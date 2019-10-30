TransEnterix meldet Plan für Aktienzusammenlegung

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|October 30, 2019 11:25 PM EDT
TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSE: TRXC), ein Medizingerätehersteller, der die Schnittstelle zwischen Chirurgen und Patienten digitalisiert, um die minimal-invasive Chirurgie zu verbessern, meldete heute, dass sein Aufsichtsrat sich dafür ausgesprochen hat, den Anteilseignern vorzuschlagen, den Vorstand zu ermächtigen, die Stammaktien des Unternehmens zusammenzulegen. Die Beschlussfassung soll auf einer außerordentlichen Hauptversammlung erfolgen, die voraussichtlich am 18. Dezember 2019 stattfinden wird. Die vorgeschlagene Aktienzusammenlegung sieht einen Bereich von 1-für-10 bis 1-für-40 für ausstehende Stammaktien vor. Das endgültige Verhältnis bestimmt der Aufsichtsrat von TransEnterix nach Zustimmungserteilung durch die Aktionäre. Bei einer Entscheidung für die Aktienzusammenlegung im Bereich von 1-für-20 bis 1-für-30 würden die genehmigten Stammaktien auf 500.000.000 Aktien verringert. Sollte man sich für einen Bereich von über 1-für-30 entscheiden, würde eine Verringerung auf 250.000.000 Aktien erreicht.
„Wir haben diese Aktienzusammenlegung proaktiv initiiert, um das Unternehmen besser für den langfristigen Erfolg zu positionieren“, sagte Todd M. Pope, President und Chief Executive Officer von TransEnterix. „Wir glauben, dass eine Erhöhung des Preises pro Stammaktie und die Verringerung der im Umlauf befindlichen Stammaktien viele potenzielle Vorteile bieten wird, einschließlich einer höheren Attraktivität des Unternehmen bei Kapitalanlegern, geringerer täglicher Kursschwankungen unserer Aktien und der besseren Positionierung unseres Unternehmen für die Kapitalbeschaffung im Rahmen unserer Evaluierung der strategischen Alternativen, die sich dem Unternehmen bieten.“
TransEnterix hat bei der Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) ein vorläufiges Proxy Statement eingereicht, wie es die Vorschriften dieser Behörde verlangen. Für die Annahme des Vorschlags ist die Zustimmung einer Mehrheit der stimmberechtigten Aktionäre erforderlich. Die Aktionäre können auf der SEC-Website unter http://www.sec.gov eine kostenlose Kopie des vorläufigen Proxy Statement und weiterer Dokumente herunterladen, die das Unternehmen bei der US-Börsenaufsichtsbehörde eingereicht hat. Das Unternehmen wird ein definitives Proxy Statement für die außerordentliche Hauptversammlung seiner Aktionäre und Aktienzusammenlegung bei der SEC einreichen und an seine Aktionäre verteilen. Das Unternehmen wird eine weitere Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen, wenn das definitive Proxy Statement eingereicht ist.
Über TransEnterix
TransEnterix ist ein medizintechnisches Unternehmen, das die Schnittstelle zwischen Chirurgen und Patienten digitalisiert, um die minimal-invasive Chirurgie zu verbessern. Zu diesem Zweck befasst es sich mit den klinischen und wirtschaftlichen Herausforderungen, die sich aufgrund der gegenwärtigen Möglichkeiten von Laparoskopie und Robotertechnik im heutigen wertschöpfenden Healthcare-Bereich ergeben. Das Unternehmen konzentriert sich auf die Vermarktung des Senhance Surgical System, das die laparoskopische minimal-invasive Chirurgie digitalisiert. Das System bietet robotertechnische Präzision, haptisches Feedback, Kamerasteuerung durch Augensensoren und verbesserte Ergonomie bei vertretbarem Kostenaufwand. Das Senhance Surgical System ist in den USA, der Europäischen Union, Japan und bestimmten anderen Ländern auf dem Markt. Weitere Informationen hierzu finden Sie unter www.transenterix.com.
Zukunftsgerichtete Aussagen
Diese Pressemitteilung enthält Aussagen mit Bezug auf den Vorschlag einer Aktienzusammenlegung und die Pläne des Unternehmens, ein definitives Proxy Statement und entsprechende Materialien einzureichen und die Zustimmung seiner Aktionäre zu einer Zusammenlegung der Stammaktien des Unternehmens einzuholen. Diese und weitere Aussagen hinsichtlich unserer zukünftigen Pläne und Ziele stellen „zukunftsgerichtete Aussagen“ im Sinne von Abschnitt 27A des Securities Act von 1933 und Abschnitt 21E des Securities Exchange Act von 1934 dar und sollten als solche den Safe-Harbor-Bestimmungen im Private Securities Litigation Reform Act von 1995 bezüglich Haftungsausschluss genügen. Solche Aussagen unterliegen Risiken und Unwägbarkeiten, die oft Prognosen erschweren, außerhalb unseres Einflusses liegen und dazu führen können, dass die Ergebnisse wesentlich von den Erwartungen abweichen. Dies betrifft unter anderem den Termin, an dem der Vorschlag einer Aktienzusammenlegung den Aktionären vorgelegt wird, deren Zustimmung im Rahmen einer außerordentlichen Hauptversammlung und die Frage, ob bei einer tatsächlich erfolgten Aktienzusammenlegung die erwünschte Wirkung in Bezug auf den Aktienkurs erzielt wird. Erläuterungen zu den Risiken und Unwägbarkeiten im Zusammenhang mit TransEnterix und seinem Geschäftsbetrieb können in unseren Einreichungen bei der SEC nachgelesen werden, so etwa in unserem Jahresbericht für das Geschäftsjahr 2018, das am 31. Dezember endete, auf Formblatt 10-K, eingereicht bei der SEC am 27. Februar 2019, sowie in unseren weiteren Einreichungen bei der SEC. Die Leser werden aufgefordert, sich nicht über Gebühr auf solche zukunftsgerichteten Aussagen zu verlassen, da diese auf unseren Erwartungen zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung dieser Medienmitteilung beruhen und nur für diesen Zeitpunkt Gültigkeit haben. Wir übernehmen keinerlei Verpflichtung zur öffentlichen Aktualisierung oder Überarbeitung von zukunftsgerichteten Aussagen infolge neuer Informationen, zukünftiger Geschehnisse oder anderer Gegebenheiten.
Die Ausgangssprache, in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle und autorisierte Version. Übersetzungen werden zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Nur die Sprachversion, die im Original veröffentlicht wurde, ist rechtsgültig. Gleichen Sie deshalb Übersetzungen mit der originalen Sprachversion der Veröffentlichung ab.
Originalversion auf businesswire.com ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191030006214/de/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT