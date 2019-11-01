AWS eröffnet Datenzentren in Spanien

|By Business Wire
Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), ein Unternehmen von Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN), hat heute die Eröffnung einer Infrastrukturregion in Spanien angekündigt. Die neue AWS-Region Europa (Spanien) wird zunächst aus drei Verfügbarkeitszonen bestehen. Es wird die siebte Region von AWS in Europa sein, die die bisherigen Regionen in Dublin, Frankfurt, London, Paris, Stockholm sowie die für Anfang 2020 geplante Region Mailand ergänzen wird. Die Region Spanien wird voraussichtlich Ende 2022 oder Anfang 2023 eröffnet. AWS unterhält derzeit weltweit 69 Verfügbarkeitszonen in 22 Infrastrukturregionen. Im Rahmen dieser Mitteilung hat AWS jetzt Pläne für 13 weitere Verfügbarkeitszonen und vier neue Regionen in Indonesien, Italien, Südafrika und Spanien bekanntgegeben. Weitere Informationen zur weltweiten AWS-Infrastruktur erhalten Sie unter: https://aws.amazon.com/about-aws/global-infrastructure/
„Cloud-Computing sorgt bereits jetzt für Innovationen innerhalb von Unternehmen, Bildungseinrichtungen, öffentlichen Verwaltungen und staatlichen Behörden in ganz Spanien, und wir freuen uns darauf, diese Transformation mit dieser AWS-Infrastrukturregion noch zu beschleunigen“, sagte Peter DeSantis, Vice President globale Infrastruktur und Kundensupport bei Amazon Web Services. „Die Eröffnung einer AWS-Region in Spanien wird die Schaffung von mehr Arbeitsplätzen und die Wirtschaftsentwicklung im technologischen Sektor fördern, womit die lokale Wirtschaft angefeuert wird und Unternehmen sämtlicher Branchen von niedrigeren Kosten, erhöhter Sicherheit und mehr Flexibilität profitieren können. Wir freuen uns, dass AWS zum zukünftigen Wachstum Spaniens beitragen wird.“
Die Mitteilung von AWS wurde vom spanischen Premierminister Pedro Sanchez begrüßt, der sie als großartige Nachricht für das Land bezeichnete. „Diese Investition von AWS wird es Spanien ermöglichen, sich völlig auf die digitale Transformation einzustellen und ein internationales Zentrum für Innovationen und Technologien aufzubauen. Cloud-Computing wird nicht nur den technischen Fortschritt im privaten Sektor fördern, sondern darüber hinaus der öffentlichen Verwaltung ermöglichen, ihre Services für die Bürger zu verbessern. Eine sichere Cloud ist ein unverzichtbares Mittel für die Entwicklung unserer Wirtschaft und die Schaffung von Arbeitsplätzen in unserem Land. Wir wissen das Engagement von AWS für die technische Entwicklung Spaniens und die Förderung der Qualifikationen unserer Bürger sehr zu schätzen.“
Dank der neuen Region AWS Europa (Spanien) werden lokale Kunden, die auf residente Daten angewiesen sind, nun ihre Inhalte in Spanien mit der Gewissheit speichern können, dass diese nicht ohne ihre Zustimmung den Rechtsraum verlassen werden. Gleichzeitig haben Kunden, die Anwendungen erstellen, die der Datenschutz-Grundverordnung (DSGVO) entsprechen, nun Zugang zu einer weiteren sicheren AWS-Infrastrukturregion in der Europäischen Union (EU), die die höchsten Standards bei Sicherheit, Compliance und Datenschutz erfüllt. AWS wurde heute außerdem die Zertifizierung Esquema Nacional de Seguridad (ENS) High verliehen. Das bedeutet, dass die Infrastruktur des Unternehmens den höchsten Sicherheits- und Compliance-Anforderungen für staatliche Behörden und öffentliche Einrichtungen in Spanien entspricht. Damit erhalten spanische Firmen von Startups über größere Unternehmen bis hin zum öffentlichen Sektor Zugang zu einer Infrastruktur in ihrem Land, mit der sie moderne Technologien wie u. a. Analytik, künstliche Intelligenz, Datenbanken, das Internet der Dinge (Internet of Things, IoT), maschinelles Lernen, mobile Services und serverlose Technologien nutzen und so mehr Innovationen auf den Weg bringen können.
AWS wächst und investiert in Spanien weiter
Die Nachricht von der demnächst eröffneten AWS-Region Europa (Spanien) ist ein weiterer Beitrag zu den bereits laufenden Investitionen des Unternehmens in diesem Land. AWS ist seit der Eröffnung eines AWS Edge-Standortes in Madrid in 2012 in dem Land präsent. Darauf folgte 2014 eine AWS-Niederlassung in der Stadt, wo ein leistungsstarkes, wachsendes Team aus Kundenbetreuern, Geschäftsentwicklungsmanagern, Kundendienstbeauftragten, Partnermanagern, professionellen Serviceberatern, Lösungsarchitekten, technischen Kundenbetreuern und vielen anderen Kunden aller Größenordnungen beim Wechsel in die Cloud unterstützt. 2016 hat AWS seinen ersten AWS Direct Connect-Standort eröffnet, der es den Kunden ermöglicht, über ihre Datenzentren vor Ort eine eigene Netzwerkverbindung zu AWS herzustellen. Im Jahr 2017 stellte AWS einen zusätzlichen Edge- und AWS Direct Connect-Standort in Madrid bereit. AWS ist außerdem seit 2018 in Barcelona vertreten, wo ein aufstrebendes Startup-Ökosystem existiert, das AWS für schnellere Innovationen nutzt. Diese Investitionen erfolgten, um das rasche Wachstum von AWS in Spanien und weltweit zu fördern.
Kunden und Partner, die mehr über AWS in Spanien erfahren möchten, können sich unter aws.amazon.com/es/local/spain genauer informieren.
