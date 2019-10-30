Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results

Apple® today announced financial results for its fiscal 2019 fourth quarter ended September 28, 2019. The Company posted quarterly revenue of $64 billion, an increase of 2 percent from the year-ago quarter, and quarterly earnings per diluted share of $3.03, up 4 percent. International sales accounted for 60 percent of the quarter’s revenue.

“We concluded a groundbreaking fiscal 2019 with our highest Q4 revenue ever, fueled by accelerating growth from Services, Wearables and iPad,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “With customers and reviewers raving about the new generation of iPhones, today’s debut of new, noise-cancelling AirPods Pro, the hotly-anticipated arrival of Apple TV+ just two days away, and our best lineup of products and services ever, we’re very optimistic about what the holiday quarter has in store.”

“Our strong business performance drove record Q4 EPS of $3.03 and record Q4 operating cash flow of $19.9 billion,” said Luca Maestri, Apple’s CFO. “We also returned over $21 billion to shareholders, including almost $18 billion in share repurchases and $3.5 billion in dividends and equivalents, as we continue on our path to reaching a net cash neutral position over time.”

Apple is providing the following guidance for its fiscal 2020 first quarter:

revenue between $85.5 billion and $89.5 billion

gross margin between 37.5 percent and 38.5 percent

operating expenses between $9.6 billion and $9.8 billion

other income/(expense) of $200 million

tax rate of approximately 16.5 percent

Apple’s board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.77 per share of the Company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on November 14, 2019 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 11, 2019.

Apple will provide live streaming of its Q4 2019 financial results conference call beginning at 2:00 p.m. PDT on October 30, 2019 at www.apple.com/investor/earnings-call/. This webcast will also be available for replay for approximately two weeks thereafter.

Apple periodically provides information for investors on its corporate website, apple.com, and its investors relations website, investor.apple.com. This includes press releases and other information about financial performance, reports filed or furnished with the SEC, information on corporate governance and details related to its annual meeting of shareholders.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include without limitation those about the Company’s estimated revenue, gross margin, operating expenses, other income/(expense), tax rate, and plans for return of capital. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ. Risks and uncertainties include without limitation: the effect of global and regional economic conditions on the Company's business, including effects on purchasing decisions by consumers and businesses; the ability of the Company to compete in markets that are highly competitive and subject to rapid technological change; the ability of the Company to manage frequent introductions and transitions of products and services, including delivering to the marketplace, and stimulating customer demand for, new products, services and technological innovations on a timely basis; the effect that shifts in the mix of products and services and in the geographic, currency or channel mix, component cost increases, increases in the cost of acquiring and delivering content for the Company’s services, price competition, or the introduction of new products or services, including new products or services with higher cost structures, could have on the Company’s gross margin; the dependency of the Company on the performance of distributors of the Company's products, including cellular network carriers and other resellers; the risk of write-downs on the value of inventory and other assets and purchase commitment cancellation risk; the continued availability on acceptable terms, or at all, of certain components, services and new technologies essential to the Company's business, including components and technologies that may only be available from single or limited sources; the dependency of the Company on manufacturing and logistics services provided by third parties, many of which are located outside of the US and which may affect the quality, quantity or cost of products manufactured or services rendered to the Company; the effect of product and services design and manufacturing defects on the Company’s financial performance and reputation; the dependency of the Company on third-party intellectual property and digital content, which may not be available to the Company on commercially reasonable terms or at all; the dependency of the Company on support from third-party software developers to develop and maintain software applications and services for the Company’s products; the impact of unfavorable legal proceedings, such as a potential finding that the Company has infringed on the intellectual property rights of others; the impact of complex and changing laws and regulations worldwide, which expose the Company to potential liabilities, increased costs and other adverse effects on the Company’s business; the ability of the Company to manage risks associated with the Company’s retail stores; the ability of the Company to manage risks associated with the Company’s investments in new business strategies and acquisitions; the impact on the Company's business and reputation from information technology system failures, network disruptions or losses or unauthorized access to, or release of, confidential information; the ability of the Company to comply with laws and regulations regarding data protection; the continued service and availability of key executives and employees; political events, international trade disputes, war, terrorism, natural disasters, public health issues, and other business interruptions that could disrupt supply or delivery of, or demand for, the Company’s products; financial risks, including risks relating to currency fluctuations, credit risks and fluctuations in the market value of the Company’s investment portfolio; and changes in tax rates and exposure to additional tax liabilities. More information on these risks and other potential factors that could affect the Company’s financial results is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including in the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of the Company’s most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information, which speak as of their respective dates.

Apple Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (In millions, except number of shares which are reflected in thousands and per share amounts) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended September 28,

2019 September 29,

2018 September 28,

2019 September 29,

2018 Net sales: Products $ 51,529 $ 52,301 $ 213,883 $ 225,847 Services 12,511 10,599 46,291 39,748 Total net sales (1) 64,040 62,900 260,174 265,595 Cost of sales: Products 35,238 34,697 144,996 148,164 Services 4,489 4,119 16,786 15,592 Total cost of sales 39,727 38,816 161,782 163,756 Gross margin 24,313 24,084 98,392 101,839 Operating expenses: Research and development 4,110 3,750 16,217 14,236 Selling, general and administrative 4,578 4,216 18,245 16,705 Total operating expenses 8,688 7,966 34,462 30,941 Operating income 15,625 16,118 63,930 70,898 Other income/(expense), net 502 303 1,807 2,005 Income before provision for income taxes 16,127 16,421 65,737 72,903 Provision for income taxes 2,441 2,296 10,481 13,372 Net income $ 13,686 $ 14,125 $ 55,256 $ 59,531 Earnings per share: Basic $ 3.05 $ 2.94 $ 11.97 $ 12.01 Diluted $ 3.03 $ 2.91 $ 11.89 $ 11.91 Shares used in computing earnings per share: Basic 4,490,812 4,801,589 4,617,834 4,955,377 Diluted 4,520,373 4,847,547 4,648,913 5,000,109 (1) Net sales by reportable segment: Americas $ 29,322 $ 27,517 $ 116,914 $ 112,093 Europe 14,946 15,382 60,288 62,420 Greater China 11,134 11,411 43,678 51,942 Japan 4,982 5,161 21,506 21,733 Rest of Asia Pacific 3,656 3,429 17,788 17,407 Total net sales $ 64,040 $ 62,900 $ 260,174 $ 265,595 (1) Net sales by category: iPhone $ 33,362 $ 36,755 $ 142,381 $ 164,888 Mac 6,991 7,340 25,740 25,198 iPad 4,656 3,983 21,280 18,380 Wearables, Home and Accessories 6,520 4,223 24,482 17,381 Services 12,511 10,599 46,291 39,748 Total net sale $ 64,040 $ 62,900 $ 260,174 $ 265,595

Apple Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In millions, except number of shares which are reflected in thousands and par value) September 28,

2019 September 29,

2018 ASSETS: Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 48,844 $ 25,913 Marketable securities 51,713 40,388 Accounts receivable, net 22,926 23,186 Inventories 4,106 3,956 Vendor non-trade receivables 22,878 25,809 Other current assets 12,352 12,087 Total current assets 162,819 131,339 Non-current assets: Marketable securities 105,341 170,799 Property, plant and equipment, net 37,378 41,304 Other non-current assets 32,978 22,283 Total non-current assets 175,697 234,386 Total assets $ 338,516 $ 365,725 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 46,236 $ 55,888 Other current liabilities 37,720 33,327 Deferred revenue 5,522 5,966 Commercial paper 5,980 11,964 Term debt 10,260 8,784 Total current liabilities 105,718 115,929 Non-current liabilities: Term debt 91,807 93,735 Other non-current liabilities 50,503 48,914 Total non-current liabilities 142,310 142,649 Total liabilities 248,028 258,578 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ equity: Common stock and additional paid-in capital, $0.00001 par value: 12,600,000 shares authorized; 4,443,236 and 4,754,986 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 45,174 40,201 Retained earnings 45,898 70,400 Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) (584 ) (3,454 ) Total shareholders’ equity 90,488 107,147 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 338,516 $ 365,725

Apple Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (In millions) Twelve Months Ended September 28,

2019 September 29,

2018 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning balances $ 25,913 $ 20,289 Operating activities: Net income 55,256 59,531 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash generated by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 12,547 10,903 Share-based compensation expense 6,068 5,340 Deferred income tax benefit (340 ) (32,590 ) Other (652 ) (444 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 245 (5,322 ) Inventories (289 ) 828 Vendor non-trade receivables 2,931 (8,010 ) Other current and non-current assets 873 (423 ) Accounts payable (1,923 ) 9,175 Deferred revenue (625 ) (3 ) Other current and non-current liabilities (4,700 ) 38,449 Cash generated by operating activities 69,391 77,434 Investing activities: Purchases of marketable securities (39,630 ) (71,356 ) Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 40,102 55,881 Proceeds from sales of marketable securities 56,988 47,838 Payments for acquisition of property, plant and equipment (10,495 ) (13,313 ) Payments made in connection with business acquisitions, net (624 ) (721 ) Purchases of non-marketable securities (1,001 ) (1,871 ) Proceeds from non-marketable securities 1,634 353 Other (1,078 ) (745 ) Cash generated by investing activities 45,896 16,066 Financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock 781 669 Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards (2,817 ) (2,527 ) Payments for dividends and dividend equivalents (14,119 ) (13,712 ) Repurchases of common stock (66,897 ) (72,738 ) Proceeds from issuance of term debt, net 6,963 6,969 Repayments of term debt (8,805 ) (6,500 ) Repayments of commercial paper, net (5,977 ) (37 ) Other (105 ) — Cash used in financing activities (90,976 ) (87,876 ) Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 24,311 5,624 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, ending balances $ 50,224 $ 25,913 Supplemental cash flow disclosure: Cash paid for income taxes, net $ 15,263 $ 10,417 Cash paid for interest $ 3,423 $ 3,022

