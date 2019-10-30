Dynatrace Reports Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results

Dynatrace (NYSE: DT), a market-leading software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud, today released financial results for the second quarter of its fiscal 2020 ended September 30, 2019.

“Dynatrace reported strong second quarter results, highlighted by 37% year-over-year growth in subscription and services revenue, now 98% of our revenue mix,” said John Van Siclen, Chief Executive Officer. “The Dynatrace platform is resonating with customers, evidenced by accelerating logo growth and a solid net expansion rate, which comfortably exceeded 120% for the 6th straight quarter. We are running a well-balanced business, a unique combination of growth and profitability at scale, that we believe provides Dynatrace with an attractive and sustainable business model over the long term.”

Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 and Other Recent Business Highlights:

Financial Highlights:

Total Revenue of $129.4 million, an increase of 27% compared to $101.9 million in Q2 2019

Total ARR of $470.9 million, an increase of 44% compared to $326.4 million at the end of Q2 2019

Subscription and Services revenue of $126.6 million, an increase of 37% compared to $92.2 million in Q2 2019, and representing 98% of total revenue

GAAP Operating loss of $(154.5) million and Non-GAAP Operating Income of $29.4 million

GAAP EPS of $(1.58) and non-GAAP EPS of $0.06

Dynatrace® Platform Highlights:

Ended the quarter with 1,828 Dynatrace customers, a sequential increase of 250 from the end of Q1 2020

Dynatrace Dollar-Based Net Expansion rate greater than 120% for the sixth consecutive quarter

Dynatrace ARR represents 80% of total ARR, increasing from 75% of total ARR at the end of Q1 2020

Business Highlights:

Completed our initial public offering and listed our shares on the New York Stock Exchange on August 1, 2019. The offering resulted in approximately $622.0 million in gross primary proceeds and $590.3 million of net proceeds.

Announced Digital Business Analytics, a new module to the Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform. Digital Business Analytics provides real-time, AI-powered answers to business questions from observability data already flowing through the Dynatrace platform.

To support a growing number of webscale, multi-cloud implementations, Dynatrace doubled the capacity of a cluster which now scales to 50,000 hosts per cluster, and added support for the clustering of clusters for software intelligence scalability without limits.

Second Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights (Unaudited – In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 Annualized recurring revenue $ 470,905 $ 326,439 Year-over-Year Increase 44 % Revenues: Total revenue $ 129,378 $ 101,887 Year-over-Year Increase 27 % Subscription and services revenue $ 126,633 $ 92,225 Year-over-Year Increase 37 % Non-GAAP operating income (*) $ 29,396 $ 17,294 Non-GAAP operating margin (*) 23 % 17 % Non-GAAP net income (*) $ 17,275 $ 7,423 Non-GAAP net income per share $ 0.06 $ 0.03 Shares outstanding used in computing Non-GAAP per share amounts - diluted 269,985 236,275 Unlevered Free Cash Flow (*) $ 27,159 $ 24,327

* Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In our earnings press releases, conference calls, slide presentations, and webcasts, we may use or discuss non-GAAP financial measures, as defined by Regulation G. The GAAP financial measure most directly comparable to each non-GAAP financial measure used or discussed, and a reconciliation of the differences between each non-GAAP financial measure and the comparable GAAP financial measure, are included in this press release after the consolidated financial statements. Our earnings press releases containing such non-GAAP reconciliations can be found in the Investors section of our website at https://ir.dynatrace.com.

Financial Outlook

Based on information available, as of October 30, 2019, Dynatrace is issuing guidance for the third quarter and full year fiscal 2020 as follows:

Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2020:

Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $137 million to $138 million

Non-GAAP operating income is expected to be in the range of $30 million to $31 million

Non-GAAP net income is expected to be in the range of $18 million to $19 million

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.06 to $0.07, based on approximately 282 million diluted weighted-average shares

Full Year Fiscal 2020:

Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $533 million to $535 million

Total ARR is expected to be in the range of $550 million to $555 million

Non-GAAP operating income is expected to be in the range of $119 million to $121 million

Non-GAAP net income is expected to be in the range of $64 million to $67 million

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.23 to $0.24, based on approximately 275 million diluted weighted-average shares

Reconciliation of non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share guidance to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is not available without unreasonable efforts on a forward-looking basis due to the high variability, complexity and low visibility with respect to the charges excluded from these non-GAAP measures; in particular, the measures and effects of stock-based compensation expense specific to equity compensation awards that are directly impacted by future hiring, turnover and retention needs, as well as unpredictable fluctuations in our stock price. We expect the variability of the above charges to have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on our future GAAP financial results.

These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. Refer to the section under the heading Forward-Looking Statements below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures & Key Metrics

In addition to disclosing financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, this press release and the accompanying tables contain certain non-GAAP financial measures.

Non-GAAP financial measures do not have any standardized meaning and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Dynatrace considers these non-GAAP financial measures to be important because they provide useful indicators of its performance and liquidity measures. These are key measures used by our management and board of directors to understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve our annual budget and to develop short and long-term operational plans. In addition, investors often use similar measures to evaluate the performance of a company. Non-GAAP financial measures are presented for supplemental informational purposes only for understanding the company’s operating performance. The non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures presented by other companies. The GAAP financial measure most directly comparable to each non-GAAP financial measure used or discussed, and a reconciliation of the differences between each non-GAAP financial measure and the comparable GAAP financial measure, are included in this press release after the consolidated financial statements.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as Net Income(loss) adjusted by removing the impact of our capital structure (net interest income or expense from our outstanding debt), asset base (depreciation and amortization), tax consequences, restructuring and other gains and losses, transaction and sponsor related costs, gains and losses on foreign currency and stock-based compensation.

Annual Recurring Revenue “ARR” is defined as the daily revenue of all subscription agreements that are actively generating revenue as of the last day of the reporting period multiplied by 365. We exclude from our calculation of Total ARR any revenues derived from month-to-month agreements and/or product usage overage billings.

Dynatrace Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate is defined as the Dynatrace® ARR at the end of a reporting period for the cohort of Dynatrace® accounts as of one year prior to the date of calculation, divided by the Dynatrace® ARR one year prior to the date of calculation for that same cohort. This calculation excludes the benefit of Dynatrace® ARR resulting from the conversion of Classic products to the Dynatrace® platform, as well as any upsell generated at the time of conversion.

Dynatrace customers are defined as accounts, as identified by a unique account identifier, that generate at least $10,000 of Dynatrace® ARR as of the reporting date. In infrequent cases, a single large organization may comprise multiple customer accounts when there are distinct divisions, departments or subsidiaries that operate and make purchasing decisions independently from the parent organization. In cases where multiple customer accounts exist under a single organization, each customer account is counted separately based on a mutually exclusive accounting of ARR.

TTM Adjusted EBITDA/Net Debt Leverage Ratio is defined as our Net Debt divided by our trailing twelve month Adjusted EBITDA. Net Debt is defined as total principal less cash and cash equivalents.

Unlevered Free Cash Flow is defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities and adjusted to exclude cash paid for interest (net of tax), non-recurring restructuring and acquisition related costs, along with costs associated with one-time offerings and filings, less cash used in investing activities for acquisition of property and equipment. However, given our debt obligations, unlevered free cash flow does not represent residual cash flow available for discretionary expenses.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace provides software intelligence to simplify enterprise cloud complexity and accelerate digital transformation. With AI and complete automation, our all-in-one platform provides answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying infrastructure and the experience of all users. That’s why many of the world’s largest enterprises trust Dynatrace to modernize and automate enterprise cloud operations, release better software faster, and deliver unrivalled digital experiences. Curious to see how you can simplify your enterprise cloud? Let us show you. Visit our trial page for a free 15-day Dynatrace trial. To learn more about how Dynatrace can help your business, visit https://www.dynatrace.com, visit our blog and follow us on Twitter @dynatrace.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding management’s expectations of future financial and operational performance and operational expenditures, expected growth, and business outlook, including our financial guidance for the third fiscal quarter and full year 2020, and statements regarding the size of our market and our positioning for capturing a larger share of our market. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts and statements identified by words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control including, without limitation, our ability to maintain our subscription revenue growth rates in future periods, our ability to service our substantial level of indebtedness, market adoption of software intelligence solutions for application performance monitoring, digital experience monitoring and infrastructure monitoring, continued spending on and demand for software intelligence solutions, our ability to successfully convert and upsell our customers as they convert from our Classic products to the Dynatrace® platform, our ability to maintain and acquire new customers, our ability to differentiate our platform from competing products and technologies; our ability to successfully recruit and retain highly-qualified personnel; the price volatility of our common stock, and other risks set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Form 10-Q filed on September 5, 2019 and our other SEC filings. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

DYNATRACE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited – In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

September 30, Six Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue: Subscription $ 115,805 $ 82,389 $ 223,933 $ 160,313 License 2,745 9,662 6,529 20,741 Service 10,828 9,836 21,466 19,054 Total revenue 129,378 101,887 251,928 200,108 Cost of revenue: Cost of subscription 23,456 14,256 39,633 27,388 Cost of service 11,847 7,522 20,656 14,417 Amortization of acquired technology 4,243 4,558 8,800 9,222 Total cost of revenue 39,546 26,336 69,089 51,027 Gross profit 89,832 75,551 182,839 149,081 Operating expenses: Research and development 46,596 19,690 72,255 37,586 Sales and marketing 99,966 44,883 158,181 87,392 General and administrative 86,953 25,211 118,835 45,092 Amortization of other intangibles 10,061 11,964 20,203 24,013 Restructuring and other 779 73 894 483 Total operating expenses 244,355 101,821 370,368 194,566 Loss from operations (154,523 ) (26,270 ) (187,529 ) (45,485 ) Interest expense, net (14,534 ) (17,495 ) (33,720 ) (28,182 ) Other income (expense), net 146 (439 ) 240 2,424 Loss before income taxes (168,911 ) (44,204 ) (221,009 ) (71,243 ) Income tax (expense) benefit (248,423 ) 4,266 (245,480 ) 7,749 Net loss $ (417,334 ) $ (39,938 ) $ (466,489 ) $ (63,494 ) Net loss per share: Basic and diluted $ (1.58 ) $ (0.17 ) $ (1.86 ) $ (0.27 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 264,127 235,215 251,412 235,217

UNAUDITED SHARE-BASED COMPENSATION Three Months Ended

September 30, Six Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Cost of revenues $ 12,720 $ 1,906 $ 16,029 $ 2,990 Research and development 27,379 4,163 34,506 6,581 Sales and marketing 56,781 7,998 71,885 12,461 General and administrative 57,866 8,963 73,751 14,196 Total share-based compensation expense $ 154,746 $ 23,030 $ 196,171 $ 36,228

DYNATRACE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) September 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 211,696 $ 51,314 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 85,602 115,431 Deferred commissions, current 35,094 27,705 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 23,166 18,768 Total current assets 355,558 213,218 Property and equipment, net 24,664 17,925 Goodwill 1,270,163 1,270,120 Other intangible assets, net 229,880 259,123 Deferred tax assets, net 10,806 10,678 Deferred commissions, non-current 26,154 31,545 Other assets 8,117 7,649 Receivable from related party 7,480 1,108 Total assets $ 1,932,822 $ 1,811,366 Liabilities and shareholders' equity / member's deficit Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 10,532 $ 6,559 Accrued expenses, current 78,704 64,920 Current portion of long-term debt — 9,500 Deferred revenue, current 291,857 272,772 Payable to related party — 597,150 Total current liabilities 381,093 950,901 Deferred revenue, non-current 77,630 92,973 Accrued expenses, non-current 18,028 98,359 Deferred tax liabilities — 47,598 Long-term debt, net of current portion 569,789 1,011,793 Total liabilities 1,046,540 2,201,624 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity / member's deficit: Common shares, $0.001 par value, 600,000,000 shares authorized, 280,509,056 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2019 281 — Common units, no par value, 100 units authorized, issued and outstanding at March 31, 2019 — — Additional paid-in capital 1,547,051 (184,546 ) Accumulated deficit (642,491 ) (176,002 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (18,559 ) (29,710 ) Total shareholders' equity / member's deficit 886,282 (390,258 ) Total liabilities and shareholders' equity / member's deficit $ 1,932,822 $ 1,811,366

DYNATRACE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited – In thousands) Six Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (466,489 ) $ (63,494 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash (used in) provided by operations: Depreciation 3,971 3,585 Amortization 29,810 36,697 Share-based compensation 196,171 36,228 Deferred income taxes (48,566 ) (9,437 ) Other 3,690 278 Net change in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 29,578 51,350 Deferred commissions (2,196 ) (2,203 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (888 ) (5,071 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 27,230 9,981 Deferred revenue 9,461 18,246 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (218,228 ) 76,160 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (9,758 ) (3,261 ) Capitalized software additions (564 ) (782 ) Net cash used in investing activities (10,322 ) (4,043 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from initial public offering, net of underwriters' discounts and commissions 590,297 — Settlement of deferred offering costs (5,000 ) — Proceeds from term loans — 1,120,000 Debt issuance costs — (16,288 ) Repayment of term loans (455,189 ) — Payments to related parties — (1,177,021 ) Contribution for tax associated with reorganization 265,000 — Equity repurchases (145 ) (647 ) Installments related to acquisition (4,694 ) (3,653 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 390,269 (77,609 ) Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents (1,337 ) (2,356 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 160,382 (7,848 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 51,314 77,581 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 211,696 $ 69,733

DYNATRACE, INC. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited - In thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 GAAP Share-based compensation Amortization of other intangibles Restructuring & other Non-GAAP Non-GAAP operating income: Cost of revenues $ 39,546 $ (12,720 ) $ (4,243 ) $ — $ 22,583 Gross profit 89,832 12,720 4,243 — 106,795 Gross margin 69 % 83 % Research and development 46,596 (27,379 ) — — 19,217 Sales and marketing 99,966 (56,781 ) — — 43,185 General and administrative 86,953 (57,866 ) — (14,090 ) 14,997 Amortization of other intangibles 10,061 — (10,061 ) — — Restructuring and other 779 — — (779 ) — Operating (loss) income (154,523 ) 154,746 14,304 14,869 29,396 Operating margin (119 )% 23 %

Three Months Ended September 30, 2018 GAAP Share-based compensation Amortization of other intangibles Restructuring & other Non-GAAP Non-GAAP operating income: Cost of revenues $ 26,336 $ (1,906 ) $ (4,558 ) $ — $ 19,872 Gross profit 75,551 1,906 4,558 — 82,015 Gross margin 74 % 80 % Research and development 19,690 (4,163 ) — — 15,527 Sales and marketing 44,883 (7,998 ) — — 36,885 General and administrative 25,211 (8,963 ) — (3,939 ) 12,309 Amortization of other intangibles 11,964 — (11,964 ) — — Restructuring and other 73 — — (73 ) — Operating (loss) income (26,270 ) 23,030 16,522 4,012 17,294 Operating margin (26 )% 17 %

DYNATRACE, INC. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited - In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 Non-GAAP net income: Net loss $ (417,334 ) $ (39,938 ) Tax expense (benefit) 248,423 (4,266 ) Cash paid for tax (262,020 ) (3,981 ) Tax associated with reorganization 254,242 — Related party tax 7,310 — Interest expense 14,534 17,495 Cash paid for interest (11,653 ) (5,890 ) Share-based compensation 154,746 23,030 Amortization of other intangibles 10,061 11,964 Amortization of acquired technology 4,243 4,558 Transaction and sponsor related costs 14,090 3,939 Restructuring and other 779 73 (Gain) loss on currency translation $ (146 ) $ 439 Non-GAAP net income $ 17,275 $ 7,423 Share count: Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic 264,127 235,215 Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted 264,127 235,215 Shares used in non-GAAP per share calculations: Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic 264,127 235,215 Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted 269,985 236,275 Net income (loss) per share: Net loss per share - basic $ (1.58 ) $ (0.17 ) Net loss per share - diluted $ (1.58 ) $ (0.17 ) Non-GAAP net income per share - basic $ 0.07 $ 0.03 Non-GAAP net income per share - diluted $ 0.06 $ 0.03

DYNATRACE, INC. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited - In thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, Trailing Twelve

Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2019 2018 Adjusted EBITDA: Net loss (417,334 ) (39,938 ) $ (519,189 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 248,423 (4,266 ) 229,512 Interest expense, net 14,534 17,495 75,383 Amortization 14,729 18,354 65,905 Depreciation 1,937 1,642 7,705 Restructuring and other 779 73 2,174 Transaction and sponsor related costs 14,090 3,939 25,225 (Gain) loss on currency translation (146 ) 439 (457 ) Share-based compensation 154,746 23,030 231,094 Adjusted EBITDA 31,758 20,768 $ 117,352

Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 Unlevered Free Cash Flow ("uFCF") (After tax adjustment): Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities $ (252,395 ) $ 17,600 Cash paid for interest expense 11,653 5,890 Restructuring and other 779 73 Purchase of property, plant, and equipment (5,607 ) (1,702 ) Transaction and sponsor related costs 14,090 3,939 Tax associated with reorganization 254,242 — Related party tax 7,310 — Total uFCF 30,072 25,800 Interest tax adjustment (2,913 ) (1,473 ) uFCF (After tax adjustment) $ 27,159 $ 24,327

September 30, 2019 Adjusted EBITDA/Net Debt Leverage Ratio: Long-term debt $ 569,789 Cash 211,696 Net debt 358,093 TTM Adjusted EBITDA $ 117,352 Leverage Ratio 3.1 x

DYNATRACE, INC. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited - In thousands, except per share amounts) Six Months Ended September 30, 2019 GAAP Share-based compensation Amortization of other intangibles Restructuring & other Non-GAAP Non-GAAP operating income: Cost of revenues $ 69,089 $ (16,029 ) $ (8,800 ) $ — $ 44,260 Gross profit 182,839 16,029 8,800 — 207,668 Gross margin 73 % 82 % Research and development 72,255 (34,506 ) — — 37,749 Sales and marketing 158,181 (71,885 ) — — 86,296 General and administrative 118,835 (73,751 ) — (17,954 ) 27,130 Amortization of other intangibles 20,203 — (20,203 ) — — Restructuring and other 894 — — (894 ) — Operating (loss) income (187,529 ) 196,171 29,003 18,848 56,493 Operating margin (74 )% 22 %

Six Months Ended September 30, 2018 GAAP Share-based compensation Amortization of other intangibles Restructuring & other Non-GAAP Non-GAAP operating income: Cost of revenues $ 51,027 $ (2,990 ) $ (9,222 ) $ — $ 38,815 Gross profit 149,081 2,990 9,222 — 161,293 Gross margin 75 % 81 % Research and development 37,586 (6,581 ) — — 31,005 Sales and marketing 87,392 (12,461 ) — — 74,931 General and administrative 45,092 (14,196 ) — (5,272 ) 25,624 Amortization of other intangibles 24,013 — (24,013 ) — — Restructuring and other 483 — — (483 ) — Operating (loss) income (45,485 ) 36,228 33,235 5,755 29,733 Operating margin (23 )% 15 %

DYNATRACE, INC. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited - In thousands, except per share amounts) Six Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 Non-GAAP net income: Net loss $ (466,489 ) $ (63,494 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 245,480 (7,749 ) Cash paid for tax (264,072 ) (2,077 ) Tax associated with reorganization 254,242 — Related party tax 7,310 — Interest expense 33,720 28,182 Cash paid for interest (27,391 ) (5,890 ) Share-based compensation 196,171 36,228 Amortization of other intangibles 20,203 24,013 Amortization of acquired technology 8,800 9,222 Transaction and sponsor related costs 17,954 5,272 Restructuring and other 894 483 (Gain) on currency translation $ (240 ) $ (2,424 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 26,582 $ 21,766 Share count: Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic 251,412 235,217 Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted 251,412 235,217 Shares used in non-GAAP per share calculations: Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic 251,412 235,217 Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted 258,043 235,931 Net (loss) income per share: Net loss per share - basic $ (1.86 ) $ (0.27 ) Net loss per share - diluted $ (1.86 ) $ (0.27 ) Non-GAAP net (loss) income per share - basic $ 0.11 $ 0.09 Non-GAAP net (loss) income per share - diluted $ 0.10 $ 0.09

DYNATRACE, INC. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited - In thousands) Six Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 Adjusted EBITDA: Net loss $ (466,489 ) $ (63,494 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 245,480 (7,749 ) Interest expense, net 33,720 28,182 Amortization 29,810 36,697 Depreciation 3,971 3,585 Restructuring and other 894 483 Transaction and sponsor related costs 17,954 5,272 (Gain) on currency translation (240 ) (2,424 ) Share-based compensation 196,171 36,228 Adjusted EBITDA $ 61,271 $ 36,780

Six Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 Unlevered Free Cash Flow ("uFCF") (After tax adjustment): Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities $ (218,228 ) $ 76,160 Cash paid for interest expense 27,391 5,890 Restructuring and other 894 483 Purchase of property, plant, and equipment (9,758 ) (3,261 ) Transaction and sponsor related costs 17,954 5,272 Tax associated with reorganization 254,242 — Related party tax 7,310 — Total uFCF 79,805 84,544 Interest tax adjustment (6,848 ) (1,473 ) uFCF (After tax adjustment) $ 72,957 $ 83,071

