ZF und Cree bringen Elektromobilität voran

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|November 6, 2019 05:48 AM EST
ZF Friedrichshafen AG und Cree, Inc. (Nasdaq: CREE), ein US-amerikanischer Marktführer für Siliziumkarbid-Halbleiter, kündigen eine strategische Partnerschaft zur Entwicklung branchenführender, hocheffizienter elektrischer Antriebsstränge an.
Diese Pressemitteilung enthält multimediale Inhalte. Die vollständige Mitteilung hier ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191106005453/de/
Jörg Grotendorst, Head of ZF Division E-Mobility and Cengiz Balkas, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Wolfspeed signing the partnership (Photo: ZF)
Mit dieser strategischen Partnerschaft intensivieren ZF und Cree ihre bereits bestehende Zusammenarbeit. „Wir freuen uns, dass wir durch die Zusammenarbeit mit Cree unsere weiteren Entwicklungen auf der Wolfspeed-Siliziumkarbid-Technologie aufbauen können und sind fest davon überzeugt, dass die Kombination unserer Stärken die Effizienz und den Wettbewerbsvorteil unserer Komponenten und Systeme weiter steigern wird“, erklärt Jörg Grotendorst, Leiter des ZF-Unternehmensbereichs E-Mobility.
Durch den zukünftigen Einsatz von Leistungshalbleitern auf Siliziumkarbidbasis wird sich die Reichweite von Elektrofahrzeugen im Vergleich zur heutigen Standard-Siliziumtechnologie erhöhen. Aufgrund der hohen Batteriekosten bringt der effiziente Elektroantrieb bereits in absehbarer Zeit ein enormes Wachstumspotenzial mit sich. Insbesondere leistet die Siliziumkarbid-Technologie in Verbindung mit einer 800-Volt-Bordnetzspannung einen wesentlichen Beitrag zur weiteren Effizienzsteigerung.
„Mit unserer Partnerschaft mit einem weltweit führenden Automobilzulieferer wie ZF für den Einsatz von Wechselrichtern auf Siliziumkarbidbasis in Elektrofahrzeugen der nächsten Generation setzen wir ein Zeichen dafür, welche wichtige Rolle Siliziumkarbid zur Leistungssteigerung von Elektrofahrzeugen in allen Bereichen spielt“, erklärt Gregg Lowe, CEO von Cree.
Elektrische Antriebsstränge leisten einen wesentlichen Beitrag zur Erreichung der weltweiten Emissionsziele und machen Mobilität nachhaltiger.
Die Cree-Technologie wird zunächst zur Bedienung von Aufträgen eingesetzt werden, die ZF bereits von mehreren führenden globalen Automobilherstellern für elektrische Antriebe auf Siliziumkarbidbasis erhalten hat. Aufgrund der Partnerschaft geht ZF davon aus, bereits im Jahre 2022 elektrische Antriebsstränge aus Siliziumkarbid auf den Markt bringen zu können.
Seit Januar 2016 bündelt ZF seine Elektromobilitätsaktivitäten im Unternehmensbereich E-Mobility mit Sitz in Schweinfurt, Deutschland. Mehr als 9.000 Mitarbeiter sind in diesem Bereich tätig, verteilt auf verschiedene Standorte auf der ganzen Welt.
Cree hat sich zum Ziel gesetzt, eine führende Rolle beim globalen Übergang von Silizium zu Siliziumkarbid zu übernehmen und vor kurzem angekündigt, seine Kapazitäten zur Herstellung von Siliziumkarbid durch Errichtung eines Mega-Werkstoffwerks in Durham, North Carolina und der weltweit größten Produktionsstätte für Siliziumkarbid-Bauelemente in New York auszuweiten. Das Unternehmen bietet über seine Wolfspeed®-Business-Unit ein umfassendes Sortiment an Siliziumkarbid- und GaN (Galliumnitrid)-Leistungs- und HF (Hochfrequenz)-Lösungen an.
ZF Friedrichshafen AG
ZF ist ein weltweit führender Anbieter von Antriebs- und Fahrwerktechnik sowie aktiven und passiven Sicherheitssystemen. Das Unternehmen verfügt weltweit über eine 148.000 Mitarbeiter starke Belegschaft und annähernd 230 Standorte in fast 40 Ländern. ZF erzielte im Jahr 2018 einen Nettoumsatz von 36,9 Milliarden Euro. ZF ist einer der weltweit größten Automobilzulieferer.
ZF lässt Fahrzeuge sehen, denken und handeln. Mehr als sechs Prozent seines Umsatzes investiert das Unternehmen jährlich in Forschung und Entwicklung – insbesondere zur Entwicklung effizienter und elektrischer Antriebsstränge sowie für eine unfallfreie Welt. Mit seinem breiten Portfolio treibt ZF Mobilität und Dienstleistungen in den Bereichen Pkw-, Nutzfahrzeug- und Industrietechnik voran.
Weitere Presseinformationen und Fotos erhalten Sie unter www.zf.com.
Über Cree, Inc.
Cree ist ein Innovator von Wolfspeed®-Leistungs- und Hochfrequenz (HF)-Halbleitern und Beleuchtungsklasse-LEDs. Das Wolfspeed-Produktportfolio von Cree umfasst Siliziumkarbidmaterialien, Leistungsschaltgeräte und HF-Geräte für Anwendungen wie Elektrofahrzeuge, Schnellladung, Wechselrichter, Stromversorgungen, Telekommunikation sowie Militär und Luft- und Raumfahrt. Das LED-Produktportfolio von Cree umfasst blaue und grüne LED-Chips, LEDs mit hoher Helligkeit und Beleuchtungsklasse-Power-LEDs für Innen- und Außenbeleuchtung, Videodisplays, Transport- und Spezialbeleuchtungsanwendungen.
Weitere Produkt- und Unternehmensinformationen finden Sie unter www.cree.com.
Zukunftsgerichtete Aussagen:
Diese Pressemitteilung enthält zukunftsgerichtete Aussagen mit bekannten und unbekannten Risiken und Unsicherheiten, die dazu führen können, dass die tatsächlichen von Cree erzielten Ergebnisse wesentlich von den angegebenen abweichen. Diese tatsächlichen Ergebnisse können aufgrund verschiedener Faktoren erheblich abweichen, einschließlich der Fähigkeit der Beteiligten, die endgültigen Vereinbarungen über die Entwicklung und Lieferung künftiger Produkte auszuhandeln, des Risikos, dass Cree nicht in der Lage sein könnte, diese Produkte mit hinreichend niedrigen Kosten herzustellen, um sie zu wettbewerbsfähigen Preisen oder mit akzeptablen Margen anzubieten; des Risikos, dass Cree Verzögerungen oder andere Schwierigkeiten bei der Produktionssteigerung seiner Kapazitäten zur Lieferung dieser Produkte haben kann; Kundenakzeptanz dieser neuen Produkte, die rasante Entwicklung neuer Technologien und konkurrierender Produkte, die die Nachfrage beeinträchtigen oder die Produkte von Cree überflüssig machen können, und andere Faktoren, die in den von Cree bei der Securities and Exchange Commission eingereichten Unterlagen, einschließlich des Berichts auf Formular 10-K für das am 30. Juni 2019 endende Jahr und nachfolgender Einreichungen, erläutert werden.
Cree® und Wolfspeed® sind eingetragene Marken von Cree, Inc.
Die Ausgangssprache, in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle und autorisierte Version. Übersetzungen werden zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Nur die Sprachversion, die im Original veröffentlicht wurde, ist rechtsgültig. Gleichen Sie deshalb Übersetzungen mit der originalen Sprachversion der Veröffentlichung ab.
Originalversion auf businesswire.com ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191106005453/de/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT