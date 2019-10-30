Samsung Introduces Ruggedized Galaxy Tab Active Pro to U.S. Workforce

Expanding on its family of ruggedized business tablets, Samsung Electronics America, Inc. today announced the U.S. availability of the Galaxy Tab Active Pro, the company’s latest ruggedized tablet designed for mobile workers. Building off the success of last year’s Tab Active2, the new Galaxy Tab Active Pro is designed for those who conduct business in harsh environments or beyond office walls—including in the field, on the road, or in inclement weather. The new device will be displayed today at the Samsung Developer Conference (SDC) 2019 in San Jose, CA.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab Active Pro is purpose-built for workers in industries such as manufacturing, transportation and public safety, enabling easy access to key applications to take on real-world challenges—both on-site and off. It puts high-durability front and center, able to withstand excessive pressure, temperatures, vibrations and drops through military-standard certification (MIL-STD-810G)1—and featuring IP68 certification for water2 and dust resistance.

“As businesses accelerate their digital transformation, Samsung is leading the industry in defining the role of ruggedized tablets in advancing enterprise mobility,” said Taher Behbehani, Head of Mobile B2B, Samsung Electronics America. “With the Galaxy Tab Active Pro, we listened to our customers, and designed a ruggedized device that delivers on high reliability, great battery life, and rock-solid security—all built into the convenience of a feature-rich, purpose-built tablet.”

For maintaining productivity in wet, inclement weather, the Tab Active Pro also includes an IP68-certified water and dust resistant S Pen, which can be used on a wet display. Additionally, the tablet provides settings for greater flexibility by enabling touchscreen interaction while wearing work gloves3.

Other productivity features for the business user: a 10.1” display—the largest yet for Samsung’s ruggedized B2B tablet line—and a replaceable, fast-charging battery that can power the device for up to 15 hours.4 The Tab Active Pro features a removable back panel, so a fully-charged backup battery can easily inserted while working in the field or to support shift-based jobs.

Bringing Seamless Workflow to Industrial Environments

Samsung DeX5 (desktop experience) is now available for the first time on Samsung’s flagship ruggedized tablet model. DeX creates a more immersive PC-like experience on the tablet, enabling businesses to be more productive outside the office and in tougher environments. It can be used in two ways: Dual Mode for large monitor connectivity, or Standalone Mode, which uses a keyboard to turn the tablet into a PC workstation. This helps ensure seamless workflow whether you’re in the field or on the factory floor.

Other workflow capabilities include POGO pins, letting users conveniently connect and charge the tablet, or attach third-party accessories geared towards their industry. Plus, a new programmable button gives users faster access to the key business applications they need on the job.

Additional Tab Active Pro features include:

LTE and Wi-Fi Connectivity: Work can continue even without WiFi—an LTE version of the tablet brings added connectivity.

Work can continue even without WiFi—an LTE version of the tablet brings added connectivity. High-Resolution Camera: The 13MP AF back camera and 8MP front camera make it easy to record detailed field reports or scan documents and share them with colleagues.

The 13MP AF back camera and 8MP front camera make it easy to record detailed field reports or scan documents and share them with colleagues. mPOS Ready: A built-in NFC chip makes the tablet mPOS ready, so users can scan bar codes to perform functions such as securing payments or managing inventory.

A built-in NFC chip makes the tablet mPOS ready, so users can scan bar codes to perform functions such as securing payments or managing inventory. Google AR Core: This enables the tablet to leverage augmented reality (AR) to combine real world and virtual environments. Services such as AR Assist can bring workers information in the field, while AR Training can improve training of new hires.

Ecosystem of Applications & Accessories

The Tab Active Pro enables companies to tap an ecosystem of partner applications and accessories to help users manage tasks geared toward their industry, such as applications for asset management, factory automation, and public safety.

With Citrix, one of Samsung’s strategic partners, Tab Active Pro users will benefit from the intelligent capabilities of Citrix® Workspace, which will enable companies to give employees unified, secure and reliable access to the applications, information and tools they need to do their jobs using a single Samsung device.

“Citrix has partnered with Samsung to create a superior experience for employees around the world since the introduction of Knox and DeX, and we are thrilled to be working together to offer a convenient and powerful solution that will enable mobile workers to perform at their best,” said PJ Hough, Executive Vice President and Chief Product Officer, Citrix.

Companies can also access a range of accessories that leverage the Tab Active Pro to create custom mobile solutions, such as professional-grade vehicle mounting for commercial fleets, hand straps for one-hand operation in factories, and multi-charging cradles for various industries.

Secure and IT-Ready for Business

The Galaxy Tab Active Pro is protected by Samsung Knox, a defense-grade security platform built from the hardware level which helps ensure protection across all deployed devices. Additionally, the tablet supports Knox services that provide a business IT administrator with tools to deploy, configure and manage the Tab Active Pro across a business. Using cloud-based Knox Configure, for instance, administrators can set up and customize devices in bulk. Knox Manage provides an MDM solution to give IT administrators a cloud-based command center to remotely manage devices across multiple operating systems.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab Pro is now available in the U.S. through Samsung’s IT reseller partner channel (Wi-Fi version). An LTE-version will be available November 15th. For more information and full product specifications on the Galaxy Tab Active Pro, visit the Samsung B2B site here.

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active Pro Product Specifications:*

Display 10.1” WUXGA (1920 x 1200) Chipset Qualcomm SDM670 Dual 2.0GHz + Hexa 1.7GHz LTE Support Cat.11 3CA Memory 4GB + 64GB microSD up to 512GB** Camera 13.0MP AF + 8.0MP, Flash Port USB 3.1 Type C, Pogo Pin Samsung DeX YES Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint Sensor, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Hall Sensor, Proximity Sensor, RGB Light Sensor Wireless Connectivity USB 3.1 (Gen 1), BT v5.0 (LE up to 2 Mbps), NFC, Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac 2.4G+5GHz, VHT80) GPS YES Dimension, Weight 9.9mm x 243.5mm x 170.2mm, 653g(T540) Battery Capacity 7600mAh OS/Upgrade Android P Durability MIL-STD-810G, Anti-shock (1.2m drop test with Protective Cover),

IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Pen S Pen (IP68 Certified, 4096 Pressure Level, Air Command) Security Samsung Knox & Support, Biometric authentication, Security Patch & PLC (3yrs)

*All functionality, features, specifications and other product information provided in this document including, but not limited to, the benefits, design, pricing, components, performance, availability, and capabilities of the product are subject to change without notice or obligation.

**MicroSD card sold separately.

___________________ 1This device passed military specification (MIL-STD-810G) testing against a subset of 21 specific environmental conditions, including temperature, dust, shock/vibration, and low pressure/high altitude. Device may not perform as shown in all extreme conditions. See user manual. 2Water-resistant and dustproof based on IP68 rating, which tests submersion in clear water up to 1.5 meters for up to 30 minutes. 3 Valid for normal thin glove conditions, not for all gloves 4 Based on average battery life under typical usage conditions. Average expected performance based on typical use. Actual battery life depends on factors such as network, features selected, frequency of calls, and voice, data, and other application-usage patterns. Results may vary. 5 DeX can be activated via Samsung Galaxy Tab Active Pro keyboard cover sold separately. Accessories and monitor sold separately. Samsung DeX using an HDMI adapter, multi-port adapter or cable is available on Galaxy Tab Active Pro. Using a genuine Samsung HDMI adapter or cable qualified for Samsung DeX is recommended. Cable is sold separately and some functions may differ from DeX Pad. Certain apps may not run or may require license (for purchase) on Samsung DeX.

