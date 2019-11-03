Sigma Systems beschleunigt Produkt- und Dienstleistungsinnovationen beim Hongkonger Unternehmen SmarTone

|By Business Wire
|
|November 3, 2019 10:00 PM EST
Sigma Systems, der weltweit führende Anbieter katalogbasierter Softwarelösungen, gibt heute bekannt, dass SmarTone, ein führender Telekommunikationsanbieter mit operativen Tochtergesellschaften in Hongkong und Macau, sich für Sigma Systems entschieden hat, um seine digitale Transformation zu beschleunigen und die Markteinführungszeiten neuer Produkte und Angebote für seine über zwei Millionen Kunden zu verkürzen.
Im Rahmen dieser mehrjährigen Vereinbarung wird Sigma Systems die Lösungen Sigma Catalog, Sigma CPQ, Sigma Order Management, Sigma Portfolio Inventory und Sigma Insights bereitstellen. Diese Produkte bilden zusammen das preisgekrönte Create-Sell-Deliver-Portfolio des Unternehmens. Dies wird bei SmarTone die Innovationstätigkeit bei Produkten und Services vorantreiben, die Servicebereitstellung für die Kunden beschleunigen und bei der Unterstützung der 5G-Strategie des Service-Providers eine zentrale Rolle spielen. Die Implementierung erfolgt in Zusammenarbeit mit dem in Hongkong ansässigen Unternehmen WiseSpot, einem führenden Systemintegrator und Lösungsentwickler für die Telekommunikationsindustrie.
Stephen Chau, Chief Technology Officer von SmarTone, äußerte sich dazu folgendermaßen: „Herausragender Service war schon immer unsere Stärke, die uns vom Wettbewerb abhebt. Bei SmarTone sind wir bestrebt, unseren Kunden einen optimalen Service anzubieten, indem wir kontinuierlich investieren, um unsere dynamische Mischung aus Schlüsseltechnologien und hervorragendem Know-how zu verbessern. Mit dem Aufkommen von 5G wird die Stärkung unserer Kernkompetenz, nämlich unsere Fähigkeit, Innovationen schneller auf den Weg zu bringen, bei der Einführung neuer Anwendungen für IoT, bei der mobilen Konnektivität, bei Edge Computing und bei hochgradig fesselnden, interaktiven Angeboten entscheidend sein. Durch die Kooperation mit Sigma Systems sind wir besser gerüstet, um unsere Stärken weiter auszubauen und für unsere Kunden der bevorzugte Service-Provider zu sein, denn wir sind bestrebt, im Einklang mit unserer Vision für die 5G-Zukunft neue Produkte und Serviceangebote auf den Markt zu bringen.“
Tim Spencer, Chief Executive Officer von Sigma Systems, merkte dazu Folgendes an: „Im Zeitalter von digitalen Services und von 5G ist es für Anbieter der Telekommunikationsbranche unerlässlich, Produktinnovationen voranzutreiben und neue Geschäftsfelder zu erschließen. Service-Provider von heute müssen Serviceleistungen auf reibungslose, automatisierte und fehlerfreie Weise entwickeln, vermarkten und bereitstellen. Unsere Stärke bei Sigma Systems liegt darin, Service-Provider dabei zu unterstützen, die Komplexität des aktuellen Marktes erfolgreich zu bewältigen und ihre Geschäftstätigkeit zu transformieren, um Produktinnovationen zu beschleunigen, getreu dem Motto Next Done NowTM. Diese Vereinbarung mit SmarTone ist ein Beweis für den Mehrwert, den das Create-Sell-Deliver-Portfolio von Sigma Systems allen Service-Providern bietet. Wir sind zuversichtlich, dass sie mit unserem einzigartigen Angebot in der Lage sein werden, neue Produkte und Serviceleistungen nahtlos einzuführen und damit eine neue Generation von Verbrauchern auf effiziente Weise zu bedienen.“
Weitere Informationen über Sigma Systems, das preisgekrönte Create-Sell-Deliver-Portfolio des Unternehmens und die Umsetzung von Next Done NowTM finden Sie unter sigma-systems.com, oder kontaktieren Sie uns unter [email protected].
Über Sigma Systems (Twitter @SigmaSystems)
Sigma Systems ist der weltweit führende Anbieter katalogbasierter Softwarelösungen für Kommunikations-, Medien- und Hightech-Unternehmen. Das Unternehmen bedient mit seinen preisgekrönten Produkten mehr als 80 Kunden in 40 Ländern. Sein Portfolio umfasst Katalog-, Preisgestaltungs- (CPQ), Auftragsverwaltungs-, Bereitstellungs-, Erkenntnis- und Portfolioinventarprodukte für Unternehmen sowie ein Kernangebot an Dienstleistungen wie professionelle Dienstleistungen, Clouddienste und Managed Services. Bei der Implementierung seiner B/OSS-Produkte bei seinen Kunden verfolgt Sigma einen agilen Ansatz. Das Unternehmen betreibt Niederlassungen in Nord- und Südamerika, Europa und im Asien-Pazifik-Raum und arbeitet weltweit mit Technologie- und Integrationspartnern zusammen. Sigma ist ein Unternehmen von Hansen Technologies und an der Australischen Börse notiert - ASX:HSN.
Weitere Informationen finden Sie online unter https://sigma-systems.com/.
Besuchen Sie Hansen Technologies unter https://www.hansencx.com/.
Über SmarTone
SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Limited (0315.HK) ist ein führendes Telekommunikationsunternehmen mit operativen Tochtergesellschaften in Hongkong und Macau, das Telefonie-, Multimedia- und mobile Breitbanddienste sowie Festnetz- und Breitbanddienste für den Privat- und Unternehmenskundenmarkt anbietet. Ziel des Unternehmens ist es, den Kunden durch ein leistungsfähiges Netzwerk, zielgerichtete Apps und einen engagierten Service unübertreffliche, wertvolle Leistungen anzubieten. Seit 1996 ist das Unternehmen in Hongkong gelistet. SmarTone ist eine Tochtergesellschaft der Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (0016.HK).
Die Ausgangssprache, in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle und autorisierte Version. Übersetzungen werden zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Nur die Sprachversion, die im Original veröffentlicht wurde, ist rechtsgültig. Gleichen Sie deshalb Übersetzungen mit der originalen Sprachversion der Veröffentlichung ab.
Originalversion auf businesswire.com ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191103005012/de/
