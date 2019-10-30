CACI Reports Results for Its Fiscal 2020 First Quarter

CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI), a leading provider of expertise and technology to government enterprise and mission customers, announced results today for its first fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2019.

CEO Commentary and Outlook

John Mengucci, CACI’s President and CEO, said, “Our first quarter performance was a great start to Fiscal Year 2020. We grew revenue, generated strong profitability and cash flow, and won $4 billion of contract awards. Subsequent to the quarter, we closed on three strategic acquisitions adding key capabilities in the mission expertise and technology areas of our business. We are confident in our ability to continue to deliver value to our customers and shareholders.”

First Quarter Results

(in millions except earnings per share) Q1, FY20 Q1, FY19 % Change Revenue $1,363.4 $1,165.9 16.9% Operating income $100.2 $99.6 0.6% Net income $68.0 $78.8 -13.8% Diluted earnings per share $2.66 $3.10 -14.2% Net cash provided by operating activities1 $114.6 $83.1 37.9%

(1) First quarter FY20 net cash provided by operating activities excludes CACI’s Master Accounts Receivable Purchase Agreement (MARPA facility). For more details, see the Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities Excluding MARPA on page 10 of this release.

Revenue for the first quarter of Fiscal Year 2020 (FY20) increased compared to the first quarter of Fiscal Year 2019 (FY19), driven by both acquired revenue and organic revenue growth. The year-over-year change in operating income was impacted by unusually strong results last year due to product sales timing and other one-time benefits. The decrease in net income was due to both higher interest expense and a higher effective tax rate.

Additional First Quarter Financial Metrics

Q1, FY20 Q1, FY19 % Change Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), a non-GAAP measure (in millions)1 $128.3 $117.1 9.6% Days sales outstanding2 59 67

(1) See the Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) on page 10 of this release. (2) DSO calculation for Q1 FY20 excludes the impact of the Company’s MARPA facility (see reconciliation on page 10). Including the impact of the MARPA facility, DSO was 53 days in Q1 FY20. Q1 FY19 excludes amounts related to the Navy Systems Engineering business acquired during the quarter.

First Quarter Contract Awards

Contract awards in the quarter totaled $4.0 billion, a 58 percent increase over the first quarter of FY19. Approximately 60 percent of contract award value is for new business to CACI. These awards exclude ceiling values of multi-award, indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contracts. Some notable awards during the quarter were:

A five-year, $907 million mission expertise task order with the U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command to protect U.S. forces in Afghanistan by providing intelligence operations and analytic support.

A five-year, $443 million mission technology task order to support the U.S. Army by rapidly responding to commercial based technology threats.

A five-year, $438 million mission expertise task order to support the U.S. Air Force in advancing Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C4ISR) programs.

A five-year, single-award indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity enterprise expertise contract, with a ceiling value of $250 million, with the Department of Interior (DOI) Business Integration Office to manage the agency's Financial and Business Management System (FBMS).

A five-year, single-award indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity enterprise technology contract, with a ceiling value of $250 million, by the U.S. Navy's Program Executive Office for Enterprise Information Systems (PEO-EIS) to provide post-deployment support for the U.S. Marine Corps' Global Combat Support System (GCSS).

A four-year, eight-month enterprise technology task order, with a ceiling value of $385 million, to provide scientific, systems, and software engineering and technical services to the U.S. Navy's MyNavy Human Resources Transformation.

A more than four-year mission expertise task order, with a ceiling value of $197 million, to support the U.S. Army Fixed Wing Project Office's special electronic mission aircraft flight operations worldwide.

A five-year mission expertise task order, with a ceiling value of $88 million, to support the U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command Software Engineering Center's Army Reprogramming Analysis Team (ARAT) Program Office.

A five-year mission expertise task order, with a ceiling value of nearly $70 million, to assist the U.S. Navy in assessing its weapons and integrated combat systems.

A prime position on the multiple-award, indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity mission expertise contract with the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA), with a ceiling value of $17.1 billion, to support military intelligence operations for defense planners, warfighters, and policy makers.

Total backlog at September 30, 2019 was $19.5 billion compared with $13.0 billion in the first quarter of FY19, an increase of 49 percent. Funded backlog at September 30, 2019 was $3.3 billion compared with $2.7 billion in the first quarter of FY19, an increase of 21 percent.

Subsequent Acquisitions

CACI closed on three acquisitions during the month of October. These companies add strategic capabilities in the mission expertise and technology areas of our business. The aggregate purchase price was approximately $105 million. The acquisitions are expected to be accretive to FY20, adding approximately $50 million of revenue and $3 million of net income to the remainder of our fiscal year, with Adjusted EBIDTA margins in the mid-teens. Business descriptions are as follows:

Next Century Corporation, a mission technology company, delivers advanced geospatial mapping, predictive analytics, data fusion, and machine learning to the Intelligence Community and Department of Defense.

Linndustries Shielding Specialties, a mission technology company, delivers hardened systems to protect from High Altitude Electromagnetic Pulses and other electromagnetic interference.

Deep3, a mission expertise company, provides application development, data analytics, digital transformation and cyber security. This acquisition is part of our U.K. operations and supports U.K. National Security and Defense.

Additional Highlights

CACI expanded its presence in the Texas Technology Corridor, marked by the September 20, 2019 opening of a new office in Port San Antonio and plans to create new space in the Capital Factory technology incubation hub in Austin. CACI will use the new Port San Antonio facility to collaborate with the U.S. Air Force and other government customers in the region to provide research and development of full-spectrum cybersecurity and cyberspace solutions.

CACI and BlackBerry are partnering to provide the first secure and certified government multi-tenant mobile communications application (app) for voice and messaging on both iOS and Android devices that exceeds Federal requirements.

CACI hosted an Investor Day on September 17, 2019 in New York City. John Mengucci, CACI's CEO and President, discussed the company’s vision and growth strategy. CACI management provided in-depth presentations on the expertise, innovation, and technology the company delivers for its enterprise and mission customers. Learn more by reading CACI's Investor Day presentation at http://investor.caci.com/file/4200091/Index?KeyFile=1001256691 .

. CACI Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board Dr. J.P. (Jack) London received the 2019 U.S. Navy Memorial Lone Sailor Award.

CACI Raises FY20 Guidance

We are raising our FY20 guidance to account for the three recent acquisitions referenced above. The table below summarizes our FY20 guidance and represents our views as of October 30, 2019.

(in millions except earnings per share) Current Fiscal Year

2020 Guidance Previous Fiscal Year

2020 Guidance Revenue $5,550 - $5,750 $5,500 - $5,700 Net income $298 - $318 $295 - $315 Diluted earnings per share $11.64 - $12.42 $11.52 - $12.30 Diluted weighted average shares 25.6 25.6 Net cash provided by operating activities1 at least $420 at least $400

(1) FY20 net cash provided by operating activities excludes CACI’s MARPA facility.

Selected Financial Data CACI International Inc Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) Quarter Ended 9/30/2019 9/30/2018 % Change Revenue $ 1,363,392 $ 1,165,864 16.9% Costs of revenue Direct costs 878,881 782,760 12.3% Indirect costs and selling expenses 357,592 264,757 35.1% Depreciation and amortization 26,762 18,747 42.8% Total costs of revenue 1,263,235 1,066,264 18.5% Operating income 100,157 99,600 0.6% Interest expense and other, net 16,811 8,886 89.2% Income before income taxes 83,346 90,714 -8.1% Income tax expense (benefit) 15,369 11,881 29.4% Net income $ 67,977 $ 78,833 -13.8% Basic earnings per share $ 2.73 $ 3.19 -14.4% Diluted earnings per share $ 2.66 $ 3.10 -14.2% Weighted average shares used in per share computations: Basic 24,894 24,737 Diluted 25,532 25,424 Statement of Operations Data (Unaudited) Quarter Ended 9/30/2019 9/30/2018 % Change Operating income margin 7.3% 8.5% Tax rate 18.4% 13.1% Net income margin 5.0% 6.8% Adjusted EBITDA* $ 128,311 $ 117,066 9.6% Adjusted EBITDA Margin* 9.4% 10.0%

* See Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) on page 10

Selected Financial Data (Continued) CACI International Inc Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands) 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 ASSETS: Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 83,182 $ 72,028 Accounts receivable, net 848,463 869,840 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 110,623 89,652 Total current assets 1,042,268 1,031,520 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 3,759,059 3,772,194 Property and equipment, net 156,750 149,676 Other long-term assets 480,107 133,453 Total assets $ 5,438,184 $ 5,086,843 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Current liabilities Current portion of long-term debt $ 46,920 $ 46,920 Accounts payable 92,616 118,917 Accrued compensation and benefits 299,286 290,274 Other accrued expenses and current liabilities 334,802 235,611 Total current liabilities 773,624 691,722 Long-term debt, net of current portion 1,551,951 1,618,093 Other long-term liabilities 687,358 405,562 Total liabilities 3,012,933 2,715,377 Shareholders' equity 2,425,251 2,371,466 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 5,438,184 $ 5,086,843

Selected Financial Data (Continued) CACI International Inc Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended 9/30/2019 9/30/2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 67,977 $ 78,833 Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 26,762 18,747 Amortization of deferred financing costs 589 579 Non-cash lease expense 17,825 - Stock-based compensation expense 7,038 5,698 Deferred income taxes 5,485 10,086 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of business acquisitions: Accounts receivable, net 21,589 (64,339) Prepaid expenses and other assets (25,989) (12,678) Accounts payable and other accrued expenses 3,477 71,337 Accrued compensation and benefits (1,267) (16,763) Income taxes payable and receivable 4,463 (5,218) Operating lease liabilities (17,450) - Long-term liabilities (7,295) (3,176) Net cash provided by operating activities 103,204 83,106 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Capital expenditures (22,536) (9,368) Purchases of businesses, net of cash acquired (1,351) (89,956) Other - (409) Net cash used in investing activities (23,887) (99,733) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Net borrowings (payments) under credit facilities (66,730) 33,270 Payment of contingent consideration - (616) Proceeds from employee stock purchase plans 1,852 1,527 Repurchases of common stock (1,717) (1,393) Payment of taxes for equity transactions (467) (6,576) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (67,062) 26,212 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (1,101) (292) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 11,154 9,293 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 72,028 66,194 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 83,182 $ 75,487

Selected Financial Data (Continued) Revenue by Customer Type (Unaudited) Quarter Ended (dollars in thousands) 9/30/2019 9/30/2018 $ Change % Change Department of Defense $ 937,640 68.8% $ 818,266 70.2% $ 119,374 14.6% Federal Civilian Agencies 363,993 26.7% 292,202 25.1% 71,791 24.6% Commercial and other 61,759 4.5% 55,396 4.8% 6,363 11.5% Total $ 1,363,392 100.0% $ 1,165,864 100.0% $ 197,528 16.9% Revenue by Contract Type (Unaudited) Quarter Ended (dollars in thousands) 9/30/2019 9/30/2018 $ Change % Change Cost reimbursable $ 747,714 54.8% $ 641,527 55.0% $ 106,187 16.6% Fixed price 417,976 30.7% 344,004 29.5% 73,972 21.5% Time and materials 197,702 14.5% 180,333 15.5% 17,369 9.6% Total $ 1,363,392 100.0% $ 1,165,864 100.0% $ 197,528 16.9% Revenue Generated as a Prime versus Subcontractor (Unaudited) Quarter Ended (dollars in thousands) 9/30/2019 9/30/2018 $ Change % Change Prime $ 1,236,253 90.7% $ 1,089,872 93.5% $ 146,381 13.4% Subcontractor 127,139 9.3% 75,992 6.5% 51,147 67.3% Total $ 1,363,392 100.0% $ 1,165,864 100.0% $ 197,528 16.9%

Contract Awards Received (Unaudited) Quarter Ended (dollars in thousands) 9/30/2019 9/30/2018 $ Change % Change Contract Awards $ 4,017,223 $ 2,543,483 $ 1,473,740 57.9%

Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities Excluding MARPA Facility

(Unaudited)

The Company defines net cash provided by operating activities excluding CACI’s Master Accounts Receivable Purchase Agreement (MARPA facility) as net cash provided by operating activities calculated in accordance with GAAP, adjusted to exclude net cash received from CACI’s MARPA facility for the sale of certain designated eligible U.S. government receivables. Under the MARPA facility, the Company can sell eligible receivables, including certain billed and unbilled receivables up to a maximum amount of $200.0 million. The Company uses net cash provided by operating activities excluding MARPA facility to allow investors to more easily compare current period results to prior period results and to results of our peers. This non-GAAP measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

(dollars in thousands) Quarter Ended

9/30/2019 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 103,204 Cash used (provided) by MARPA facility 11,424 Net cash provided by operating activities excluding MARPA facility $ 114,628

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation

and Amortization (EBITDA)

(Unaudited)

The Company views Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin, both of which are defined as non-GAAP measures, as important indicators of performance, consistent with the manner in which management measures and forecasts the Company’s performance. Adjusted EBITDA is a commonly used non-GAAP measure when comparing our results with those of other companies. We define Adjusted EBITDA as GAAP net income plus net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, including depreciation within direct costs, and earnout adjustments. We consider Adjusted EBITDA to be a useful metric for management and investors to evaluate and compare the ongoing operating performance of our business on a consistent basis across reporting periods, as it eliminates the effect of non-cash items such as depreciation of tangible assets, amortization of intangible assets primarily recognized in business combinations, as well as the effect of earnout gains and losses, which we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA margin is adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Quarter Ended (dollars in thousands) 9/30/2019 9/30/2018 % Change Net income $ 67,977 $ 78,833 -13.8% Plus: Income taxes 15,369 11,881 29.4% Interest income and expense, net 16,811 8,886 89.2% Depreciation and amortization expense, including depreciation within direct costs 27,354 19,466 40.5% Earnout adjustments 800 (2,000) -140.0% Adjusted EBITDA $ 128,311 $ 117,066 9.6% Quarter Ended (dollars in thousands) 9/30/2019 9/30/2018 % Change Revenue, as reported $ 1,363,392 $ 1,165,864 16.9% Adjusted EBITDA 128,311 117,066 9.6% Adjusted EBITDA margin 9.4% 10.0%

