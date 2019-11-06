Rogue Games Enters Publishing Agreement With Super Evil Megacorp for Vainglory

|By Business Wire
Rogue Games, a leading game publisher has entered into an agreement with Super Evil Megacorp, an award-winning creator of category-defining multiplayer experiences, to become the publisher of record for the popular game Vainglory.
Vainglory is the leading cross-platform MOBA, played by over 45 million gamers worldwide, which helped pioneer mobile esports. Since its launch five years ago, Vainglory continues to attract new players across iOS, Android, Mac, and PC, to its highly engaged community.
“We’re longtime fans of Super Evil and Vainglory, so we’re honored to be entrusted with the game and eager to get started,” said Mike DeLaet, Founder & CEO of Rogue Games. “Many people on the team have worked on MOBAs or games-as-service titles before and we appreciate how important the community is to the game itself. We’re working very closely with Super Evil and bringing along the current community managers to make the transition as smooth as possible and safeguard the quality of the Vainglory experience.”
Following a transition period working alongside the Super Evil team, Rogue Games will take over the publishing and all content creation of the game, maintaining the current content cadence and ensuring a seamless experience for Vainglory players. This transition will allow the ambitious game’s continuous evolution with new content while enabling Super Evil Megacorp to focus on new games and technology it is bringing to market.
“Our first priority is making sure that Vainglory continues to be a great experience, with no disruption for our players who have supported us and the game since its inception,” said Kristian Segerstrale, CEO of Super Evil Megacorp. “As we write a new chapter for our studio at Super Evil, we wanted to make sure that Vainglory was in the right hands before we refocus our team on our new game. Our partners are experienced, passionate and dedicated to delivering a great game, and we can’t wait to watch the game grow even more with the fresh ideas and great service Rogue will bring.”
Coming from flagship companies including Kabam, Glu, Apple, IGN, Activision, Electronic Arts, Disney, NBC Universal and more, Rogue Games is comprised of industry veterans with deep expertise in game development and publishing across multiple platforms. In just over 18 months since its formation, the company signed 70 games and has released several acclaimed titles such as Wild Life: Puzzle Story, Chaos Battle League, Super Impossible Road, and Hexaflip. Vainglory represents Rogue Games’ first title published for PC.
Vainglory is currently available in the App Store, Google Play, Samsung Galaxy Apps, Amazon Appstore, and on Steam. For more information about Vainglory, please visit http://www.vainglorygame.com/
About Vainglory
Super Evil Megacorp’s Vainglory is the leading cross-platform online battle arena (MOBA) for Windows, macOS, iOS and Android-powered devices. Powered by Super Evil’s proprietary E.V.I.L.™ cross-platform game engine, and winner of several Game of the Year and Editor’s Choice awards, Vainglory has been played by over 45 million players, and features superior gameplay and strategic depth, the most accurate and responsive controls and unparalleled graphics at up to 120 frames per second across a broad range of devices. For more information about Vainglory, please visit http://www.vainglorygame.com/
About Super Evil Megacorp
Super Evil Megacorp is a multi-award-winning creator of category-defining multiplayer experiences for the touchscreen generation, committed to building the very best shared gameplay moments through deep technical and design excellence. Super Evil is home to leading game industry talent previously at companies such as Riot Games, Blizzard, Rockstar Games, and Insomniac. We believe that gamers on every device deserve to play together in beautiful, responsive and deep AAA experiences, whichever their native platform or control mechanism.
Built on the proprietary cross-platform next-gen E.V.I.L.™ game engine, the first title, Vainglory, is the leading cross-platform MOBA, has been played by over 45 Million players and was an early mobile esports pioneer. Super Evil investors include Andreessen Horowitz, General Catalyst, Index Ventures, Signia Venture Partners, Initial Capital and more. Super Evil Megacorp is based in San Mateo, California. For more information, visit superevilmegacorp.com.
About Rogue Games, Inc.
Rogue Games is a leading games publisher. Founded in 2017, Rogue Games Inc. is headquartered in Calabasas, CA with offices in San Francisco. Rogue’s diverse portfolio features several award-winning titles including Wild Life: Puzzle Story, Glitch Dash, Chaos Battle League, Oz: Broken Kingdom, BeSwitched! Match 3, Super Impossible Road, Hexaflip, and many more, all available worldwide on various platforms including the App Store and Google Play.
