Allstate, Dell, and Saint Gobain. ENGAGE’s data science model was recently validated in a Harvard Business Review article, which found that the candidates ENGAGE identified as “most likely” to be receptive to new opportunities were twice as responsive to unsolicited recruitment messages and 63% more likely to change jobs, as compared to those who were predicted to be “unlikely” to be receptive.
“Problem solving with data science is in our DNA,” said Joseph Hanna, founder and CEO of ENGAGE Talent. “That makes us a great fit for Workforce Logiq. Their team thinks differently about how to prepare clients for today’s challenges. The combination of our expert advisors, AI capabilities, and proven platforms give us the freedom and responsibility to innovate, disrupt, and solve problems for more organizations and their broader full-time and contingent talent challenges – globally.”
Workforce Logiq and ENGAGE: Shaping the Future of Talent Management
Workforce Logiq is owned by global investment firm The Carlyle Group.
Cam Dyer, managing director and co-head of global technology, media, and telecommunications at The Carlyle Group, said, “As a result of this acquisition, Workforce Logiq will make ENGAGE’s proven recruitment and retention data science capabilities available to the talent supply chain, creating exciting possibilities to impact and reshape the future of global talent management. We look forward to continuing to leverage our global platform and expertise to support Workforce Logiq in its continued growth.”
With the acquisition of ENGAGE Talent and the recently announced exclusive partnership with Upwork, Workforce Logiq has a universal sourcing solution capable of addressing all elements of clients’ acquisition and retention programs, including full-time (RPO), contingent (MSP), and freelance/”gig” (FMS) workers.
Joseph Hanna, founder and CEO of ENGAGE Talent will join the company’s executive leadership team as Chief Strategy Officer, Workforce Logiq and Managing Director, ENGAGE Talent. Tim Yates, most recently the CEO of Monster Worldwide and current member of ENGAGE’s Board of Directors, will join Workforce Logiq’s Board.
For more information on the acquisition, visit the ENGAGE – Workforce Logiq Welcome Center and check out the interactive infographic – “In-Play or At Risk?” – which showcases ENGAGE’s Talent Retention Risk (TRR) Score and ENGAGE 5D Profile for all U.S. states.
About Workforce Logiq
Workforce Logiq — the global leader in workforce management intelligence, technology, and expertise — enables organizations to win the talent they need to grow. With clients in 50+ countries, Workforce Logiq provides expert guidance, real-time analytics and patented and patent-pending, award-winning technologies, including Managed Service Provider (MSP), Vendor Management System (VMS) and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) solutions. Backed by The Carlyle Group, the company helps clients attain greater management, performance, and financial control over their talent supply chains. Powered by more than 1,000 workforce management experts, the company currently manages 8,000 active global supplier relationships and $3 billion in spend globally. Workforce Logiq is headquartered in Orlando, Florida; its European headquarters is in Stockholm, Sweden. Formerly operating as ZeroChaos, the company rebranded to Workforce Logiq in January 2019. For more information visit http://www.workforcelogiq.com, follow on Twitter @WorkforceLogiq, or connect with Workforce Logiq on LinkedIn.
About ENGAGE Talent
ENGAGE Talent offers the first Total Talent Intelligence™ platform for companies that recognize the impact of people on business performance. ENGAGE uses AI predictive models with data from 40,000 external sources to deliver the most holistic and validated talent intelligence worldwide. Market leading companies depend on ENGAGE to improve talent acquisition, candidate engagement, competitive intelligence, and labor market analytics. ENGAGE was awarded the Most Interesting AI Company in HR Technology from HR Examiner, 2019. For more information, please visit www.engagetalent.com.
