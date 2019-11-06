Airtame & AirServer Announce Industry-First Partnership

|By Business Wire
Airtame (www.airtame.com), the leading wireless screen sharing and collaboration platform, announced today it has entered into an exclusive product partnership with AirServer (www.airserver.com), the market-leading screen mirroring vendor. Through the partnership, Airtame 2 customers have the option to activate AirServer, enabling users to mirror or cast their screen from any device to any screen via AirPlay, Google Cast and Miracast.
As a robust addition to Airtame’s leading desktop app for Windows, macOS, Chromebook and Linux, this partnership provides users with complete flexibility, at no extra cost.
The partnership provides customers with maximum flexibility when deciding which Airtame-equipped screens should have AirServer enabled. Using Airtame Cloud, IT admins can enable AirServer support for all Airtame 2 devices. It’s possible to enable one, two, or three screen mirroring options, and limit access to specific screens, depending on the use case, location and/or network configuration.
The partnership comes with a visionary and customer-driven technology roadmap that goes beyond the release of Google Cast, Miracast and AirPlay.
“We’re excited to launch this strategic partnership with AirServer. This means that all of our current and future customers can mirror screens from any device. Whether in an enterprise or education setting, presenters can use any device they want - without downloading an app. Even guest speakers can jump straight in,” explained Brian Kyed, Co-founder & Co-CEO at Airtame. “AirServer’s stellar reputation for reliability and trust means our customers can have full confidence in the expanded connectivity. Together, we’ve reached the pinnacle of what it means to be true cross-platform and best-in-class.”
“We are pleased to partner with Airtame to fully support bring-your-own-device in all office, school and hospitality settings. Like Airtame, AirServer believes that connectivity should be wireless and hassle-free. We’re delighted that AirServer will allow any user, carrying any device, to access Airtame quickly and easily using their device’s built-in screen mirroring,” said Pratik Kumar, CEO at AirServer.
Airserver support for Google Cast is already available in public beta. Support for Miracast and Airplay will follow in early 2020.
This announcement adds to a series of impressive milestones for Airtame, which has been enjoying 75% year-over-year growth for 6 years running.
ABOUT AIRTAME:
Airtame offers a wireless screen sharing and collaboration platform that allows users to instantly display content from any personal device to any shared screen. The platform is used to promote interactivity and collaboration in meetings, presentations and classroom settings, as well as for digital signage in retail stores, corporate environments, conference facilities, hotels, and other venues. Airtame was launched in 2014 and has grown into a company with 100+ people, and with offices in New York, Los Angeles, Copenhagen, and Budapest.
To learn more, visit www.airtame.com.
