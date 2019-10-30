5 potential crypto currency investments for 2020

|By ACN Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|October 30, 2019 08:02 PM EDT
HANOI, VIETNAM, Oct 31, 2019 - (Media OutReach) - In recent years, the cryptocurrency industry has been growing at a significant pace, offering some quality projects with real use cases. Moreover, with tokenized sales, these projects have also the tendency to be used as a direct investment opportunity for people seeking potential projects. In the list below, we will show several potential projects in the market that have the tendency to create lucrative returns on investments.
Bitcoin was born in 2008, until May 2010. Bitcoin is known as the first cryptocurrency, the father of all cryptos with high dominance (68% in October 2019) and is recognized as a digital gold in cryptocurrency.
Bitcoin is the most popular "currency" in the world and to be used as the main pair on all the exchanges in the world. In fact, people like that Bitcoin is not controlled by the government or banks. Inhabitants can also spend their Bitcoins fairly anonymously. Although all transactions are recorded, nobody would know which "account number" was yours unless you told them.
However, Bitcoin price is not stable, on Oct 26th, after 2 hours, Bitcoin price goes up to 30% and then does down 10% after a few hours.
LINA
LINA network is a subsidiary of Smart Link Swiss, a multinational corporation, headquarters of which are based in Zurich, Switzerland. It specializes in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Big Data, and blockchain. The LINA network consists of protocols such as Identity, Supply chain, Healthcare, and Review, details of which are available on the website. Unlike traditional crypto offering, where the main focus is raising funds and development part is left for post-funding, the Lina network offers two outstanding products i.e. Lina.review and Lina supply chain.
The solutions provided by LINA Network are:
1. LINA REVIEW: The current review system is broken and it is difficult to trust the authenticity of an online review. LINA Review changes this by ensuring that only genuine users can make reviews. Once reviews are made, they cannot be removed by third parties.
2. LINA SUPPLYCHAIN: entails supply chain management on the blockchain platform. The traceability of products at any stage of the supply chain is one of most important aspects of efficient supply chain operation. LINA supply chain platform enables transparent and secure way of tracking information throughout the process from the production process, warehouse, transportation, packaging, and sale. LINA was launched App Supply Chain in Propak event in Thailand in June.
3. LINA IDENTITY: a blockchain-based digital identity that ensures a secure and decentralized identity management system. This is already being tested in countries such as Estonia and China. LINA blockchain solves issues of the challenge of correctly verifying; lacking of a proper way of data sharing; costs, data security. Smart contracts also ensure standardization, enabling mechanism for data input and sharing in a transparent way eliminating entry of wrong data. A user just needs to download the LINA app on play store and enter the necessary information.
Why LINA?
LINA is already a working product with LINA review and supply chain already available for download in the play store. With a working product already in the market, user uptake is faster since the onboarding process is less strenuous. As for LINA review and supply chain, a working product means it has already been tested and already working. There is less friction when users join the platform. This user uptake model has high network effects and brings about viral adoption. In addition, it is an active project that is listed on coinmarketcap with current market cap of $19M and growing.
The LINA project consists of industry experts, which adds to the credibility, and that is the reason why more than 40 corporations and governments have trusted and signed partnerships with LINA in app-tech and also fin-tech.
In 2019, Laos Government also signed a contract to deploy digital identity using LINA blockchain as well establishment of a research institute under the Ministry of Science and Technology.
Moreover, LINA has become the Platinum partner with GS1 Thailand. GS1 is a not-for-profit organization that develops and maintains global standards for business communication in the world. The best known of these standards is the barcode, a symbol printed on products that can be scanned electronically. GS1 has 114 local member organisations and 1.5 million user companies.
CIO, CTO & Developer Resources
In July 2019, LINA has also managed to acquire Gold partnership with Microsoft, this bilateral co-operation with one of the world's leading software tech-organization adds to the credibility of the LINA project and shows its potential of assisting otherwise industry corporation in their quest for blockchaim implementation within their business operations.
The LINA Network offers multiple innovative features and has established its credibility in a short time in the market. Considering its experienced team, strategic partnerships, innovative features, this project has the potential to grow, which makes it one of the most potential opportunities in a bear crypto market of today.
TERRA
Terra money is one of the cryptocurrencies to watch in 2020 because it solves two main problems that have limited widespread of cryptocurrencies: price volatility and lack of usage as a medium of exchange.
Terra has started by recruiting merchants that accept Terra money making it easier for users to adopt the currency for payments. Already there are 15 e-commerce services that have signed up such as WooWa Brothers, Pomelo, Tiki and Qoo10 boasting over 40 million customers and 425 billion in annual transaction volume.
Terraform labs, the company behind Terra Money, are a highly reputable company in Korea with a strong interest in Southeast Asia market. The founding team is headed by Daniel Shin who is founder of TicketMonster, a $3.5 billion e-commerce company in Korea. The project is also backed by leading crypto companies such as Binance Labs, OKEx, Huobi Capital, Kakaoventures and Dunamu among others.
BNB
Binance has its own coin, Binance Coin, BNB which is currently the 7th most valuable coin with a market capitalization of $2.6 billion. Since its launch in 2017, BNB has had a return on investment of >9000% making it one of the best performing coins in the market. Its daily trade volume exceeds $200M because it is used not only for trading but as a key medium of transacting on various Binance related products.
BNB is being adopted as a means of payment by many online platforms. BNB is used in various ways including as a means of payment. Some online merchants such as TravelbyBit in Australia, crypto.com, lifestreaming platform Gifto, Pundi X among others accept BNB.
BNB powers the whole Binance ecosystem and adoption grow in 2020, BNB is expected to continue to increase in value. Furthermore, expansion in USA is expected to take shape in 2020. The USA is a major crypto market and this will increase BNB usage significantly.
IOTEX
It is estimated that by 2020, half of the new businesses will run on IoT. IoTeX enables anyone to create their own IoT ecosystems in such a manner that allows more innovation and growth in an open system rather than a closed network. It is the foundational layer just like the internet's TCP/IP protocol that enables others to build applications on top of it. This means that IoTeX will be able to capture some of the value while propelling unprecedented innovation in new ways.
As the IoT industry continues to grow in 2020 IoTeX is strategically positioned to drive that growth. IoTeX coin will gain significant growth. IoTeX is making this vision a reality and has already partnered with various industry players. IoTeX coin is also available on reputable exchanges such as Binance, Bittrex, and KuCoin among others. It also received strategic investments from investors such as HashKey Group, a leading tech conglomerate in Hong Kong among others.
Contact: [email protected]
Source: LNW
Copyright 2019 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.
Latest Stories
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT