Ninety One, Inc. Names Andrea Natale, MD, FACC, FHRS as Chief Medical and Research Advisor

|November 6, 2019 10:09 AM EST
Ninety One, Inc., an Augmented Intelligence company developing an innovative software and data science platform designed to automate Cardiac Remote Monitoring and further Precision Medicine, announced today that Dr. Andrea Natale, M.D., F.A.C.C., F.H.R.S., F.E.S.C., Executive Medical Director of Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute at St. David’s Medical Center, has been appointed as its Chief of the Medical Advisory and Research Board. Dr. Natale will lead Ninety One’s AI driven research efforts in Electrophysiology, including the automation and advancement of Remote Monitoring of Cardiovascular Implantable Electronic Devices (CIEDs), such as pacemakers, cardiac defibrillators, and loop recorders.
A world recognized leader in the field of electrophysiology, Dr. Natale is known as a dedicated clinician, academician, and researcher. He is an author of over 600 publications related to treatments of arrhythmia. Prior to joining TCAI, Dr. Natale was a member of the Cardiovascular Medicine Department at the Cleveland Clinic from 1999 to 2007, and served as Section Head for the Department of Cardiac Pacing and Electrophysiology and as Medical Director for the Cleveland Clinic’s Center for Atrial Fibrillation. In 2006, Dr. Natale was named to the Food and Drug Administration’s Task Force on Atrial Fibrillation. Faculty at famed universities like Dell Medical School, Duke and Stanford, Dr. Natale has been an invited speaker to hundreds of symposia and conferences around the world. Moreover, he has authored numerous published articles on pacing and electrophysiology in high-impact peer-reviewed journals in addition to serving on the editorial boards of several major medical journals. In 2018, he was appointed editor-in-chief of the Journal of Interventional Cardiac Electrophysiology (JICE), and remains in the leadership of the Journal of Atrial Fibrillation he founded and lead as editor-in chief- until 2018. EPLive is one of the many accomplishments of Dr. Natale’s passionate mission to training and education. Currently, this 2-day intensive educational meeting is held in USA (Austin, TX), Latin America (EPLATAM), Europe, Dubai, and starting in 2019 in India as well. Additionally, he has been the President of the historical workshop Venice Arrhythmia since 2007 and is the course director of several highly-regarded courses and summits. His goal is to improve patient care through innovative advances in technologies such as robotic devices and highly specialized ablation catheters ensuring his many patients the best quality of life possible.
“Simply stated, Dr. Natale is the world’s foremost expert and pioneer in Electrophysiology! He is an invaluable addition to our leadership team and a moving force for ground breaking research and progress in Cardiology and Precision Medicine.” said Bleron Baraliu, Chief Executive Officer of Ninety One. “With a distinguished career as a doctor and scientist and a fervent desire to revolutionize medical science and patient care, Dr. Natale is synonymous with Ninety One’s determination to transcend current standards in healthcare into a paradigm that combines state-of-the-art software technologies with mathematical models of data science, machine learning, and artificial intelligence.”
“Ninety One has built an outstanding platform for automating and advancing Remote Monitoring of CIEDs. This will provide tremendous benefits to doctors, healthcare practices, and especially patients that are fighting against cardiac disease,” said Dr. Natale. “I am excited to work with such a passionate team that genuinely understands the intersection of healthcare, technology, and mathematics, and has great potential to change the way people think about and access medical care.”
About Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute
Located at St. David’s Medical Center in Austin, Texas, the Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute is a uniquely effective training, research and treatment facility dedicated solely to heart rhythm disorders. It is one of its kind in the world of electrophysiology.
St. David’s is a state-of-the-science medical center with a well-qualified medical support staff. Its robotics, magnetics and other advanced technologies complement the expertise of TCAI’s physicians. The Institute brings TCAI’s respected physicians and researchers together with St. David’s superior facilities to address even the most challenging arrhythmias.
About Ninety One
Ninety One, a privately-held data science and software technology company -- with their newly-released software platform -- has redesigned the model for CIED Remote Monitoring. Ninety One couples latest mathematical advances in data science with state-of-the-art technologies to digitize, analyze, and prioritize data from implantable cardiac devices, wearables, and beyond. Ninety One is focusing on clinical advancement in predictive analytics and Precision Medicine, and has established key, exclusive partnerships with leading research and healthcare institutions in the United States, Europe, and Asia.
