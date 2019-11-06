E2open Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape Report on Worldwide Supply Chain Sales and Operations Planning Market

|By Business Wire
E2open, the one place in the cloud to run your supply chain, has been named a leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Supply Chain Sales and Operations Planning 2019 Vendor Assessment. E2open’s position is the result of IDC MarketScape’s quantitative and qualitative assessment of the capabilities and business strategies of 12 vendors in the market relative to one another.
In key excerpts from the IDC MarketScape, the report defines S&OP and expounds E2open’s S&OP solution:
“IDC Manufacturing Insights defines S&OP as a cross-functional, consensus planning process that turns business/market demand opportunities into a single, actionable operating plan by matching expected demand with available supply.”
“S&OP is a critical capability in the thinking, digitally enabled supply chain. The ability to develop a consensus plan is a critical component in managing an efficient and effective supply chain organization and can be the difference between meeting or not meeting customer expectations for service and quality.”
“A key selling point of the E2open S&OP solution is that it offers a platform to increase process maturity over time with capabilities such as collaborating with suppliers and customers/channels.”
“As part of a SCM platform suite, E2open S&OP goes beyond the capabilities of standalone point solutions, improving functional performance and allowing rich cross-functional, cross-enterprise capabilities to transform planning and enable a pathway to business consensus and convergence.”
After a comprehensive analysis of the vendor landscape, the IDC MarketScape assesses both current and anticipated future performance in the marketplace, as well as the capability and business strategy of a vendor’s S&OP tools in the marketplace. This assessment is based on a comprehensive IDC MarketScape framework and set of parameters identified to best evaluate solutions for their ability to meet end-user requirements for S&OP. Based on the resulting findings, E2open was named a leader.
“In modern supply chains, most of the issues that impact performance happen outside the four walls of the business. Traditional S&OP processes focus on the enterprise which means decisions are made without the benefit of a full end-to-end supply chain perspective. This leaves companies exposed to risk and ill-equipped to capture growth opportunities,” said Michael Farlekas, president and chief executive officer of E2open. “E2open extends S&OP beyond internal operations, allowing manufacturers to consider the entire supply chain in its decision-making and consistently achieve better outcomes.”
“What makes this possible is E2open’s operating business network – providing timely access to decision-grade data from internal systems as well as multiple tiers of distribution, supplier and logistics ecosystem partners,” said Pawan Joshi, executive vice president of product management and strategy at E2open. “We are honored to help companies at any stage of their S&OP journey, whether starting off with internal consensus building or pushing the boundaries of advanced cross-enterprise, cross-ecosystem processes. A core value for customers is confidence in having a platform with the depth to grow with them, from S&OP basics through to full digital transformation.”
About IDC MarketScape
IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.
About E2open
At E2open, we’re creating a more connected, intelligent supply chain. It starts with sensing and responding to real-time demand, supply and delivery constraints. Bringing together data from customers, distribution channels, suppliers, contract manufacturers and logistics partners, our collaborative and agile supply chain platform enables companies to use data in real time, with artificial intelligence and machine learning to drive smarter decisions. All this complex information is delivered in a single view that encompasses your demand, supply and logistics ecosystems. E2open is changing everything. Demand. Supply. Delivered. Visit www.e2open.com.
E2open, the E2open logo and Harmony are registered trademarks of E2open, LLC. All other trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.
