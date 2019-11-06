CyberArk Announces Strong Third Quarter 2019 Results

CyberArk, (NASDAQ: CYBR), the global leader in privileged access management, today announced strong financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.

“Q3 was another strong quarter for CyberArk,” said Udi Mokady, CyberArk Chairman and CEO. “We delivered revenue growth of 28%, a non-GAAP operating margin of 27% and signed 200 new customers. Our results demonstrate our strong execution, leadership position in the market and the robust demand environment for our solutions. Organizations around the world recognize that Privileged Access Management is critical to a successful security program and are leveraging CyberArk to secure access across on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments as well as the DevOps pipeline.”

Financial Highlights for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2019

Revenue:

Total revenue was $108.1 million, up 28% compared with the third quarter of 2018.

License revenue was $57.9 million, up 25% compared with the third quarter of 2018.

Maintenance and professional services revenue was $50.2 million, up 30% compared with the third quarter of 2018.

Operating Income:

GAAP operating income was $12.7 million, an increase from $8.8 million in the third quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP operating income was $29.4 million, an increase from $21.0 million in the third quarter of 2018.

Net Income:

GAAP net income was $15.2 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, an increase from GAAP net income of $8.1 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP net income was $25.6 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, an increase from $17.8 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2018.

The tables at the end of this press release include a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP gross margin, operating income and net income for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow:

As of September 30, 2019, CyberArk had $555.1 million in cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities and short-term deposits. This compares to $451.2 million as of December 31, 2018 and $410.0 million at September 30, 2018.

As of September 30, 2019, total deferred revenue was $177.3 million, a 30% increase from $136.0 million at September 30, 2018.

During the nine months ended September 30, 2019, the Company generated $88.6 million in cash flow from operations, compared with $89.2 million in the first nine months of 2018.

Business Outlook

Based on information available as of November 6, 2019, CyberArk is issuing guidance for the fourth quarter and increasing its guidance for the full year 2019 as indicated below.

Fourth Quarter 2019:

Total revenue between $125.0 million and $127.0 million, representing 15% to 16% year-over-year growth.

Non-GAAP operating income between $38.5 million and $40.0 million.

Non-GAAP net income per share between $0.78 and $0.82 per diluted share. Assumes 39.2 million weighted average diluted shares.



Full Year 2019:

Total revenue between $429.2 million and $431.2 million, representing 25% to 26% year-over-year growth.

Non-GAAP operating income between $119.75 million and $121.25 million.

Non-GAAP net income per share between $2.58 and $2.61 per diluted share. Assumes 39.1 million weighted average diluted shares.



Conference Call Information

About CyberArk

CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR) is the global leader in privileged access management, a critical layer of IT security to protect data, infrastructure and assets across the enterprise, in the cloud and throughout the DevOps pipeline. CyberArk delivers the industry’s most complete solution to reduce risk created by privileged credentials and secrets. The company is trusted by the world’s leading organizations, including more than 50 percent of the Fortune 500, to protect against external attackers and malicious insiders. A global company, CyberArk is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel, with U.S. headquarters located in Newton, Mass. The company also has offices throughout the Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific and Japan. To learn more about CyberArk, visit www.cyberark.com, read the CyberArk blogs or follow on Twitter via @CyberArk, LinkedIn or Facebook.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

CyberArk believes that the use of non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP net income is helpful to our investors. These financial measures are not measures of the Company’s financial performance under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to gross profit, operating income or net income or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP.

Non-GAAP gross profit is calculated as gross profit excluding share-based compensation expense and amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions.

Non-GAAP operating income is calculated as operating income excluding share-based compensation expense, acquisition related expenses, facility exit and transition costs and amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions.

Non-GAAP net income is calculated as net income excluding share-based compensation expense, acquisition related expenses, facility exit and transition costs, amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions, intra-entity IP transfer tax effect and the tax effect of other non-GAAP adjustments.

The Company believes that providing non-GAAP financial measures that exclude, as applicable, share-based compensation expense, acquisition related expenses, amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions, facility exit and transition costs, intra-entity IP transfer tax effect and the tax effect of the non-GAAP adjustments allows for more meaningful comparisons of its period to period operating results. Share-based compensation expense has been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a significant recurring expense in the Company’s business and an important part of the compensation provided to its employees. Share based compensation expense has varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and a variety of equity instruments that can impact a company’s non-cash expense. The Company believes that expenses related to its acquisitions and amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions, facility exit and transition costs and intra-entity IP transfer tax effect do not reflect the performance of its core business and impact period-to-period comparability.

Non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in the Company’s industry, as other companies in the industry may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently, particularly related to non-recurring, unusual items. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures as they exclude expenses that may have a material impact on the Company’s reported financial results. The presentation of non-GAAP financial information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. CyberArk urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures included below, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate its business.

Guidance for non-GAAP financial measures excludes, as applicable, share-based compensation expense, acquisition related expenses, facility exit and transition costs, amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions, intra-entity IP transfer tax effect and the tax effect of the other non-GAAP adjustments. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures guidance to the corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis due to the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability and significance of, the amounts of share-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions, and the non-recurring expenses that are excluded from the guidance. Accordingly, a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures guidance to the corresponding GAAP measures for future periods is not available without unreasonable effort.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, which express the current beliefs and expectations of CyberArk’s (the “Company”) management. In some cases, forward-looking statements may be identified by terminology such as “believe,” “may,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “expect,” “predict,” “potential” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Such statements involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company’s future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to: changes in the rapidly evolving cyber threat landscape; failure to effectively manage growth; potential near-term declines in our operating and net profit margins and our revenue growth rate; real or perceived shortcomings, defects or vulnerabilities in the Company’s solutions or internal network system, or the failure of the Company’s customers, channel partners, managed security service providers, or contractors to correctly implement, manage and maintain to correctly implement the Company’s solutions; fluctuations in quarterly results of operations; the inability to acquire new customers or sell additional products and services to existing customers; competition from a wide variety of IT security vendors; the Company’s ability to successfully integrate recent and or future acquisitions; and other factors discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recent annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD. Consolidated Statements of Operations U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2018 2019 2018 2019 Revenues: License $ 46,130 $ 57,868 $ 125,745 $ 161,353 Maintenance and professional services 38,523 50,247 108,404 142,878 Total revenues 84,653 108,115 234,149 304,231 Cost of revenues: License 2,614 2,274 7,521 7,768 Maintenance and professional services 9,530 14,714 27,619 37,998 Total cost of revenues 12,144 16,988 35,140 45,766 Gross profit 72,509 91,127 199,009 258,465 Operating expenses: Research and development 14,980 18,264 41,772 51,590 Sales and marketing 37,880 46,151 107,983 131,229 General and administrative 10,870 13,972 29,483 36,303 Total operating expenses 63,730 78,387 179,238 219,122 Operating income 8,779 12,740 19,771 39,343 Financial income, net 1,407 1,500 3,473 5,406 Income before taxes on income 10,186 14,240 23,244 44,749 Tax benefit (taxes on income) (2,092) 1,008 (352) (2,421) Net income $ 8,094 $ 15,248 $ 22,892 $ 42,328 Basic net income per ordinary share $ 0.22 $ 0.40 $ 0.64 $ 1.13 Diluted net income per ordinary share $ 0.22 $ 0.39 $ 0.62 $ 1.09 Shares used in computing net income per ordinary shares, basic 36,485,724 37,805,442 35,981,177 37,460,829 Shares used in computing net income per ordinary shares, diluted 37,475,729 39,057,545 36,894,457 38,831,275 Share-based Compensation Expense: Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2018 2019 2018 2019 Cost of revenues $ 957 $ 1,680 $ 2,370 $ 3,888 Research and development 2,237 2,912 5,748 7,613 Sales and marketing 3,770 5,949 9,061 14,512 General and administrative 3,371 4,797 8,492 11,473 Total share-based compensation expense $ 10,335 $ 15,338 $ 25,671 $ 37,486

CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD. Consolidated Balance Sheets U.S. dollars in thousands (Unaudited) December 31, September 30, 2018 2019 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 260,636 $ 346,092 Short-term bank deposits 106,399 107,926 Marketable securities 59,948 52,573 Trade receivables 48,431 55,506 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 6,349 9,777 Total current assets 481,763 571,874 LONG-TERM ASSETS: Property and equipment, net 15,120 16,874 Intangible assets, net 14,732 10,239 Goodwill 82,400 82,400 Marketable securities 24,261 48,536 Other long-term assets 31,863 69,865 Deferred tax asset 23,481 28,128 Total long-term assets 191,857 256,042 TOTAL ASSETS $ 673,620 $ 827,916 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Trade payables $ 4,924 $ 3,967 Employees and payroll accruals 32,853 29,339 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 13,271 22,325 Deferred revenues 92,375 109,677 Total current liabilities 143,423 165,308 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Deferred revenues 57,159 67,598 Other long-term liabilities 6,268 26,696 Total long-term liabilities 63,427 94,294 TOTAL LIABILITIES 206,850 259,602 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Ordinary shares of NIS 0.01 par value 95 98 Additional paid-in capital 303,900 361,180 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (939) 994 Retained earnings 163,714 206,042 Total shareholders' equity 466,770 568,314 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 673,620 $ 827,916

CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows U.S. dollars in thousands (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 22,892 $ 42,328 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 7,327 8,122 Amortization of premium and accretion of discount on marketable securities, net 270 (39 ) Share-based compensation 25,671 37,486 Deferred income taxes, net (6,669 ) (4,989 ) Decrease (increase) in trade receivables 15,608 (7,075 ) Increase in prepaid expenses and other current and long-term assets (5,646 ) (12,629 ) Increase (decrease) in trade payables 771 (501 ) Increase in short-term and long-term deferred revenues 34,298 27,741 Decrease in employees and payroll accruals (2,315 ) (4,318 ) Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses and other current and long-term liabilities (3,051 ) 2,471 Net cash provided by operating activities 89,156 88,597 Cash flows from investing activities: Investment in short and long term deposits (19,768 ) (1,821 ) Investment in marketable securities (47,316 ) (66,883 ) Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 31,198 50,639 Purchase of property and equipment (7,130 ) (5,389 ) Payments for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (18,450 ) - Net cash used in investing activities (61,466 ) (23,454 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from withholding tax related to employee stock plans 2,220 547 Proceeds from exercise of stock options 14,038 19,510 Net cash provided by financing activities 16,258 20,057 Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 43,948 85,200 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period 162,521 261,883 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period $ 206,469 $ 347,083

CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD. Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share data) (Unaudited) Reconciliation of Gross Profit to Non-GAAP Gross Profit: Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2018 2019 2018 2019 Gross profit $ 72,509 $ 91,127 $ 199,009 $ 258,465 Plus: Share-based compensation - Maintenance & professional services 957 1,680 2,370 3,888 Amortization of intangible assets - License 1,444 1,173 4,118 4,061 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 74,910 $ 93,980 $ 205,497 $ 266,414 Reconciliation of Operating Income to Non-GAAP Operating Income: Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2018 2019 2018 2019 Operating income $ 8,779 $ 12,740 $ 19,771 $ 39,343 Plus: Share-based compensation 10,335 15,338 25,671 37,486 Amortization of intangible assets - Cost of revenues 1,444 1,173 4,118 4,061 Amortization of intangible assets - Sales and marketing 198 144 595 432 Acquisition related expenses - - 268 - Facility exit and transitions costs 253 - 253 - Non-GAAP operating income $ 21,009 $ 29,395 $ 50,676 $ 81,322 Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income: Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2018 2019 2018 2019 Net income $ 8,094 $ 15,248 $ 22,892 $ 42,328 Plus: Share-based compensation 10,335 15,338 25,671 37,486 Amortization of intangible assets - Cost of revenues 1,444 1,173 4,118 4,061 Amortization of intangible assets - Sales and marketing 198 144 595 432 Acquisition related expenses - - 268 - Facility exit and transitions costs 253 - 253 - Taxes on income related to non-GAAP adjustments (4,764 ) (6,345 ) (12,957 ) (14,237 ) Intra-entity IP transfer tax effect, net 2,243 - 2,243 - Non-GAAP net income $ 17,803 $ 25,558 $ 43,083 $ 70,070 Non-GAAP net income per share Basic $ 0.49 $ 0.68 $ 1.20 $ 1.87 Diluted $ 0.48 $ 0.65 $ 1.17 $ 1.80 Weighted average number of shares Basic 36,485,724 37,805,442 35,981,177 37,460,829 Diluted 37,475,729 39,057,545 36,894,457 38,831,275

