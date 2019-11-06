Game Untethered With Razer’s New Line-up of Wireless Basilisk Mice

|By Business Wire
Razer™, the leading global lifestyle brand for gamers, today announced the launch of the Razer Basilisk Ultimate and the Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed gaming mice. Both are joining Razer’s ever-advancing wireless mouse family and offer the best-in-class wireless technology with Razer™ HyperSpeed.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191106005364/en/
The new Razer Basilisk Ultimate features 11 programmable buttons, 14 uniquely customizable RGB lighting zones, and the Focus+ Optical sensor. (Photo: Business Wire)
Faster and more reliable wireless performance
Both mice are powered by Razer™ HyperSpeed, a wireless technology that is 25% faster than any other wireless gaming technologies*. It has also been tested and proven by top esports athletes, holding its own in the most intense and unforgiving arenas.
With the lowest click latency in any wireless mouse technology, Razer™ HyperSpeed produces the fastest transmission speed to register swipes and clicks instantaneously. The improved Adaptive Frequency Hopping of Razer™ HyperSpeed provides a perfectly lag-free wireless connection, constantly scanning frequency channels for any interference and seamlessly switching across channels in real-time.
“With the Basilisk Ultimate, we have combined the fastest wireless technology with even more customizable features than its predecessor. As for the Basilisk X HyperSpeed, it supports the highest battery life in any wireless gaming mouse,” said Alvin Cheung, Senior Vice President of Razer’s Peripherals Business Unit. “Both mice are perfect for gamers who want full wireless control and responsiveness.”
RAZER BASILISK ULTIMATE
The Razer Basilisk Ultimate is equipped with the same Focus+ 20K DPI Optical Sensor as the Razer Viper Ultimate. On top of having the highest sensor specifications available to-date, it features new intelligent functions like Smart Tracking, Asymmetric Cut-Off and Motion Sync for greater tracking accuracy.
For more information on the Focus+ Optical Sensor, please see here.
Optical switches for greater reliability and speed
The Razer Basilisk Ultimate is fitted with Razer™ Optical Mouse Switches. They require no physical contact to send electrical signals to the PC, eliminating the need for debounce delay and causing zero corrosive effects. Ultra-fast and durable, these switches withstand the rigors of competition while delivering the speed and precision players demand.
The Razer Basilisk Ultimate also allows up to five on-board memory profiles, so users have instant access to their personal settings wherever they are. With refined wireless power efficiency, the mouse can run at peak performance for up to 100 continuous hours. Similar to the Razer Viper lineup, the Razer Basilisk Ultimate is improved with smoother PTFE mouse feet to aid users in executing fast flicks. The mouse is bundled together with the Razer Mouse Dock that can indicate the current battery status or charging level. Gamers can also enjoy the mouse in wired mode with the included Razer™ Speedflex Cable. Simply plug it into the mouse dock’s USB-A input for full control and minimal drag.
Personalized lighting and control
The ergonomic Razer Basilisk Ultimate boasts 11 programmable buttons, including the renowned multi-function pedal for extended controls where users can switch between game functions or settings with speed and ease. Fitted with 14 Razer Chroma RGB lighting zones, each LED can be individually programmed in Chroma Studio, perfectly illuminating gameplay. For personalized tactility, users can also adjust the scroll wheel resistance to their preference via a dial below the mouse.
*Based on click latency.
ABOUT THE RAZER BASILISK ULTIMATE
- True 20,000 DPI Focus+ optical sensor with 99.6% resolution accuracy
- Up to 650 inches per second (IPS) / 50 G acceleration
- Advanced Lift-off/Landing distance customization
- HyperSpeed wireless technology
- Eleven independently programmable buttons
- Replaceable Multi-function paddle
- Razer™ Optical Mouse Switches rated for 70 M clicks
- Ergonomic right-handed design with textured side-grips
- Gaming-grade tactile scroll wheel with infinitely customizable resistance
- On-The-Fly Sensitivity Adjustment (Default stages: 800/1800/4000/9000/20000)
- Hybrid On-board and Cloud Storage (4+1 profiles)
- Razer Synapse 3 enabled
- 14 Razer Chroma™ RGB lighting zones with true 16.8 million customizable color options
- Inter-device color synchronization
- Wired and Wireless usage modes
- 2.4 GHz dongle
- 1.8 m / 6 ft Speedflex cable for charging and wired use
- Razer Mouse charging dock compatible
- Battery life: Approximately 100 hours (without lighting) (Battery life depends on usage settings)
- Approximate size: 130 mm / 5.11 in (Length) x 75 mm / 2.75 in (Width) x 42 mm / 1.65 in (Height)
- Approximate weight: 107 g / 3.77 oz (Excluding cable)
- Compatible with Xbox One for basic mouse input
PRICE & AVAILABILITY
Razer Basilisk Ultimate & Razer Mouse Dock: $169.99 USD / €189.99 MSRP
Razer Basilisk Ultimate: $149.99 USD / €169.99 MSRP
Razer Mouse Dock: $49.99 USD / €59.99 MSRP
Razer.com and selected retailers – November 6, 2019
For more information, please visit the product page.
PRODUCT ASSETS
Please find the press kit here.
RAZER BASILISK X HYPERSPEED
The Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed offers untethered lethal precision, striking the best value for money with premium features to offer and no compromise to performance. The mouse is equipped with Razer™ HyperSpeed Wireless for the fastest wireless performance and the same 5G 16,000 DPI Optical Sensor as the acclaimed Razer DeathAdder Elite.
The Basilisk X HyperSpeed features dual-mode Razer™ HyperSpeed Wireless and Bluetooth connectivity. Users can switch to Bluetooth mode for an extended battery life of up to 450 hours – the highest across any wireless gaming mouse in the market. Together with 6 programmable buttons and on-board DPI Storage, users can take their settings anywhere without the need for software. The Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed also houses Razer™ Mechanical Mouse Switches with a durability of up to 50 million clicks.
ABOUT THE RAZER BASILISK X HYPERSPEED
- Razer 5G Advanced Optical Sensor with true 16,000 DPI
- Up to 450 inches per second (IPS) / 40 G acceleration
- HyperSpeed wireless technology (using 2.4 GHz Dongle)
- Dual-mode wireless (2.4 GHz and BLE)
- Six independently programmable buttons
- Razer™ Mechanical Mouse Switches rated for 50 M clicks
- Ergonomic right-handed design
- Gaming-grade tactile scroll wheel
- On-The-Fly Sensitivity Adjustment (Default stages: 800/1800/4000/9000/16000)
- On-board DPI and keymap storage
- Razer Synapse 3 enabled
- Battery life: Up to 285 hours (2.4 GHz), 450 hrs (BLE) with included AA battery.
- Approximate size: 130 mm / 5.11 in (Length) x 60 mm / 2.36 in (Grip Width) x 42 mm / 1.65 in (Height)
- Approximate weight: 83 g / 2.9 oz (Excluding battery)
PRICE & AVAILABILITY
$59.99 USD / €69.99 MSRP
Razer.com and selected retailers – November 6, 2019
For more information, please visit the product page.
PRODUCT ASSETS
Please find the press kit here.
ABOUT RAZER
Razer™ is the world’s leading lifestyle brand for gamers.
The triple-headed snake trademark of Razer is one of the most recognized logos in the global gaming and esports communities. With a fan base that spans every continent, the company has designed and built the world’s largest gamer-focused ecosystem of hardware, software and services.
Razer’s award-winning hardware includes high-performance gaming peripherals and Blade gaming laptops.
Razer’s software platform, with over 70 million users, includes Razer Synapse (an Internet of Things platform), Razer Chroma (a proprietary RGB lighting technology system), and Razer Cortex (a game optimizer and launcher).
In services, Razer Gold is one of the world’s largest virtual credit services for gamers, and Razer Fintech is one of the largest online-to-offline digital payment networks in SE Asia.
Founded in 2005 and dual-headquartered in San Francisco and Singapore, Razer has 18 offices worldwide and is recognized as the leading brand for gamers in the USA, Europe and China. Razer is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 1337).
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191106005364/en/
