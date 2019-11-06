Naturspektrum-LEDs der SunLike-Serie von Seoul Semiconductor erzeugen künftig biologisch wirksames Licht in LED-Lampen der Beleuchtungsmarke REMEZ

|By Business Wire
|
November 6, 2019
Seoul Semiconductor Co., Ltd. (KOSDAQ 046890), ein weltweit führender Innovator von LED-Produkten und -Technologien, meldete jetzt, dass seine Naturspektrum-LEDs der Serie SunLike von der Firma RemiLicht GmbH für den Einsatz in Produkten ausgewählt wurden, die unter dem Markennamen “REMEZ” auf dem russischen Leuchtmittelmarkt vertrieben werden. Die LED-Lampen zeichnen sich durch ihr biologisch wirksames Licht aus, dessen Erzeugung durch die LEDs der Serie SunLike möglich wurde.
Diese Pressemitteilung enthält multimediale Inhalte. Die vollständige Mitteilung hier ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191106005471/de/
The brand REMEZ and Seoul Semiconductor’s SunLike Series natural spectrum LEDs (Graphic: Business Wire)
Die LEDs der Serie SunLike, die von der RemiLicht GmbH als LED-Leuchtmittel in Wohnraumbeleuchtungen und Schreibtischlampen gewählt wurden, erreichen Farbtemperaturen von Warmweiß (3000 K) und Kaltweiß (5700 K). Sie sind für die Erzeugung natürlicher Lichtspektren optimiert, erreichen einen niedrigeren blauen Lichtpeak ähnlich der Spektralkurve des Sonnenlichts und reduzieren so Streureflexionen und Blendeffekte, die bei herkömmlichen LEDs häufig auftreten. Erreicht wird dies mit den LEDs der SunLike-Serie, einer fortschrittlichen Beleuchtungstechnologie, die das Wohlbefinden fördert, indem sie ein gesünderes und zum Lernen besser geeignetes Beleuchtungsumfeld schafft.
Die Naturspektrum-LEDs der Seoul-Serie SunLike erwiesen sich als eine der besten Lichtquellen für das menschliche Wohlbefinden, wie die Ergebnisse einer kürzlich durchgeführten umfassenden Schlafstudie von Prof. Christian Cajochen und seinem Team an der Universität Basel in der Schweiz zeigten. Das Papier mit dem Titel “Effect of Daylight LED on Visual Comfort, Melatonin, Mood, Waking Performance, and Sleep” wurde am 24. März 2019 im Journal of Lighting and Research Technology veröffentlicht. Zitat aus dem Papier: “Wir haben Beweise dafür gefunden, dass eine LED-Lösung mit Tageslicht [natürliches Spektrum] bei gesunden Probanden positive Auswirkungen auf Sehkomfort, Tageswachheit, Stimmung und Schlafintensität hat.”
Lichtquellen mit LEDs der SunLike-Serie lassen die Farbe von Objekten genauer erkennen als dies im natürlichen Sonnenlicht der Fall wäre. Da die LEDs der SunLike-Serie für natürliche Lichtspektren und eine Farbwiedergabe von CRI-97 (nahe dem Sonnenlichtwert von CRI-100) und damit einen höheren Wert als CRI-80 von herkömmlichen LEDs optimiert sind, bieten sie erhebliche Vorteile in Bezug auf lebendige Farben, Kontrastdetails und Qualität der Lichtkonsistenz.
“Wir haben uns nach geeigneten LED-Lichtquellen umgesehen, um die Eigenschaften des natürlichen Sonnenlichts für Innenräume nachzubilden und so positive Auswirkungen auf den Augenkomfort und die menschliche Gesundheit zu erzielen”, sagte Igor Remez, Geschäftsführer der RemiLicht GmbH. “Mit den innovativen LEDs der SunLike-Serie von Seoul Semiconductor konnten wir LED-Lampen entwickeln, die biologisch wirksames, gesundes Licht liefern, was mit herkömmlichen LED-Technologien nicht möglich war.”
“Auch wenn verschiedene Weißlichtquellen mit bloßem Auge identisch erscheinen, können sie unterschiedliche Anteile der entscheidenden Wellenlänge im blauen Spektrum enthalten, die hormonelle Reaktionen des Körpers auslöst. Eine wirklich biologisch wirksame Lichtquelle muss nicht nur möglichst gut mit dem Spektrum des natürlichen Sonnenlichts übereinstimmen, sondern auch den richtigen Blauanteil für die Tageszeit haben”, sagte Carlo Romiti, Europe Sales Vice President von Seoul Semiconductor. “Unsere LEDs der SunLike-Serie ermöglichen die Erzeugung von wirklich biologisch wirksamem Licht, das dem Spektrum des natürlichen Sonnenlichts sehr nahe kommt. Außerdem haben sie die höchste Stufe der Augensicherheits-Zertifizierung der International Commission on Illumination als RG-1-Lichtquelle ohne photobiologische Risiken erhalten.”
Seoul Semiconductor hat die Naturspektrum-LEDs der SunLike-Serie 2017 in Zusammenarbeit mit Toshiba Materials unter Anwendung der TRI-R-Spektraltechnologie von Toshiba Materials als erste LED-Lichtquellen entwickelt, die dem Spektrum des natürlichen Sonnenlichts sehr nahe kommen.
Über die Marke REMEZ
REMEZ gehört zur International Holding RemiLicht GmbH, die auf Lösungen für biologisch wirksames Licht (Human-Centric Lighting, HCL) spezialisiert ist. In einem Pilotprojekt hat das Unternehmen jetzt seine ersten innovativen HCL-Produkte vorgestellt, die auf den Naturspektrum-LEDs der Serie SunLike basieren und für den Schwellenmarkt in der Russischen Föderation bestimmt sind. RemiLicht verfolgt einen Plan, um auf dem europäischen und amerikanischen Beleuchtungsmarkt mit einer breiten Palette von Produktlinien zu expandieren, die mit differenzierten LED-Lichtquellen der Serie SunLike für eine sichere, intelligente und biologisch wirksame Beleuchtung sorgen. Die Entwicklung von Technologien für das Internet der Dinge (Internet of Things, IoT) und ihre Implementierung in REMEZ-Produkte hat für die RemiLicht GmbH strategische Priorität und konzentriert sich auf die Schaffung von gesunden und innovativen HCL-Beleuchtungslösungen.
Über Seoul Semiconductor
Seoul Semiconductor entwickelt und vertreibt LEDs für die Automobilbranche sowie die Bereiche Allgemeinbeleuchtung, Spezialbeleuchtung und Hintergrundbeleuchtung. Als zweitgrößter LED-Hersteller weltweit (unter Ausschluss des Eigenbedarfsmarktes) hält Seoul Semiconductor über 14.000 Patente, bietet eine breite Auswahl von Technologien an und fertigt innovative LED-Produkte wie SunLike in Massenproduktion. Diese Bauelemente liefern die weltbeste Lichtqualität in LEDs der nächsten Generation, die ein auf den Menschen ausgerichtetes und für seinen Biorhythmus optimiertes Licht erzeugen. WICOP ist eine einfacher strukturierte, gehäuselose LED, die marktführende Farbeinheitlichkeit bietet und aufgrund ihrer hohen Lumendichte und Designflexibilität auf Lampenebene kostensparend ist. Bei der Serie NanoDriver handelt es sich um die weltweit kleinsten LED-DC-Treiber mit einer Leistung von 24 W. Acrich wurde 2005 als weltweit erste Hochvolt-Technologie für LEDs entwickelt, die direkt mit Wechselstrom betrieben werden können, und beinhaltet alle LED-bezogenen Technologien vom Chip bis zur Modul- und Leiterplattenproduktion. nPola ist ein neues LED-Produkt auf Basis der GaN-Substrattechnologie, die im Vergleich zu herkömmlichen LEDs mehr als die zehnfache Leistung liefert. Das UCD bildet eine hohe Bildschirmfarbskala ab, die 90% des NTSC-Standards liefert. Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter www.seoulsemicon.com/en.
