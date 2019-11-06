Pandora Live El Pulso Returns to Los Angeles

Pandora and SiriusXM announced today that Pandora Live: El Pulso featuring Farruko and Paloma Mami will return to The Academy in Los Angeles on December 4. Pandora listeners who are 21+ can RSVP for the free event HERE.

El Pulso, Pandora’s destination station for Latin music, features the most exciting and impactful contemporary artists who are breaking through genre barriers.

The special Pandora Live: El Pulso performance will be hosted by Pandora’s Head of Latin Music, Marco Juarez. Fans unable to attend the show can still share in the excitement during SiriusXM’s live broadcast of the event on Caliente (ch. 158).

El Pulso headliner Farruko is considered a musical phenomenon for his great versatility. Farruko has consistently demonstrated his dominion over most sub-genres of urban music like Reggaeton, Hip-Hop, R&B and Trap Latino. He has also proved his adaptability by crossing over into pop, bachata, mambo and vallenato genres. He’s had multiple songs featured on Pandora’s Top Spins chart, including the recent remix of “Calma” which was an instant hit around the globe and recently achieved diamond certification.

Breakthrough artist, Paloma Mami recently landed on Billboard’s 2019 21 Under 21 list and was also named one of their “Female Latin Artists to Keep On Your Radar.” She made it to #1 on Pandora’s Predictions Chart and is the first Chilean of her generation to sign to a major international record label. With a delicate but powerful voice, Paloma Mami’s music is a distinct fusion of Latin Urban, R&B and Trap/Soul.

“With the west coast edition of El Pulso returning to Hollywood, LA-area audiences will once again be treated to all the energy and excitement that only a Pandora Live Latin show can provide,” says Marcos Juarez, Pandora’s Head of Latin Music. “The line-up of Puerto Rican reggaeton superstar, Farruko, one of the most sought after acts in Latin urban music today and emerging sensation Paloma Mami, one of the most promising young artists in contemporary Latin pop, is sure to guarantee an evening of perreo and puro party!”

Pandora Live attendees will be treated to unique onsite experiences and giveaways from sponsors including 76®, McDonald’s®, TitleMax® and Visible.

About Pandora

Pandora, a subsidiary of SiriusXM, is the leading music and podcast discovery platform, providing a uniquely-personalized listening experience to approximately 70 million users each month with its proprietary Music Genome Project® and Podcast Genome Project® technology - whether at home or on the go - through its mobile app, the web, and integrations with more than 2,000 connected products. As the largest streaming music providers in the U.S., with an industry-leading digital audio advertising platform, Pandora connects listeners with the music and podcasts they love the most.

About SiriusXM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is the world's largest audio entertainment company, and the premier programmer and platform for subscription and advertising-supported audio products. With the addition of Pandora, the largest music streaming service in the U.S., SiriusXM reaches more than 100 million people with its audio products. For more about the new SiriusXM, please go to www.siriusxm.com.

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future financial and operating results, our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions with respect to future operations, products and services; and other statements identified by words such as "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimated," "believe," "intend," "plan," "projection," "outlook" or words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond our control. Actual results and the timing of events may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements.

The following factors, among others, could cause actual results and the timing of events to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: our substantial competition, which is likely to increase over time; our ability to attract or increase the number of subscribers, which is uncertain; our ability to profitably attract and retain more price-sensitive consumers; failure to protect the security of personal information about our customers; interference to our service from wireless operations; a decline in the effectiveness of our extensive marketing efforts; consumer protection laws and their enforcement; our failure to realize benefits of acquisitions or other strategic initiatives, including the acquisition of Pandora Media, Inc.; unfavorable outcomes of pending or future litigation; the market for music rights, which is changing and subject to uncertainties; our dependence upon the auto industry; general economic conditions; existing or future government laws and regulations could harm our business; failure of our satellites would significantly damage our business; the interruption or failure of our information technology and communications systems; rapid technological and industry changes; failure of third parties to perform; our failure to comply with FCC requirements; modifications to our business plan; our indebtedness; damage to our studios, networks or other facilities as a result of terrorism or natural catastrophes; our principal stockholder has significant influence over our affairs and over actions requiring stockholder approval and its interests may differ from interests of other holders of our common stock; impairment of our business by third-party intellectual property rights; and changes to our dividend policies which could occur at any time. Additional factors that could cause our results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, which is filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and available at the SEC's Internet site (http://www.sec.gov). The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this communication.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191106005299/en/