LiveData Names Patient Safety and Quality Executive Aileen Killen To New Position of Director of Operational Excellence

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|November 1, 2019 09:45 AM EDT
LiveData®, Inc., a leader in real-time healthcare IT solutions, with a focus on surgical workflows to enhance productivity and safety for hospitals and Ambulatory Surgery Centers, announced the appointment of patient safety trailblazer Aileen Killen, R.N., PhD, CPPS, to the position of Director of Operational Excellence. In her position, a new one for the company, Killen will collaborate with the LiveData Healthcare team to develop and implement strategies for customer adoption and utilization of LiveData PeriOp Manager™.
LiveData PeriOp Manager provides the most comprehensive real-time logistics solution designed for clinicians to optimize surgical workflows. PeriOp Manager enables surgical departments to continuously monitor, manage, and improve efficiency, capacity, and safety in real time.
“LiveData has a leadership position in perioperative workflow efficiency and patient safety solutions,” said Killen. “LiveData PeriOp Manager increases the effectiveness of existing EHR systems and is the leading System of Engagement for surgical patient care. New Cloud and SaaS implementations make this a particularly exciting time to be joining LiveData.”
With over 20 years’ experience at leading academic hospitals, Killen is an established healthcare expert and thought leader. Killen’s healthcare career has included leadership positions in perioperative nursing and clinical services for some of the country’s leading academic medical facilities including Mount Sinai Medical Center, New York University Medical Center, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. As the first Director of Patient Safety Programs at Memorial Sloan Kettering, Killen established institutional guidelines, metrics, and standards for overall quality of patient care.
Prior to joining LiveData, she was Global Head of Healthcare, Client Risk Solutions, and Casualty Risk Consulting at AIG. During her tenure there, she established AIG as a safety thought leader across a global healthcare industry and positioned risk consulting as a differentiator in “going beyond insurance”.
“Aileen has established a proven track record as a thought leader who can see the big picture, identify trends in patient safety and quality, and work with physicians and staff on implementing measurable and scalable safety and quality best practices,” said LiveData Founder and CEO Jeff Robbins. “Having overseen some of our earliest installations at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, she brings first-hand knowledge of customer requirements and keen business insights.”
About LiveData
LiveData, Inc. is a leading innovator in real-time healthcare IT solutions, with a focus on surgical workflows to enhance productivity and safety for hospitals and Ambulatory Surgery Centers. Leading medical institutions, including Massachusetts General Hospital, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, community hospitals, including St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor, and over 55 Veterans Health Administration facilities have selected LiveData solutions to improve patient safety, team communication, and perioperative access and efficiency. LiveData has been selected by Modern Healthcare as one of the 2019 Best Places to Work in Healthcare, and named a Forbes Small Giant: One of The Top 25 Best Small Companies of 2019.
LiveData is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.livedata.com.
LiveData is a registered trademark of LiveData, Inc. LiveData PeriOp Manager is a trademark of LiveData, Inc. All other marks are the property of their respective owners and are used for identification purposes only.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191101005347/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT