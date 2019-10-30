Connection (CNXN) Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

Connection (PC Connection, Inc.; NASDAQ: CNXN), a leading technology solutions provider to business, government, and education markets, today announced results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019. Net sales for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 increased by 10.8% to $729.4 million, compared to $658.5 million for the prior year quarter. Net income for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019 increased by 72.5% to $23.7 million, or $0.90 per diluted share, compared to net income of $13.8 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, for the prior year quarter.

Net sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 increased by 5.7% to $2.1 billion, compared to $2.0 billion for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. Our average daily sales during the nine months ended September 30, 2019 increased by 6.3%, compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2018. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 increased by 38.9% to $60.1 million, or $2.27 per diluted share, compared to net income of $43.3 million, or $1.61 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2018.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted for stock-based compensation expense and restructuring and other charges (“Adjusted EBITDA”) totaled $129.0 million for the twelve months ended September 30, 2019, compared to $99.1 million for the twelve months ended September 30, 2018.

Quarterly Performance by Segment:

Net sales for the Business Solutions segment increased 11.8% to $273.8 million in the third quarter of 2019, compared to $244.9 million in the prior year quarter. We experienced strong growth in sales of mobility, desktops, and software products in the quarter. Gross margin increased by 83 basis points to 19.0% due to higher sales volumes and the change in customer mix.

Net sales for the Public Sector Solutions segment increased by 19.7% to $177.4 million in the third quarter of 2019, compared to the prior year quarter. Sales to the federal government increased by 88.2%, compared to the prior year, while sales to state and local government and educational institutions increased by 1.5%. Gross margin increased by 175 basis points to 13.9% primarily due to increases in the level of both hardware and software sales, and changes in customer mix.

Net sales for the Enterprise Solutions segment increased by 4.8% to $278.3 million in the third quarter of 2019, compared to the prior year quarter. Gross margin increased by 86 basis points to 15.1% primarily due to an increase in sales of cloud-based and security software, which are recognized on a net basis.

Quarterly Sales by Product Mix:

Notebook/mobility sales, the Company’s largest product category, increased by 20% year over year and accounted for 30% of net sales in the third quarter of 2019, compared to 28% of net sales in the prior year quarter. All three selling segments experienced strong year-over-year growth in notebook/mobility sales.

Accessories sales decreased slightly year over year and accounted for 12% of net sales in the third quarter of 2019, compared to 13% of net sales in the third quarter of 2018. The decrease was due to the timing of large rollouts, primarily in the Enterprise Solutions segment. The Business Solutions and Public Sector segments experienced year-over-year growth in accessories sales, compared to the prior year quarter.

Desktop sales increased by 33% year over year and accounted for 13% of net sales in the third quarter of 2019, compared to 10% of net sales in the prior year quarter. All three selling segments experienced strong year-over-year growth in desktop sales.

Software sales increased by 8% year over year and accounted for 11% of net sales in the third quarter of 2019 and 2018. The Business Solutions and Enterprise Solutions segments experienced strong year-over-year growth in software sales.

Selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses increased in the third quarter of 2019 to $86.2 million from $81.5 million in the prior year quarter, but decreased 55 basis points as a percentage of net sales. The increase in SG&A was driven in part by an increase in variable compensation, which increased in the third quarter of 2019 compared to the third quarter of 2018, due to the higher level of sales and gross profit achieved compared to the prior year quarter.

Cash and cash equivalents were $98.5 million at September 30, 2019, compared to $91.7 million at December 31, 2018. During the third quarter of 2019, the Company repurchased 23,472 shares of stock for $0.9 million.

“We are pleased that our efforts to help customers solve IT resulted in a 75% increase in earnings per share,” said Tim McGrath, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our success is attributed to our continued focus and strategic plan to help our customers build out solutions for software defined datacenter, hybrid cloud, and the digital workplace,” concluded Mr. McGrath. “I would like to thank our dedicated team for their commitment and support delivering these record results. In a rapidly changing industry, we believe our team and the strategies we have in place, well position Connection to gain market share and increase long-term shareholder value.”

Non-GAAP Financial Information

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EPS and Adjusted Net Income are non-GAAP financial measures. This information is included to provide information with respect to the Company’s operating performance and earnings. Non-GAAP measures are not a substitute for GAAP measures and should be considered together with the GAAP financial measures. Our non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. A reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is available in the tables at the end of this release.

CONSOLIDATED SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION At or for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 % (Amounts and shares in thousands, except operating data, P/E ratio, and per share data) Change Operating Data: Net sales $ 729,410 $ 658,504 11 % Diluted earnings per share $ 0.90 $ 0.51 76 % Gross margin 16.3 % 15.3 % Operating margin 4.5 % 2.9 % Return on equity (1) 15.0 % 12.9 % Inventory turns 16 22 Days sales outstanding 52 50 % of % of Product Mix: Net Sales Net Sales Notebooks/Mobility 30 % 28 % Desktops 13 10 Accessories 12 13 Software 11 11 Displays 10 10 Servers/Storage 8 9 Net/Com Products 7 9 Other Hardware/Services 9 10 Total Net Sales 100 % 100 % Stock Performance Indicators: Actual shares outstanding 26,316 26,730 Total book value per share $ 22.16 $ 19.58 Tangible book value per share $ 19.04 $ 16.45 Closing price $ 38.90 $ 38.89 Market capitalization $ 1,023,692 $ 1,039,530 Trailing price/earnings ratio 12.7 16.3 LTM Adjusted EBITDA (2) $ 128,971 $ 99,068 Adjusted market capitalization/LTM Adjusted EBITDA (3) 7.2 9.5 (1) Calculated as the trailing twelve months' of net income divided by the average trailing twelve months' of equity. (2) Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) adjusted for stock-based compensation and restructuring and other related charges. (3) Adjusted market capitalization is defined as gross market capitalization less cash balance. REVENUE AND MARGIN INFORMATION For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 Net Gross Net Gross (amounts in thousands) Sales Margin Sales Margin Business Solutions $ 273,756 19.0 % $ 244,872 18.2 % Enterprise Solutions 278,295 15.1 265,477 14.3 Public Sector Solutions 177,359 13.9 148,155 12.1 Total $ 729,410 16.3 % $ 658,504 15.3 %

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (amounts in thousands, except per share data) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net sales $ 729,410 $ 658,504 $ 2,103,407 $ 1,989,969 Cost of sales 610,547 558,060 1,768,210 1,685,685 Gross profit 118,863 100,444 335,197 304,284 Selling, general and administrative expenses 86,226 81,494 252,125 244,915 Restructuring and other charges - - 703 - Income from operations 32,637 18,950 82,369 59,369 Other income/(expense), net 62 114 444 412 Income tax provision (8,949 ) (5,298 ) (22,668 ) (16,489 ) Net income $ 23,750 $ 13,766 $ 60,145 $ 43,292 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.90 $ 0.52 $ 2.28 $ 1.62 Diluted $ 0.90 $ 0.51 $ 2.27 $ 1.61 Shares used in the computation of earnings per common share: Basic 26,323 26,716 26,339 26,745 Diluted 26,479 26,902 26,496 26,883

September 30, December 31, CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS 2019 2018 (amounts in thousands) ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 98,489 $ 91,703 Accounts receivable, net 478,907 447,698 Inventories, net 126,078 119,195 Income taxes receivable - 922 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 6,881 9,661 Total current assets 710,355 669,179 Property and equipment, net 62,336 51,799 Right-of-use assets, net 14,850 - Goodwill 73,602 73,602 Intangibles assets, net 8,613 9,564 Other assets 892 1,211 Total Assets $ 870,648 $ 805,355 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 197,736 $ 201,640 Accrued payroll 23,393 24,319 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 36,341 33,840 Total current liabilities 257,470 259,799 Deferred income taxes 17,194 17,184 Operating lease liability 11,386 - Other liabilities 1,454 2,469 Total Liabilities 287,504 279,452 Stockholders’ Equity: Common stock 288 288 Additional paid-in capital 117,301 115,842 Retained earnings 501,155 441,010 Treasury stock at cost (35,600 ) (31,237 ) Total Stockholders’ Equity 583,144 525,903 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 870,648 $ 805,355

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (amounts in thousands) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net income $ 23,750 $ 13,766 $ 60,145 $ 43,292 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 3,107 3,633 10,184 10,362 Stock-based compensation expense 426 273 1,259 738 Provision for doubtful accounts 527 734 181 1,428 Deferred income taxes - - 10 429 Loss on disposal of fixed assets (4 ) 51 114 51 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 21,478 62,429 (31,390 ) 63,881 Inventories 49,826 2,166 (6,883 ) (9,399 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 229 (1,514 ) 3,702 812 Other non-current assets 88 2,279 319 282 Accounts payable (61,348 ) (35,524 ) (3,167 ) (29,361 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities (1,386 ) (8,558 ) 5,548 (1,262 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 36,693 39,735 40,022 81,253 Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Purchases of equipment (6,744 ) (5,714 ) (20,621 ) (15,641 ) Net cash used in investing activities (6,744 ) (5,714 ) (20,621 ) (15,641 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Proceeds from short-term borrowings - - - 859 Repayment of short-term borrowings - - - (859 ) Dividend payment - - (8,452 ) (9,122 ) Purchase of treasury shares (862 ) - (4,363 ) (4,384 ) Issuance of stock under Employee Stock Purchase Plan - - 609 605 Payment of payroll taxes on stock-based compensation through shares withheld (337 ) (458 ) (409 ) (458 ) Net cash used in financing activities (1,199 ) (458 ) (12,615 ) (13,359 ) Increase in cash and cash equivalents 28,750 33,563 6,786 52,253 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 69,739 68,680 91,703 49,990 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 98,489 $ 102,243 $ 98,489 $ 102,243 Non-cash Investing Activities: Accrued capital expenditures $ 1,684 $ 1,055 1,684 1,055 Supplemental Cash Flow Information: Income taxes paid $ 7,009 $ 6,825 $ 18,972 $ 15,134

EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA A reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is detailed below. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) adjusted for restructuring and other charges, favorable resolution of a contract dispute, and stock-based compensation. Both EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are considered non-GAAP financial measures. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company’s performance, financial position, or cash flows that either includes or excludes amounts that are not normally included or excluded in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. We believe that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA provide helpful information with respect to our operating performance including our ability to fund our future capital expenditures and working capital requirements. Adjusted EBITDA also provides helpful information as it is the primary measure used in certain financial covenants contained in our credit agreements. Non-GAAP measures are not a substitute for GAAP measures and should be considered together with the GAAP financial measures. Our non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similar titled measures of other companies. (amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, LTM Ended September 30, (1) 2019 2018 % Change 2019 2018 % Change Net income $ 23,750 $ 13,766 73 % $ 81,445 $ 64,015 27 % Depreciation and amortization 3,107 3,634 (15 %) 13,885 13,557 2 % Income tax expense 8,949 5,298 69 % 30,251 17,740 71 % Interest expense 28 51 (45 %) 119 142 (16 %) EBITDA 35,834 22,749 58 % 125,700 95,454 32 % Restructuring and other charges (2) - - - 1,670 2,695 (38 %) Stock-based compensation 426 273 56 % 1,601 919 74 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 36,260 $ 23,022 58 % $ 128,971 $ 99,068 30 % (1) LTM: Last twelve months (2) Restructuring and other charges in 2019 consist of severance and other charges related to internal restructuring activities. Restructuring and other charges in LTM 2018 consist of a 2017 fourth quarter one-time bonus paid to all employees except executive officers as well as severance and relocation costs for our Softmart facility incurred in the second quarter 2017. ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE A reconciliation from Net Income to Adjusted Net Income is detailed below. Adjusted Net Income is defined as Net Income plus restructuring and other charges, net of tax. Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share are considered non-GAAP financial measures (see note above in Adjusted EBITDA for a description of non-GAAP financial measures). The Company believes that these non-GAAP disclosures provide helpful information with respect to the Company's operating performance. (amounts in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 % Change 2019 2018 % Change Net income $ 23,750 $ 13,766 $ 60,145 $ 43,292 Restructuring and other charges, net of tax (1) - - 510 - Adjusted Net Income $ 23,750 $ 13,766 73 % $ 60,655 $ 43,292 40 % Diluted shares 26,479 26,902 26,496 26,883 Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share $ 0.90 $ 0.51 75 % $ 2.29 $ 1.61 42 % (1) Restructuring and other charges in 2019 consist of severance and other charges related to internal restructuring activities.

