Owens & Minor Reports 3rd Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE-OMI) today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019, as summarized in the table below.

“I am excited to announce that we had another quarter with significant sequential improvement. Our third quarter results show back-to-back quarters of sequential growth in operating income and EPS, expansion of quarterly operating cash flow, additional reduction in working capital and an increased pace of debt pay down. This is a result of our teammates actively embracing our focus around serving our customers and driving productivity,” said Edward A. Pesicka, President & Chief Executive Officer of Owens & Minor.

“Additionally, we have improved our service metrics to levels that have not been achieved in years. The strong performance and consistency of our service gives us confidence that many of the past service issues have been resolved, however we will continue to drive additional initiatives to further improve and provide innovative services. We continue to focus on productivity and efficiency initiatives to drive operating improvements in our core businesses: distribution channel, product manufacturing, home healthcare, and acute care services. While we are ahead of the long-term recovery plan I envisioned when I joined in March, we recognize that there is still a significant amount of work ahead. We will not take our customers for granted and will continue to provide a high level of customer focus while maintaining industry- leading integrity.”

Financial Summary YTD YTD ($ in millions, except per share data) 3Q19 3Q18 2019 2018 Revenue $2,399 $2,465 $7,345 $7,296 Operating income, GAAP1,2 $25.3 $21.4 $56.2 ($126) Adj. Operating income, Non-GAAP1,2 $42.3 $48.8 $109 $143 Net income (loss), GAAP1,2 $1.2 ($0.6) ($23.3) ($175) Adj. Net income, Non-GAAP1,2 $12.2 $19.5 $19.3 $65.1 Net Income (loss) per share, GAAP1,2 $0.02 ($0.01) ($0.39) ($2.92) Adj. Net Income per share, Non-GAAP1,2 $0.20 $0.32 $0.32 $1.06 Adj. Net Income per share, Non-GAAP, constant currency1,2,3 $0.22 $0.32 $0.34 $1.06 1. Reconciliations of the differences between the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this news release and their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the financial tables below. 2. Year-to-date comparisons to prior year results are impacted by the second quarter 2018 goodwill and intangible asset impairment charge of $165 million, or $2.73 per share. This charge was classified as a non-GAAP item and, accordingly, did not affect results reported on an adjusted basis. 3. Adjusted net income per share, non-GAAP at 2018 foreign currency exchange rates.

2019 Results

Foreign exchange negatively impacted net income per share and adjusted net income per share by $0.02 for both the quarter and year-to-date. On a constant currency basis, adjusted net income per share was $0.22 for the third quarter and $0.34 on a year-to-date basis.

Compared to prior year, quarterly revenues declined 2.7%, and year-to-date revenues grew 0.7% (2.4% decline and 1.0% increase, respectively, on a constant currency basis). The changes in quarterly and year-to-date revenues were driven by increased sales from Global Products and certain business lines within Global Solutions, offset by lower distribution sales.

Quarterly and year-to-date operating results reflect margin expansion from improved sales mix offset by expenses to support business growth and new customer solutions as well as delayed revenue associated with Fusion5.

Interest expense increased $2.1 million for the quarter and $28.1 million year-to-date compared to prior year.

Highlights

On a sequential basis, during the third quarter of 2019 the Company achieved operating income growth of 57% and adjusted operating income growth of 15%.

On a sequential basis, net income and adjusted net income per share increased $0.20 and $0.10, respectively.

The Company generated $110 million of operating cash flow in the third quarter; total of $200 million in operating cash flow generated in the second and third quarters.

Reduced debt by $72 million in the third quarter; $130 million total reduction in debt over the second and third quarters.

On a sequential basis, interest expense for the quarter decreased $1.7 million.

Achieved historically strong service levels.

Byram continues strong top-line and bottom-line performance.

Successfully exited transition service agreements related to the Halyard S&IP acquisition.

Mark Beck, former President and Chief Executive Officer of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. and Robert Henkel, former President and Chief Executive Officer of Ascension Health, Inc. were elected to Board of Directors in the third quarter.

Financial Outlook

For 2019, the Company is adjusting its previously issued guidance range for the timing and amount of anticipated revenue from its early stage value-based care management business (Fusion5) as follows:

Adjusted net income per

share range, excluding

foreign currency impact Narrowed guidance range $0.60 $0.65 Impact of Fusion5 revenue amount and timing (0.06 ) (0.06 ) $0.54 $0.59

Excluding the impact of Fusion5 and foreign currency, the company now expects 2019 adjusted net income per share to be in a range of $0.60 to $0.65.

Although the company does provide guidance for adjusted net income per share (which is a non-GAAP financial measure), it is not able to forecast the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP without unreasonable effort. Certain elements of the composition of the GAAP amount are not predictable, making it impracticable for the company to forecast. Such elements include, but are not limited to restructuring and acquisition charges. As a result, no GAAP guidance or reconciliation of the company’s adjusted net income per share guidance is provided. For the same reasons, the company is unable to assess the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could have a potentially significant impact on its future GAAP financial results. The outlook is based on certain assumptions that are subject to the risk factors discussed in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

Dividend Information

The Board of Directors approved a fourth quarter dividend payment of $0.0025 per share, payable on December 31, 2019, to shareholders of record as of December 16, 2019.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) is a global healthcare solutions company with integrated technologies, products, and services aligned to deliver significant and sustained value for healthcare providers and manufacturers across the continuum of care. With 17,000 dedicated teammates serving healthcare industry customers in 90 countries, Owens & Minor helps to reduce total costs across the supply chain by optimizing episode and point-of-care performance, freeing up capital and clinical resources, and managing contracts to optimize financial performance. A FORTUNE 500 company, Owens & Minor was founded in 1882 in Richmond, Virginia, where it remains headquartered today. The company has distribution, production, customer service and sales facilities located across the Asia Pacific region, Europe, Latin America, and North America. For more information about Owens & Minor, visit owens-minor.com, follow @Owens_Minor on Twitter, and connect on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/owens-&-minor.

Owens & Minor, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 Net revenue $ 2,399,017 $ 2,464,877 Cost of goods sold 2,036,530 2,112,303 Gross margin 362,487 352,574 Distribution, selling and administrative expenses 332,369 325,012 Acquisition-related and exit and realignment charges 4,905 7,727 Other operating income, net (101 ) (1,522 ) Operating income 25,314 21,357 Interest expense, net 25,938 23,826 Other income, net (185 ) — Loss before income taxes (439 ) (2,469 ) Income tax benefit (1,663 ) (1,904 ) Net income (loss) $ 1,224 $ (565 ) Net income (loss) per common share: Basic and diluted $ 0.02 $ (0.01 )

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 Net revenue $ 7,344,605 $ 7,295,727 Cost of goods sold 6,255,266 6,293,474 Gross margin 1,089,339 1,002,253 Distribution, selling and administrative expenses 1,016,965 918,147 Goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges — 165,447 Acquisition-related and exit and realignment charges 15,550 47,416 Other operating expense (income), net 674 (2,281 ) Operating income (loss) 56,150 (126,476 ) Interest expense, net 80,718 52,651 Other expense, net 1,818 — Loss before income taxes (26,386 ) (179,127 ) Income tax benefit (3,038 ) (3,936 ) Net loss $ (23,348 ) $ (175,191 ) Net loss per common share: Basic and diluted $ (0.39 ) $ (2.92 )

Owens & Minor, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 96,803 $ 103,367 Accounts receivable, net 741,670 823,418 Merchandise inventories 1,153,079 1,290,103 Other current assets 259,708 321,690 Total current assets 2,251,260 2,538,578 Property and equipment, net 383,825 386,723 Operating lease assets 234,853 — Goodwill 398,065 414,122 Intangible assets, net 299,874 321,764 Other assets, net 120,542 112,601 Total assets $ 3,688,419 $ 3,773,788 Liabilities and equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 873,743 $ 1,109,589 Accrued payroll and related liabilities 62,081 48,203 Other current liabilities 359,965 314,219 Total current liabilities 1,295,789 1,472,011 Long-term debt, excluding current portion 1,553,991 1,650,582 Operating lease liabilities, excluding current portion 198,858 — Deferred income taxes 50,553 50,852 Other liabilities 97,950 81,924 Total liabilities 3,197,141 3,255,369 Total equity 491,278 518,419 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,688,419 $ 3,773,788

Owens & Minor, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 Operating activities: Net loss $ (23,348 ) $ (175,191 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 88,204 73,596 Share-based compensation expense 12,057 10,499 Goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges — 165,447 Provision for losses on accounts receivable 9,759 5,757 Deferred income tax benefit (11,989 ) (6,754 ) Changes in operating lease right-of-use assets and lease liabilities (1,280 ) — Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 73,986 (51,603 ) Merchandise inventories 136,021 21,244 Accounts payable (221,381 ) 88,198 Net change in other assets and liabilities 69,756 (11,522 ) Other, net 7,320 2,838 Cash provided by operating activities 139,105 122,509 Investing activities: Acquisitions, net of cash acquired — (751,834 ) Additions to property and equipment (31,224 ) (32,489 ) Additions to computer software (6,928 ) (14,816 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 220 258 Cash used for investing activities (37,932 ) (798,881 ) Financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of debt — 695,750 (Repayments) borrowings under revolving credit facility (36,100 ) 74,762 Repayments of debt (40,700 ) (9,375 ) Financing costs paid (4,313 ) (28,512 ) Cash dividends paid (5,072 ) (32,151 ) Other, net (3,109 ) (5,308 ) Cash (used for) provided by financing activities (89,294 ) 695,166 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (2,243 ) 1,574 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 9,636 20,368 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 103,367 104,522 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period (1) $ 113,003 $ 124,890 (1) Restricted cash represents $16.2 million held in an escrow account as of September 30, 2019 as required by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) in conjunction with the Bundled Payments for Care Improvement (BPCI) Advanced Program.

Owens & Minor, Inc. Summary Segment Information (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 % of % of consolidated consolidated Amount net revenue Amount net revenue Net revenue: Segment net revenue Global Solutions $ 2,153,644 89.77 % $ 2,243,782 91.03 % Global Products 359,835 15.00 % 349,895 14.20 % Total segment net revenue 2,513,479 2,593,677 Inter-segment revenue Global Products (114,462 ) (4.77 )% (128,800 ) (5.23 )% Total inter-segment revenue (114,462 ) (128,800 ) Consolidated net revenue $ 2,399,017 100.00 % $ 2,464,877 100.00 % % of segment % of segment Operating income: net revenue net revenue Global Solutions $ 25,626 1.19 % $ 24,150 1.08 % Global Products 16,897 4.70 % 27,634 7.90 % Inter-segment eliminations (242 ) (2,957 ) Intangible amortization (10,949 ) (10,366 ) Acquisition-related and exit and realignment charges (4,905 ) (7,727 ) Other (1) (1,113 ) (9,377 ) Consolidated operating income $ 25,314 1.06 % $ 21,357 0.87 % Depreciation and amortization: Global Solutions $ 16,174 $ 15,829 Global Products 13,128 13,953 Consolidated depreciation and amortization $ 29,302 $ 29,782 Capital expenditures: Global Solutions $ 5,830 $ 12,006 Global Products 6,791 5,245 Consolidated capital expenditures $ 12,621 $ 17,251

Owens & Minor, Inc. Summary Segment Information (unaudited), continued (dollars in thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 % of % of consolidated consolidated Amount net revenue Amount net revenue Net revenue: Segment net revenue Global Solutions $ 6,629,756 90.27 % $ 6,875,077 94.23 % Global Products 1,070,808 14.58 % 750,770 10.29 % Total segment net revenue 7,700,564 7,625,847 Inter-segment revenue Global Products (355,959 ) (4.85 )% (330,120 ) (4.52 )% Total inter-segment revenue (355,959 ) (330,120 ) Consolidated net revenue $ 7,344,605 100.00 % $ 7,295,727 100.00 % % of segment % of segment Operating income (loss): net revenue net revenue Global Solutions $ 66,152 1.00 % $ 84,742 1.23 % Global Products 42,570 3.98 % 61,351 8.17 % Inter-segment eliminations 774 (3,032 ) Goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges — (165,447 ) Intangible amortization (34,415 ) (26,147 ) Acquisition-related and exit and realignment charges (15,550 ) (47,416 ) Other (1) (3,381 ) (30,527 ) Consolidated operating income (loss) $ 56,150 0.76 % $ (126,476 ) (1.73 )% Depreciation and amortization: Global Solutions $ 47,222 $ 47,464 Global Products 40,982 26,132 Consolidated depreciation and amortization $ 88,204 $ 73,596 Capital expenditures: Global Solutions $ 24,578 $ 40,152 Global Products 13,574 7,153 Consolidated capital expenditures $ 38,152 $ 47,305 (1) Other consists of Software as a Service (SaaS) implementation costs associated with significant global IT platforms in connection with the redesign of our global information system strategy and an incremental charge in the prior year periods to cost of goods sold from purchase accounting impacts related to the sale of acquired inventory that was written up to fair value.

Owens & Minor, Inc. Net Income (Loss) Per Common Share (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Numerator: Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders - basic and diluted $ 1,224 $ (565 ) $ (23,348 ) $ (175,191 ) Denominator: Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 60,030 59,766 60,498 59,996 Net income (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders: Basic and diluted $ 0.02 $ (0.01 ) $ (0.39 ) $ (2.92 )

Owens & Minor, Inc. GAAP/Non-GAAP Reconciliations (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (Dollars in thousands except per share data) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Operating income (loss), as reported (GAAP) $ 25,314 $ 21,357 $ 56,150 $ (126,476 ) Intangible amortization (1) 10,949 10,366 34,415 26,147 Goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges(4) — — — 165,447 Acquisition-related and exit and realignment charges(2) 4,905 7,727 15,550 47,416 Fair value adjustments related to purchase accounting(5) — 9,029 — 27,088 Other (3) 1,113 348 3,381 3,439 Operating income, adjusted (non-GAAP) (Adjusted Operated Income) $ 42,281 $ 48,827 $ 109,496 $ 143,061 Operating income (loss) as a percent of revenue (GAAP) 1.06 % 0.87 % 0.76 % (1.73 )% Adjusted operating income as a percent of revenue (non-GAAP) 1.76 % 1.98 % 1.49 % 1.96 % Net income (loss), as reported (GAAP) $ 1,224 $ (565 ) $ (23,348 ) $ (175,191 ) Intangible amortization (1) 10,949 10,366 34,415 26,147 Income tax expense (benefit) (7) (3,898 ) (2,209 ) (8,167 ) (6,284 ) Goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges(4) — — — 165,447 Income tax expense (benefit) (7) — — — (2,060 ) Acquisition-related and exit and realignment charges(2) 4,905 7,727 15,550 47,416 Income tax expense (benefit) (7) (1,639 ) (1,575 ) (3,394 ) (11,843 ) Fair value adjustments related to purchase accounting(5) — 9,029 — 27,088 Income tax expense (benefit) (7) — (1,922 ) — (6,872 ) Other (3) 928 348 5,199 3,439 Income tax expense (benefit) (7) (317 ) (85 ) (967 ) (558 ) Tax adjustments (6) — (1,596 ) — (1,596 ) Net income, adjusted (non-GAAP) (Adjusted Net Income) $ 12,152 $ 19,518 $ 19,288 $ 65,133 Net income (loss) per diluted common share, as reported (GAAP) $ 0.02 $ (0.01 ) $ (0.39 ) $ (2.92 ) Intangible amortization (1) 0.12 0.14 0.44 0.32 Goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges(4) — — — 2.73 Acquisition-related and exit and realignment charges(2) 0.05 0.10 0.20 0.58 Fair value adjustments related to purchase accounting(5) — 0.11 — 0.33 Other (3) 0.01 — 0.07 0.04 Tax adjustments (6) — (0.02 ) — (0.02 ) Net income per diluted common share, adjusted (non-GAAP) (Adjusted EPS) $ 0.20 $ 0.32 $ 0.32 $ 1.06 Impact of currency at 2018 foreign currency exchange rates 0.02 — 0.02 — Net income per diluted common share, on a constant currency basis (8) $ 0.22 $ 0.32 $ 0.34 $ 1.06

Owens & Minor, Inc.

GAAP/Non-GAAP Reconciliations (unaudited), continued

The following items have been excluded in our non-GAAP financial measures:

(1) Intangible amortization includes amortization of intangible assets established during purchase accounting for business combinations. These amounts are highly dependent on the size and frequency of acquisitions and are being excluded to allow for a more consistent comparison with forecasted, current and historical results and the results of our peers.

(2) Acquisition-related charges were $3.6 million and $11.4 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, compared to $5.7 million and $41.0 million for the same period of 2018. Acquisition-related charges in 2019 and 2018 consist primarily of transition and transaction costs for the Halyard transaction.

Exit and realignment charges were $1.4 million and $4.2 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019. Amounts in 2019 were associated with severance costs, the establishment of our client engagement centers, and IT restructuring charges. Exit and realignment charges were $2.0 million and $6.4 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018. Amounts in 2018 were associated with the establishment of our client engagement centers.

(3) Other consists of Software as a Service (SaaS) implementation costs associated with significant global IT platforms in connection with the redesign of our global information system strategy of $1.1 million and $3.4 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019.

Other also consists of the write-off of deferred financing costs associated with the revolving credit facility as a result of the Fourth Amendment to the Credit Agreement in February 2019 of $2.0 million and gain on extinguishment of debt related to the partial repurchase of our 2021 Notes in September 2019 of $0.2 million.

(4) Goodwill and intangible assets impairment charges in 2018 included in our Global Products segment were $149 million and $16.5 million, respectively.

(5) The second and third quarters of 2018 include an incremental charge to cost of goods sold from purchase accounting impacts related to the sale of acquired inventory that was written up to fair value in connection with the Halyard acquisition.

(6) Includes tax adjustments primarily associated with the estimated benefits under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

(7) These charges have been tax effected in the preceding table by determining the income tax rate depending on the amount of charges incurred in different tax jurisdictions and the deductibility of those charges for income tax purposes.

(8) Excludes the impact of translational currency, which assumes 2019 results at 2018 rates.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

This earnings release contains financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). In general, the measures exclude items and charges that (i) management does not believe reflect Owens & Minor, Inc.'s (the "Company") core business and relate more to strategic, multi-year corporate activities; or (ii) relate to activities or actions that may have occurred over multiple or in prior periods without predictable trends. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally to evaluate the Company's performance, evaluate the balance sheet, engage in financial and operational planning and determine incentive compensation.

Management provides these non-GAAP financial measures to investors as supplemental metrics to assist readers in assessing the effects of items and events on its financial and operating results and in comparing the Company's performance to that of its competitors. However, the non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies.

The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered substitutes for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and the financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations to those financial statements set forth above should be carefully evaluated.

