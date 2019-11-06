TripActions Expands Global Inventory with Lufthansa Group Airlines’ NDC Smart Offer

|By Business Wire
|
November 6, 2019 10:08 AM EST
TripActions, the fastest-growing business travel platform trusted by the world’s most innovative companies, announced it’s adding the best of inventory from Lufthansa Group airlines to its New Distribution Capability (NDC) enabled marketplace for its 3,000+ enterprise customers and their travellers. Its new direct connection with Lufthansa Group airlines gives travellers the ability to book the best available inventory directly within the TripActions platform. Business travellers may now access inventory from the airlines in the Lufthansa Group including: Austrian Airlines, Lufthansa, SWISS, and Brussels Airlines.
With TripActions connected directly to Lufthansa Group airlines’ Direct NDC API, the benefits to business travellers will include the most competitive fares, bundles, and access to exclusive ancillary services. Content will be displayed as enabled by the International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) NDC standard.
“TripActions joining Lufthansa Group airlines’ NDC Partner Program is an important step forward for corporate customers to benefit from modern airline retailing. With our combined technology, the Lufthansa Group airlines’ NDC Smart Offer and TripActions’ global reach, we strongly believe in the strength of our partnership and ability to enhance the traveler shopping experience across Europe, Asia, and North America,” said Heike Birlenbach, Senior Vice President Sales Lufthansa Hub Airlines and Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) Hub Frankfurt.
“As a mission-driven company and culture focused on the user, we’re thrilled to expand our global inventory in partnership with Lufthansa Group airlines to continue delivering the best experience in business travel,” said Danny Finkel, VP of Booking Experience and Supplier Strategy at TripActions. “Enabling direct relationships with suppliers to bring expanded global inventory choice to travellers has been a top priority for TripActions––including leading NDC-enabled business travel first with United Airlines in June and launching a direct connection with Southwest Airlines in October. Following massive traction and positive traveller and travel manager response, we’re thrilled to expand our NDC deployment with the Lufthansa Group airlines.
“In all that we do, we look to drive a win-win-win in the marketplace: A win for business travellers, travel managers, finance leaders and their organisations, and our partners and suppliers,” added Finkel. “With this expanded inventory, business travellers win with increased choice. Travel managers, finance leaders, and their organisations win with increased cost savings, spend visibility, and the ability to fulfill duty of care. Finally, partners and suppliers win as they bring more of their content into our platform with increased personalisation opportunities.”
Lufthansa Group airlines’ NDC Smart Offer is expected to be launched in the TripActions platform over the upcoming weeks. For more information, visit the TripActions blog.
About TripActions
We believe being there in person is powerful. It enables employees to build relationships, close deals, and drive growth. Fast becoming the default for corporate travel, TripActions is the modern business travel platform that combines the latest machine learning-driven personalisation with unrivaled inventory choice and proactive, global 24x7 365 travel agents to delight travellers, finance leaders, and travel managers alike—all while empowering organizations to seize travel as a strategic lever for growth.
Delivered within a powerful, easy-to-use mobile-first interface, TripActions is trusted by more than 3,000 customers globally—including Lyft, Lime, Dropbox, SurveyMonkey, and Twilio —to help reduce average booking time from 60 minutes down to six while achieving an unprecedented 90% traveller adoption, 93% traveller satisfaction, and up to 34% savings on lodging alone.
The future of business travel has arrived. Power your organisation's growth and delight your employees with TripActions. Let's go! Learn more at www.tripactions.com and on the TripActions blog.
