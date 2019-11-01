Over 100 Fully Funded PhD Scholarships Available in Taiwan's Preeminent Academic Institution - Academia Sinica

|By ACN Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|November 1, 2019 02:40 PM EDT
TAIPEI, TAIWAN, Nov 1, 2019 - (Media OutReach) - Looking for an exceptional PhD program to accelerate your academic career? Academia Sinica, the preeminent research institution in Taiwan, announces that its Taiwan International Graduate Program ([email protected]) 2020 fall semester is now open to applications around the world from now on to February 1st 2020. [email protected] provides 12 interdisciplinary and funded programs ranging from physical sciences, life sciences to social sciences and the humanities.
In order to continuously attract the top academic talents, [email protected] provides superior scientific training coupled with cutting-edge facilities and leading technologies to ensure its PhD candidates are well supported both academically and socially. All PhD programs are conducted in English so that candidates can be fully engaged in the learning and discovery process. Further, the program works very closely with Taiwan's leading universities to make certain candidates have access to the best minds in their chosen field.
More importantly, once admitted, [email protected] offers students a monthly stipend of NTD $34,000 (about USD $1,100) for the first year. For students who perform well, this stipend will be extended in the 2nd and the 3rd year. In subsequent years, financial support will come from the thesis advisor. Additionally, every year, [email protected] also holds Travel Grant Award for encouraging students to join competitive global symposiums as well as several Distinguished Lectures inviting academic and entrepreneurial masters including Nobel Laureates. To facilitate first-year students' quicker adaptation to local environments, [email protected] provides them with free Mandarin language courses at the entry level, and a convenient and affordable fully-furnished dormitory. Furthermore, through Academia Sinica's substantial connections with first-rate institutions around the world, [email protected] is able to make arrangements for students to visit and conduct research in renowned laboratories.
The 12 interdisciplinary programs within [email protected] are in cooperation with 10 top domestic universities, which include: (1) Chemical Biology and Molecular Biophysics; (2) Molecular Science and Technology; (3) Molecular and Biological Agricultural Sciences; (4) Molecular and Cell Biology; (5) Bioinformatics; (6) Nano Science and Technology; (7) Molecular Medicine; (8) Earth System Science; (9) Biodiversity; (10) Interdisciplinary Neuroscience; (11) Sustainable Chemical Science and Technology, and (12) Social Networks and Human-Centered Computing. The application deadline is the 1st of February 2020, and no application fee is required.
During the current academic year, there are over 591 students from 47 countries, making [email protected] a truly international community. To date, more than 434 students completed [email protected]'s rigorous requirements and obtained PhD degrees. For many years, [email protected] students have published about 1,050 research papers in top scholarly journals, and many alumni also have taken up teaching or research positions in world-renowned universities and academic institutions.
What's more, [email protected] graduates have been proved sufficiently qualified to contribute their expertise in industry. Many of them are now working in well-known companies around the world and Taiwan, such as Samsung and TSMC. Last but not least, Academia Sinica has recently launched its National Biotechnology Research Park as a biotech industry corridor linking Taiwan to the global market. Right next to [email protected]'s campus, prospectively, the park should become a bridging platform for students to have more multidisciplinary research collaboration and occupational opportunities in the near future.
About [email protected]
CIO, CTO & Developer Resources
About Academia Sinica
Founded and funded by the Taiwan government in 1928, Academia Sinica has been a historically global leading research institution as well as the national academy of sciences and the policy think tank. Academia Sinica's 7 current Academicians and 9 Honorary Academicians are Nobel Laureates, and about 1,000 research fellows and specialists are affiliated with 31 research institutes on campus. To expand its substantial research link to top institutes globally, Academia Sinica has also established over 50 overseas and domestic research sites. Several recent research highlights include: cellular and molecular imaging, novel mass spectrometry technologies, cancer vaccines and new drugs, structural biology, chemical dynamics, Alzheimer's disease research, ALMA-Taiwan Project, and Taiwan earthquakes research.
Application is entirely free of charge through [email protected] online system. More importantly, the deadline for completing and submitting your application is on February 1st 2020.
For any questions, please visit the [email protected] official website or contact the [email protected] Admission Office at: [email protected].
Contact Person:
Ms. Huan-Yi Shen
Email: [email protected]
Source: Academia Sinica
Copyright 2019 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.
Latest Stories
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT