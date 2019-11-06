Life360 Acquires Leading Screen Time App ZenScreen, Unveils Enhanced Benefits

|By Business Wire
|
November 6, 2019 11:02 AM EST
ZenScreen, the AI-powered solution that guides you and your family to better screen time habits for a more balanced digital diet, today unveiled an expanded free offering and announced that is now part of Life360, the leading safety and coordination service for families worldwide.
“We know that parenting is complicated enough without having to constantly worry about screen time and device use,” said Nitin Bhandari, Founder and CEO of ZenScreen creator Zenlabs. “Unplugging is an important part of family life, whether setting up places like home and school where screen time is restricted or making sure that phone use doesn't happen while driving. We couldn’t be prouder to be part of Life360’s family of services tailored to the unique demands of families everywhere.”
According to national surveys, screen time is a major concern for families. Research by Life360 found that nearly half (47%) of parents of elementary aged children worry that their kids are spending too much time in front of screens. In fact, more than 67 percent of parents surveyed believe that the digital age has made parenting more difficult.
“Family life can be stressful and chaotic, and Life360 is the leading platform for today’s busy families navigating a digital world,” said Chris Hulls, CEO and Co-Founder, Life360. “When we met Nitin and the Zenlabs team it was clear that we share the same vision for helping parents and kids manage their screen time in a productive and healthy fashion.”
With an update rolling out today, ZenScreen becomes even more accessible – providing full functionality for up to five devices for free and increasing customization options to better help manage screen time like a balanced diet. Unlike any other screen time app, ZenScreen users can now change up the category of any app to best suit their personal style.
ZenScreen automatically categorizes every app into three easy-to-manage categories. Some apps users want to limit as they do carbs and sugar, and other apps don’t need to be limited, like vegetables:
- Entertainment apps – use within a set daily limit
- Productive apps – use as much as you want until time to wind down at night
- Ignore – apps that don’t need to be monitored at all (like clock, calendar)
The update also brings new and improved onboarding for users with iOS devices. Users with an existing MDM – enterprise tech that can remotely manage apps – now can use ZenScreen’s Standard Mode that only takes one step to install and co-exists with other MDM solutions.
Standard Mode offers high-level screen time usage as a daily graph and all of ZenScreen’s screen time controls like Smart Mornings that limit distractions at the start of the day, Zen Breaks from social media, Daily Time Limit and Calm Nights.
“We are excited to take the patent-pending AI-powered features like Zen Breaks and Smart Mornings to a much larger user base, and positively impact the digital wellbeing of users,” said Naveen Puvulla, CTO and Co-Founder of Zenlabs.
About Life360
Life360 operates a platform for today’s busy families, bringing them closer together by helping them better know, communicate with and protect the people they care about most. The company’s core offering, the Life360 mobile app, is a market leading app for families, with features that range from communications to driving safety and location sharing. In collaboration with the PTA, Life360 offers a downloadable guide – the ‘Modern Parenting Insights’ Go Guide – which can be found on PTA.org. Life360 is based in San Francisco and has more than 20 million MAU located in more than 160 countries.
About ZenScreen
Founded in 2017, ZenScreen is a cross-platform app and browser extension that pairs artificial intelligence with research-backed best practices to use AI for good – monitoring app usage, suggesting breaks, and intelligently restricting access to apps in evenings and early mornings.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191106005092/en/
