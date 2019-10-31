NETSCOUT Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. (NASDAQ: NTCT), a leading provider of service assurance, security, and business analytics, today announced financial results for its second quarter fiscal year 2020 ended September 30, 2019.

“We delivered solid second-quarter results with both non-GAAP revenue and earnings per share performance exceeding the high-end of our expectation,” stated Anil Singhal, NETSCOUT’s president and chief executive officer. “A large order in our service provider sector, which was delayed from last quarter, along with strong government spending contributed to our performance for the quarter.”

Commenting on the Company’s plans and outlook for fiscal year 2020, Singhal said, “We are re-affirming our non-GAAP revenue guidance range of $895 million to $915 million and remain committed to managing our cost structure to deliver non-GAAP EPS within our guidance range of $1.45 to $1.50, which has been increased as a result of capital structure management.”

Q2 FY20 Financial Results

Total revenue (GAAP) for the second quarter of fiscal year 2020 was $216.4 million, compared with $223.8 million in the same quarter one year ago. Non-GAAP total revenue for the second quarter of fiscal year 2020 was $216.5 million versus $224.0 million in the same quarter one year ago. Second-quarter non-GAAP revenue in fiscal year 2019 included $7.6 million attributable to the handheld network test (HNT) tools business that was divested in mid-September 2018. A reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP results is included in the attached financial tables.

Product revenue (GAAP and non-GAAP) for the second quarter of fiscal year 2020 was $102.8 million, which was approximately 47% of total revenue. This compares with second-quarter fiscal year 2019 product revenue (GAAP and non-GAAP) of $110.8 million, which was approximately 49% of total revenue. Second-quarter fiscal year 2019 non-GAAP product revenue included $5.4 million associated with the divested HNT tools business.

Service revenue (GAAP) for the second quarter of fiscal year 2020 was $113.6 million, or approximately 53% of total revenue versus service revenue (GAAP) of $113.0 million, or approximately 51% of total revenue, for the same period one year ago. On a non-GAAP basis, service revenue for fiscal year 2020’s second quarter was $113.7 million, or approximately 53% of total non-GAAP revenue, versus non-GAAP service revenue of $113.3 million, or approximately 51% of total non-GAAP revenue, for the same quarter one year ago. Second-quarter fiscal year 2019 non-GAAP service revenue included $2.2 million associated with the divested HNT tools business.

NETSCOUT’s loss from operations (GAAP) was $7.3 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2020, compared with a loss from operations (GAAP) of $23.1 million in the comparable quarter one year ago. It should be noted that NETSCOUT’s second quarter fiscal year 2019 loss from operations (GAAP) included a loss on the divestiture of the HNT tools business of $9.2 million. Second-quarter fiscal year 2020 non-GAAP EBITDA from operations was $38.5 million, or 17.8% of non-GAAP quarterly revenue, which compares with $41.2 million, or 18.4% of non-GAAP quarterly revenue in the second quarter of fiscal year 2019. The Company’s second-quarter fiscal year 2020 (GAAP) operating margin was -3.4% versus -10.3% in the prior fiscal year’s second quarter. Second-quarter fiscal year 2020 non-GAAP income from operations was $31.6 million with a non-GAAP operating margin of 14.6%. This compares with second-quarter fiscal year 2019 non-GAAP income from operations of $32.9 million and a non-GAAP operating margin of 14.7%.

Net loss (GAAP) for the second quarter of fiscal year 2020 was $17.5 million, or $0.23 per share (diluted) versus net loss (GAAP) of $26.4 million, or $0.34 per share (diluted), for the second quarter of fiscal year 2019. On a non-GAAP basis, net income for the second quarter of fiscal year 2020 was $21.4 million, or $0.28 per share (diluted), which compares with $20.0 million, or $0.25 per share (diluted), for the second quarter of fiscal year 2019.

As of September 30, 2019, cash and cash equivalents, and short and long-term marketable securities were $307.8 million, compared with $443.2 million as of June 30, 2019 and $487.0 million as of March 31, 2019. During the second quarter of fiscal year 2020, NETSCOUT repurchased 2,863,436 shares of its common stock through its share repurchase program at an average price of $23.34 per share, totaling approximately $66.8 million in the aggregate. In addition, during the second quarter, NETSCOUT repaid $50.0 million of debt and now has $450.0 million outstanding on its $1.0 billion revolving credit facility.

First-Half FY20 Financial Results

For the first half of fiscal year 2020, total revenue (GAAP) was $402.4 million and non-GAAP total revenue was $402.5 million versus total revenue (GAAP) of $428.9 million and non-GAAP total revenue of $430.0 million for the comparable six-month period of fiscal year 2019. First-half non-GAAP revenue in fiscal year 2019 included $18.0 million attributable to the handheld network test (HNT) tools business that was divested in mid-September 2018. A reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP results is included in the attached financial tables.

Product revenue (GAAP) for the first six months of fiscal year 2020 was $178.5 million compared with $207.7 million in the same period one year ago. Non-GAAP product revenue for the first six months of fiscal year 2020 was $178.5 million compared with $208.1 million in the same period of fiscal year 2019. First-half fiscal year 2019 non-GAAP product revenue included $13.4 million associated with the divested HNT tools business.

First-half fiscal year 2020 service revenue (GAAP) was $224.0 million versus $221.2 million in the same period last year. Non-GAAP service revenue for the first six months of fiscal year 2020 was $224.0 million compared with $221.9 million for the comparable period of fiscal year 2019. First-half fiscal year 2019 non-GAAP service revenue included $4.6 million associated with the divested HNT tools business.

NETSCOUT’s loss from operations (GAAP) during the first six months of fiscal year 2020 was $31.7 million, compared with a loss from operations of $100.2 million for the comparable six-month period of fiscal year 2019. NETSCOUT’s loss from operations (GAAP) in the first half of fiscal year 2019 includes approximately $45 million in charges associated with the sale of the HNT tools business. The Company’s first-half fiscal year 2020 (GAAP) operating margin was -7.9% versus -23.4% in the comparable period of fiscal year 2019. During the first two quarters of fiscal year 2020, the Company’s non-GAAP EBITDA from operations was $57.4 million, or 14.3% of non-GAAP total revenue versus non-GAAP EBITDA from operations of $56.6 million, or 13.2% of non-GAAP total revenue, in the first six months of fiscal year 2019. The Company’s non-GAAP income from operations for the first half of fiscal year 2020 was $43.7 million with a non-GAAP operating margin of 10.9%, compared with non-GAAP income from operations for the same period of fiscal year 2019 of $40.3 million and a non-GAAP operating margin of 9.4%.

For the first six months of fiscal year 2020, NETSCOUT’s net loss (GAAP) was $46.8 million, or $0.61 per share (diluted) compared with a net loss of $88.9 million, or $1.12 per share (diluted) in the same six-month period one year ago. NETSCOUT’s net loss (GAAP) in the first half of fiscal year 2019 includes approximately $45 million in charges associated with the sale of the HNT tools business. Non-GAAP net income for the first half of fiscal year 2020 was $27.0 million, or $0.35 per share (diluted) versus non-GAAP net income for the same period of fiscal year 2019 of $22.1 million, or $0.27 per share (diluted).

Guidance:

NETSCOUT’s fiscal year 2020 guidance, originally issued in May 2019 and re-affirmed in August 2019, is unchanged for revenue and updated for earnings per share to reflect benefits associated with recent share repurchases and capital structure changes. The Company’s guidance for fiscal year 2020 is now as follows:

NETSCOUT continues to expect GAAP and non-GAAP revenue to range from $895 million to $915 million in fiscal year 2020 with organic revenue growth (which excludes the $18.0 million in HNT tools revenue from fiscal year 2019) in the low single digit range.

The Company’s fiscal year 2020 GAAP net income per share (diluted) is now expected to range from $0.05 to $0.10. NETSCOUT’s fiscal year 2020 non-GAAP net income per share (diluted) performance is now expected to range from $1.45 to $1.50.

A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP revenue and net income per share (diluted) for NETSCOUT’s guidance is included in the attached financial tables.

Conference Call Instructions:

NETSCOUT will host a conference call to discuss its second-quarter fiscal year 2020 financial results today at 8:30 a.m. ET. This call will be webcast live through NETSCOUT’s website at https://ir.netscout.com/investors/overview/default.aspx. Alternatively, people can listen to the call by dialing (785) 424-1667. The conference call ID is NTCTQ220. A replay of the call will be available after 12:00 p.m. ET on October 31, 2019 for approximately one week. The number for the replay is (800) 374-0934 for U.S./Canada and (402) 220-0680 for international callers.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information:

To supplement the financial measures presented in NETSCOUT's press release in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"), NETSCOUT also reports the following non-GAAP measures: non-GAAP total revenue, non-GAAP product revenue, non-GAAP service revenue, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP earnings before interest and other expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) from operations, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP net income per share (diluted). Non-GAAP revenue (total, product and service) eliminates the GAAP effects of acquisitions by adding back revenue related to deferred revenue revaluation. Non-GAAP gross profit includes the aforementioned revenue adjustments and also removes expenses related to the amortization of acquired intangible assets, share-based compensation, certain expenses related to acquisitions including depreciation cost, and adds back transitional service agreement income. Non-GAAP income from operations includes the aforementioned revenue adjustments and also removes expenses related to the amortization of acquired intangible assets, share-based compensation, restructuring charges, intangible asset impairment charges, loss on divestiture, costs related to new accounting standard implementation, and certain expenses relating to acquisitions including depreciation costs, compensation for post-combination services and business development and integration costs while adding back transitional service agreement income. Non-GAAP EBITDA from operations, which has been presented herein as a measure of NETSCOUT’s performance, includes the aforementioned items related to non-GAAP income from operations and also removes non-acquisition-related depreciation expense. Non-GAAP operating margin is calculated based on the non-GAAP financial metrics discussed above. Non-GAAP net income includes the aforementioned items related to non-GAAP income from operations, and also removes changes in contingent consideration, net of related income tax effects. Non-GAAP diluted net income per share also excludes these expenses as well as the related impact of all these adjustments on the provision for income taxes. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures included in the attached tables within this press release. NETSCOUT also references organic non-GAAP revenue, which includes all of the aforementioned revenue adjustments for non-GAAP revenue and also removes revenue associated with the HNT tools business for comparability purposes with the Company’s quarterly and year-to-date fiscal year 2019 results.

These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with GAAP, should not be considered an alternative for measures prepared in accordance with GAAP (revenue, gross profit, operating margin, net income and diluted net income per share), and may have limitations because they do not reflect all of NETSCOUT’s results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures should only be used to evaluate NETSCOUT’s results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures. The presentation of non-GAAP information is not meant to be considered superior to, in isolation from or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

NETSCOUT believes these non-GAAP financial measures will enhance the reader’s overall understanding of NETSCOUT’s current financial performance and NETSCOUT's prospects for the future by providing a higher degree of transparency for certain financial measures and providing a level of disclosure that helps investors understand how the Company plans and measures its own business. NETSCOUT believes that providing these non-GAAP measures affords investors a view of NETSCOUT’s operating results that may be more easily compared to peer companies and also enables investors to consider NETSCOUT’s operating results on both a GAAP and non-GAAP basis during and following the integration period of NETSCOUT’s acquisitions. Presenting the GAAP measures on their own, without the supplemental non-GAAP disclosures, might not be indicative of NETSCOUT’s core operating results. Furthermore, NETSCOUT believes that the presentation of non-GAAP measures when shown in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures provides useful information to management and investors regarding present and future business trends relating to its financial condition and results of operations.

NETSCOUT management regularly uses supplemental non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate its business and to make operating decisions. These non-GAAP measures are among the primary factors that management uses in planning and forecasting.

About NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC.

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. (NASDAQ: NTCT) assures digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. Our market and technology leadership stems from combining our patented smart data technology with smart analytics. We provide real-time, pervasive visibility, and insights customers need to accelerate and secure their digital transformation. Our approach transforms the way organizations plan, deliver, integrate, test, and deploy services and applications. Our nGenius service assurance solutions provide real-time, contextual analysis of service, network, and application performance. Arbor security solutions protect against DDoS attacks that threaten availability and advanced threats that infiltrate networks to steal critical business assets. To learn more about improving service, network, and application performance in physical or virtual data centers, or in the cloud, and how NETSCOUT’s performance and security solutions, powered by service intelligence can help you move forward with confidence, visit www.netscout.com or follow @NETSCOUT and @ArborNetworks on Twitter, Facebook, or LinkedIn.

Safe Harbor

Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and other federal securities laws. Investors are cautioned that statements in this press release, which are not strictly historical statements, including without limitation, the financial guidance for NETSCOUT constitute forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking statements due to known and unknown risk, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors. Such factors include slowdowns or downturns in economic conditions generally and in the market for advanced network, service assurance and cybersecurity solutions specifically; the volatile foreign exchange environment; the Company’s relationships with strategic partners and resellers; dependence upon broad-based acceptance of the Company’s network performance management solutions; the presence of competitors with greater financial resources than we have, and their strategic response to our products; our ability to retain key executives and employees; the Company’s ability to realize the anticipated savings from recent restructuring actions and other expense management programs; lower than expected demand for the Company’s products and services; and the timing and magnitude of stock buyback activity based on market conditions, corporate considerations, debt agreements, and regulatory requirements. For a more detailed description of the risk factors associated with the Company, please refer to the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 and the Company’s subsequent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, all of which are on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. NETSCOUT assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information contained in this press release or with respect to the announcements described herein.

©2019 NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. All rights reserved. NETSCOUT and the NETSCOUT logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. and/or its subsidiaries and/or affiliates in the USA and/or other countries.

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Six Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue: Product $ 102,775 $ 110,753 $ 178,494 $ 207,680 Service 113,646 113,044 223,951 221,228 Total revenue 216,421 223,797 402,445 428,908 Cost of revenue: Product 29,368 34,492 56,303 67,457 Service 29,764 29,488 57,572 58,550 Total cost of revenue 59,132 63,980 113,875 126,007 Gross profit 157,289 159,817 288,570 302,901 Operating expenses: Research and development 50,058 55,959 93,785 111,422 Sales and marketing 73,067 72,051 146,592 150,183 General and administrative 25,177 25,294 47,388 51,353 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 16,132 17,981 32,275 41,446 Impairment of intangible assets - - - 35,871 Loss on divestiture - 9,177 - 9,177 Restructuring charges 150 2,472 273 3,619 Total operating expenses 164,584 182,934 320,313 403,071 Loss from operations (7,295 ) (23,117 ) (31,743 ) (100,170 ) Interest and other expense, net (3,616 ) (5,946 ) (8,015 ) (10,639 ) Loss before income tax expense (benefit) (10,911 ) (29,063 ) (39,758 ) (110,809 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 6,561 (2,635 ) 7,057 (21,877 ) Net loss $ (17,472 ) $ (26,428 ) $ (46,815 ) $ (88,932 ) Basic net loss per share $ (0.23 ) $ (0.34 ) $ (0.61 ) $ (1.12 ) Diluted net loss per share $ (0.23 ) $ (0.34 ) $ (0.61 ) $ (1.12 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding used in computing: Net loss per share - basic 75,687 78,631 76,490 79,490 Net loss per share - diluted 75,687 78,631 76,490 79,490

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands) September 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities $ 300,193 $ 485,976 Accounts receivable and unbilled costs, net 202,288 235,318 Inventories 26,195 26,270 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 44,318 53,658 Total current assets 572,994 801,222 Fixed assets, net 58,505 58,951 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 2,344,161 2,384,603 Long-term marketable securities 7,630 1,012 Operating lease right-of-use assets 65,118 - Other assets 20,966 24,206 Total assets $ 3,069,374 $ 3,269,994 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 34,855 $ 24,582 Accrued compensation 50,202 58,501 Accrued other 20,740 24,345 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 10,533 - Deferred revenue and customer deposits 234,229 272,508 Total current liabilities 350,559 379,936 Other long-term liabilities 7,199 19,493 Deferred tax liability 120,895 124,229 Accrued long-term retirement benefits 35,332 36,284 Long-term deferred revenue 97,013 94,619 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 68,112 - Long-term debt 450,000 550,000 Total liabilities 1,129,110 1,204,561 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 122 120 Additional paid-in capital 2,863,003 2,828,922 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,699 ) (2,639 ) Treasury stock, at cost (1,230,440 ) (1,119,063 ) Retained earnings 311,278 358,093 Total stockholders' equity 1,940,264 2,065,433 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,069,374 $ 3,269,994

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC.

Reconciliation of Current GAAP to Current and Historical Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2019 2018 Product Revenue (GAAP) $ 102,775 $ 110,753 $ 75,719 $ 178,494 $ 207,680 Product deferred revenue fair value adjustment - - - - 391 Non-GAAP Product Revenue $ 102,775 $ 110,753 $ 75,719 $ 178,494 $ 208,071 Service Revenue (GAAP) $ 113,646 $ 113,044 $ 110,305 $ 223,951 $ 221,228 Service deferred revenue fair value adjustment 48 243 48 96 714 Non-GAAP Service Revenue $ 113,694 $ 113,287 $ 110,353 $ 224,047 $ 221,942 Revenue (GAAP) $ 216,421 $ 223,797 $ 186,024 $ 402,445 $ 428,908 Product deferred revenue fair value adjustment - - - - 391 Service deferred revenue fair value adjustment 48 243 48 96 714 Non-GAAP Revenue $ 216,469 $ 224,040 $ 186,072 $ 402,541 $ 430,013 Gross Profit (GAAP) $ 157,289 $ 159,817 $ 131,281 $ 288,570 $ 302,901 Product deferred revenue fair value adjustment - - - - 391 Service deferred revenue fair value adjustment 48 243 48 96 714 Share-based compensation expense (1) 2,187 2,389 1,734 3,921 3,988 Amortization of acquired intangible assets (2) 6,225 7,731 6,230 12,455 16,133 Acquisition related depreciation expense (6) 6 17 13 19 50 Transitional service agreement income (7) - 2 - - 2 Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 165,755 $ 170,199 $ 139,306 $ 305,061 $ 324,179 Loss from Operations (GAAP) $ (7,295 ) $ (23,117 ) $ (24,448 ) $ (31,743 ) $ (100,170 ) Product deferred revenue fair value adjustment - - - - 391 Service deferred revenue fair value adjustment 48 243 48 96 714 Share-based compensation expense (1) 15,857 17,418 12,743 28,600 30,383 Amortization of acquired intangible assets (2) 22,357 25,712 22,373 44,730 57,579 Business development and integration expense (3) 39 366 (21 ) 18 385 New standard implementation expense (4) - 54 9 9 816 Compensation for post-combination services (5) 135 169 193 328 618 Restructuring charges 150 2,472 123 273 3,619 Impairment of intangible assets - - - - 35,871 Acquisition related depreciation expense (6) 69 164 121 190 662 Loss on divestiture - 9,177 - - 9,177 Transitional service agreement income (7) 275 219 909 1,184 219 Non-GAAP Income from Operations $ 31,635 $ 32,877 $ 12,050 $ 43,685 $ 40,264 Net Loss (GAAP) $ (17,472 ) $ (26,428 ) $ (29,343 ) $ (46,815 ) $ (88,932 ) Product deferred revenue fair value adjustment - - - - 391 Service deferred revenue fair value adjustment 48 243 48 96 714 Share-based compensation expense (1) 15,857 17,418 12,743 28,600 30,383 Amortization of acquired intangible assets (2) 22,357 25,712 22,373 44,730 57,579 Business development and integration expense (3) 39 366 (21 ) 18 385 New standard implementation expense (4) - 54 9 9 816 Compensation for post-combination services (5) 135 169 193 328 618 Restructuring charges 150 2,472 123 273 3,619 Impairment of intangible assets - - - - 35,871 Acquisition related depreciation expense (6) 69 164 121 190 662 Loss on divestiture - 9,177 - - 9,177 Change in contingent consideration (6 ) - 523 517 - Income tax adjustments (8) 181 (9,367 ) (1,175 ) (994 ) (29,229 ) Non-GAAP Net Income $ 21,358 $ 19,980 $ 5,594 $ 26,952 $ 22,054 Diluted Net Loss Per Share (GAAP) $ (0.23 ) $ (0.34 ) $ (0.38 ) $ (0.61 ) $ (1.12 ) Share impact of non-GAAP adjustments identified above 0.51 0.59 0.45 0.96 1.39 Non-GAAP Diluted Net Income Per Share $ 0.28 $ 0.25 $ 0.07 $ 0.35 $ 0.27 Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net income per share 76,310 79,363 78,487 77,387 80,385

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC.

Reconciliation of Current GAAP to Current and Historical Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Continued

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2019 2018 (1) Share-based compensation expense included in these amounts is as follows: Cost of product revenue $ 345 $ 544 $ 267 $ 612 $ 813 Cost of service revenue 1,842 1,845 1,467 3,309 3,175 Research and development 4,820 5,414 3,819 8,639 9,565 Sales and marketing 5,288 6,043 4,135 9,423 10,402 General and administrative 3,562 3,572 3,055 6,617 6,428 Total share-based compensation expense $ 15,857 $ 17,418 $ 12,743 $ 28,600 $ 30,383 (2) Amortization expense related to acquired software and product technology, tradenames, customer relationships included in these amounts is as follows: Cost of product revenue $ 6,225 $ 7,731 $ 6,230 $ 12,455 $ 16,133 Operating expenses 16,132 17,981 16,143 32,275 41,446 Total amortization expense $ 22,357 $ 25,712 $ 22,373 $ 44,730 $ 57,579 (3) Business development and integration expense included in these amounts is as follows: Research and development $ - $ 356 $ 43 $ 43 $ 356 General and administrative 39 10 (64 ) (25 ) 29 Total business development and integration expense $ 39 $ 366 $ (21 ) $ 18 $ 385 (4) New standard implementation expense included in these amounts is as follows: General and administrative $ - $ 54 $ 9 $ 9 $ 816 Total new standard implementation expense $ - $ 54 $ 9 $ 9 $ 816 (5) Compensation for post-combination services included in these amounts is as follows: Research and development $ 135 $ 148 $ 193 $ 328 $ 533 Sales and marketing - 7 - 19 General and administrative - 14 - 66 Total compensation for post-combination services $ 135 $ 169 $ 193 $ 328 $ 618 (6) Acquisition related depreciation expense included in these amounts is as follows: Cost of product revenue $ 4 $ 11 $ 10 $ 14 $ 24 Cost of service revenue 2 6 3 5 26 Research and development 48 115 83 131 421 Sales and marketing 9 13 10 19 56 General and administrative 6 19 15 21 135 Total acquisition related depreciation expense $ 69 $ 164 $ 121 $ 190 $ 662 (7) Transitional service agreement income included in these amounts is as follows: Cost of service revenue $ - $ 2 $ - $ - $ 2 Research and development 10 23 102 112 23 Sales and marketing 42 50 126 168 50 General and administrative 223 144 681 904 144 Other Income (expense), net (275 ) (219 ) (909 ) (1,184 ) (219 ) Total transitional service agreement income $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - (8) Total income tax adjustment included in these amounts is as follows: Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments above $ 181 $ (9,367 ) $ (1,175 ) $ (994 ) $ (29,229 ) Total income tax adjustments $ 181 $ (9,367 ) $ (1,175 ) $ (994 ) $ (29,229 )

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP Revenue to Non-GAAP Organic Revenue

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Six Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 GAAP Product Revenue $ 102,775 $ 110,753 $ 178,494 $ 207,680 Adjustments - - - 391 Non-GAAP Product Revenue $ 102,775 $ 110,753 $ 178,494 $ 208,071 HNT Tools Product Revenue - (5,423 ) - (13,430 ) Organic Non-GAAP Product Revenue $ 102,775 $ 105,330 $ 178,494 $ 194,641 GAAP Service Revenue $ 113,646 $ 113,044 $ 223,951 $ 221,228 Adjustments 48 243 96 714 Non-GAAP Service Revenue $ 113,694 $ 113,287 $ 224,047 $ 221,942 HNT Tools Service Revenue - (2,145 ) - (4,555 ) Organic Non-GAAP Service Revenue $ 113,694 $ 111,142 $ 224,047 $ 217,387 GAAP Revenue $ 216,421 $ 223,797 $ 402,445 $ 428,908 Adjustments 48 243 96 1,105 Non-GAAP Revenue $ 216,469 $ 224,040 $ 402,541 $ 430,013 HNT Tools Revenue - (7,568 ) - (17,985 ) Organic Non-GAAP Revenue $ 216,469 $ 216,472 $ 402,541 $ 412,028

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC.

Reconciliation of Current GAAP to Current and Historical Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Non-GAAP EBITDA

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2019 2018 Income (loss) from operations (GAAP) $ (7,295 ) $ (23,117 ) $ (24,448 ) $ (31,743 ) $ (100,170 ) Previous adjustments to determine non-GAAP income from operations 38,930 55,994 36,498 75,428 140,434 Non-GAAP Income from operations 31,635 32,877 12,050 43,685 40,264 Depreciation excluding acquisition related 6,905 8,335 6,841 13,746 16,317 Non-GAAP EBITDA from operations $ 38,540 $ 41,212 $ 18,891 $ 57,431 $ 56,581

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC

Reconciliation of GAAP Financial Guidance to Non-GAAP Financial Guidance

(Unaudited)

(In millions, except net income per share - diluted) FY'19 FY'20 GAAP revenue $ 909.9 ~$895 million to ~$915 million Deferred service revenue fair value adjustment $ 1.2 Less than $1 million Deferred product revenue fair value adjustment $ 0.4 - Non-GAAP revenue $ 911.5 ~$895 million to ~$915 million HNT Tools Revenue $ (18.0 ) - Organic non-GAAP revenue $ 893.5 ~$895 million to ~$915 million FY'19 FY'20 GAAP Net Income (Loss) $ (73.3 ) ~$4 million to ~$8 million Deferred service revenue fair value adjustment $ 1.2 Less than $1 million Deferred product revenue fair value adjustment $ 0.4 - Amortization of intangible assets $ 105.5 ~$90 million Share-based compensation expenses $ 56.3 ~$50 million Business development & integration expenses* $ 2.5 ~$1 million to $2 million New accounting standard implementation $ 0.9 - Restructuring costs $ 18.7 Less than $1 million Impairment of Intangibles $ 35.9 - Loss on divestiture $ 9.5 - Change in contingent consideration $ 1.5 - Total Adjustments $ 232.4 ~$141 million to ~$142 million Related impact of adjustments on income tax $ (49.9 ) (~$34 million) Non-GAAP Net Income $ 109.2 ~$111 million to ~$115 million GAAP net income (loss) per share (diluted) $ (0.93 ) ~$0.05 to ~$0.10 Non-GAAP net income per share (diluted) $ 1.38 ~$1.45 to ~$1.50 Average Weighted Shares Outstanding (diluted GAAP) 78.6 76.7 million Average Weighted Shares Outstanding (diluted Non-GAAP) 79.3 76.7 million *Business development & integration expenses include compensation for post-combination services and acquisition-related depreciation expense

