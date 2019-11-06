PROCEPT BioRobotics’ AquaBeam® Robotic System Receives CMS Approval for Transitional Pass-Through Payment Status

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|November 6, 2019 07:03 AM EST
PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a Silicon Valley surgical robotics company developing intelligent solutions to transform the field of urology, today announced that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) granted approval for a transitional pass-through (TPT) payment for Aquablation Therapy performed by the AquaBeam® Robotic System as part of the 2020 Outpatient Prospective Payment System (OPPS) ruling on Nov. 1, 2019. The TPT payment provides incremental payment for devices used in the outpatient setting. The AquaBeam Robotic System is the first FDA granted surgical robot providing autonomous removal of prostate tissue in males suffering from lower urinary tract symptoms (LUTS) due to benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), or enlarged prostate.
TPT status is intended to encourage the use of newly FDA-approved medical devices, drugs, and biologics across all fields of medicine and to boost Medicare patients’ access to these innovative therapies by temporarily paying more than established facility fees. The TPT is only available to new technologies meeting a number of criteria, including demonstrating substantial clinical improvement over existing surgical techniques. The TPT payment will be effective Jan. 1, 2020 and will continue for three years through Dec. 31, 2022.
“This represents a significant step forward in the surgical treatment of LUTS due to BPH by expanding patient access to Aquablation therapy,” said Steven Kaplan, MD, Director of the Men’s Wellness Program, Mount Sinai Health System in New York City and Professor of Urology at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. “Urologists continually strive to find minimally invasive solutions in an outpatient setting to ensure favorable outcomes for patients in an economically responsible fashion. TPT status for Aquablation therapy now enables urologists to accomplish this goal.”
In its final ruling, CMS concluded:
- The additional scientific data provided demonstrated Aquablation therapy’s superiority to other techniques, specifically reducing operative time and complications in general, especially for larger prostates.
- The results of the WATER clinical study were statistically significant and showed Aquablation therapy was superior to TURP in safety as evidenced by a lower proportion of persistent adverse events (incontinence, ejaculatory dysfunction and erectile dysfunction) at three months.
- Additionally, results from the WATER II clinical study for patients with large prostates demonstrated better outcomes from Aquablation therapy over open prostatectomy, regarding shorter operative time, shorter length of stay, and decreased rates of severe hemorrhage and transfusions. The minimally invasive nature of Aquablation therapy offers men with large prostates (>80mL) an outpatient option.
“We are thrilled that CMS determined that the AquaBeam Robotic System meets the criteria for approval for TPT in the 2020 OPPS,” said Nikolai Aljuri, Ph.D., PROCEPT BioRobotics co-founder, president and CEO. “In combination with the new technology add-on payment (NTAP), which was granted in 2018, CMS now provides hospitals with an incremental payment for our robotic surgical treatment in both the outpatient and inpatient setting. This further validates the efficacy of Aquablation therapy as a substantial clinical improvement compared to other surgical techniques for BPH and allows more patients to benefit from this transformative solution for prostate disease.”
About PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation
Based in Silicon Valley, PROCEPT BioRobotics is a privately held surgical robotics company enabling better patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. With an initial focus on BPH, the company’s first offering, the AquaBeam Robotic System delivering Aquablation therapy, is the first FDA granted surgical robot providing autonomous tissue removal for the treatment of BPH. Aquablation therapy combines the clarity of real-time, multi-dimensional imaging, autonomous robotics and heat-free waterjet ablation for targeted, controlled, and immediate removal of prostate tissue for the treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms caused by BPH. Aquablation therapy offers predictable and reproducible outcomes, independent of prostate anatomy, prostate size or surgeon experience. For more information visit https://www.procept-biorobotics.com.
Important Safety Information
All surgical treatments have inherent and associated side effects. The most common side effects are mild and transient, and may include mild pain or difficulty when urinating, discomfort in the pelvis, blood in the urine, inability to empty the bladder or a frequent and/or urgent need to urinate, and bladder or urinary tract infection. Other risks include ejaculatory dysfunction and a low risk of injury to the urethra or rectum where the devices gain access to the body for treatment. For more information about potential side effects and risks associated with Aquablation therapy, speak with your urologist or surgeon. No claim is made that the AquaBeam Robotic System will cure any medical condition, or entirely eliminate the diseased entity. Repeated treatment or alternative therapies may sometimes be required.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191106005266/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT