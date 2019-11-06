12th HK International Wine & Spirits Fair opens tomorrow

|By ACN Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|November 6, 2019 08:55 AM EST
Craft Beer Pavilion debuts; Public Day on Saturday for wine lovers
HONG KONG, Nov 6, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - The 12th Hong Kong International Wine & Spirits Fair, organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), is set to open tomorrow (7 November) and continues till Saturday (9 November) at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC).
|The 12th edition of the HKTDC Hong Kong International Wine & Spirits Fair, organised by HKTDC, is set to open at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre tomorrow (7 November) and run until Saturday (9 November). Johnny Wan, HKTDC Director, Exhibitions Market Development, announced details of the event at a press briefing today.
|The precious Amador Diez, from Rueda D.O. of Spain, is produced with grapes from a 100-year-old vine and for only 2,000 bottles a year.
|The Japanese Wakayama Craft Gin made with the traditional shochu methods produces a unique Japanese style gin.
Converging 1,075 exhibitors from 30 countries and regions, the 12th Wine & Spirits Fair will feature 20 pavilions from wine-producing regions, trade associations, as well as governmental bodies looking to promote their quality wine and spirits. This year, Japan's Tottori Prefecture will host its debut pavilion at the fair, while the pavilions from the Czech Republic, Germany, Spain, coupled with the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) will all expand in scale.
In addition to the Liquor & Beverage Products Zone, other zones include Whisky and Spirits, Beer and the World of Olive Oil. This year, a Craft Beer Pavilion is being launched as part of the broader Beer Zone, featuring an assortment of quality craft brews from Hong Kong.
During the three-day fair, close to 60 special events will be hosted, including a seminar featuring Tadashi Agi, the author of the famous wine manga comics, The Drops of God, who will share his insights into Matching Japanese Wine & Cantonese Cuisine tomorrow. Other events include tasting sessions, master classes, cocktail demonstrations, the Wine Industry Conference, thematic seminars, mixologist competitions and educational talks.
Riding on its resounding success last year, the HKTDC is once again co-organising the Asia Wine Academy with the School of Hotel and Tourism Management of The Hong Kong Polytechnic University. This year, the academy will feature Lu Yang, the world's first Chinese Master Sommelier, together with Jeannie Cho Lee, Master of Wine, who will host a series of courses titled "Looking into Variations of Cabernet". Participants who complete the courses will be awarded a certificate. Members of the public could enroll in a single course of the Asia Wine Academy at a special price of HK$495, or all courses at a special price of HK$880 at the fair. Participants will receive a complimentary Wine & Spirits Fair Public Day ticket and a Lucaris crystal wine glass (for redemption on 9 November only) - a package with a total value of HK$1,300 - on a first-come, first-served basis while stocks last.
Public Day for Wine Lovers
On Saturday (9 November), the fair's Public Day, the event will open to members of the public aged 18 or above, with tickets available on-site at HK$200. From now until Friday (8 November), members of the public can purchase a Public Day ticket at the special price of HK$99 through AlipayHK APP, HKTVmall, HoKoBuy, Ticketflap, Price.com, Timable, Yahoo Deals and O2OshopHK. Ticket buyers will receive a Lucaris crystal wine glass on a first-come, first-served basis while stocks last.
CIO, CTO & Developer Resources
Fair websites:
- HKTDC Hong Kong International Wine & Spirits Fair: http://hkwinefair.hktdc.com/
- Hong Kong Wine Journey: www.hktdc.com/hkwinejourney
- Asia Wine Academy: http://hkwinefair.hktdc.com/dm/2019/asia_wine/index_en.html
- HKTDC's autumn trade fairs supporting services: https://home.hktdc.com/en/s/autumn-fairs-open
- Please download more photos from here. http://bit.ly/2PTwtJU
Media registration
Media representatives wishing to cover the event may register on-site with their business cards and/or media identification.
About HKTDC
The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With 50 offices globally, including 13 in Mainland China, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via trade publications, research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus. Follow us on Twitter @hktdc and LinkedIn.
Source: HKTDC
Contact:
Iris Chow, Tel: +852 2584 4537, Email: [email protected] Agnes Wat, Tel: +852 2584 4554, Email: [email protected]
Copyright 2019 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.
Latest Stories
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT