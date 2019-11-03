Esports Legends Shine and New Games Revealed at BlizzCon® 2019

|By Business Wire
|
November 3, 2019 01:40 PM EST
At BlizzCon® 2019, Blizzard Entertainment welcomed players from around the globe and millions of viewers online to cheer on some of the world’s best esports competitors and be among the first to experience new installments in the Overwatch® and Diablo® franchises, the upcoming expansions for World of Warcraft® and Hearthstone®, the Warcraft® III: Reforged beta, and the newest additions to StarCraft® II and Heroes of the Storm®. During an entertainment-filled weekend running November 1 and 2, more than 40,000 attendees from 59 countries gathered at the Anaheim Convention Center to meet their fellow players, watch esports tournaments unfold live, and learn about upcoming games and updates for Blizzard’s franchises.
China's VKLiooon handily eliminated USA’s Brian "bloodyface" Eason, becoming the first woman to both compete in and win a Hearthstone championship event. (Photo: Business Wire)
Attendees and online viewers got to witness the conclusions of five of Blizzard’s esports competitions.
Overwatch World Cup
Winning team: USA
There’s a new champ in town and it’s the United States. The USA defeated China 3-0 in the gold-medal match to win the top prize, but the bigger victory was over three-time champion South Korea in the semifinals. The United States’ Jay “Sinatraa” Won was named the T-Mobile™ MVP of the tournament. In the bronze-medal match, South Korea eliminated France.
Hearthstone Grandmasters Global Finals
Winner: Xiaomeng “VKLiooon” Li
The first-ever Hearthstone Grandmasters Global Finals champion is China’s VKLiooon. VKLiooon handily eliminated USA’s Brian "bloodyface" Eason 3-0 in the final in the best-of-five series, becoming the first woman to both compete in and win a Hearthstone championship event.
World of Warcraft Mythic Dungeon International
Winning team: Method EU
After surviving a six-team double-elimination bracket, Method EU swept Method NA 3-0 in the final to secure the Mythic Dungeon International victory. Method EU lost earlier in the tournament to Method NA, but the squad of Gingi, Meeres, Fragnance, Naowh, and Zaelia managed to bounce back and exact their revenge in the final.
World of Warcraft Arena World Championship
Winning team: Method Black
Method Black outlasted Wildcard Gaming in a thriller to win the World of Warcraft Arena World Championship. After losing at the Summer Finals, Method Black’s roster of Whaazz, Raiku, Chas, and Swapxy proved their talent, winning the best-of-seven series 4-3.
StarCraft II World Championship Series Global Finals
Winner: Park "Dark" Ryung Woo
After coming up short in the title match just three years ago at BlizzCon, Dark was finally able to capture his first StarCraft II World Championship Series trophy. The Korean defeated Italy’s Riccardo "Reynor" Romiti 4-1 in the best-of-seven final.
These championship winners served as an epic conclusion to the BlizzCon festivities, which featured some of the biggest announcements in the show’s history:
Diablo IV
- The newest incarnation of Blizzard Entertainment’s genre-defining action-roleplaying franchise returns with brutal gameplay, robust customization, deep loot, and infinite adventures. Diablo IV is currently in development and will be coming to PC, PlayStation® 4, and Xbox One.
Overwatch 2
- As the franchise celebrates surpassing 50 million players worldwide, this upcoming sequel will bring players into the story of Overwatch like never before while introducing a new era of the game’s world-renowned competitive 6v6 play. Overwatch 2 is currently in development for PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.
World of Warcraft: Shadowlands™
- Prepare to cross into the realm of the dead in World of Warcraft’s upcoming expansion. Players will form bonds with one of four game-changing Convenants as they explore five new zones in the newest expansion for the acclaimed massively multiplayer online role-playing game. This expansion also introduces an overhaul of the leveling system as well as improved character customization options. Shadowlands will be available in 2020.
Hearthstone
- Descent of Dragons™: Blizzard Entertainment’s smash-hit free-to-play digital card game will be launching a high-flying 135-card expansion on December 10. This stunning conclusion to Hearthstone’s first ever year-long story will arm players with draconic firepower—including the ability to transform into Galakrond, Azeroth’s mightiest dragon.
- Hearthstone: Battlegrounds: An all-new way to play, Hearthstone: Battlegrounds is a raucous eight-player auto-battler featuring 24 unique heroes. Players will recruit minions, strategically position them, and watch as they battle for supremacy. Hearthstone: Battlegrounds will be available to everyone when it enters open beta on November 12.
StarCraft II
- Arcturus Mengsk, the Emperor of the Dominion, is the latest Co-Op Commander to enter the fray in StarCraft II. Mengsk wields his influence as Emperor to bring brazen tactics to the battlefield, and all who serve him revere his might—from the lowliest Troopers, who scavenge the weapons dropped by their fallen comrades, to his exalted Royal Guard, who inspire fear and awe in those around them.
Warcraft III: Reforged
- Warcraft III: Reforged is a top-to-bottom upgrade of Blizzard Entertainment’s groundbreaking 2002 real-time strategy game Warcraft® III: Reign of Chaos®, and its award-winning expansion, Warcraft® III: The Frozen Throne®. BlizzCon attendees as well as Virtual Ticket holders are invited to participate in the ongoing multiplayer beta test starting the week of November 4.
Heroes of the Storm
- Deathwing the Destroyer, the most fan-requested Heroes of the Storm Hero ever, has finally entered the Nexus, with a genre-defying playstyle that’s sure to shake up the very foundations of the Nexus. Deathwing was playable on the BlizzCon show floor, and attendees and Virtual Ticket holders will be granted the Hero upon his release.
- To celebrate BlizzCon, all Heroes will be available to play for free until November 10.
Diablo: Immortal™
- BlizzCon attendees had the opportunity to check out the fierce, agile Demon Hunter, and cut a swath of carnage through an open-world area encompassing zones like the town of Wortham and Ashwold Cemetery. They also got to bask in the destructive glory of class-specific ultimate abilities, and participate in world events, like the harrowing Ghostly Carriage, both of which were unveiled at the show.
For more information on the announcements, games, and esports competitions at BlizzCon 2019, or to watch VODs of the show with the BlizzCon 2019 Virtual Ticket, visit www.blizzcon.com.
