FinTech Heavyweights Introduce HMBradley, A Modern Digital Banking Platform Built to Reward Savers

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|November 6, 2019 07:01 AM EST
A team of banking, finance and technology veterans today announced a new digital banking platform, HMBradley, to reward people for positive financial behaviors. Backed by PayPal founder Max Levchin and other fintech heavyweights, HMBradley will offer an unparalleled banking experience and pay the industry’s highest interest rates to account holders who save a portion of their monthly deposits, regardless of how much money they earn. Consumers can join the waitlist for an HMBradley account now and begin growing their sign-up bonus at an industry leading 3% APY – even before the platform launches.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191106005344/en/
Pictured left to right: Germain Cassiere - Co-Founder & CTO, Zach Bruhnke - Co-Founder & CEO, Dmitry Gritskevich - Co-Founder & COO (Photo: Business Wire)
“HMBradley presents an entirely new experience that will change how consumers think about banking,” said Max Levchin. “Aside from its digital-first design that makes sense for the way people handle money today, it was developed to help consumers be more responsible with their money.”
According to Moody Analytics, an average person under the age of 35 is spending more than he or she earns (-1.8%) while the overall average personal savings rate is ~7.7%. On top of that, most savers don’t know how much of their income they actually save. HMBradley hopes to change this by increasing awareness and rewarding people of all income brackets for saving a larger percentage of their income.
The Perks of Saving
HMBradley makes saving simple. It combines checking and saving features into a single, digital bank account. Its variable APY tiers are based on the percentage of the customer’s direct deposits that is saved each quarter. The more account holders save each quarter, the more they will earn the following quarter. Additionally, HMBradley will roll out an everyday rewards credit card that boosts customers’ APY tier when they save their cashback in their HMBradley digital bank account.
The industry average APY on savings accounts is 0.09%. By comparison, HMBradley’s current savings tiers are:
- Tier 1 ― 3.00% APY: Saving ≥20% of direct deposits
- Tier 2 ― 2.25% APY: Saving 15% to <20% of direct deposits
- Tier 3 ― 1.50% APY: Saving 10% to <15% of direct deposits
- Tier 4 ― 1.00% APY: Saving 5% to <10% of direct deposits
Saving less than 5% of quarterly deposits does not qualify for any savings tier.
Designed for Modern Life
In addition to recognizing the need to help consumers hold back more of their earnings, HMBradley’s founders knew that traditional banks were not set up for today’s financial practices and activities. Despite tremendous advances in fintech, the banking industry continues to rely on foundations devised over a century ago, which were based on physical currency that needed to be stored. HMBradley is different. It is designed from the ground up to deliver a modern banking experience made for today’s digital world. Every aspect has been meticulously planned around the user to make banking a pleasure.
“After I sold my first company, I realized how the banking experience changed once I had achieved financial success. Perks designed to make me feel good, like I had ‘made it,’ had the opposite effect. I wondered why anyone couldn’t have access to the same service and benefits,” said Zach Bruhnke, co-founder and CEO of HMBradley. “With HMBradley, it doesn’t matter how much money you make. We built this banking platform to put our customers in a strong financial position while prioritizing their needs and providing the features they want.”
HMBradley accounts feature:
- Combined Checking and Savings: Customers shouldn’t need to push money from their checking to savings accounts just to earn interest. HMBradley combines them in a single insured deposit account in order to look at all of a customer’s money as interest-bearing savings until he or she chooses to spend it as they would with any other checking or debit account.
- One-Click Credit: With a customer's permission and without affecting credit scores, HMBradley will periodically deliver credit offers specifically tailored to each customer. HMBradley customers will know the terms of the offer and can apply and be approved with one simple click.
- 55,000 no-fee ATMs: All HMBradley account holders have access to the STAR ATM network which has over 55,000 ATMs available to at no cost. Outside of this network, HMBradley does not charge fees, although the ATM provider may.
- Completely Digital Experience: HMBradley caters to digital natives, providing features such as electronic bill pay and the ability to deposit money on the go with Remote Deposit Capture. Additionally, customers have 24/7 access to support as HMBradley puts the convenience of a branch right in account holders’ pockets.
- Painless Sign-up: HMBradley eliminates what traditionally has been a painful sign-up process for anyone who wants to open a bank account. HMBradley designed its sign-up process to be fast, easy and hassle-free. Additionally, new customers can begin using online products immediately. A debit card can be issued to Apple Pay or their Mobile Wallet of choice instantly – no more waiting 7-10 days just to use the account.
- FDIC Insured up to $250,000: All HMBradley accounts are opened at a sponsor bank and FDIC insured up to $250,000 per depositor.
Sign Up Today to Earn a Bigger Pre-Launch Bonus
Starting today, future customers can create a username and password with HMBradley to join the pre-launch waitlist. For the duration of the waitlist period, customers will build a sign-up bonus that reflects the top rate of 3% APY HMBradley is offering upon launch. Customers will be eligible to receive their bonus once HMBradley officially begins accepting deposits and customers open their new bank account.
There is no requirement to deposit money before HMBradley launches in full to earn the bonus. There is also no obligation to open an HMBradley account. HMBradley simply wants to welcome anyone to bank where customer service matters.
“We want to start account relationships on a positive note and build from there,” said Dmitry Gritskevich, co-founder and COO. “We believe that the best way to do that and to show how serious we are about working for our customers is to enable them to earn a bonus before their money is even with us. HMBradley will build their trust as their balance grows. The best part is that the earlier someone signs up, the larger their bonus becomes. Welcome to the new way to bank!”
Purpose-Built by Financial Leaders
HMBradley was developed by leaders in both the financial services and technology industries. The company was co-founded by Bruhnke, a serial entrepreneur who built his first software company while in college before embarking on a career in financial technology, most recently for investment banks; Dmitry Gritskevich, a former Goldman Sachs banker who worked on the break up of GE Capital (which birthed both Marcus and Synchrony Financial); and Germain Cassiere, an engineer who has spent the last 12 years building software and the last seven working with Bruhnke. The founders also have recruited top talent from JP Morgan Chase, Capital One, USAA and other leading financial institutions.
HMBradley recently completed its $3.5 million seed round of financing, led by Accomplice Ventures and Walkabout Ventures with participation from Mucker Capital, Index Ventures and several others including HVF Labs (Max Levchin's startup studio that birthed Yelp, Affirm, Divvy Homes and more). HMBradley’s accounts are opened at and FDIC insured by a sponsoring bank led by a team of industry veterans with a history of innovating in the banking industry at banks like Axos Bank, American Express Bank and Celtic Bank, to launch the initial account offering. HMBradley operates throughout the United States.
HMBradley will launch in early 2020. To sign up and start growing your account opening bonus today, please go to HMBradley.com.
About HMBradley
HMBradley is a modern digital banking platform built for savers. It rewards anyone, regardless of income, for developing sound financial habits. Founded in 2019 with support from fintech heavyweights, HMBradley is aiming to deliver a new type of banking experience, all deposit accounts are FDIC insured by our sponsor bank. To learn more, please visit HMBradley.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191106005344/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT