Talkdesk Bolsters Executive Management Team With Vasili Triant as New Chief Strategy Officer

|By Business Wire
|
|November 6, 2019 09:01 AM EST
Talkdesk®, Inc., the cloud contact center for innovative enterprises, today announced the appointment of Vasili Triant as chief strategy officer (CSO), further strengthening the company’s executive management team. Triant will lead the organization in identifying and evaluating large-scale strategic opportunities while advancing global market position of the industry’s fastest-growing contact center solution. He will report directly into Talkdesk chief executive officer (CEO) Tiago Paiva.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191106005203/en/
Vasili Triant, Chief Strategy Officer, Talkdesk (Photo: Business Wire)
Triant joins Talkdesk with more than two decades of leadership in the highly competitive contact center, unified communications (UC) and Software as a Service (SaaS) spaces. He most recently served as general manager and vice president of Cisco’s contact center business globally, where he led product and engineering. During his tenure with Cisco, Triant was responsible for transitioning Cisco’s business from on-premises to cloud. He held prior senior executive positions with Serenova, as CEO, and ShoreTel, as vice president of enterprise sales and advanced technologies.
In this newly created executive leadership role, Triant will oversee execution of Talkdesk business initiatives and identify important investments, corporate development opportunities, partnerships and alliances. As a veteran and visionary of the customer service and telecommunications industry, Triant brings tremendous experience in shaping and refining corporate strategy and position within the global market. He will work closely with Paiva, Talkdesk senior leadership and the company’s board of directors to develop and implement a comprehensive strategic plan and growth strategy.
“We are building an executive team unlike any in the industry. It’s a team of visionaries, risk-takers and innovators who move fast, do whatever it takes to succeed and aren’t afraid to challenge the status quo,” said Tiago Paiva, CEO, Talkdesk. “It is an honor to have Vasili Triant, one of the industry’s most well-respected and accomplished strategists, join Talkdesk. Vasili’s appointment marks a critical milestone for the company as we look to new areas of growth and investment. Under his leadership, Talkdesk will be strategically positioned to further enable customers to deliver consistent, effortless, intelligent and personalized customer service experiences.”
“The decision to join Talkdesk was an easy one. It really came down to three important things: loving the team I would work with, believing in a product that has the potential to completely disrupt this entire market and being able to shape the trajectory of a company that is undoubtedly one of the greatest innovation stories of our time,” said Vasili Triant, CSO, Talkdesk. “I’ve built a great relationship with Tiago over the last few years, and the company’s momentum is unlike anything I’ve seen before in the market.”
Triant assumes the Talkdesk CSO role at a significant inflection point in the customer service industry, as enterprises turn away from legacy contact center providers in favor of cloud technologies with dynamic software solutions and flexible architecture. According to Gartner, by 2022, Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) will be the preferred adoption model in 50% of contact centers with more than 750 agents, up from approximately 10% today*.
This appointment comes during a period of unprecedented growth and momentum for Talkdesk. Since its inception in 2011, Talkdesk has grown to one of the most recognizable names in the contact center industry. Most recently, Talkdesk was positioned as a Leader in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Contact Center as a Service North America and named to the 2019 Forbes Cloud 100 list. To fuel the company’s aggressive growth, Talkdesk plans to announce the addition of new leaders to its executive team in the coming weeks.
The company has more than 800 employees in seven offices worldwide - and continues to expand. Talkdesk’s product innovation, global support infrastructure and AppConnect - the world’s first enterprise application store - empowers companies to make customer experience a competitive advantage.
About Talkdesk
Talkdesk Enterprise Cloud Contact Center empowers companies to make customer experience their competitive advantage. With enterprise-class performance and consumer-like ease of use, Talkdesk easily adapts to the evolving needs of sales and support teams and their end-customers, resulting in increased customer satisfaction, productivity and cost savings. Over 1,800 innovative enterprises around the world, including IBM, Acxiom, 2U, Trivago and Peloton, rely on Talkdesk to power their customer interactions. Learn more and request a demo at www.talkdesk.com.
*Gartner, Prepare for the Impact of a Consolidating Customer Service Technologies Marketplace, Simon Harrison and Jim Davies; October 29, 2019
