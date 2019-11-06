WTWH Media Announces 2019 LEAP Awards

|By Business Wire
November 6, 2019
Winners in the second annual LEAP Awards, celebrating the best components and services across the mechanical and electrical engineering design space, were unveiled today. Across 13 categories, the judging panel awarded Gold, Silver and Bronze recognitions, as well as Honorable Mentions for certain submissions. The awards program is supported by three leading publications in the design engineering space: Design World, Fluid Power World and EE World Online.
Paul J. Heney, Vice President, Editorial Director, Design World, said that the judging went smoothly this year. “Our judges, all of whom are independent engineering industry professionals, did a remarkable job in quickly turning around the scoring this year. We had a combination of judges from last year and some new blood in there, but luckily, we had the process down quite well after learning from the inaugural LEAP Awards in 2018.”
This year, the program changed from having a single declared winner in each category, to a medalist concept, with the potentials for a Gold, Silver and Bronze winner in any category, as well as Honorable Mentions. Depending on the scoring ranges, not all categories will necessarily have all medals awarded, and Honorable Mentions are also optional — and tied to how close an entry came to the medalist scores.
The winners will be recognized at a ceremony in Santa Clara, California, on the evening of December 9th, in conjunction with the Healthcare Robotics Engineering Forum and DeviceTalks West events.
The medalists and honorable mentions are as follows:
Additive Manufacturing
Gold
HP Inc.
The Next Chapter in the Digital Industrial Revolution with HP Metal Jet
Silver
Velo3D
Fulfilling the Promise of AM by Manufacturing Anything
Bronze
Stratasys
Stratasys F120: Transforming Industrial-Grade 3D Printing
Advanced Materials
Gold
Texas Instruments
BAW resonator technology
Silver
Greene Tweed & Company
WR® 650 thermoplastic composite
Bronze
Dura-Bar
Dura-Tube takes care of the "hole" operation
Connectivity
Gold
HARTING
ix Industrial® – Mini Ethernet Connector
Silver
ON Semiconductor
RSL10 Solar Cell Multi-Sensor platform
Bronze
Silicon Labs
EFR32 Series 2 Wireless Gecko Portfolio
Embedded Computing
Gold
Microchip Technology Inc.
The Smart Memory Controller (SMC) 1000 8x25G
Silver
Renesas Electronics America Inc.
RZ/A2M Microprocessor (MPU)
Hydraulics
Gold
Husco
The Exacto Pilot Interrupter System
Silver
Bosch Rexroth
CytroBox The Hydraulic Power Unit of the Future
Bronze
Linde Hydraulics Corporation
Fast Stroking Concrete Pump HPV135-02T
Industrial Automation
Gold
OnRobot US Inc.
One-System Solution to Simplify Automation
Silver
Dunkermotoren GmbH
Integrated DC servo motor BG 95 dPro
Bronze
Advantech
Enabling Data-Driven Asset Management - Advantech's WISE-710
Honorable Mention
Maxim Integrated
Driving Intelligence to the Digital Factory Edge with Go-IO
Honorable Mention
Universal Robots
Built to do more: The new UR16e
Mechanical
Gold
Emerson
Branson GSX Ultrasonic Welding Platform
Silver
Ametek
BGA 22dGo, EC motor (brushless) with integrated commutation electronics
Bronze
Bosch Rexroth
Smart Function Kit
Motion Control
Gold
Beckhoff Automation
eXtended Transport System (XTS)
Silver
HEIDENHAIN
ETEL's TELICA Dual Gantry System
Bronze
Dover Motion
DOF-5 Dover Objective Focusing Stage
Honorable Mention
Aerotech Inc.
PRO-SV Long-Travel Lift Stages
Honorable Mention
CUI Inc
AMT33 Commutation Encoder Series
Pneumatics
Gold
Festo
New Gripper Seamlessly Adapts to Workpiece Size and Shape
Silver
Emerson
AVENTICS™ Smart Pneumatics Analyzer (SPA)
Bronze
Parker Hannifin
P2M Industrial Ethernet Node
Power Electronics
Gold
Renesas Electronics America Inc.
ISL81x01 Bidirectional Buck-Boost Controllers
Silver
Vicor Corporation
NBM2317 Bus Converter Module
Bronze
Power Integrations
InnoSwitch™3 AC-DC Converter GaN ICs
Software
Gold
Desktop Metal
Live Parts from Desktop Metal: First Growth-Based Generative Design Software for 3D Printing
Silver
Altair
Altair SimSolid
Bronze
Siemens Digital Industries Software
Simcenter™ 3D Motion Drivetrain
Switches & Sensors
Gold
Peratech
Peratech QTC®-based EDGE Solution
Silver
Omron Automation Americas
FHV7 industrial smart camera
Bronze
Monnit Corporation
ALTA Advanced Vibration Meter
Test & Measurement
Gold
Tektronix
Signal separation software simplifies automotive ethernet testing
Silver
Rohde & Schwarz
The R&S®FPC1500 Spectrum Analyzer
Bronze
Rigol Technologies USA, Inc.
MSO8000 Series 2 GHz Serial Analysis Oscilloscope with UltraVision II Technology
About WTWH Media, LLC
WTWH Media LLC, an 9x Inc. 5000 honoree, is an integrated b2b media company serving the electronics, design engineering, hospitality, life sciences, R&D, renewable energy, retail and robotics markets with more than 50+ web sites, 12 events, 7 print publications and custom digital marketing services. More information at marketing.wtwhmedia.com.
