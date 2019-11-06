Worldwide IoT Security Markets, 2024 - Network Security Expected to Witness the Fastest Growth Rate - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|November 6, 2019 03:10 PM EST
The "Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The internet of things (IoT) market was valued at USD 1130.16 million in 2018, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 6062.77 million by 2024, registering a CAGR of 31.87% over the forecast period 2019-2024.
The emerging applications and business models, coupled with the falling device costs, have been driving the adoption rate of IoT, which is, consequently, influencing the number of connected devices, such as connected cars, machines, meters, wearable, and consumer electronics.
Key Highlights
- Increasing dependency on the connected devices is creating the need to keep the connected device secure. According to Ericsson, it is estimated that nearly 400 million IoT devices, with cellular connections in 2016, are projected to reach 1.5 billion by 2022. This robust growth is expected to be driven by the increased industry focus on deploying a connected ecosystem and the standardization of 3GPP cellular IoT technologies.
- In 2019, for instance, Symantec Corp. announced a new service that enables its Cloud Workload Protection (CWP) solution and AMZN GuardDuty from Amazon, to provide automated remediation and enhanced threat intelligence for Amazon Web Services (AWS) workloads and storage. This new service is anticipated to help enterprises to navigate the complex security landscape, allowing AWS customers to automate and streamline critical components of cloud security.
- Increasing number data breaches, emergence of smart cities, are some of the factors driving the market.
- However, factors, such as the dearth of skilled workforce and less awareness about the importance of the IoT security solutions hinder the market growth.
Major Market Trends
Network Security is Expected to Witness the Fastest Growth Rate
- IoT networks are the prominent targets and the primary concern for enterprises across the world. The network security segment covers various subsegments, such as firewalls, servers, VPN, IDS, IPS, WIDPS, gateway, and network hardware. The growing trend of adopting BYOD and IoTs in enterprises is increasing the security concerns of attacks on enterprise networks. For instance, according to IT Candor, the size of the global network hardware market during fiscal 2018 was valued at USD 181 billion. Enterprise network hardware alone was valued at USD 52 billion.
- According to the IBM X-Force threat intelligence report, in 2018 it was recorded an increase of 5,400% in the number of IoT vulnerabilities over the number reported just five years earlier. Mirai attack, back in 2016, is a prominent example of using IoT to attack servers. The malware used botnet, which enlisted over 150,000 devices to send 1TB of data per second at the vendor's servers.
- To date, the majority of the IoT based attacks have occurred in DDoS form. According to Symantec's report, three kinds of DDoS associated malware, such as LightAidra, Kaiten, and Mirai, collectively accounted for nearly 80% of the 2018 year's IoT attacks.
- Many vendors in the market are emphasizing on providing solutions specific to tackle issues related to network security. For instance, Palo Alto Networks is delivering IoT security as an integrated service through the firewall; the capability was due to the recent acquisition of Zingbox by Palo Alto Networks.Such initiatives by various vendors are expected to mitigate the network threats over the forecast period and drive the market demand for the network security segment.
Asia-Pacific Occupies the Largest Market Share
- Asia-Pacific is the most prominent region for the adoption of IoT, owing to smart city projects being built in the region. The massive industrialization and the rising number of mobile device users in Asia-Pacific also indicate that the region is expected to witness significant growth.
- According to the Cisco VNI report, by 2022, the region may have 2.6 billion internet users (62% of the population), up from 1.7 billion (41% of the population) in 2017. The region is also estimated to have 13.1 billion networked devices/connections by 2022, up from 8.6 billion in 2017. Asia-Pacific, however, is 35% more likely to be targeted by advanced cyber attacks when compared to the world, according to a report by FireEye.
- According to the National Institute of Information and Communication Technology (NIICT), there has been a significant increase in the number of cyberattacks to IoT Devices. NICT predicts that the number of cyberattacks may reach 30 billion devices by 2020, when compared to 15 billion devices in 2015. Such instances are propelling the government and the related organizations to deploy IoT security solutions to mitigate the damages.
- With a rising trend toward IoT, China's technological innovation has led to increasing demand in the smart home market from Chinese consumers. The country's central smart home systems consist of lighting control systems, security systems, entertainment systems (audio and video), home appliances, and others.
Competitive Landscape
The IoT Security market is moderately competitive and consists of a few significant market players operating across the global market. In terms of market share, some of the players currently dominate the market. However, with the advancement in the security access across the industrial services, new players are increasing their market presence thereby expanding their business footprint across the emerging economies.
Companies Profiled
- Symantec Corporation
- IBM Corporation
- Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.
- Intel Corporation
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.
- FireEye Inc.
- Infineon Technologies AG
- Trustwave Holdings
- Gemalto N.V.
- AT&T Inc.
- Palo Alto Networks Inc.
Industry Developments
- Sept 2019 - Trustwave announced a cloud-based cybersecurity platform that serves as the foundation for the company's managed security services, products and other cybersecurity offerings. The Trustwave Fusion platform is purpose-built to meet the enterprise, where it is involved in operations as it embraces digital transformation and contend with a continuously evolving security landscape.
- June 2019 - Symantec Corp. announced a new service for Symantec's Cloud Workload Protection (CWP) solution and Amazon Guard Duty to provide automated remediation and enhanced threat intelligence for AWS workloads and storage. This new service will help enterprises to navigate the complex security landscape, allowing AWS customers to automate and streamline key components of cloud security.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ujbr5t
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191106005913/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT