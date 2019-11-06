Guidewire gratuliert Gewinnern des Innovation Award 2019 – Aviva Italien, CAA Insurance Company, Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company of Idaho und FRIDAY

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|November 6, 2019 03:01 PM EST
CONNECTIONS CONFERENCE – Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), Anbieter der Branchenplattform Property and Casualty (P&C), auf die sich Versicherer verlassen, gratuliert den Gewinnern der Innovation Awards 2019: Aviva Italien mit EY und GFT, CAA Insurance Company, Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company of Idaho und FRIDAY Insurance S.A. Mit dem Preis, der in diesem Jahr zum dreizehnten Mal vergeben wird, werden Kunden geehrt, die sich an das schnellere Tempo der Veränderungen in der Branche und an den sich weiterentwickelnden Bedarf der Kunden auf innovative Weise anpassen. Die Gewinner wurden auf der fünfzehnten jährlichen Anwenderkonferenz von Guidewire, der Connections 2019, bekanntgegeben.
Die Gewinner sind 2019:
Aviva Italien (mit EY und GFT) für die Verbesserung des Kundenservice mittels digitaler Systeme und Services.
Aviva Italien hat erkannt, dass seine Kunden auf der Suche nach einem Kundenerlebnis sind, das auf dem gleichen hohen Servicelevel ist, das sie auch von Amazon, Netflix und Google kennen. Es wurde daher beschlossen, das Kundenerlebnis radikal neu zu gestalten. Das Unternehmen setzte als Nächstes eine sogenannte „digitale Disruption“ in Gang und nutzte dafür einen Greenfield-Ansatz mit brandneuen Systemen und Prozessen. Aviva Italien hat die Guidewire InsuranceSuite™ und Guidewire Digital™ implementiert, um AvivaPlus zu erstellen. Mit dieser digitalen Plattform kann das Unternehmen seine Kunden besser betreuen.
Aufgrund der Flexibilität und Einfachheit der neuen Systeme und des neuen Ansatzes können Vertreter jetzt innerhalb von Minuten eine papierlose Strategie ausgeben, neue Produkte können schneller auf den Markt gebracht werden, und die Kunden können ihren Versicherungsschutz über ein Smartphone oder andere digitale Geräte auf ihren persönlichen Bedarf abstimmen, wann immer sie wollen.
Aviva Italien ist seit 2019 aktiver Kunde von PolicyCenter, BillingCenter und Guidewire Digital.
Weitere Informationen über Aviva Italien finden Sie auf www.aviva.it.
CAA Insurance Company für die Erfüllung des Bedarfs des heutigen Verbrauchers durch die Entwicklung des ersten „Pay-as-you-drive“-Versicherungsangebots Kanadas.
Mit CAA MyPace können Kraftfahrer nachvollziehen, wie viel sie fahren, und kontrollieren, wie sie auf Grundlage dieser Fahrleistung für eine Autoversicherung zahlen.
CAA MyPace war der Höhepunkt gemeinsamer Business- und Technologie-Innovationen. Die Nutzung von Analysetools zum Auffinden neuer Kundensegmente, die Nutzung der Technologie Octo Telematics zur Anpassung an Produktveränderungen sowie die Nutzung von Guidewire PolicyCenter und BillingCenter für eine bessere Kundenbetreuung hat mehr Optionen und Flexibilität für die Kunden mit sich gebracht.
Das Angebot hat die Erfolgserwartungen übertroffen. Zu seinen erwähnenswerten Vorteilen zählen eine Erhöhung der Verkäufe von Autoversicherungspolicen um ungefähr 30 %, neue diversifizierte Kunden sowie Wachstum bei den übergreifenden Immobilienverkäufen.
CAA ist seit 2012 aktiver Kunde von InsuranceSuite.
Weitere Informationen über die CAA Insurance Company finden Sie auf https://www.caainsurancecompany.com/.
Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company of Idaho für die Erstellung eines Programms, bei dem die Kunden Anreize bekommen, intelligente Geräte zur Erkennung und Verhinderung größerer Unfälle und für Interventionen zu installieren.
Farm Bureau wollte mit den Kunden zusammenarbeiten und ihnen Anreize bieten, Geräte zur Minderung, Reduzierung und Verhinderung von Verlusten zu installieren. Mit intelligenten Sensoren können potentielle Probleme wie Wasserlecke, Rohrbrüche, Brände oder Einbrüche erkannt werden. Es können Alarmsignale an Wohnungseigentümer und Versicherer gesendet sowie automatische Absperrventile ausgelöst und proaktive Interventionen ermöglicht werden.
Zu diesem Zweck hat Farm Bureau Samsung SmartThings in Guidewire PolicyCenter™ integriert, um eine vollständig automatisierte Registrierung, die Anwendung von Rabatten und die Verifizierung ausgewählter Z-Wave- und Zigbee-Geräte zu ermöglichen, mit denen die Kunden Verluste per Ereignisüberwachung und aktive Interventionen reduzieren und verhindern können. Dank dieser Initiative wird Farm Bureau den Versicherten in noch proaktiverer Weise unübertroffenen Kundenservice bieten können.
Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company of Idaho ist seit 2010 aktiver Kunde von ClaimCenter, seit 2014 von PolicyCenter und BillingCenter und seit 2015 von Guidewire Digital.
Weitere Informationen über die Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company of Idaho finden Sie auf www.idahofarmbureauinsurance.com.
FRIDAY Insurance S.A. für ein neues Versicherungserlebnis auf dem deutschen Versicherungsmarkt.
FRIDAY ist der erste digitale Full-Service-Autoversicherer in Deutschland, der einen jeweils pro Kilometer berechneten Versicherungsschutz anbietet. FRIDAY hat Guidewire InsuranceSuite™, Rating Management und digitale Anwendungen genutzt und konnte so ein komplettes digitales Produkt für private Autoversicherungen in Deutschland vorstellen. Das Ziel ist dabei, der modernste Versicherer Deutschlands zu werden.
Zu dieser innovativen Initiative gehörten Abrechnungen pro Kilometer, monatlich kündbare Produkte, digitale Dokumente und Vergütung für CO2-Emissionen. Außerdem können die Kunden in nur 90 Sekunden eine Police erstellen und ausgeben.
FRIDAY entwickelt ferner ein Ökosystem aus Mehrwertsystemen und Integrationen. Ein Beispiel ist die Funktion BMW CarData, die FRIDAY Zugang zu den Daten zur Fahrleistung der Fahrzeuge von BMW-Versicherungsnehmern ermöglicht, wenn der Fahrer einem ConnectedDrive-Account hinzugefügt wird und zugestimmt hat, dass die Daten an den Versicherer weitergegeben werden. FRIDAY kann die Kosten der Policen dieser Kunden präzise pro Kilometer berechnen.
FRIDAY ist seit 2017 aktiver Kunde von InsuranceSuite und Guidewire Digital.
Weitere Informationen zu FRIDAY erhalten Sie unter www.friday.de.
„Wir gratulieren den Gewinnern des Guidewire Innovation Award 2019“, sagte Brian Desmond, Chief Marketing Officer bei Guidewire Software. „Es gab viele beeindruckende Einsendungen, und es war nicht leicht für die Preisjury, die vier Sieger auszuwählen. Wir sind weiterhin von der Erfolgsgeschichte unserer Kunden inspiriert, die unsere Plattform zur Erhöhung der Effizienz, für die Beschleunigung von Markteinführungen mit neuen Produkten und Services und zur Verbesserung der Niveaus des Kundenservices für ihre Versicherungsnehmer und Vertreter auf innovative Weise nutzen.“
Über Guidewire Software
Guidewire liefert die Branchenplattform, auf die Schadens- und Unfallversicherer vertrauen, um sich in einer Zeit des beschleunigten Wandels anzupassen und erfolgreich zu sein. Wir stellen Software, Services und das Partner-Ökosystem bereit, damit unsere Kunden ihr Geschäft führen, differenzieren und ausbauen können. Wir haben das Privileg, mehr als 380 Unternehmen in 34 Ländern zu betreuen. Für weitere Informationen besuchen Sie bitte www.guidewire.com und folgen Sie uns auf Twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.
ANMERKUNG: Weitere Informationen über die Marken von Guidewire finden Sie unter https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.
Die Ausgangssprache, in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle und autorisierte Version. Übersetzungen werden zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Nur die Sprachversion, die im Original veröffentlicht wurde, ist rechtsgültig. Gleichen Sie deshalb Übersetzungen mit der originalen Sprachversion der Veröffentlichung ab.
Originalversion auf businesswire.com ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191106005903/de/
