Menlo Security aderisce al programma di partnership per la sicurezza tecnologica VMware SD-WAN per offrire Secure Cloud Transformation

|November 6, 2019 09:56 AM EST
Menlo Security, leader nella sicurezza degli ambienti cloud, ha annunciato oggi una nuova integrazione con VMware SD-WAN by VeloCloud, la soluzione con l’architettura SD-WAN per aziende più flessibile del settore. La soluzione include Secure Cloud Transformation, che ottimizza e risolve il problema delle interruzioni locali dei collegamenti a Internet consentendo inoltre l’accesso globale a bassa latenza alle applicazioni per Internet e SaaS fondamentali per le aziende da parte di tutto il personale locale e remoto. L’integrazione sarà disponibile immediatamente per tutti gli utenti di VMware SD-WAN.
“Menlo Security aiuta alcune delle più importanti aziende e agenzie governative al mondo a trasformare le proprie infrastrutture e spostare sul cloud la gestione della sicurezza, mantenendo al contempo una visibilità globale e il controllo del proprio traffico” ha rivelato Poornima DeBolle, direttore di produzione presso Menlo Security. “L’integrazione di VMware SD-WAN by VeloCloud con la piattaforma cloud di Menlo Security basata sull’isolamento ridefinisce la sicurezza offrendo la più sicura soluzione del settore per le applicazioni per Internet e SaaS.”
“VMware SD-WAN propone la combinazione ottimale tra sicurezza intrinseca per il traffico aziendale nell’ambito di un edge multiservizio e accesso SD-WAN ottimizzato, attraverso i nostri gateway Network of Clouds Service (rete di servizi per il cloud), all’innovativa piattaforma cloud di Menlo Security basata sull’isolamento” ha dichiarato Steve Woo, direttore senior della gestione prodotti presso VMware. “L’accesso al cloud e alle applicazioni SaaS viene automaticamente configurato, ottimizzato in funzione delle prestazioni e garantito con VMware SD-WAN e la piattaforma cloud di Menlo Security.”
Per gli utenti di VMware SD-WAN tutto ciò si tradurrà nella semplificazione delle connessioni di rete con le proprie filiali e nell’ottimizzazione delle prestazioni delle applicazioni su Internet. Secure Cloud Transformation, basata sull’isolamento, consente alle aziende di migliorare la visibilità e il controllo sulla sicurezza SD-WAN attraverso le proprie installazioni SD-WAN. Il passaggio a SD-WAN prevede che le aziende spostino sul cloud la gestione della sicurezza, poiché il traffico degli utenti non viene ridistribuito verso un’infrastruttura di sicurezza centrale. La piattaforma cloud di Menlo Security consente agli utenti di connettersi direttamente a Internet garantendo al contempo controlli di sicurezza efficaci e costanti, a prescindere dal fatto che la connessione abbia luogo dalla sede centrale, da uffici remoti, dalla strada o da un bar.
Tra i clienti di Menlo Security figurano alcune delle maggiori aziende e agenzie governative. La piattaforma per la sicurezza sul cloud sviluppata dalla società gestisce attualmente oltre 500 milioni di richieste web al giorno. Tra i clienti della società si contano sette delle 10 banche più grandi, quattro tra le cinque maggiori emittenti di carte di credito e alcune delle principali aziende energetiche e di trasporti al mondo.
Per maggiori informazioni inviare un’e-mail a [email protected].
Risorse aggiuntive
- Secure Cloud Transformation
- Secure Web Gateway di Menlo Security
- Guida definitiva all’isolamento in Internet
VMware e SD-WAN by VeloCloud sono marchi commerciali registrati o marchi commerciali di VMware, Inc. negli Stati Uniti e in altre giurisdizioni.
Informazioni su Menlo Security
Menlo Security protegge le aziende dagli attacchi informatici eliminando le minacce di malware da e-mail, documenti e web. La propria soluzione basata sul cloud Isolation Secure Web Gateway può essere modulata in modo da offrire una protezione totale ad aziende di ogni dimensione, senza dover ricorrere a software per endpoint o impattare sull’esperienza degli utenti finali. La società è stata inclusa nella categoria Visionari del Magic Quadrant di Gartner per la propria soluzione Secure Web Gateway. Menlo Security gode della fiducia delle maggiori aziende globali, tra cui molti istituti finanziari e società annoverate tra le Fortune 500, ed è sostenuta da General Catalyst, Sutter Hill Ventures, Engineering Capital, Osage University Partners, American Express Ventures, Ericsson Ventures, HSBC e JP Morgan Chase. La sede centrale di Menlo Security si trova a Palo Alto, in California. Per maggiori informazioni visitare il sito https://www.menlosecurity.com o [email protected]
VMware e VeloCloud sono marchi commerciali registrati o marchi commerciali di VMware, Inc. negli Stati Uniti e in altre giurisdizioni.
Il testo originale del presente annuncio, redatto nella lingua di partenza, è la versione ufficiale che fa fede. Le traduzioni sono offerte unicamente per comodità del lettore e devono rinviare al testo in lingua originale, che è l'unico giuridicamente valido.
Vedi la versione originale su businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191106005640/it/
