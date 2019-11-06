USA Technologies Showcases Upgrades to Its Market-Leading Seed Delivery Software at NAMA’s Coffee Tea & Water Show

Today, USA Technologies, Inc. (OTC: USAT) a cashless payments and software services company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for the self-service retail market, announced it will showcase upgrades to its Seed Delivery software, during NAMA’s Coffee Tea & Water Show (CTW) in Anaheim, California, November 18-20th. Through cloud-based technology, USAT’s Seed Delivery software enables office coffee delivery businesses to replace paper-based invoices with iPads, postage with email, and phone ordering with self-service Web ordering. The software can provide the opportunity for USAT customers to decrease operational costs by giving them the ability to, among other things, obtain orders from, and invoice, their customers, as well as track the status of outstanding invoices in a more efficient and competitive manner. Upgrades to the technology will be showcased at USAT’s booth #1107.

For operators with both vending and OCS businesses, Seed Delivery is available as an add-on to Seed Office, USA Technologies’ cloud-based vending management system. The “delivery” component eliminates the need for on-premise servers for the OCS business, as well as the need for paper invoicing and statements. Operators who desire the ability to accept online orders from their customers can leverage the online ordering feature of Seed Delivery without the need for costly IT integration with third-party web-ordering services.

Recent enhancements include the following:

Enhanced Billing Tools now enable operators to customize their invoice format, payment terms, and early payment discount for each customer and location, allowing operators to create invoices that combine multiple delivery points into a single invoice. Operators will also be able to generate invoices automatically based on custom settings to promptly bill customers for multiple deliveries and locations. This upgrade enables operators to quickly view a snapshot of their invoice status, check the payment status of sent invoices, view outstanding balances, and receive automatic notifications if a sent invoice is not received by a customer.

Bulk Management of Delivery Operations (Seed Delivery Import Wizard) provides operators with the ability to export and import lists of customer information, orders, pricing plans, templates, and invoices, and quickly set up new customers and accounts to expand faster to new locations.

“We believe the Office Coffee and Delivery industry continues to be in a state of growth, powered by innovation,” said Maeve Duska, Senior Vice President of Marketing at USA Technologies. “More and more, self-serve retail operators are expanding their services into coffee and looking for processes that integrate seamlessly into their existing businesses. We are thrilled to continue to expand our market-leading, next-generation services to simplify billing and operations and offer more streamlined processes that we believe provide the opportunity to increase efficiency and cut costs for our operators. We look forward to showcasing this modern, innovative, end-to-end solution during the Coffee Tea and Water Show this month.”

CTW is the world’s largest coffee services event and aims to deliver insight into the workplace by showcasing new technologies and industry trends that are impacting business and driving change in U.S. coffee services, which NAMA estimates to be a $4.9 billion industry.

About NAMA

Founded in 1936, NAMA is the association representing the $25 billion U.S. convenience services industry. With more than 1,000 member companies – including many of the world’s most recognized brands – NAMA provides advocacy, education and research for its membership. Visit www.namanow.org.

About USA Technologies, Inc.

USA Technologies, Inc. is a cashless payments and software services company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for the self-service retail market. With more than one million connections worldwide, USAT is transforming the unattended retail community by offering one solution for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management solutions. The company’s enterprise-wide platform is designed to increase consumer engagement and sales revenue through digital payments, digital advertising and customer loyalty programs, while providing retailers with control and visibility over their operations and their inventory. As a result, customers ranging from vending machine companies, to operators of micro-markets, car charging stations, laundromats, kiosks, amusements and more, can run their businesses more proactively, predictably, and competitively.

