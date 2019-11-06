EmpInfo Joins Kronos Technology Partner Network to Unburden HR and Payroll Teams

|By Business Wire
|
November 6, 2019 08:07 AM EST
EmpInfo today announced it has joined the Kronos Technology Partner Network, a fast-growing ecosystem of organizations creating solution extensions and integrations for the next-generation workforce management solution, Workforce Dimensions from Kronos, and Kronos Workforce Ready, a full-suite human capital management (HCM) cloud suite, helping to unburden human resources (HR) and payroll teams from time-consuming employment and income verification requests so they can dedicate even more time on building a highly engaged workforce.
Trusted by employers and employees, EmpInfo is the most secure employment and income verification platform with innovative products for both enterprises and small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs.) With EmpInfo, organizations automate the continuous stream of inbound employment and income verifications, freeing up internal resources to focus on strategic business priorities while mitigating compliance risk and eliminating interactions with unknown third-party requestors.
EmpInfo works seamlessly with Workforce Ready and Workforce Dimensions HCM allowing Kronos customers to deploy the services quickly and realize faster time to value from their solution by extending its functionality into automated verifications. There is no cost for Kronos customers to use EmpInfo to automate verifications. Instead, the third-party organization requesting the verification pays a small transactional fee.
“Organizations are obligated to respond to income and employment verification requests, which present a significant distraction to the primary mission of HR and payroll teams: building an engaged workforce to drive business success,” said Jag Puttanna, CEO of EmpInfo. “By joining the Kronos Technology Partner Network, tens of thousands of Kronos HCM customers can automate inbound verification requests at no cost, empowering their teams to instead focus on providing a great employee experience.”
Workforce Dimensions is the first next-generation workforce management solution. Cloud-native, mobile-native, and powered by artificial intelligence, it drives in-the-moment decisions to unburden managers from time-consuming, low-value tasks and empower employees with an engaging experience. Workforce Ready is a full-suite human capital management solution that spans the entire employee lifecycle, including recruiting and onboarding, talent and performance management, benefits and learning administration, workforce management, and cloud payroll, in a single unified HCM database.
“Providing a great technology experience that unburdens HR and payroll teams from time-consuming, repetitive tasks like inbound verifications allows them to focus on engaging and retaining a high-performing workforce to drive better business success,” said Mike May, senior director, Workforce Dimensions Technology Partner Network, Kronos. “Kronos solutions are designed to be open and extensible, enabling innovative product extensions with partners, including EmpInfo, that empower everyone in ways that simply are not possible with other solutions.”
EmpInfo supports customers of all sizes (large, mid-market, small business) and industries and integrates into all major HR and Payroll systems, which makes it easy and seamless for customers to deploy. Customers can sign up for services through the Kronos Marketplace or within the Workforce Dimensions application.
EmpInfo is exhibiting in the expo hall at KronosWorks 2019, the world’s leading workforce information exchange, taking place November 10-13 at the Aria in Las Vegas. Hosted by Kronos, a leading provider of workforce management and human capital management cloud solutions, KronosWorks brings together 3,000 Kronos customers, partners, product experts, and industry thought leaders to celebrate innovation, data insights, and the importance of meaningful work.
For more information about EmpInfo, visit www.empinfo.com.
About EmpInfo
EmpInfo, founded in 2011 & HQ in San Jose, CA, offers solutions to automate the process of responding to employment & income verification requests. The service alleviates the ongoing administrative burden for employers and safeguards their employees’ sensitive information. It eliminates the administrative burden for HR/Payroll personnel of manually responding to phone calls, faxes, emails, and mail from unknown parties seeking to verify employment & income about their current and previous employees. It ensures compliance, standardizes the verification process across the entire organization, eliminates backlog and eases the pressure for HR/People operations personnel to focus on core business tasks that affect the bottom line. It helps employers to provide a better service to their employees during pivotal life moment like buying a home or an automobile, renting an apartment, applying for a loan, job or any other benefits. Lenders, pre-employment screeners, and other authorized verifiers can instantly verify employment history and income data for current or former employees, online (24/7/365) through a secure cloud-based platform. EmpInfo pioneered a new level of security to protect your employees’ privacy and their data through role-based access controls, high-grade SSL encryption on transit, and 256-bit AES encryption at rest that is AICPA SOC2-Type 2 certified. EmpInfo’s portfolio of customers includes Fortune 500 customers from various sectors (Technology, Financial, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, etc.).
