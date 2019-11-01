Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2019 Results

By Business Wire Article Rating: Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 November 1, 2019 07:09 AM EDT Related

Blog This Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) today announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. “Alibaba Group celebrated its 20th anniversary in September, marking an important milestone on our 102 year journey to make it easy to do business anywhere,” said Daniel Zhang, Executive Chairman and CEO of Alibaba Group. “Our digital economy continues to thrive and prosper. We aim to serve over one billion annual active consumers and help our merchants achieve over RMB10 trillion in annual gross merchandise volume by end of fiscal 2024. We will continue to invest in the user experience and innovative technology to create new value for consumers, as well as the millions of enterprises undergoing digital transformation in the new digital economy.” “We delivered a strong quarter with revenue growth of 40% and adjusted EBITDA up 39% year-over-year,” said Maggie Wu, Chief Financial Officer of Alibaba Group. “With sustained consumer engagement and spending across the Alibaba Economy, we have continued our revenue and profit growth, as well as strong free cash flow that enable us to invest in long-term growth.” BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS In the quarter ended September 30, 2019: Revenue was RMB119,017 million (US$16,651 million), an increase of 40% year-over-year.

was RMB119,017 million (US$16,651 million), an increase of 40% year-over-year. Annual active consumers on our China retail marketplaces reached 693 million, an increase of 19 million from the 12-month period ended June 30, 2019.

on our China retail marketplaces reached 693 million, an increase of 19 million from the 12-month period ended June 30, 2019. Mobile MAUs on our China retail marketplaces reached 785 million in September 2019, an increase of 30 million over June 2019.

on our China retail marketplaces reached 785 million in September 2019, an increase of 30 million over June 2019. Income from operations was RMB20,364 million (US$2,849 million), an increase of 51% year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA , a non-GAAP measurement, increased 39% year-over-year to RMB37,101 million (US$5,191 million).

was RMB20,364 million (US$2,849 million), an increase of 51% year-over-year. , a non-GAAP measurement, increased 39% year-over-year to RMB37,101 million (US$5,191 million). Adjusted EBITA for core commerce was RMB38,574 million (US$5,397 million), an increase of 29% year-over-year. Our marketplace-based core commerce adjusted EBITA , a non-GAAP measurement, increased 28% year-over-year to RMB45,610 million (US$6,381 million).

was RMB38,574 million (US$5,397 million), an increase of 29% year-over-year. Our , a non-GAAP measurement, increased 28% year-over-year to RMB45,610 million (US$6,381 million). Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB72,540 million (US$10,149 million), and net income was RMB70,748 million (US$9,898 million), which included a significant one-time gain recognized upon the receipt of the 33% equity interest in Ant Financial. Excluding this one-time gain of RMB69.2 billion (US$9.7 billion) and certain other items, non-GAAP net income was RMB32,750 million (US$4,582 million), an increase of 40% year-over-year. A reconciliation of net income to non-GAAP net income is included at the end of this results announcement.

was RMB72,540 million (US$10,149 million), and was RMB70,748 million (US$9,898 million), which included a significant one-time gain recognized upon the receipt of the 33% equity interest in Ant Financial. Excluding this one-time gain of RMB69.2 billion (US$9.7 billion) and certain other items, was RMB32,750 million (US$4,582 million), an increase of 40% year-over-year. A reconciliation of net income to non-GAAP net income is included at the end of this results announcement. Diluted earnings per ADS was RMB27.51 (US$3.85) and non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS was RMB13.10 (US$1.83), an increase of 36% year-over-year.

was RMB27.51 (US$3.85) and was RMB13.10 (US$1.83), an increase of 36% year-over-year. Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB47,326 million (US$6,621 million) and non-GAAP free cash flow was RMB30,488 million (US$4,265 million). BUSINESS AND STRATEGIC UPDATES Core Commerce In September 2019, our China retail marketplaces had 785 million mobile MAUs, representing a quarterly net increase of 30 million. Annual active consumers on our China retail marketplaces reached 693 million for the 12 months ended September 30, 2019, compared to 674 million for the 12 months ended June 30, 2019. Taobao – fast growing and dynamic consumer community. Taobao continues to redefine the shopping experience through content innovation, product enrichment and personalized recommendation. By leveraging data technology and business innovation, Taobao has incubated new community-based and content-driven features. For example, as of the end of fiscal year 2019, Idle Fish, our active C2C community and marketplace, had 1.3 million interest-based communities and 60 million active sellers of long-tail products including second-hand, recycled, refurbished and for-rent products. In fiscal year 2019, over 50% of Tmall merchants leveraged live streaming to engage with their customers. Each of these features generated over RMB100 billion in annual GMV in fiscal year 2019. In the six months ended September 30, 2019, Taobao app’s DAU growth accelerated as a result of healthy organic traffic growth and effective user targeting as well as increasing user engagement with interactive and entertainment features. The increase in annual active consumers on our China Retail marketplaces also reflected our continuing penetration into both developed and less developed areas in China. Tmall – the leading consumer engagement and distribution platform for brands in China. Tmall continues to expand its leadership position as the consumer engagement and distribution platform of choice for brands in China. Tmall physical goods GMV, excluding unpaid orders, grew 26% year-over-year in the quarter ended September 30, 2019, with strong growth in fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and consumer electronics. Our consumer segmentation initiatives have been well received by users, as evidenced by accelerating order growth from higher purchase frequency. On October 21, 2019, we kicked off preparations for our 2019 11.11 Global Shopping Festival. This year, the festival will focus on catalyzing demand for new brands and products, as well as supporting the ongoing consumption upgrade across China. Over 200,000 brands, including more than 22,000 brands on Tmall Global, will participate in this event, with millions of new products available to consumers. In preparation for the festival, about 1,000 brands and merchants have upgraded to Tmall Flagship Store 2.0, which enables brands to develop sustainable engagement with their customers through interactive and personalized content, as well as integrated online and offline services. New Retail – digital transformation of brick-and-mortar retailing. Creating New – Our owned-and-operated grocery retail chain Freshippo (known as “Hema” in Chinese) continues to achieve robust same-store sales growth, implement multi-format retail strategies and introduce new initiatives to improve user experience and customer loyalty. In order to support its rapid growth, Freshippo strengthened its direct procurement of agricultural products and built a nationwide cold chain logistics network. As of September 30, 2019, there were 170 self-operated Freshippo stores in China, primarily located in tier 1 and tier 2 cities. While we continue to invest in the growth of this business, self-operated stores that have been in operation for over 12 months have achieved positive combined adjusted EBITDA during the quarter ended September 2019, demonstrating the strength and sustainability of the business model. Transforming Old – We are making good progress in transforming our grocery retail partners through our Taoxianda business, which enables consumers to place orders through the Taobao app and receive delivery through an on-demand logistics platform that leverages the delivery network of our local consumer services business. We had digitally connected 485 of SunArt’s hypermarket stores as of the end of August 2019 and drove online grocery orders to 6.5% of its overall revenue during August 2019. We continue to sign up new grocery partners and had enabled the digitization of over 800 offline retail stores across 278 cities as of August 2019. Local consumer services – delivering strong growth and driving value for local merchants in less developed areas. During the quarter, we continued to achieve strong growth in daily GMV driven by robust order growth and increasing user order frequency. We are focusing on delivering value to restaurants and local service merchants by offering digital technology solutions and value-added services of the Alibaba Digital Economy. We also continue to penetrate into less developed areas with strong growth potential. During the quarter, GMV from less developed areas grew 45% year-over-year. We are leveraging assets in the Alibaba Digital Economy to further benefit our local consumer services business. In the quarter ended September 30, 2019, about 39% of new food delivery customers came from the Alipay mobile app. The potential for our local consumer services to further penetrate users in other parts of the Alibaba Digital Economy is significant as only 25% of annual active consumers from our China retail marketplaces have tried these services. Cainiao Network – increasing adoption of Cainiao’s digital logistics parcel network and solutions. In urban areas, Cainiao has developed neighborhood delivery solutions with a combination of neighborhood and campus stations and residential self-pickup lockers, which we call Cainiao Post. These solutions have become an important complement to the last-mile delivery network of Cainiao’s express delivery partners. The daily package volume handled by Cainiao Post increased by over 100% year-over-year for the month ended September 30, 2019. Cainiao continues to focus on providing consumers with comprehensive logistics solutions. For example, the Cainiao Guoguo app offers crowdsourced parcel pick-up and delivery services that allow consumers and small businesses to send packages on-demand. For the twelve months ended August 31, 2019, the Cainiao Guoguo app had 100 million annual users. For the quarter, Cainiao Guoguo’s parcel volume grew over 100% year-over-year. The Cainiao Guoguo app processed 38% of returned packages generated by consumers on our China retail marketplaces during the same period. International – Strong growth in global markets. Our Southeast Asian e-commerce platform Lazada continues to witness growth momentum. For the fourth consecutive quarter, Lazada achieved over 100% year-over-year order growth, reflecting strong consumption demand in the apparel and accessories and FMCG categories. For the quarter, mobile DAUs continued to double year-over year, driven by effective user acquisition and engagement programs. Lazada leverages its proprietary logistics infrastructure to achieve fast and efficient order delivery, lowering logistics costs and enabling a better delivery experience for consumers. Cloud Computing Cloud computing revenue grew 64% year-over-year to RMB9,291 million (US$1,300 million) during the September 2019 quarter, primarily driven by an increase in average revenue per customer. Alibaba Cloud serves customers from a broad range of traditional industries beyond Internet and media industries. As of August 2019, 59% of companies listed in China are customers of Alibaba Cloud. The adoption of cloud services in China’s public sector and traditional industries is driven not only by demand for cost-effective IT solutions, but also by transformation of business models and processes through digitization of customer insight, inventory, work flow, resource planning and other aspects. As an Internet technology company that has pioneered digital transformation, we believe that we are uniquely positioned to maintain our leadership in providing cloud services that are not only cost-effective but also enable businesses to operate more intelligently. Digital Media and Entertainment The synergies between our commerce and entertainment businesses continue to deliver a superior user experience that has helped to bring more paying subscribers onto the Youku online video platform. For the quarter, Youku’s average daily subscribers increased 47% year-over-year. We continue to enrich our portfolio with original content that resonates with Chinese audiences. We are investing in original content production capability while ensuring cost efficiencies and return on investment, resulting in narrowing EBITA losses during the quarter. Innovation Initiatives The Amap app is the largest provider of mobile digital maps, navigation and real-time traffic information in China by daily active users. On October 1, 2019, the first day of the week-long National Day holiday in China, the Amap app achieved a record high of 118 million daily active users. Update on Kaola Acquisition In September 2019, we acquired NetEase’s import e-commerce platform Kaola. We see great opportunities in user, revenue and cost synergies for the combined Tmall Global and Kaola businesses. China’s import consumption market is still at an early growth stage, and the two businesses will be able to provide greater choices and better value for consumers. The Tmall Global and Kaola platforms have relatively low consumer overlap, and we plan for the Kaola app to continue to operate independently while integrating the technology, consumer insight and middle office functions to achieve optimization. As part of Alibaba, Kaola will benefit from our advanced data technology infrastructure and unrivalled consumer scale. Update on Ant Financial On September 23, 2019, we became a 33% equity stakeholder in Ant Financial. We recognized a one-time gain of RMB69.2 billion (US$9.7 billion) upon the receipt of the equity interest in Ant Financial. With our equity stake, the profit sharing arrangement under which we received 37.5% of Ant Financial’s pre-tax profits has terminated. Ant Financial has expanded its user base and business scale by building a unique value proposition through its ability to offer comprehensive financial solutions, including digital payment and digital finance services. As of June 30, 2019, annual active users of Alipay and its local e-wallet partners increased to approximately 1.2 billion globally, of which about 900 million were users from China. Cash Flow from Operating Activities and Free Cash Flow In the quarter ended September 30, 2019, net cash provided by operating activities was RMB47,326 million (US$6,621 million), an increase of 51% compared to RMB31,407 million in the same quarter of 2018. Free cash flow, a non-GAAP measurement of liquidity, in the quarter ended September 30, 2019 increased by 90% to RMB30,488 million (US$4,265 million), from RMB16,033 million in the same quarter of 2018, which was primarily due to our robust profitability growth as well as the timing of capital expenditure spending and licensed copyright acquisition. A reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow is included at the end of this results announcement. KEY OPERATIONAL METRICS* September 30,

2018 June 30,

2019 September 30,

2019 Net adds YoY QoQ China Commerce Retail: Annual active consumers(1) (in millions) 601 674 693 92 19 Mobile monthly active users (MAUs)(2) (in millions) 666 755 785 119 30 __________________ * For definitions of terms used but not defined in this results announcement, please refer to our annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019. (1) For the twelve months ended on the respective dates. (2) For the month ended on the respective dates. SEPTEMBER QUARTER SUMMARY FINANCIAL RESULTS Three months ended September 30, 2018 2019 YoY % RMB RMB US$(1) Change (in millions, except percentages and per share amounts) Revenue 85,148 119,017 16,651 40 % Income from operations 13,501 20,364 2,849 51 % Operating margin 16 % 17 % Adjusted EBITDA(2) 26,710 37,101 5,191 39 % Adjusted EBITDA margin(2) 31 % 31 % Adjusted EBITA(2) 23,155 32,091 4,490 39 % Adjusted EBITA margin(2) 27 % 27 % Net income 18,241 70,748 9,898 288 %(3) Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders 20,033 72,540 10,149 262 %(3) Non-GAAP net income(2) 23,453 32,750 4,582 40 % Diluted earnings per share(4) 0.95 3.44 0.48 262 % (3) Diluted earnings per ADS(4) 7.62 27.51 3.85 261 % (3) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share(2)(4) 1.20 1.64 0.23 37 % Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS(2)(4) 9.60 13.10 1.83 36 % __________________ (1) This results announcement contains translations of certain Renminbi (“RMB”) amounts into U.S. dollars (“US$”) for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations of RMB into US$ were made at RMB7.1477 to US$1.00, the exchange rate on September 30, 2019 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The percentages stated in this announcement are calculated based on the RMB amounts and there may be minor differences due to rounding. (2) See the sections entitled “Information about Segments,” “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures” for more information about the non-GAAP measures referred to within this results announcement. (3) The year-over-year increase was primarily due to a one-time gain of RMB69.2 billion (US$9.7 billion) recognized upon the receipt of the 33% equity interest in Ant Financial (as discussed in detail under the “Interest and investment income, net” section below), partly offset by impairment charges and net losses from changes in fair value relating to certain investments and goodwill. Excluding these gains and losses, our net income would have increased by 30% year-over-year. (4) Each ADS represents eight ordinary shares. See the section entitled “Share Subdivision and ADS Ratio Change” for more information. SEPTEMBER QUARTER INFORMATION BY SEGMENTS The table below sets forth selected financial information of our operating segments for the periods indicated: Three months ended September 30, 2019 Core

commerce Cloud

computing Digital media

and

entertainment Innovation

initiatives

and others Unallocated(1) Consolidated RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB US$ (in millions, except percentages) Revenue 101,220 9,291 7,296 1,210 — 119,017 16,651 Income (loss) from operations 32,069 (1,928 ) (3,327 ) (3,073 ) (3,377 ) 20,364 2,849 Add: Share-based compensation expense 3,901 1,400 790 1,136 918 8,145 1,140 Add: Amortization of intangible assets 2,604 7 330 20 45 3,006 420 Add: Impairment of goodwill — — — — 576 576 81 Adjusted EBITA 38,574 (2) (521 ) (2,207 ) (1,917 ) (1,838 ) 32,091 4,490 Adjusted EBITA margin 38 % (6 )% (30 )% (158 )% 27 % Three months ended September 30, 2018 Core

commerce Cloud

computing Digital media

and

entertainment Innovation

initiatives

and others Unallocated(1) Consolidated RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB (in millions, except percentages) Revenue 72,475 5,667 5,940 1,066 — 85,148 Income (loss) from operations 24,290 (1,165 ) (4,805 ) (2,201 ) (2,618 ) 13,501 Add: Share-based compensation expense 3,292 928 710 952 1,161 7,043 Add: Amortization of intangible assets 2,225 5 293 8 80 2,611 Adjusted EBITA 29,807 (232 ) (3,802 ) (1,241 ) (1,377 ) 23,155 Adjusted EBITA margin 41 % (4 )% (64 )% (116 )% 27 % __________________ (1) Unallocated expenses are primarily related to corporate administrative costs and other miscellaneous items that are not allocated to individual segments. (2) Marketplace-based core commerce adjusted EBITA increased 28% year-over-year to RMB45,610 million (US$6,381 million). A reconciliation of adjusted EBITA for core commerce to marketplace-based core commerce adjusted EBITA is included at the end of this results announcement. SEPTEMBER QUARTER OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL RESULTS Revenue Revenue for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 was RMB119,017 million (US$16,651 million), an increase of 40% compared to RMB85,148 million in the same quarter of 2018. The increase was mainly driven by the robust revenue growth of our China commerce retail business and Alibaba Cloud. The following table sets forth a breakdown of our revenue by segment for the periods indicated: Three months ended September 30, 2018 2019 RMB % of

Revenue RMB US$ % of

Revenue YoY %

Change (in millions, except percentages) Core commerce: China commerce retail - Customer management 32,920 39% 41,301 5,778 35% 25% - Commission 13,136 15% 16,275 2,277 14% 24% - Others* 8,095 10% 18,210 2,548 15% 125% 54,151 64% 75,786 10,603 64% 40% China commerce wholesale 2,497 3% 3,283 459 3% 31% International commerce retail 4,464 5% 6,007 840 5% 35% International commerce wholesale 2,022 2% 2,434 341 2% 20% Cainiao logistics services 3,206 4% 4,759 666 4% 48% Local consumer services 5,021 6% 6,835 956 6% 36% Others 1,114 1% 2,116 296 1% 90% Total core commerce 72,475 85% 101,220 14,161 85% 40% Cloud computing 5,667 7% 9,291 1,300 8% 64% Digital media and entertainment 5,940 7% 7,296 1,021 6% 23% Innovation initiatives and others 1,066 1% 1,210 169 1% 14% Total 85,148 100% 119,017 16,651 100% 40% __________________ * “Others” revenue under China commerce retail is primarily generated by our New Retail and direct sales businesses, mainly Freshippo, Tmall Supermarket, direct import and Intime. Core commerce China commerce retail business



Revenue – Revenue from our China commerce retail business in the quarter ended September 30, 2019 was RMB75,786 million (US$10,603 million), an increase of 40% compared to RMB54,151 million in the same quarter of 2018. Revenue from our China retail marketplaces continued to see strong growth. Combined customer management and commission revenues grew 25% year-over-year, which represents an increase of 25% in customer management revenue and an increase of 24% in commission revenue. The growth of customer management revenue was primarily the result of increases in the average unit price per click and to a lesser extent the volume of paid clicks. The growth of commission revenue was primarily due to the strong 26% year-over-year growth of Tmall physical goods GMV (excluding unpaid orders). “Others” revenue under China commerce retail business was RMB18,210 million (US$2,548 million), a significant increase compared to RMB8,095 million in the same quarter of 2018, primarily driven by contributions from direct sales businesses, including Tmall Supermarket and Freshippo, as well as our consolidation of Kaola starting in September 2019. China commerce wholesale business



Revenue from our China commerce wholesale business in the quarter ended September 30, 2019 was RMB3,283 million (US$459 million), an increase of 31% compared to RMB2,497 million in the same quarter of 2018. The increase was primarily due to an increase in revenue from customer management services on 1688.com, our domestic wholesale marketplace, as well as an increase in revenue from Lingshoutong, a digital sourcing platform that connects FMCG brand manufacturers and their distributors directly to local mom-and-pop stores in China. International commerce retail business



Revenue from our international commerce retail business in the quarter ended September 30, 2019 was RMB6,007 million (US$840 million), an increase of 35% compared to RMB4,464 million in the same quarter of 2018. The increase was primarily due to the growth in revenue generated from AliExpress and Lazada. International commerce wholesale business



Revenue from our international commerce wholesale business in the quarter ended September 30, 2019 was RMB2,434 million (US$341 million), an increase of 20% compared to RMB2,022 million in the same quarter of 2018. The increase was primarily due to increases in the number of paying members and the average revenue from paying members on Alibaba.com, our global wholesale marketplace. Cainiao logistics services



Revenue from Cainiao logistics services, which represents revenue from the domestic and international one-stop-shop logistics services and supply chain management solutions provided by Cainiao Network, after elimination of inter-company transactions, was RMB4,759 million (US$666 million) in the quarter ended September 30, 2019, an increase of 48% compared to RMB3,206 million in the same quarter of 2018, mainly due to the increase in the volume of orders fulfilled. Local consumer services



Revenue from local consumer services, which primarily represents platform commissions, fees from provision of delivery services and other services provided by our on-demand delivery and local services platform Ele.me, was RMB6,835 million (US$956 million) in the quarter ended September 30, 2019, an increase of 36% compared to RMB5,021 million in the same quarter of 2018, primarily due to the increase in the volume of orders delivered. Cloud computing Revenue from our cloud computing business in the quarter ended September 30, 2019 was RMB9,291 million (US$1,300 million), an increase of 64% compared to RMB5,667 million in the same quarter of 2018, primarily driven by an increase in average revenue per customer. Digital media and entertainment Revenue from our digital media and entertainment business in the quarter ended September 30, 2019 was RMB7,296 million (US$1,021 million), an increase of 23% compared to RMB5,940 million in the same quarter of 2018. The increase was mainly due to our consolidation of Alibaba Pictures starting in March 2019. Innovation initiatives and others Revenue from innovation initiatives and others in the quarter ended September 30, 2019 was RMB1,210 million (US$169 million), an increase of 14% compared to RMB1,066 million in the same quarter of 2018. The increase was mainly due to an increase in revenue from Amap. Costs and Expenses The following tables set forth a breakdown of our costs and expenses, share-based compensation expense and costs and expenses excluding share-based compensation expense by function for the periods indicated. Three months ended September 30, % of

Revenue

YoY

change 2018 2019 RMB % of

Revenue RMB US$ % of

Revenue (in millions, except percentages) Costs and expenses: Cost of revenue 46,786 55 % 65,546 9,170 55 % 0 % Product development expenses 8,365 10 % 10,938 1,530 9 % (1 )% Sales and marketing expenses 9,106 10 % 11,996 1,679 10 % 0 % General and administrative expenses 4,779 6 % 6,591 922 6 % 0 % Amortization of intangible assets 2,611 3 % 3,006 420 3 % 0 % Impairment of goodwill — — 576 81 0 % 0 % Total costs and expenses 71,647 84 % 98,653 13,802 83 % (1 )% Share-based compensation expense: Cost of revenue 1,566 2 % 2,033 284 2 % 0 % Product development expenses 3,078 4 % 3,517 492 3 % (1 )% Sales and marketing expenses 746 0 % 990 139 1 % 1 % General and administrative expenses 1,653 2 % 1,605 225 1 % (1 )% Total share-based compensation expense 7,043 8 % 8,145 1,140 7 % (1 )% Costs and expenses excluding share-based compensation expense: Cost of revenue 45,220 53 % 63,513 8,886 53 % 0 % Product development expenses 5,287 6 % 7,421 1,038 6 % 0 % Sales and marketing expenses 8,360 10 % 11,006 1,540 9 % (1 )% General and administrative expenses 3,126 4 % 4,986 697 5 % 1 % Amortization of intangible assets 2,611 3 % 3,006 420 3 % 0 % Impairment of goodwill — — 576 81 0 % 0 % Total costs and expenses excluding share-based compensation expense 64,604 76 % 90,508 12,662 76 % 0 % Cost of revenue – Cost of revenue in the quarter ended September 30, 2019 was RMB65,546 million (US$9,170 million), or 55% of revenue, compared to RMB46,786 million, or 55% of revenue, in the same quarter of 2018. Without the effect of share-based compensation expense, cost of revenue as a percentage of revenue would have remained stable at 53% in the quarter ended September 30, 2019 compared to the same quarter last year. This reflected an increase in the cost of inventory from our direct sales and New Retail businesses offset by a decrease in content spending by Youku and efficiency gained from our logistics infrastructure and technology. Product development expenses – Product development expenses in the quarter ended September 30, 2019 were RMB10,938 million (US$1,530 million), or 9% of revenue, compared to RMB8,365 million, or 10% of revenue, in the same quarter of 2018. Without the effect of share-based compensation expense, product development expenses as a percentage of revenue would have remained stable at 6% in the quarter ended September 30, 2019 compared to the same quarter last year. Sales and marketing expenses – Sales and marketing expenses in the quarter ended September 30, 2019 were RMB11,996 million (US$1,679 million), or 10% of revenue, compared to RMB9,106 million, or 10% of revenue, in the same quarter of 2018. Without the effect of share-based compensation expense, sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue would have decreased from 10% in the quarter ended September 30, 2018 to 9% in the quarter ended September 30, 2019. General and administrative expenses – General and administrative expenses in the quarter ended September 30, 2019 were RMB6,591 million (US$922 million), or 6% of revenue, compared to RMB4,779 million, or 6% of revenue, in the same quarter of 2018. Without the effect of share-based compensation expense, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of revenue would have increased from 4% in the quarter ended September 30, 2018 to 5% in the quarter ended September 30, 2019. Share-based compensation expense – Total share-based compensation expense included in the cost and expense items above in the quarter ended September 30, 2019 was RMB8,145 million (US$1,140 million), an increase of 16% compared to RMB7,043 million in the same quarter of 2018. Share-based compensation expense as a percentage of revenue decreased to 7% in the quarter ended September 30, 2019, as compared to 8% in the same quarter last year. The following table sets forth our analysis of share-based compensation expense for the quarters indicated by type of share-based awards: Three months ended September 30,

2018 June 30,

2019 September 30,

2019 % Change RMB % of

Revenue RMB % of

Revenue RMB US$ % of

Revenue YoY QoQ (in millions, except percentages) By type of awards: Alibaba Group share-based awards(1) 6,165 7 % 5,898 5 % 6,899 965 6 % 12 % 17 % Ant Financial share-based awards granted to our employees(2) 438 0 % 352 0 % 303 43 0 % (31 )% (14 )% Others(3) 440 1 % 865 1 % 943 132 1 % 114 % 9 % Total share-based compensation expense 7,043 8 % 7,115 6 % 8,145 1,140 7 % 16 % 14 % __________________ (1) This includes awards granted to our employees, Ant Financial employees and other consultants. Awards granted to nonemployees were subject to mark-to-market accounting treatment until March 31, 2019. Beginning on April 1, 2019, we adopted ASU 2018-07, “Compensation — Stock Compensation (Topic 718): Improvements to Nonemployee Share-Based Payment Accounting” under US GAAP. As a result of adopting this new accounting update, these awards are no longer subject to mark-to-market accounting treatment. (2) Awards subject to mark-to-market accounting treatment. (3) Others primarily relate to share-based awards underlying the equity of our subsidiaries. Share-based compensation expense related to Alibaba Group share-based awards increased in this quarter compared to the previous quarter. The increase reflected the full quarter effect of the expense arising from the annual performance-based awards granted in the middle of the previous quarter. We expect that our share-based compensation expense will continue to be affected by changes in the fair value of our shares, our subsidiaries’ share-based awards and the quantity of awards that we grant in the future. Furthermore, we expect that our share-based compensation expense will continue to be affected by future changes in the valuation of Ant Financial, although any such changes will be non-cash and will not result in any economic cost or equity dilution to our shareholders. Amortization of intangible assets – Amortization of intangible assets in the quarter ended September 30, 2019 was RMB3,006 million (US$420 million), an increase of 15% from RMB2,611 million in the same quarter of 2018. Income from operations and operating margin Income from operations in the quarter ended September 30, 2019 was RMB20,364 million (US$2,849 million), or 17% of revenue, an increase of 51% compared to RMB13,501 million, or 16% of revenue, in the same quarter of 2018. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITA Adjusted EBITDA increased 39% year-over-year to RMB37,101 million (US$5,191 million) in the quarter ended September 30, 2019, compared to RMB26,710 million in the same quarter of 2018. Adjusted EBITA increased 39% year-over-year to RMB32,091 million (US$4,490 million) in the quarter ended September 30, 2019, compared to RMB23,155 million in the same quarter of 2018. A reconciliation of net income to adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITA is included at the end of this results announcement. Adjusted EBITA and adjusted EBITA margin by segments Adjusted EBITA and adjusted EBITA margin by segments are set forth in the table below. See the section entitled “Information about Segments” above for a reconciliation of income from operations to adjusted EBITA. Three months ended September 30, 2018 2019 RMB % of

Revenue RMB US$ % of

Revenue (in millions, except percentages) Core commerce 29,807 41 % 38,574 5,397 38 % Cloud computing (232 ) (4 )% (521 ) (73 ) (6 )% Digital media and entertainment (3,802 ) (64 )% (2,207 ) (309 ) (30 )% Innovation initiatives and others (1,241 ) (116 )% (1,917 ) (268 ) (158 )% Core commerce segment – Adjusted EBITA increased by 29% to RMB38,574 million (US$5,397 million) in the quarter ended September 30, 2019, compared to RMB29,807 million in the same quarter of 2018. Marketplace-based core commerce adjusted EBITA increased 28% year-over-year to RMB45,610 million (US$6,381 million). Adjusted EBITA margin decreased from 41% in the quarter ended September 30, 2018 to 38% in the quarter ended September 30, 2019 primarily due to a continuing revenue mix shift towards self-operated New Retail and direct sales businesses where revenue is recorded on a gross basis including the cost of inventory. A reconciliation of adjusted EBITA for core commerce to marketplace-based core commerce adjusted EBITA is included at the end of this results announcement. We expect that our core commerce adjusted EBITA margin will continue to be affected by the pace of our investments in new businesses and revenue mix shift to self-operated New Retail and direct sales businesses. Cloud computing segment – Adjusted EBITA in the quarter ended September 30, 2019 was a loss of RMB521 million (US$73 million), compared to a loss of RMB232 million in the same quarter of 2018. Adjusted EBITA margin decreased to negative 6% in the quarter ended September 30, 2019 from negative 4% in the quarter ended September 30, 2018 primarily due to our investments in talent and technology infrastructure. Digital media and entertainment segment – Adjusted EBITA in the quarter ended September 30, 2019 was a loss of RMB2,207 million (US$309 million), compared to a loss of RMB3,802 million in the same quarter of 2018. Adjusted EBITA margin improved to negative 30% in the quarter ended September 30, 2019 from negative 64% in the quarter ended September 30, 2018, primarily due to the measured content spending by Youku. Innovation initiatives and others segment – Adjusted EBITA in the quarter ended September 30, 2019 was a loss of RMB1,917 million (US$268 million), compared to a loss of RMB1,241 million in the same quarter of 2018. The increase in adjusted EBITA loss was primarily due to our investments in research and innovation, as well as investments in other business initiatives. Interest and investment income, net Interest and investment income, net in the quarter ended September 30, 2019 was RMB63,348 million (US$8,862 million), compared to RMB6,635 million in the same quarter of 2018. The increase was primarily due to a one-time gain of RMB69.2 billion (US$9.7 billion) recognized upon the receipt of the 33% equity interest in Ant Financial, which was partly offset by impairment charges of RMB7,689 million (US$1,076 million) in relation to certain investments, as well as net losses arising from changes in the fair value of our equity investments. The gain related to the 33% equity interest in Ant Financial resulted from the transfer of certain intellectual property rights and assets to Ant Financial as set forth under the 2014 transaction agreements and the basis difference determined based on our share of Ant Financial’s net assets, net of its corresponding deferred tax effect. This gain was not determined on the basis of Ant Financial’s current equity valuation. The above-mentioned gains or losses were excluded from our non-GAAP net income. Other income, net Other income, net in the quarter ended September 30, 2019 was RMB3,171 million (US$444 million), compared to other loss, net of RMB1,532 million in the same quarter of 2018. The increase in other income, net was primarily due to an increase in royalty fees and software technology service fees from Ant Financial and a decrease in exchange loss. Royalty fees and software technology service fees under our profit sharing arrangement with Ant Financial amounted to RMB2,208 million (US$309 million) in the quarter ended September 30, 2019, as compared to a reversal of income in the amount of RMB910 million in the same quarter last year. The profit sharing arrangement was terminated in September 2019 upon our receipt of the 33% equity interest in Ant Financial. Income tax expenses Income tax expenses in the quarter ended September 30, 2019 were RMB2,815 million (US$394 million), compared to RMB277 million in the same quarter of 2018. Our effective tax rate was 3% in the quarter ended September 30, 2019, compared to 2% in the same quarter of 2018. The relatively low effective tax rate reflected the recognition of tax credits of approximately RMB4.1 billion (US$574 million) during the quarter ended September 30, 2019, compared to RMB4.7 billion in the same quarter last year, as certain key subsidiaries were notified this quarter of the renewal of their Key Software Enterprise status for calendar year 2018 by the relevant tax authorities. Excluding the one-time gain in relation to the receipt of the 33% equity interest in Ant Financial, impairment of investments and goodwill, share-based compensation expense, revaluation and disposal gains/losses of investments, as well as the above-mentioned tax credits from the renewal of the Key Software Enterprise status, our effective tax rate would have been 21% in the quarter ended September 30, 2019. Share of results of equity investees Share of results of equity investees in the quarter ended September 30, 2019 was a loss of RMB11,960 million (US$1,673 million), compared to a profit of RMB1,254 million in the same quarter of 2018. Share of results of equity investees in the quarter ended September 30, 2019 and the comparative periods consisted of the following: Three months ended September 30, 2018 June 30, 2019 September 30, 2019 RMB RMB RMB US$ (in millions) Share of profit (loss) of equity investees(1) 1,735 941 (2 ) — Impairment loss — — (11,590 ) (1,621 ) Dilution loss (41 ) (5 ) (20 ) (3 ) Others(2) (440 ) (419 ) (348 ) (49 ) Total 1,254 517 (11,960 ) (1,673 ) __________________ (1) We record our share of profit (loss) of equity investees one quarter in arrears. (2) Others mainly include amortization of intangible assets of equity investees and share-based compensation expense. The year-over-year decrease in share of results of equity investees was mainly due to an impairment loss of RMB11,590 million (US$1,621 million) with respect to certain equity investees as a result of their prolonged decline in market values against our carrying values. Upon the receipt of the 33% equity interest in Ant Financial, we account for our interest in Ant Financial under the equity method. The initial carrying value of this investment was measured at cost, as adjusted for the basis difference determined based on our share of Ant Financial’s net assets as of the completion date of the transaction. Similar to other equity method investees, we record our share of profit (loss) of Ant Financial one quarter in arrears. Net income and Non-GAAP net income Our net income in the quarter ended September 30, 2019 was RMB70,748 million (US$9,898 million), an increase of 288% compared to RMB18,241 million in the same quarter of 2018. Excluding the one-time gain of RMB69.2 billion (US$9.7 billion) in relation to the receipt of the 33% equity interest in Ant Financial, impairment of investments and goodwill, share-based compensation expense, revaluation and disposal gains/losses of investments and certain other items, non-GAAP net income in the quarter ended September 30, 2019 was RMB32,750 million (US$4,582 million), an increase of 40% compared to RMB23,453 million in the same quarter of 2018. A reconciliation of net income to non-GAAP net income is included at the end of this results announcement. Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders in the quarter ended September 30, 2019 was RMB72,540 million (US$10,149 million), an increase of 262% compared to RMB20,033 million in the same quarter of 2018. Diluted earnings per ADS and non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS Diluted earnings per ADS in the quarter ended September 30, 2019 was RMB27.51 (US$3.85) on a weighted average of 21,093 million diluted shares outstanding during the quarter, an increase of 261% compared to RMB7.62 on a weighted average of 21,023 million diluted shares outstanding during the same quarter of 2018. Excluding the one-time gain in relation to the receipt of the 33% equity interest in Ant Financial, impairment of investments and goodwill, share-based compensation expense, revaluation and disposal gains/losses of investments and certain other items, non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS in the quarter ended September 30, 2019 was RMB13.10 (US$1.83), an increase of 36% compared to RMB9.60 in the same quarter of 2018. A reconciliation of diluted earnings per ADS to non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS is included at the end of this results announcement. Each ADS represents eight ordinary shares. See the section entitled “Share Subdivision and ADS Ratio Change” for more information. Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments As of September 30, 2019, cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were RMB235,251 million (US$32,913 million), compared to RMB212,189 million as of June 30, 2019. The increase in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments during the quarter ended September 30, 2019 was primarily due to free cash flow generated from operations of RMB30,488 million (US$4,265 million), partly offset by net cash used in investment and acquisition activities of RMB9,925 million (US$1,389 million). Cash flow from operating activities and free cash flow Net cash provided by operating activities in the quarter ended September 30, 2019 was RMB47,326 million (US$6,621 million), an increase of 51% compared to RMB31,407 million in the same quarter of 2018. Free cash flow, a non-GAAP measurement of liquidity, in the quarter ended September 30, 2019 increased by 90% to RMB30,488 million (US$4,265 million), from RMB16,033 million in the same quarter of 2018, which was primarily due to our robust profitability growth as well as the timing of capital expenditure spending and licensed copyright acquisition. A reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow is included at the end of this results announcement. Net cash used in investing activities During the quarter ended September 30, 2019, net cash used in investing activities of RMB21,353 million (US$2,987 million) primarily reflected (i) cash outflow of RMB12,877 million (US$1,802 million) for investment and acquisition activities, including those relating to STO Express and the acquisition of Kaola, (ii) capital expenditures of RMB9,826 million (US$1,375 million), which included cash outflow for the acquisition of land use rights and construction in progress relating to office campus of RMB650 million (US$91 million), as well as (iii) the acquisition of licensed copyrights and other intangible assets of RMB2,451 million (US$343 million). These cash outflows were partly offset by cash inflow of RMB2,952 million (US$413 million) from the disposal of various investments. In addition, in connection with the receipt of the 33% equity interest in Ant Financial, the net cash impact is minimal because the consideration paid was funded by the amount we received for the transfer of certain intellectual property and assets to Ant Financial. Employees As of September 30, 2019, we had a total of 111,524 employees, compared to 103,699 as of June 30, 2019. Share Subdivision and ADS Ratio Change On July 30, 2019, we effected a 1-to-8 share subdivision, as a result of which each ordinary share was subdivided into eight ordinary shares (the “Share Subdivision”). On the same day, we changed our ordinary share-to-ADS ratio. Following the ADS ratio change, each ADS now represents eight ordinary shares. Because the ADS ratio change was exactly proportionate to the Share Subdivision, no new ADSs were issued to any ADS holder and the total number of our outstanding ADSs remains unchanged. The tables below set forth the pre- and post-share subdivision earnings per share/ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders and weighted average number of shares used in calculating earnings per ordinary share for the periods indicated. Three months ended September 30, 2018 2019 Pre-Share

Subdivision Post-Share

Subdivision Pre-Share

Subdivision Post-Share

Subdivision RMB RMB RMB US$ RMB US$ (except share data) Earnings per share attributable to ordinary shareholders Basic 7.75 0.97 27.90 3.90 3.49 0.49 Diluted 7.62 0.95 27.51 3.85 3.44 0.48 Non-GAAP diluted 9.60 1.20 13.10 1.83 1.64 0.23 Earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders Basic 7.75 7.75 27.90 3.90 27.90 3.90 Diluted 7.62 7.62 27.51 3.85 27.51 3.85 Non-GAAP diluted 9.60 9.60 13.10 1.83 13.10 1.83 Weighted average number of shares used in calculating earnings per ordinary share (million shares) Basic 2,584 20,669 2,600 20,800 Diluted 2,628 21,023 2,637 21,093 Six months ended September 30, 2018 2019 Pre-Share

Subdivision Post-Share

Subdivision Pre-Share

Subdivision Post-Share

Subdivision RMB RMB RMB US$ RMB US$ (except share data) Earnings per share attributable to ordinary shareholders Basic 11.12 1.39 36.09 5.05 4.51 0.63 Diluted 10.93 1.37 35.58 4.98 4.45 0.62 Non-GAAP diluted 17.65 2.21 25.65 3.59 3.21 0.45 Earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders Basic 11.12 11.12 36.09 5.05 36.09 5.05 Diluted 10.93 10.93 35.58 4.98 35.58 4.98 Non-GAAP diluted 17.65 17.65 25.65 3.59 25.65 3.59 Weighted average number of shares used in calculating earnings per ordinary share (million shares) Basic 2,582 20,658 2,599 20,788 Diluted 2,627 21,018 2,636 21,084 WEBCAST AND CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION Alibaba Group’s management will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results at 7:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (7:30 p.m. Hong Kong Time) on November 1, 2019. Details of the conference call are as follows:

International: +65 6713 5090

U.S.: +1 845 675 0437

U.K.: +44 203 621 4779

Hong Kong: +852 3018 6771

Conference ID: 4269015 A live webcast of the earnings conference call can be accessed at http://www.alibabagroup.com/en/ir/earnings. An archived webcast will be available through the same link following the call. A replay of the conference call will be available for one week (dial-in number: +61 2 8199 0299; conference ID: 4269015). Our results announcement and accompanying slides are available at Alibaba Group’s Investor Relations website at http://www.alibabagroup.com/en/ir/home on November 1, 2019. ABOUT ALIBABA GROUP Alibaba Group's mission is to make it easy to do business anywhere. The company aims to build the future infrastructure of commerce. It envisions that its customers will meet, work and live at Alibaba, and that it will be a company that lasts at least 102 years. SAFE HARBOR STATEMENTS This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing,” “targets,” “guidance” and similar statements. In addition, statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Alibaba’s strategies and business plans, Alibaba’s beliefs, expectations and guidance regarding the growth of its business and its revenue, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Alibaba’s strategic and operational plans, are or contain forward-looking statements. Alibaba may also make forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Alibaba’s expected revenue growth; Alibaba’s goals and strategies; Alibaba’s future business development; Alibaba’s ability to maintain the trusted status of its ecosystem, reputation and brand; risks associated with increased investments in Alibaba’s business and new business initiatives; risks associated with strategic acquisitions and investments; Alibaba’s ability to retain or increase engagement of consumers, merchants and other participants in its ecosystem and enable new offerings; Alibaba’s ability to maintain or grow its revenue or business; risks associated with limitation or restriction of services provided by Alipay; changes in laws, regulations and regulatory environment that affect Alibaba’s business operations; privacy and regulatory concerns; competition; security breaches; the continued growth of the e-commerce market in China and globally; risks associated with the performance of our business partners, including but not limited to Ant Financial; and fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and globally and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Alibaba’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this results announcement is as of the date of this results announcement and are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date, and Alibaba does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use the following non-GAAP financial measures: for our consolidated results, adjusted EBITDA (including adjusted EBITDA margin), adjusted EBITA (including adjusted EBITA margin), marketplace-based core commerce adjusted EBITA, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share/ADS and free cash flow. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please refer to the section entitled “Information about Segments” and the table captioned “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures” in this results announcement. We believe that adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITA, marketplace-based core commerce adjusted EBITA, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share/ADS help identify underlying trends in our business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain income or expenses that we include in income from operations, net income and diluted earnings per share/ADS. We believe that these non-GAAP measures provide useful information about our core operating results, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by our management in its financial and operational decision-making. We present three different income measures, namely adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITA and non-GAAP net income, as well as one measure that provides supplemental information on our core commerce segment, namely marketplace-based core commerce adjusted EBITA, in order to provide more information and greater transparency to investors about our operating results. We consider free cash flow to be a liquidity measure that provides useful information to management and investors about the amount of cash generated by our business that can be used for strategic corporate transactions, including investing in our new business initiatives, making strategic investments and acquisitions and strengthening our balance sheet. Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITA, marketplace-based core commerce adjusted EBITA, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share/ADS and free cash flow should not be considered in isolation or construed as an alternative to income from operations, adjusted EBITA for core commerce, net income, diluted earnings per share/ADS, cash flows or any other measure of performance or as an indicator of our operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures presented here do not have standardized meanings prescribed by U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to our data. Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before (i) interest and investment income, net, interest expense, other income or loss, net, income tax expenses and share of results of equity investees, (ii) certain non-cash expenses, consisting of share-based compensation expense, amortization, depreciation, operating lease cost relating to land use rights and impairment of goodwill, which we do not believe are reflective of our core operating performance during the periods presented. Adjusted EBITA represents net income before (i) interest and investment income, net, interest expense, other income or loss, net, income tax expenses and share of results of equity investees, (ii) certain non-cash expenses, consisting of share-based compensation expense, amortization and impairment of goodwill, which we do not believe are reflective of our core operating performance during the periods presented. Marketplace-based core commerce adjusted EBITA represents adjusted EBITA for core commerce excluding the effects of (i) local consumer services, (ii) Lazada, (iii) New Retail and direct import and (iv) Cainiao Network. Marketplace-based core commerce adjusted EBITA reflects the performance of our most established businesses, namely, those of our China retail marketplaces and wholesale marketplaces which primarily adopt a marketplace-based approach. By excluding certain businesses that are in the earlier stages of their development and with business approaches that continue to evolve, marketplace-based core commerce adjusted EBITA enables investors to clearly evaluate the performance of our most established businesses on a like-for-like basis. Non-GAAP net income represents net income before share-based compensation expense, amortization, impairment of investments and goodwill, gain or loss on deemed disposals/disposals/revaluation of investments, gain in relation to the receipt of the 33% equity interest in Ant Financial, amortization of excess value receivable arising from the restructuring of commercial arrangements with Ant Financial and others, as adjusted for the tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share represents non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders divided by the weighted average number of shares outstanding during the periods on a diluted basis. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS represents non-GAAP diluted earnings per share after adjustment to the ordinary share-to-ADS ratio. Free cash flow represents net cash provided by operating activities as presented in our consolidated cash flow statement less purchases of property and equipment (excluding acquisition of land use rights and construction in progress relating to office campus), licensed copyrights and other intangible assets, as well as adjustments to exclude from net cash provided by operating activities the consumer protection fund deposits from merchants on our China retail marketplaces. We deduct certain items relating to cash flows from investing activities in order to provide greater transparency into cash flow from our revenue-generating business operations. We exclude “acquisition of land use rights and construction in progress relating to office campus” because the office campus is used by us for corporate and administrative purposes and is not directly related to our revenue-generating business operations. We also exclude consumer protection fund deposits from merchants on our China retail marketplaces because these deposits are restricted for the purpose of compensating consumers for claims against merchants. The section entitled “Information about Segments” and the table captioned “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures” in this results announcement have more details on the non-GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to GAAP financial measures and the related reconciliations between these financial measures. ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS Three months ended September 30, Six months ended September 30, 2018 2019 2018 2019 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ (in millions, except per share data) (in millions, except per share data) Revenue 85,148 119,017 16,651 166,068 233,941 32,730 Cost of revenue (46,786 ) (65,546 ) (9,170 ) (90,506 ) (125,533 ) (17,564 ) Product development expenses (8,365 ) (10,938 ) (1,530 ) (19,875 ) (21,416 ) (2,996 ) Sales and marketing expenses (9,106 ) (11,996 ) (1,679 ) (18,027 ) (22,694 ) (3,175 ) General and administrative expenses (4,779 ) (6,591 ) (922 ) (11,424 ) (12,911 ) (1,806 ) Amortization of intangible assets (2,611 ) (3,006 ) (420 ) (4,715 ) (6,072 ) (849 ) Impairment of goodwill — (576 ) (81 ) — (576 ) (81 ) Income from operations 13,501 20,364 2,849 21,521 44,739 6,259 Interest and investment income, net 6,635 63,348 8,862 13,881 63,535 8,889 Interest expense (1,340 ) (1,360 ) (190 ) (2,553 ) (2,706 ) (379 ) Other (loss) income, net (1,532 ) 3,171 444 (1,615 ) 5,272 738 Income before income tax and share of results of equity investees 17,264 85,523 11,965 31,234 110,840 15,507 Income tax expenses (277 ) (2,815 ) (394 ) (5,942 ) (9,527 ) (1,333 ) Share of results of equity investees 1,254 (11,960 ) (1,673 ) 599 (11,443 ) (1,601 ) Net income 18,241 70,748 9,898 25,891 89,870 12,573 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 1,892 1,843 258 2,962 4,169 584 Net income attributable to Alibaba Group Holding Limited 20,133 72,591 10,156 28,853 94,039 13,157 Accretion of mezzanine equity (100 ) (51 ) (7 ) (135 ) (247 ) (35 ) Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders 20,033 72,540 10,149 28,718 93,792 13,122 Earnings per share attributable to ordinary shareholders(1) Basic 0.97 3.49 0.49 1.39 4.51 0.63 Diluted 0.95 3.44 0.48 1.37 4.45 0.62 Earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders(1) Basic 7.75 27.90 3.90 11.12 36.09 5.05 Diluted 7.62 27.51 3.85 10.93 35.58 4.98 Weighted average number of shares used in calculating earnings per ordinary share (million shares)(1) Basic 20,669 20,800 20,658 20,788 Diluted 21,023 21,093 21,018 21,084 __________________ (1) Each ADS represents eight ordinary shares. See the section entitled “Share Subdivision and ADS Ratio Change” for more information. ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED

REVENUE The following table sets forth our revenue by segments for the periods indicated: Three months ended September 30, Six months ended September 30, 2018 2019 2018 2019 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ (in millions) (in millions) Core commerce(1) 72,475 101,220 14,161 141,663 200,764 28,088 Cloud computing(2) 5,667 9,291 1,300 10,365 17,078 2,389 Digital media and entertainment(3) 5,940 7,296 1,021 11,915 13,608 1,904 Innovation initiatives and others(4) 1,066 1,210 169 2,125 2,491 349 Total 85,148 119,017 16,651 166,068 233,941 32,730 __________________ (1) Revenue from core commerce is primarily generated from our China retail marketplaces, Freshippo, 1688.com, Lazada.com, AliExpress, Alibaba.com, Cainiao logistics services and local consumer services. (2) Revenue from cloud computing is primarily generated from the provision of services, such as elastic computing, database, storage, network virtualization services, large scale computing, security, management and application services, big data analytics, a machine learning platform and IoT services. (3) Revenue from digital media and entertainment is primarily generated from Youku and UCWeb. (4) Revenue from innovation initiatives and others is primarily generated from businesses such as Amap, Tmall Genie and other innovation initiatives. Other revenue also includes SME annual fee received from Ant Financial and its affiliates. ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED

INFORMATION ABOUT SEGMENTS The following table sets forth our income (loss) from operations by segments for the periods indicated: Three months ended September 30, Six months ended September 30, 2018 2019 2018 2019 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ (in millions) (in millions) Core commerce 24,290 32,069 4,487 47,312 67,118 9,390 Cloud computing (1,165 ) (1,928 ) (270 ) (3,239 ) (3,437 ) (481 ) Digital media and entertainment (4,805 ) (3,327 ) (466 ) (9,095 ) (6,486 ) (907 ) Innovation initiatives and others (2,201 ) (3,073 ) (430 ) (5,976 ) (6,073 ) (850 ) Unallocated (2,618 ) (3,377 ) (472 ) (7,481 ) (6,383 ) (893 ) Total 13,501 20,364 2,849 21,521 44,739 6,259 The following table sets forth our adjusted EBITA by segments for the periods indicated: Three months ended September 30, Six months ended September 30, 2018 2019 2018 2019 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ (in millions) (in millions) Core commerce 29,807 38,574 5,397 62,604 79,599 11,136 Cloud computing (232 ) (521 ) (73 ) (720 ) (879 ) (123 ) Digital media and entertainment (3,802 ) (2,207 ) (309 ) (6,934 ) (4,440 ) (621 ) Innovation initiatives and others (1,241 ) (1,917 ) (268 ) (2,443 ) (3,882 ) (543 ) Unallocated (1,377 ) (1,838 ) (257 ) (2,850 ) (3,751 ) (525 ) Total 23,155 32,091 4,490 49,657 66,647 9,324 ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED

INFORMATION ABOUT SEGMENTS The table below sets forth selected financial information of our operating segments for six months ended September 30, 2019: Six months ended September 30, 2019 Core

commerce Cloud

computing Digital media

and

entertainment Innovation

initiatives

and others Unallocated(1) Consolidated RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB US$ (in millions, except percentages) Revenue 200,764 17,078 13,608 2,491 — 233,941 32,730 Income (loss) from operations 67,118 (3,437 ) (6,486 ) (6,073 ) (6,383 ) 44,739 6,259 Add: Share-based compensation expense 7,211 2,547 1,386 2,151 1,965 15,260 2,135 Add: Amortization of intangible assets 5,270 11 660 40 91 6,072 849 Add: Impairment of goodwill — — — — 576 576 81 Adjusted EBITA 79,599 (2) (879 ) (4,440 ) (3,882 ) (3,751 ) 66,647 9,324 Adjusted EBITA margin 40 % (5 )% (33 )% (156 )% 28 % Six months ended September 30, 2018 Core

commerce Cloud

computing Digital media

and

entertainment Innovation

initiatives

and others Unallocated(1) Consolidated RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB (in millions, except percentages) Revenue 141,663 10,365 11,915 2,125 — 166,068 Income (loss) from operations 47,312 (3,239 ) (9,095 ) (5,976 ) (7,481 ) 21,521 Add: Share-based compensation expense 11,387 2,509 1,528 3,516 4,481 23,421 Add: Amortization of intangible assets 3,905 10 633 17 150 4,715 Adjusted EBITA 62,604 (720 ) (6,934 ) (2,443 ) (2,850 ) 49,657 Adjusted EBITA margin 44 % (7 )% (58 )% (115 )% 30 % __________________ (1) Unallocated expenses are primarily related to corporate administrative costs and other miscellaneous items that are not allocated to individual segments. (2) Marketplace-based core commerce adjusted EBITA increased 27% year-over-year to RMB92,410 million (US$12,929 million). A reconciliation of adjusted EBITA for core commerce to marketplace-based core commerce adjusted EBITA is included at the end of this results announcement. ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS As of March 31, As of September 30, 2019 2019 RMB RMB US$ (in millions) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 189,976 234,177 32,763 Short-term investments 3,262 1,074 150 Restricted cash and escrow receivables 8,518 14,095 1,972 Investment securities 9,927 5,759 806 Prepayments, receivables and other assets 58,590 80,582 11,273 Total current assets 270,273 335,687 46,964 Investment securities 157,090 167,690 23,461 Prepayments, receivables and other assets(1) 28,018 49,299 6,897 Investment in equity investees 84,454 163,261 22,841 Property and equipment, net 92,030 100,907 14,118 Intangible assets, net 68,276 66,100 9,248 Goodwill 264,935 276,633 38,702 Total assets 965,076 1,159,577 162,231 Liabilities, Mezzanine Equity and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Current bank borrowings 7,356 8,136 1,138 Current unsecured senior notes 15,110 16,019 2,241 Income tax payable 17,685 17,152 2,400 Escrow money payable 8,250 7,830 1,095 Accrued expenses, accounts payable and other liabilities(1) 117,711 148,104 20,721 Merchant deposits 10,762 11,286 1,579 Deferred revenue and customer advances 30,795 35,422 4,956 Total current liabilities 207,669 243,949 34,130 ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED) As of March 31, As of September 30, 2019 2019 RMB RMB US$ (in millions) Deferred revenue 1,467 1,782 249 Deferred tax liabilities 22,517 41,892 5,861 Non-current bank borrowings 35,427 40,560 5,675 Non-current unsecured senior notes 76,407 80,962 11,327 Other liabilities(1) 6,187 22,695 3,175 Total liabilities 349,674 431,840 60,417 Commitments and contingencies — — — Mezzanine equity 6,819 7,506 1,050 Shareholders’ equity: Ordinary shares 1 1 — Additional paid-in capital 231,783 246,073 34,427 Treasury shares at cost — — — Restructuring reserve (97 ) — — Subscription receivables (49 ) (51 ) (7 ) Statutory reserves 5,068 5,581 781 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,335 ) (217 ) (30 ) Retained earnings 257,886 351,412 49,164 Total shareholders’ equity 492,257 602,799 84,335 Noncontrolling interests 116,326 117,432 16,429 Total equity 608,583 720,231 100,764 Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and equity 965,076 1,159,577 162,231 __________________ (1) We adopted ASU 2016-02, “Leases (Topic 842)” beginning in the first quarter of fiscal year 2020 using the modified retrospective method and no adjustments are made to the comparative periods. Adoption of the standard resulted in the recognition of operating lease right‑of‑use assets of approximately RMB24.9 billion and operating lease liabilities of approximately RMB19.4 billion on the consolidated balance sheet as of April 1, 2019. Operating lease right-of-use assets are included in non-current prepayments, receivables and other assets, and operating lease liabilities are included in current accrued expenses, accounts payable and other liabilities and other non-current liabilities on the consolidated balance sheets. ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Three months ended September 30, Six months ended September 30, 2018 2019 2018 2019 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ (in millions) (in millions) Net cash provided by operating activities 31,407 47,326 6,621 67,524 81,938 11,464 Net cash used in investing activities (31,584 ) (21,353 ) (2,987 ) (103,254 ) (42,489 ) (5,944 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (3,477 ) 2,106 295 804 6,599 923 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and escrow receivables 1,670 2,353 329 4,453 3,730 522 (Decrease) Increase in cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and escrow receivables (1,984 ) 30,432 4,258 (30,473 ) 49,778 6,965 Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and escrow receivables at beginning of period 174,237 217,840 30,477 202,726 198,494 27,770 Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and escrow receivables at end of period 172,253 248,272 34,735 172,253 248,272 34,735 ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO THE NEAREST COMPARABLE GAAP MEASURES The table below sets forth a reconciliation of our net income to adjusted EBITA and adjusted EBITDA for the periods indicated: Three months ended September 30, Six months ended September 30, 2018 2019 2018 2019 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ (in millions) (in millions) Net income 18,241 70,748 9,898 25,891 89,870 12,573 Less: Interest and investment income, net (6,635 ) (63,348 ) (8,862 ) (13,881 ) (63,535 ) (8,889 ) Add: Interest expense 1,340 1,360 190 2,553 2,706 379 Less: Other (loss) income, net 1,532 (3,171 ) (444 ) 1,615 (5,272 ) (738 ) Add: Income tax expenses 277 2,815 394 5,942 9,527 1,333 Add: Share of results of equity investees (1,254 ) 11,960 1,673 (599 ) 11,443 1,601 Income from operations 13,501 20,364 2,849 21,521 44,739 6,259 Add: Share-based compensation expense 7,043 8,145 1,140 23,421 15,260 2,135 Add: Amortization of intangible assets 2,611 3,006 420 4,715 6,072 849 Add: Impairment of goodwill — 576 81 — 576 81 Adjusted EBITA 23,155 32,091 4,490 49,657 66,647 9,324 Add: Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment, and operating lease cost relating to land use rights 3,555 5,010 701 6,412 9,692 1,356 Adjusted EBITDA 26,710 37,101 5,191 56,069 76,339 10,680 ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO THE NEAREST COMPARABLE GAAP MEASURES (CONTINUED) The table below sets forth a reconciliation of adjusted EBITA for core commerce to marketplace-based core commerce adjusted EBITA for the periods indicated: Three months ended September 30, Six months ended September 30, 2018 2019 2018 2019 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ (in millions) (in millions) Adjusted EBITA for core commerce 29,807 38,574 5,397 62,604 79,599 11,136 Less: Effects of local consumer services, Lazada, New Retail and direct import and Cainiao Network 5,835 7,036 984 9,994 12,811 1,793 Marketplace-based core commerce adjusted EBITA 35,642 45,610 6,381 72,598 92,410 12,929 ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO THE NEAREST COMPARABLE GAAP MEASURES (CONTINUED) The table below sets forth a reconciliation of our net income to non-GAAP net income for the periods indicated: Three months ended September 30, Six months ended September 30, 2018 2019 2018 2019 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ (in millions) (in millions) Net income 18,241 70,748 9,898 25,891 89,870 12,573 Add: Share-based compensation expense 7,043 8,145 1,140 23,421 15,260 2,135 Add: Amortization of intangible assets 2,611 3,006 420 4,715 6,072 849 Add: Impairment of investments and goodwill 358 19,855 2,778 358 20,105 2,813 Less: Gain (Loss) on deemed disposals/disposals/ revaluation of investments and others (5,297 ) 291 41 (10,705 ) 1,917 268 Less: Gain in relation to the receipt of the 33% equity interest in Ant Financial — (69,225 ) (9,685 ) — (69,225 ) (9,685 ) Add: Amortization of excess value receivable arising from the restructuring of commercial arrangements with Ant Financial 66 31 4 132 97 14 Adjusted for tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments(1) 431 (101 ) (14 ) (258 ) (397 ) (55 ) Non-GAAP net income 23,453 32,750 4,582 43,554 63,699 8,912 __________________ (1) Tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments primarily comprised of tax effects relating to the amortization of intangible assets and certain gains and losses from investments. ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO THE NEAREST COMPARABLE GAAP MEASURES (CONTINUED) The table below sets forth a reconciliation of our diluted earnings per share/ADS to non-GAAP diluted earnings per share/ADS for the periods indicated: Three months ended September 30, Six months ended September 30, 2018 2019 2018 2019 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ (in millions, except per share data) (in millions, except per share data) Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders – basic 20,033 72,540 10,149 28,718 93,792 13,122 Dilution effect on earnings arising from option plans operated by equity investees and subsidiaries (12 ) (4 ) (1 ) (15 ) (15 ) (2 ) Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders – diluted 20,021 72,536 10,148 28,703 93,777 13,120 Add: Non-GAAP adjustments to net income(1) 5,212 (37,998 ) (5,316 ) 17,663 (26,171 ) (3,661 ) Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders for computing non-GAAP diluted earnings per share/ADS 25,233 34,538 4,832 46,366 67,606 9,459 Weighted average number of shares on a diluted basis (million shares)(5) 21,023 21,093 21,018 21,084 Diluted earnings per share(2)(5) 0.95 3.44 0.48 1.37 4.45 0.62 Add: Non-GAAP adjustments to net income per share(3)(5) 0.25 (1.80 ) (0.25 ) 0.84 (1.24 ) (0.17 ) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share(4)(5) 1.20 1.64 0.23 2.21 3.21 0.45 Diluted earnings per ADS(2)(5) 7.62 27.51 3.85 10.93 35.58 4.98 Add: Non-GAAP adjustments to net income per ADS(3)(5) 1.98 (14.41 ) (2.02 ) 6.72 (9.93 ) (1.39 ) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS(4)(5) 9.60 13.10 1.83 17.65 25.65 3.59 __________________ (1) See the table above for the reconciliation of net income to non-GAAP net income for more information of these non-GAAP adjustments. (2) Diluted earnings per share is derived from net income attributable to ordinary shareholders for computing diluted earnings per share divided by weighted average number of shares on a diluted basis. Diluted earnings per ADS is derived from the diluted earnings per share after adjustment to the ordinary share-to-ADS ratio. (3) Non-GAAP adjustments to net income per share is derived from non-GAAP adjustments to net income divided by weighted average number of shares on a diluted basis. Non-GAAP adjustments to net income per ADS is derived from the non-GAAP adjustments to net income per share after adjustment to the ordinary share-to-ADS ratio. (4) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share is derived from non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders for computing non-GAAP diluted earnings per share divided by weighted average number of shares on a diluted basis. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS is derived from the non-GAAP diluted earnings per share after adjustment to the ordinary share-to-ADS ratio. (5) Each ADS represents eight ordinary shares. See the section entitled “Share Subdivision and ADS Ratio Change” for more information. ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO THE NEAREST COMPARABLE GAAP MEASURES (CONTINUED) The table below sets forth a reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow for the periods indicated: Three months ended September 30, Six months ended September 30, 2018 2019 2018 2019 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ (in millions) (in millions) Net cash provided by operating activities 31,407 47,326 6,621 67,524 81,938 11,464 Less: Purchase of property and equipment (excluding land use rights and construction in progress relating to office campus) (11,632 ) (9,176 ) (1,284 ) (16,637 ) (15,032 ) (2,104 ) Less: Acquisition of licensed copyrights and other intangible assets (3,742 ) (2,451 ) (343 ) (8,496 ) (4,846 ) (678 ) Less: Changes in the consumer protection fund deposits — (5,211 ) (729 ) — (5,211 ) (729 ) Free cash flow 16,033 30,488 4,265 42,391 56,849 7,953 ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED

SELECTED OPERATING DATA Annual active consumers The table below sets forth the number of active consumers on our China retail marketplaces for the periods indicated: Twelve months ended Dec 31,

2017 Mar 31,

2018 Jun 30,

2018 Sep 30,

2018 Dec 31,

2018 Mar 31,

2019 Jun 30,

2019 Sept 30,

2019 (in millions) Annual active consumers 515 552 576 601 636 654 674 693 Mobile The table below sets forth the mobile MAUs on our China retail marketplaces for the periods indicated: The month ended Dec 31,

2017 Mar 31,

2018 Jun 30,

2018 Sep 30,

2018 Dec 31,

2018 Mar 31,

2019 Jun 30,

2019 Sept 30,

2019 (in millions) Mobile MAUs 580 617 634 666 699 721 755 785 View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191101005278/en/ Related

