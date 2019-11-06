Klick Health Announces More Senior Creative Hires and Promotions as Agency Continues to Soar

Klick Health today revealed a number of key additions and promotions to its award-winning creative team. Chief Creative Officer Rich Levy shared the news in his first public statement since announcing his headline-making move to the independent hypergrowth agency earlier this year.

“It’s an exciting time to be at Klick as we expand and evolve our creative team,” Levy said. “We’re thrilled to have recently welcomed over 30 new creative team members to the Klick family, including these accomplished leaders. I can’t wait to see the life-changing work they create as we focus on further raising the bar in the healthcare marketing industry and making a difference in patient’s lives.”

Klick’s newest senior creative additions and advancements include:

Michael Bonilla, Executive Creative Director, Klick Health

Michael joins Klick Health’s New York office with over 15 years of pharmaceutical advertising experience and work that spans every type of creative campaign possible. From consumer PSAs and high-science brand launches to direct-to-patient initiatives, he has worked across a wide range of therapeutic areas, including diabetes, oncology, respiratory, women's health, mental health, rare disease, and gene therapy.

Previously at McCann Health New York, most recently as EVP, Executive Creative Director, Michael has also held senior creative roles at GSW New York/Inventiv Health and FCB Health. His creative work has received international recognition by the Cannes Lions Health Awards, The One Show, MedAd News, MM&M, Graphis, The Creative Floor, New York Festivals’ Global Awards, IPA Best of Health Show, and London International Awards. Most recently, Mike served as the Pharma Executive Chair for the Global Awards in New York.

Jon Toews, Executive Creative Director, Katalyst

Jon brings his international advertising and design background that spans almost 30 years to Klick’s Katalyst team in Toronto. Over the years, he has worked for many of the world’s highest-profile brands, including Citibank, Hyundai, Infinity/Nissan, McDonalds, Mercedes Benz Fashion Week, Scotiabank, and Rolex. His work on the United Nations’ “Sweeper” virtual mindfield installation won a Cannes Lions award.

Previously, Jon served as Chief Creative Officer at social impact agency Public Inc. He has also held senior creative leadership positions, including SVP General Manager, Executive Creative Director at Critical Mass (New York, Hong Kong, and Toronto) and Creative Director at Bensimon Byrne. Earlier in his career, he worked at McCann and FCB.

Joe Brady, Creative Director, Klick Health

Promoted to Creative Director, Joe brings a diverse perspective to the role having worked in creative direction, UX, research, coding, and strategy for the last 15 years. Prior to joining Klick as a Director of Digital Strategy three years ago, he worked at DDB Health for almost nine years in a variety of positions, including VP Director of Digital Strategy and VP Associate Director of Digital.

Within pharma, Joe’s expertise spans a variety of therapeutic areas, including cardiology, endocrinology, immunology, neurology, oncology, and women’s health. He began his career working in creative on brands, such as American Express, Kraft, and Motorola. His campaigns have been recognized by the Cannes Lions, Effies, Clios, New York Festivals’ Global Awards, and The Creative Floor among others.

Mark Scott, Creative Director, Klick Health

Mark joins Klick Health with over 20 years of experience developing award-winning creative that infiltrates cultural trends and inspires consumers while driving business results. He has worked at a number of other agencies, including Crispin Porter + Bogusky, TAXI, Rethink, and John St.

Within pharma, Mark has developed campaigns in respiratory and men’s health categories. He has also worked for leading brands in the automotive, consumer packaged goods, retail, and telecommunications sectors, such as Canadian Tire, Dr. Oetker, Molson Canadian, TELUS, and VOLVO. Mark's work has been recognized at the Cannes Lions, The One Show, London International Awards, the Clios, and several other award shows. Among his recent newsworthy campaigns was “The Monthly,” a not-for-profit program created for Shoppers Drug Mart that repurposed newspaper boxes as dispensers to provide homeless women with 24/7 access to free feminine hygiene products via a four-digit pin code.

Anthony Turow, Creative Director, Klick Health

Anthony has been promoted from Associate Creative Director to Creative Director at Klick’s Toronto headquarters. He has spent the last 15 years on the creative side of healthcare marketing, in categories ranging from dermatology to oncology and almost everything in between.

With a firm belief that every brand has a story to tell, he has worked on a wide array of life science campaigns for brand launches, customized congress experiences, and state-of-the-art virtual reality applications. Before joining Klick over two years ago, Anthony was an Associate Creative Director at FCB Health. He previously served as a medical writer and copywriter at a few small independent agencies.

Veronica Warman, Creative Director, Klick Health

Veronica joins Klick’s New York office with over 20 years of experience in medical communications and pharma marketing and after VP, Creative Director roles at both InVivo Brands and FCBCure.

She brings with her an extensive background in oncology, including prostate cancer, early-stage and metastatic breast cancer, glioblastoma, lymphomas, metastatic colorectal cancer, mesothelioma, multiple myeloma, and metastatic melanoma, as well as experience working in the cerebrovascular, women’s health, vaccine, and rare disease therapeutic categories. Veronica started her career standardizing manuscripts for publication in scientific journals for the American Thoracic Society and Eastern Paralyzed Veterans Association.

Megan Ziobro, Creative Director, Katalyst

With over 12 years of both U.S. and global pharma marketing expertise, Megan brings deep experience in HCP and DTC creative across a wide range of therapeutic categories, including chronic pain, eyecare, diagnostics, chronic kidney disease, men’s health, women’s health, osteoporosis, rare disease, schizophrenia, and smoking cessation.

Megan joins Klick’s Katalyst team in New York after holding senior creative roles at greyhealth group (SVP, Creative Director), CDM NY (SVP, Associate Creative Director), and most recently minds+assembly (Director, Writing). She has worked on many blockbuster brands, specialty products, and everything in between to position, launch, re-launch, revitalize, and help build countless brands – growing meaningful ideas into dynamic and engaging brand solutions.

Looking for more bright minds

Levy added that Klick is looking to continue bolstering its creative bench to help support Klick’s double-digit growth, encouraging creative professionals looking for a meaningful and enriching people-centric place to work to look into joining the agency. Klick was recently named the largest and fastest-growing healthcare marketing agency by Medical Marketing & Media (MM&M) magazine for the last two years, and in 2019 has been recognized with 10 Best Workplace awards, including Ad Age’s Best Place to Work and Fast Company’s Best Workplace for Innovators.

