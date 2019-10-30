Dow Leaders Achieve Top Honors on OUTstanding’s 2019 Leading LGBT+ Professionals Lists

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|October 30, 2019 09:09 AM EDT
Dow (NYSE: DOW) today announced that four leaders earned recognition on two 2019 OUTstanding lists – LGBT+ Executives and LGBT+ Future Leaders. Two of these individuals ranked in the top 10 for their respective categories.
2019 marks the seventh year OUTstanding, a professional network for LGBT+ executives and their allies, has published these lists. Annual rankings are based on a review process of nominees selected among professionals actively contributing to an environment where employees feel safe, respected and valued both within and outside of the workplace.
“In order to attract and retain the best talent worldwide, compete globally and deliver the most value to our stakeholders, we are focused on creating an inclusive culture – both at Dow and in our communities,” said Karen S. Carter, chief inclusion officer and chief human resources officer, Dow. “Thanks to Jim, Louis, Alberto and Cory who are setting the example and leading the way to an inclusive culture for all.”
Dow leaders honored as Top 100 Leading LGBT+ Executives:
Jim Fitterling, Chief Executive Officer, Dow, #3
Fitterling is leading the charge at Dow to enhance the company’s culture and accelerate workplace inclusion and diversity. Known for his dedication to equality, inclusion and diversity, Fitterling came out in 2014 and is a strong proponent of Dow’s 10 employee resource groups (ERG), including GLAD, Dow’s LGBT+ and ally ERG. As the first board-elected “out executive” named to a Fortune 100 CEO role, he continues to be instrumental in Dow’s ongoing drive toward inclusion and LGBT+ equality. Fitterling continues to set an example among top LGBT+ and ally executives both at Dow and around the world as he advocates for inclusion and diversity. Fitterling also shares his insights by mentoring LGBT+ employees with the aim of making a long-term, sustained and positive impact on their lives. Additionally, in September, he joined the Out Leadership Global Advisory Board. Recently, during Fitterling’s first year as CEO, the Company earned the 37th place on the 2019 Top 50 Companies for Diversity list from Diversity, Inc. – 13 places higher than the previous year.
Louis A. Vega; President, North America; Vice President, Government Affairs and Advocacy, North America; #18
An outspoken supporter for a more inclusive culture, Vega is committed to bringing his passion for issues of equality to the business and government realms. A prominent role model both in and out of the Company, Vega engages with organizations around the world to drive change and greater understanding as an advocate for equality. In his everyday role, Louis is engaged in conversations with elected officials and industry leaders on the benefits of an inclusive workplace for all employees to drive business results. He has utilized these relationships to promote and champion equality, testifying in support of the bipartisan passage of the Equality Act in the U.S. House of Representatives. His longtime engagement, philanthropy, volunteerism and visible leadership have been recognized by many organizations and honors, as evidenced by his multi-year inclusion on the OUTstanding LGBT+ Role Models list. Additionally, while living in Australia, Vega was named to Australia’s 50 outstanding LGBTI business executives list in 2018.
Dow leaders chosen as Top 50 LGBT+ Future Leaders:
Alberto Pino, Home Care Marketing Leader, Dow Latin America, #8
As the founder of Dow’s GLAD Mexico City chapter, Pino has spearheaded Dow’s efforts in Latin America for many years, raising awareness and driving culture change related to LGBT+ inclusion. Now, he oversees Dow’s partnerships with LGBT+-related NGOs worldwide, collaborating with these organizations to help drive a more inclusive culture at Dow and around the world. His charismatic personality and dedication to fostering equality have earned him speaking invitations all over the world, where he has delivered impassioned presentations that share best practices and strategies for advancing inclusion. Pino helped found Pride Connection in 2014, the first Mexican association for companies supporting the LGBT+ community, which now boasts more than 100 corporate members.
Cory Valente, Senior R&D Manager, Dow Performance Silicones, #16
Valente previously served as global leader for Dow’s LGBT+ and ally employee resource group, GLAD, for nearly five years, setting and implementing the network’s strategic priorities in alignment with goals related to enhancing corporate reputation, promoting culture change and encouraging equitable policies and practices. He continues to collaborate with Dow colleagues and leaders globally, championing a fully inclusive workplace and world. During his tenure, GLAD grew to more than 4,500 participants around the world, and LGBTQ+ employee engagement increased to the highest levels Dow has seen. Valente also ensures that Dow maintains strong partnerships with thought-leading external organizations, including OUTstanding, Out and Equal (O&E), and many others.
Leading the way on inclusion and equality
A top global employer recognized as an advocate of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT+) inclusion and equality, Dow offers LGBT+ colleagues best-in-class policies and practices including equal benefits to same-sex partners for health, dental and life insurance as well as bereavement leave, relocation, survivor benefits and dual career assistance. The Company’s employee resource group for LGBT+ and ally employees, GLAD, was founded in 2000. With 35 chapters globally, the group continues to grow, recently opening chapters in Mumbai, India; Shanghai, China; and Tel Aviv, Israel, Singapore and Bangkok, Thailand.
Dow also works to help shape public policy for fair and equal treatment of all LGBT+ citizens through state and federal advocacy efforts in the U.S. Dow has achieved unparalleled progress in LGBT+ equality in the workplace and beyond, gaining national recognition for its inclusive culture and standards. Beginning in 2005, Dow has received a 100% rating on the Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Index for 14 consecutive years – the first company in the chemical industry to receive this recognition.
About Dow
Dow (NYSE: DOW) combines one of the broadest technology sets in the industry with asset integration, focused innovation and global scale to achieve profitable growth and become the most innovative, customer centric, inclusive and sustainable materials science company. Dow’s portfolio of performance materials, industrial intermediates and plastics businesses delivers a broad range of differentiated science-based products and solutions for our customers in high-growth segments, such as packaging, infrastructure and consumer care. Dow operates 113 manufacturing sites in 31 countries and employs approximately 37,000 people. Dow delivered pro forma sales of approximately $50 billion in 2018. References to Dow or the Company mean Dow Inc. and its subsidiaries. For more information, please visit www.dow.com or follow @DowNewsroom on Twitter.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191030005566/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT