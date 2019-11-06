Almirall se centra en la medicina de especialidad con Veeva CRM

|By Business Wire
|
|November 6, 2019 12:58 PM EST
Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) anunció en el día de hoy que Almirall ha seleccionado el sistema Veeva Multichannel CRM para brindar una experiencia integrada a sus clientes en todos los canales aprovechando el nuevo enfoque de su negocio hacia la medicina de especialidad. La adopción del sistema Veeva Multichannel CRM por parte de Almirall se apoya en el éxito de la compañía con el sistema Veeva Vault PromoMats, el cual utiliza para la gestión de contenidos comerciales y activos digitales.
“Recientemente, hemos cambiado el rumbo de nuestra estrategia comercial pasando de la atención primaria a la especialización en dermatología y enfermedades de la piel, lo que implica que debemos apuntar a un público completamente diferente”, aseguró Carlos Sosa, director global de excelencia operativa en ventas de Almirall. “Veeva CRM les proporciona a nuestros equipos una solución sofisticada para abordar la rápida evolución de nuestras necesidades comerciales y brindar experiencias personalizadas a nuestros nuevos clientes”.
En la medicina de especialidad, la interacción con el cliente requiere un conocimiento profundo del producto y la capacidad de tratar con diferentes stakeholders dentro de una misma organización. Veeva CRM les permite a los equipos de campo de Almirall tener visibilidad en tiempo real de las conversaciones con múltiples interlocutores para lograr interacciones compliant con los clientes adecuados en los canales adecuados.
“Con Veeva CRM, Almirall puede implementar su nueva estrategia comercial con rapidez y asegurarse, a su vez, de brindar una experiencia fluida al cliente”, dijo David Logue, vicepresidente sénior de estrategia comercial de Veeva Europe. “Nuestro objetivo es ayudar a la industria a transformar la relación con el cliente mediante conversaciones relevantes y oportunas con una visión completa del cliente”.
Como parte del sistema Veeva Multichannel CRM, Almirall está implementando Veeva CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva CRM Engage Meeting y Veeva CRM Approved Email.
Conozca más sobre cómo el sistema Veeva Multichannel CRM impulsa a las compañías a transformar la relación con el cliente manteniendo el compliance en el evento Veeva Commercial & Medical Summit Europe, que se realizará en Barcelona del 3 al 5 de diciembre. Este evento está abierto a todos los clientes e invitados de Veeva. Regístrese y acceda a la agenda completa en veeva.com/eu/summit.
Información adicional
Para obtener más información sobre el sistema Veeva Multichannel CRM visite: veeva.com/eu/CRM
Para comunicarse con Veeva a través de LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/veeva-systems
Para seguir a @veeva_eu en Twitter: twitter.com/veeva_eu
Para seguir la página de Facebook de Veeva: facebook.com/veevasystems
Acerca de Veeva Systems
Veeva Systems Inc. es la compañía líder de software en la nube para la industria global de las ciencias de la salud. Veeva está comprometida con la innovación, la excelencia del producto y el éxito del cliente, y brinda sus servicios a más de 775 clientes que incluyen desde las más grandes compañías farmacéuticas hasta empresas emergentes Biotech. Veeva tiene su sede central en San Francisco Bay Area y cuenta, además, con oficinas en América del Norte, Europa y América Latina. Para obtener más información, visite veeva.com/eu.
Declaraciones a futuro
El presente comunicado de prensa contiene declaraciones a futuro, que incluyen la demanda y aceptación de los productos y servicios de Veeva en el mercado, los resultados del uso de sus productos y servicios y las condiciones comerciales generales, especialmente en la industria de las ciencias de la salud. Todas las declaraciones a futuro incluidas en el presente comunicado de prensa se basan en el desempeño histórico de Veeva y sus planes, estimaciones y expectativas actuales. Estas proyecciones no implican que dichos planes, estimaciones y expectativas se vayan a cumplir. Estas afirmaciones representan las expectativas de Veeva a la fecha del presente comunicado de prensa. Los eventos posteriores pueden generar modificaciones en estas expectativas, por lo que Veeva renuncia a cualquier obligación de actualizar dichas afirmaciones a futuro. Estas afirmaciones están sujetas a riesgos conocidos y desconocidos y hechos inciertos que podrían provocar variaciones significativas en los resultados reales. Los riesgos y hechos inciertos adicionales que podrían afectar los resultados financieros de Veeva se incluyen en los apartados “Factores de riesgo” y “Discusión y análisis de la gerencia sobre las condiciones financieras y los resultados de las operaciones”, del formulario 10-Q por el período finalizado el 31 de julio de 2019 que presentó la compañía. Esta información se encuentra disponible en el sitio web de la compañía, veeva.com, dentro de la sección Inversores y en el sitio web de la SEC, sec.gov. Se incluirá más información sobre los potenciales riesgos que podrían afectar los resultados reales en otros informes que Veeva realiza periódicamente con la SEC.
Vea la versión original en businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191106005814/es/
