Zoho Continues Strong Momentum in Canada as More Canadian Businesses Embrace Zoho’s Unique All-in-One Business Software Platform

|November 6, 2019 08:31 AM EST
Today, Zoho Corporation, developers of the most comprehensive suite of business software applications in the industry, celebrates the strong adoption of its Zoho platform in Canada. The announcement was made at Zoho’s user conference, Zoholics Canada, which welcomed more than 400 customers across the country to Toronto for two days of keynotes, educational sessions, and 1:1 briefings with senior Zoho executives.
Zoho’s momentum is a result of Canadian companies rejecting the complex and expensive software platforms offered today in favour of Zoho One, the all-in-one, unified operating system that is designed from the ground up to run an entire organization—from sales and marketing to finance and HR to operations, and more. Since its launch two years ago, Zoho One has evolved to include over 45 applications with built-in services including AI, business intelligence, messaging, search, and more—all at the same cost to customers.
Globally, Zoho has surpassed 50 Million users in over 180 countries. Key Canadian highlights include:
- 20,000 paid customers, and tens of thousands of customers on Zoho’s free-tier offering
- 40% year-over-year revenue growth
- 40% partner contribution to revenue in 2019
- 46% partner year-over-year revenue growth
- 100% year-over-year growth of Zoho One, Zoho’s fastest growing product in Canada
- 100% year-over-year growth of Zoho One sold by channel partners
Quebec-based accounting consultancy Cofinia has been a Zoho customer since 2017, integrating Zoho applications such as Zoho Books, Expense, CRM, Projects, Checkout, Cliq, People, Recruit, and Analytics.
“We stand out from other accounting firms because we are deeply involved in the day-to-day financial management of our customers' businesses, providing them with the information they need to make better strategic decisions to run their businesses," said Marie-Andree Giroux, CEO of Cofinia. “As our business grows, we need a software solution that can help us save time with automation and integration, while providing access to powerful, live data reporting for our clients. Zoho’s software and support have helped us gain incredible insight about our own business as well as our customers, without the pain of thinking about data modeling, synchronizing data, and other complex processes that get in the way of running our core business.”
“There is a direct correlation between Zoho's 40+ percent year-over-year growth in Canada and the growth of business in general in the country," said LSP Chandrashekar, Chief Evangelist, Zoho Canada. "As new organizations steadily pop up and continue to grow here, CEOs and founders and even CIOs want to focus their energy on driving momentum in their industries, not on complicated and often pricey software decisions. Zoho allows for this, and what we are seeing in terms of growth in Canada is evidence of it.”
About Zoho
Zoho is the operating system for business—a single online platform capable of running an entire business. With 45+ apps in nearly every major business category, including sales, marketing, customer support, accounting and back office operations, and an array of productivity and collaboration tools, Zoho is one of the world's most prolific software companies.
Zoho respects user privacy and does not have an ad-revenue model in any part of its business, including its free products. More than 50 million users around the world, across hundreds of thousands of companies, rely on Zoho every day to run their businesses, including Zoho itself. Zoho Corporation is privately held and profitable with more than 8,000 employees. Zoho is headquartered in Austin, Texas with international headquarters in Chennai, India. Additional offices are in Pleasanton, California (U.S.); Renigunta, India; Tenkasi, India; Yokohama, Japan; Beijing, China; Singapore; Queretaro, Mexico; Byron Bay, Australia; Utrecht, Netherlands; and Dubai, United Arab Emirates. For more information, please visit www.zoho.com.
