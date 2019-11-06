Global Ophthalmology PACS Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities With Agfa-Gevaert NV and Carestream Health Inc. | Technavio

|By Business Wire
|
|November 6, 2019 08:31 AM EST
Technavio has been monitoring the global ophthalmology PACS market and the market is poised to grow by USD 59.9 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191106005504/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global ophthalmology PACS market 2020-2024. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Read the 136-page research report with TOC on "Ophthalmology PACS Market Analysis Report by Geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), by Type (On-premise PACS and Web/cloud-based PACS), and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".
The market is driven by the surging demand for telehealth and mHealth solutions. The increase in the number of smart hospitals is anticipated to further boost the growth of the ophthalmology PACS market.
Telehealth and mHealth technologies are gaining traction with their ability to accelerate the growth of healthcare market. These technologies facilitate the exchange of medical data and information between healthcare professionals and patients to improve treatment outcomes remotely. Healthcare providers are integrating mHealth in ophthalmology PACS to boost efficiency and minimize cost and time while improving the ophthalmologic outcomes in patients. Thus, the growing adoption of telehealth and mHealth solutions in ophthalmology PACS is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.
Major Five Ophthalmology PACS Market Companies:
Agfa-Gevaert NV
Agfa-Gevaert NV is headquartered in Belgium and operates the business under various business segments such as Agfa Graphics, Agfa Healthcare, and Agfa Specialty Products. The company offers SERVICE LINES AND MULTISPECIALTIES to its customers.
Carestream Health Inc.
Carestream Health Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following product segments: Solutions, Products, and Service and Support. The company offers CARESTREAM PACS MX Workstation to its customers.
Carl Zeiss AG
Carl Zeiss AG is headquartered in Germany and has business operations under various business segments, namely Ophthalmic devices and Microsurgery. The company offers FORUM Enterprise, which is a combination of an advanced ophthalmology PACS.
EyePACS LLC
EyePACS LLC is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following product segments: Solution and Clinical Services. The company offers EyePACS to its customers. EyePACS PACS solution helps in improving the patients’ overall health by preventing permanent vision loss.
FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.
FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Japan and offers services through the following business segments: Healthcare & Material Solutions, Document Solutions, and Imaging Solutions. The company offers a comprehensive PACS solution, SYNAPSE, which features next-generation web technology.
Ophthalmology PACS Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)
- On-premise PACS
- Web/cloud-based PACS
Ophthalmology PACS Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)
- Asia
- Europe
- North America
- ROW
Ophthalmology Therapeutics Market – Global Ophthalmology Therapeutics Market by product (retinal disorder therapeutics, glaucoma therapeutics, dry eye syndrome therapeutics, eye infections and inflammation therapeutics, and other therapeutics) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).
Ophthalmology Devices Market – Global Ophthalmology Devices Market by product (vision care, ophthalmology surgical devices, and ophthalmology diagnostic devices), end-users (hospitals and clinics, ASCs and physicians’ offices, and optical retailers), and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).
