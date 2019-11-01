YITU participó en ICCV 2019 con un chip de inteligencia artificial en la nube de desarrollo propio, que muestra la fortaleza integrada del software y hardware

|By Business Wire
|
|November 1, 2019 12:09 PM EDT
El 17.o Congreso Internacional sobre Visión Artificial (International Conference on Computer Vision, ICCV 2019) se realizó en Seúl, Corea del Sur, esta semana. YITU Technology asistió a la conferencia con sus últimas investigaciones. Conocida como el congreso de visión artificial más vanguardista del mundo, el ICCV se lleva a cabo una vez cada dos años y en él se presentan documentos y temas de primer nivel sobre investigación y tendencias de crecimiento técnico en el campo de la visión artificial.
Como empresa de inteligencia artificial líder a nivel mundial, YITU siempre ha estado a la vanguardia de las innovaciones en inteligencia artificial. Del 29 de octubre al 1 de noviembre, los investigadores de IA de YITU presentan sus conclusiones y descubrimientos actualizados, además de las prácticas industriales en el ICCV 2019, en particular, QuestCoreTM, un chip de inteligencia artificial en la nube desarrollado por YITU, para comunicarse y aprender de una gama más amplia de comunidades de investigación.
"El pico del rendimiento del algoritmo de inteligencia artificial ha cambiado, pasando de la academia a la industria", comentó el Dr. Yan Shuicheng, director de tecnología de YITU. "La academia y la industria necesitan una cooperación profunda para impulsar mejor el rendimiento pico creciente de todo el algoritmo global de la IA".
Como erudito de renombre mundial en visión artificial y aprendizaje automático, el Dr. Yan se incorporó a YITU en agosto de este año, atraído por la solidez de la compañía en I+D e ingeniería. El Dr. Yan, como miembro de IEEE, miembro de IAPR y científico distinguido de ACM, ha publicado más de 600 artículos en las principales revistas y congresos internacionales, con más de 40.000 citas y un índice H de 98.
YITU presentó su chip de IA en la nube de desarrollo propio, denominado QuestCoreTM en mayo de 2019. Integrado con su algoritmo de inteligencia artificial de clase mundial y su avanzada filosofía de diseño de chips, hasta ahora es el chip de análisis de video más inteligente y rentable del mundo. Este chip subraya el éxito de las prácticas de YITU, en el marco de una tendencia creciente a acoplar los algoritmos de IA y el diseño de los chips. Los logros más destacados también se presentaron en ICCV 2019.
Según datos de la Universidad de Tsinghua, las aplicaciones de visión artificial representaron casi el 35% del total de las aplicaciones de inteligencia artificial en 2019 y se han convertido en un pilar fundamental para el desarrollo de varias industrias.
YITU está construyendo la plataforma nacional de innovación abierta en inteligencia artificial para visión artificial, una infraestructura de inteligencia artificial que se desplegará a nivel nacional, para responder a las necesidades de los desarrolladores de algoritmos, chips y productos relacionados y prestar servicios de optimización de la cadena completa, que abarcan algoritmos, chips y una gama completa de herramientas.
"Ayudaremos a mejorar el rendimiento general de la solución inteligente de visión artificial para la industria", aseguró el Dr. Yan Shuicheng. "Ayuda a integrar la experiencia de desarrollo y el conocimiento del dominio, además de promover la innovación industrial y la cooperación".
Acerca de YITU
YITU Technology es una de las pocas empresas de reciente creación en el mundo que ha sido pionera en numerosas tecnologías de vanguardia en diversos campos vitales para la Inteligencia Artificial (IA), entre ellos, la visión artificial, el reconocimiento de voz, el procesamiento del lenguaje natural, las decisiones inteligentes y los chips de IA.
YITU Technology se dedica a desarrollar tecnologías avanzadas en IA. Con la potencia de los algoritmos de inteligencia artificial de nivel superior, el chip de inteligencia artificial desarrollado por YITU, QuestCore™, se puede aplicar a una variedad de situaciones para generar soluciones rentables y competitivas en el mercado. YITU es la única compañía en todo el mundo que ha sido galardonada tres veces por el Instituto Nacional de Estándares y Tecnología (NIST) en la prueba para proveedores de soluciones de reconocimiento facial, así como el primer lugar en la prueba organizada por la agencia para la actividad de proyectos de investigación avanzada (IARPA). La tecnología de reconocimiento de voz desarrollada por YITU ha sido probada y demostró ser la mejor en su clase para el idioma mandarín. Nature Medicine, una revista académica líder, publicó en febrero pasado el último avance de YITU en tecnología inteligente para el diagnóstico pediátrico con procesamiento del lenguaje natural, que hasta ahora ha sido el trabajo de más alto nivel en el campo de la investigación de inteligencia artificial en China.
Aprovechando la tecnología de inteligencia artificial, YITU está potenciando diversas industrias. Suministra tecnologías y productos innovadores líderes en el mundo en varios sectores, en particular, en inteligencia para la ciudad, las finanzas, la atención médica, el comercio minorista, chips con IA y fármacos con IA. Hasta ahora, YITU es la única compañía de inteligencia artificial en todo el país capaz de proporcionar tecnología de gestión inteligente en megalópolis y condiciones complejas.
