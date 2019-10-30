Samsung Introduces Ruggedized Galaxy Tab Active Pro to U.S. Workforce

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|October 30, 2019 01:50 PM EDT
Expanding on its family of ruggedized business tablets, Samsung Electronics America, Inc. today announced the U.S. availability of the Galaxy Tab Active Pro, the company’s latest ruggedized tablet designed for mobile workers. Building off the success of last year’s Tab Active2, the new Galaxy Tab Active Pro is designed for those who conduct business in harsh environments or beyond office walls—including in the field, on the road, or in inclement weather. The new device will be displayed today at the Samsung Developer Conference (SDC) 2019 in San Jose, CA.
The Samsung Galaxy Tab Active Pro is purpose-built for workers in industries such as manufacturing, transportation and public safety, enabling easy access to key applications to take on real-world challenges—both on-site and off. It puts high-durability front and center, able to withstand excessive pressure, temperatures, vibrations and drops through military-standard certification (MIL-STD-810G)1—and featuring IP68 certification for water2 and dust resistance.
“As businesses accelerate their digital transformation, Samsung is leading the industry in defining the role of ruggedized tablets in advancing enterprise mobility,” said Taher Behbehani, Head of Mobile B2B, Samsung Electronics America. “With the Galaxy Tab Active Pro, we listened to our customers, and designed a ruggedized device that delivers on high reliability, great battery life, and rock-solid security—all built into the convenience of a feature-rich, purpose-built tablet.”
For maintaining productivity in wet, inclement weather, the Tab Active Pro also includes an IP68-certified water and dust resistant S Pen, which can be used on a wet display. Additionally, the tablet provides settings for greater flexibility by enabling touchscreen interaction while wearing work gloves3.
Other productivity features for the business user: a 10.1” display—the largest yet for Samsung’s ruggedized B2B tablet line—and a replaceable, fast-charging battery that can power the device for up to 15 hours.4 The Tab Active Pro features a removable back panel, so a fully-charged backup battery can easily inserted while working in the field or to support shift-based jobs.
Bringing Seamless Workflow to Industrial Environments
Samsung DeX5 (desktop experience) is now available for the first time on Samsung’s flagship ruggedized tablet model. DeX creates a more immersive PC-like experience on the tablet, enabling businesses to be more productive outside the office and in tougher environments. It can be used in two ways: Dual Mode for large monitor connectivity, or Standalone Mode, which uses a keyboard to turn the tablet into a PC workstation. This helps ensure seamless workflow whether you’re in the field or on the factory floor.
Other workflow capabilities include POGO pins, letting users conveniently connect and charge the tablet, or attach third-party accessories geared towards their industry. Plus, a new programmable button gives users faster access to the key business applications they need on the job.
Additional Tab Active Pro features include:
- LTE and Wi-Fi Connectivity: Work can continue even without WiFi—an LTE version of the tablet brings added connectivity.
- High-Resolution Camera: The 13MP AF back camera and 8MP front camera make it easy to record detailed field reports or scan documents and share them with colleagues.
- mPOS Ready: A built-in NFC chip makes the tablet mPOS ready, so users can scan bar codes to perform functions such as securing payments or managing inventory.
- Google AR Core: This enables the tablet to leverage augmented reality (AR) to combine real world and virtual environments. Services such as AR Assist can bring workers information in the field, while AR Training can improve training of new hires.
Ecosystem of Applications & Accessories
The Tab Active Pro enables companies to tap an ecosystem of partner applications and accessories to help users manage tasks geared toward their industry, such as applications for asset management, factory automation, and public safety.
With Citrix, one of Samsung’s strategic partners, Tab Active Pro users will benefit from the intelligent capabilities of Citrix® Workspace, which will enable companies to give employees unified, secure and reliable access to the applications, information and tools they need to do their jobs using a single Samsung device.
“Citrix has partnered with Samsung to create a superior experience for employees around the world since the introduction of Knox and DeX, and we are thrilled to be working together to offer a convenient and powerful solution that will enable mobile workers to perform at their best,” said PJ Hough, Executive Vice President and Chief Product Officer, Citrix.
Companies can also access a range of accessories that leverage the Tab Active Pro to create custom mobile solutions, such as professional-grade vehicle mounting for commercial fleets, hand straps for one-hand operation in factories, and multi-charging cradles for various industries.
Secure and IT-Ready for Business
The Galaxy Tab Active Pro is protected by Samsung Knox, a defense-grade security platform built from the hardware level which helps ensure protection across all deployed devices. Additionally, the tablet supports Knox services that provide a business IT administrator with tools to deploy, configure and manage the Tab Active Pro across a business. Using cloud-based Knox Configure, for instance, administrators can set up and customize devices in bulk. Knox Manage provides an MDM solution to give IT administrators a cloud-based command center to remotely manage devices across multiple operating systems.
The Samsung Galaxy Tab Pro is now available in the U.S. through Samsung’s IT reseller partner channel (Wi-Fi version). An LTE-version will be available November 15th. For more information and full product specifications on the Galaxy Tab Active Pro, visit the Samsung B2B site here.
Samsung Galaxy Tab Active Pro Product Specifications:*
|
Display
|
10.1” WUXGA (1920 x 1200)
|
Chipset
|
Qualcomm SDM670
|
Dual 2.0GHz + Hexa 1.7GHz
|
LTE Support
|
Cat.11 3CA
|
Memory
|
4GB + 64GB
|
microSD up to 512GB**
|
Camera
|
13.0MP AF + 8.0MP, Flash
|
Port
|
USB 3.1 Type C, Pogo Pin
|
Samsung DeX
|
YES
|
Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Fingerprint Sensor, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Hall Sensor, Proximity Sensor, RGB Light Sensor
|
Wireless Connectivity
|
USB 3.1 (Gen 1), BT v5.0 (LE up to 2 Mbps), NFC, Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac 2.4G+5GHz, VHT80)
|
GPS
|
YES
|
Dimension, Weight
|
9.9mm x 243.5mm x 170.2mm, 653g(T540)
|
Battery Capacity
|
7600mAh
|
OS/Upgrade
|
Android P
|
Durability
|
MIL-STD-810G,
Anti-shock (1.2m drop test with Protective Cover),
|
Pen
|
S Pen (IP68 Certified, 4096 Pressure Level, Air Command)
|
Security
|
Samsung Knox & Support, Biometric authentication, Security Patch & PLC (3yrs)
About Samsung Electronics America, Inc.
Headquartered in Ridgefield Park, N.J., Samsung Electronics America, Inc. (SEA), is a recognized innovative leader in consumer electronics, mobile devices and enterprise solutions. A wholly owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., SEA is pushing beyond the limits of today’s technology and providing consumers and organizations with a portfolio of groundbreaking products in appliances, home entertainment, Internet of Things, mobile computing, smartphones, virtual reality, wireless infrastructure and wearables, in addition to offering leading content and services related to mobile payments, 360-degree VR video, customer support and more. Samsung is a pioneering leader in smartphones and HDTVs in the U.S. and one of America’s fastest growing home appliance brands. To discover more about Samsung, please visit www.samsung.com. For the latest Samsung news, please visit news.samsung.com/us and follow us @SamsungNewsUS.
*All functionality, features, specifications and other product information provided in this document including, but not limited to, the benefits, design, pricing, components, performance, availability, and capabilities of the product are subject to change without notice or obligation.
**MicroSD card sold separately.
|___________________
|1This device passed military specification (MIL-STD-810G) testing against a subset of 21 specific environmental conditions, including temperature, dust, shock/vibration, and low pressure/high altitude. Device may not perform as shown in all extreme conditions. See user manual.
|2Water-resistant and dustproof based on IP68 rating, which tests submersion in clear water up to 1.5 meters for up to 30 minutes.
|3 Valid for normal thin glove conditions, not for all gloves
|4 Based on average battery life under typical usage conditions. Average expected performance based on typical use. Actual battery life depends on factors such as network, features selected, frequency of calls, and voice, data, and other application-usage patterns. Results may vary.
|5 DeX can be activated via Samsung Galaxy Tab Active Pro keyboard cover sold separately. Accessories and monitor sold separately. Samsung DeX using an HDMI adapter, multi-port adapter or cable is available on Galaxy Tab Active Pro. Using a genuine Samsung HDMI adapter or cable qualified for Samsung DeX is recommended. Cable is sold separately and some functions may differ from DeX Pad. Certain apps may not run or may require license (for purchase) on Samsung DeX.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191030005827/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT