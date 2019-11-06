AWS abrirá centros de datos en España

|By Business Wire
|
November 6, 2019 11:13 AM EST
Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), una empresa de Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN), ha anunciado hoy que abrirá una región de infraestructuras en España. La nueva región de AWS Europa (España) constará de tres zonas de disponibilidad en el momento del lanzamiento y será la séptima región de AWS en Europa, uniéndose a las regiones existentes en Dublín, Fráncfort, Londres, París, Estocolmo y la próxima región de Milán que se pondrá en marcha a principios de 2020. Se espera que la región de España abra a finales de 2022 o principios de 2023. Actualmente, AWS proporciona 69 zonas de disponibilidad en 22 regiones de infraestructura de todo el mundo. Con este anuncio, AWS ha anunciado planes para 13 zonas de disponibilidad más y cuatro regiones más en Indonesia, Italia, Sudáfrica y España. Para más información sobre la infraestructura global de AWS, consulte: https://aws.amazon.com/about-aws/global-infrastructure/
"La informática en la nube ya está impulsando la innovación dentro de las empresas, las instituciones educativas, las administraciones públicas y las agencias gubernamentales de toda España y, con esta región de infraestructura de AWS, esperamos ayudar a acelerar esta transformación", señala Peter DeSantis, vicepresidente de Infraestructura Global y Soporte al Cliente de Amazon Web Services. "La apertura de una región de AWS en España impulsará más empleos y empresas tecnológicas, fomentando la economía local, al tiempo que permitirá a las organizaciones de todas las industrias reducir costes, aumentar la seguridad y mejorar la agilidad. Estamos encantados de que AWS contribuya al crecimiento futuro de España", añade.
El anuncio de AWS ha sido acogido con satisfacción por el presidente del gobierno español, Pedro Sánchez, quien lo describió como una gran noticia para el país. "Esta inversión de AWS permitirá a España adaptarse plenamente a la transformación digital y desarrollarse como un centro internacional de innovación y tecnología. La informática en la nube, además de promover el progreso tecnológico en el sector privado, permitirá a la Administración Pública mejorar los servicios que presta a los ciudadanos. Una nube segura es una herramienta esencial para el desarrollo de nuestra economía, así como para la generación de puestos de trabajo en nuestro país. Valoramos mucho el compromiso de AWS con el desarrollo tecnológico de España y la cualificación de nuestros ciudadanos”, declaró Sánchez.
La incorporación de la región de AWS Europa (España) permitirá a los clientes locales con requisitos de residencia de datos almacenar su contenido en España, con la seguridad de que conservan el control total sobre la ubicación de sus datos, mientras que los clientes que creen aplicaciones que cumplan con el Reglamento General de Protección de Datos (RGPD) tendrán acceso a otra región segura de infraestructura de AWS en la Unión Europea (UE) que cumpla con los más altos niveles de seguridad, cumplimiento y protección de datos. En la actualidad, AWS también cuenta con la certificación Esquema Nacional de Seguridad (ENS) High, lo que supone que su infraestructura cumple con los más altos niveles de seguridad y cumplimiento para agencias gubernamentales y organizaciones públicas en España. Todo esto da acceso a las organizaciones españolas, desde empresas emergentes hasta corporaciones y el sector público, a infraestructuras en su país para aprovechar tecnologías avanzadas como analítica, inteligencia artificial, base de datos, Internet de las cosas (IoT), aprendizaje automático, servicios móviles, sin servidor y mucho más para impulsar la innovación.
AWS sigue creciendo e invirtiendo en España
Las noticias de la próxima región de AWS Europa (España) se suman a la inversión continua de AWS en el país. AWS estableció por primera vez presencia en España en 2012, con el lanzamiento de una ubicación de AWS Edge en Madrid. Después se inauguró una oficina de AWS en la ciudad en 2014, que cuenta con un equipo significativo y creciente de administradores de cuentas, gestores de desarrollo de negocios, representantes de servicios al cliente, gestores de socios, consultores de servicios profesionales, arquitectos de soluciones, administradores de cuentas técnicas, y muchos más para ayudar a los clientes de todos los tamaños a medida que se mueven a la nube. En 2016, AWS lanzó su primera ubicación en AWS Direct Connect, lo que permite a los clientes establecer una conexión de red dedicada desde sus centros de datos en las instalaciones a AWS. En 2017, AWS abrió una ubicación Edge adicional y una ubicación de AWS Direct Connect en Madrid. AWS también ha tenido presencia en Barcelona desde 2018, donde un ecosistema de empresas emergentes vibrante prospera y aprovecha AWS para innovar más rápido. Estas inversiones se realizaron para apoyar el rápido crecimiento de AWS en España y en todo el mundo.
Los clientes y socios que deseen tener más información sobre AWS en España pueden visitar aws.amazon.com/es/local/spain.
Acerca Amazon Web Services
Durante 13 años, Amazon Web Services ha sido la plataforma en la nube más completa y ampliamente adoptada del mundo. AWS ofrece más de 165 servicios muy completos de cómputo, almacenamiento, bases de datos, redes, análisis, robótica, aprendizaje automático e inteligencia artificial (IA), Internet de las cosas (IoT), dispositivos móviles, seguridad, híbridos, realidad virtual y aumentada (VR y AR) y medios, además de desarrollo, implementación y gestión de aplicaciones desde 69 zonas de disponibilidad (AZ) dentro de 22 regiones geográficas, con planes anunciados a más de 13 zonas de disponibilidad y cuatro regiones AWS más en Indonesia, Italia, Sudáfrica y España. Millones de clientes, incluidas las nuevas empresas de más rápido crecimiento, las empresas más grandes y las agencias gubernamentales líderes a nivel mundial, confían en AWS para impulsar sus infraestructuras, volverse más ágiles y reducir los costes. Para obtener más información sobre AWS, visite aws.amazon.com.
Acerca de Amazon
Amazon se rige por cuatro principios: obsesión por el cliente en lugar de centrarse en el competidor, pasión por la invención, compromiso con la excelencia operativa y pensamiento a largo plazo. Los comentarios de los clientes, las compras en 1 clic, las recomendaciones personalizadas, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, las tabletas Fire, Fire TV, Amazon Echo y Alexa son algunos de los productos y servicios pioneros lanzados por Amazon. Para obtener más información, visite amazon.com/about y siga a @AmazonNews.
