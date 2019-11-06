Startek Reports Quarterly Financial Results

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|November 6, 2019 04:05 PM EST
Startek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT), a global provider of customer experience management solutions, is reporting financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.
Financial Results
The results presented for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019 include both Startek and Aegis financial results. As a result of the reverse acquisition accounting for the Startek and Aegis business combination on July 20, 2018, the results presented for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 include Startek financial results from July 20, 2018 to September 30, 2018, combined with Aegis financial results from July 1, 2018 to September 30, 2018.
Total revenue for the quarter increased 3% to $164.6 million compared to $160.6 million in the quarter ended June 30, 2019 and was up 9% compared to $151.5 million in the quarter ended September 30, 2018.
Gross profit for the quarter increased 3% to $28.5 million compared to $27.6 million in the quarter ended June 30, 2019, and was up 25% compared to $22.8 million in the quarter ended September 30, 2018.
Gross margin increased 10 basis points to 17.3% during the quarter compared to 17.2% in the quarter ended June 30, 2019, and increased 230 basis points compared to 15.0% in the quarter ended September 30, 2018.
Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses were $22.9 million compared to $24.9 million in the quarter ended June 30, 2019, and $22.8 million in the year-ago quarter. As a percentage of revenue, SG&A improved to 13.9% compared to 15.5% in the quarter ended June 30, 2019 and 15.1% in the year-ago quarter.
Net loss attributable to Startek shareholders for the quarter was $2.8 million or $(0.07) per share, compared to a net loss of $3.6 million or $(0.10) per share in the quarter ended June 30, 2019, and a net loss of $10.9 million or $(0.32) per share in the year-ago quarter.
Adjusted EBITDA* for the quarter increased 21% to $13.4 million compared to $11.0 million in the quarter ended June 30, 2019, and increased 64% compared to $8.1 million in the year-ago quarter.
*A non-GAAP measure defined below.
Management Commentary
“Our third quarter was one of the strongest in Startek history, with record levels of revenue, gross margin and adjusted EBITDA since last year’s business combination with Aegis,” said Lance Rosenzweig, president & global CEO of Startek. “The work we have put in over the last year to integrate with Aegis, drive synergies, enhance our operating model, and convert our sales pipeline are all translating into material improvements in our business.
“During the quarter, we rebranded Aegis and are now officially going to market globally as Startek. Both Startek and Aegis have built a reputation for delivering exceptional customer experiences (CX) for the world’s finest brands, and we will continue to do so under the unified Startek brand with more than 45,000 CX experts across 13 countries and six continents.
“As we close out the year and look to 2020, we will continue to focus on serving as a value-added partner to our clients, and not merely a vendor delivering outsourced support. We will also continue building upon our client diversification strategy, which is primarily targeting prospects in high-growth verticals such as education, financial services, healthcare and next-gen retail, but also growth companies in established verticals like global telecom or media and cable. Our global sales pipeline is robust, and the best years for Startek are right in front of us.”
Conference Call and Webcast Details
Startek management will hold a conference call today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its quarterly financial results. The conference call will be followed by a question and answer period.
Date: Wednesday, November 6, 2019
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time
Toll-free dial-in number: (844) 239-5283
International dial-in number: (574) 990-1022
Conference ID: 8491158
Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at (949) 574-3860.
The conference call will also be broadcast live and available for replay here.
A replay of the conference call will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through November 13, 2019.
Toll-free replay number: (855) 859-2056
International replay number: (404) 537-3406
Replay ID: 8491158
About Startek
Startek is a leading global provider of technology-enabled business process outsourcing solutions. The company provides omni-channel customer experience management, back office and technology services to corporations around the world across a range of industries. The company has more than 45,000 outsourcing experts across 54 delivery campuses worldwide that are committed to delivering transformative customer experience for clients. Services include omni-channel customer care, customer acquisition, order processing, technical support, receivables management and analytics through automation, voice, chat, email, social media and IVR, resulting in superior business results for its clients. To learn more about Startek’s global solutions, please visit www.startek.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
The matters regarding the future discussed in this news release include forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are intended to be identified in this document by the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “objective,” “outlook,” “plan,” “project,” “possible,” “potential,” “should” and similar expressions. As described below, such statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause Startek's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any such forward-looking statements. Readers are encouraged to review risk factors and all other disclosures appearing in the Company's Form 10-KT for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, as filed with the SEC on March 14, 2019, as well as other filings with the SEC, for further information on risks and uncertainties that could affect Startek's business, financial condition and results of operation. Copies of these filings are available from the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Company’s website or the Company’s investor relations department. Startek assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date herein.
|STARTEK, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended September 30,
|
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
2019
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2018
|
|Revenue
|
164,630
|
|
151,509
|
|
487,054
|
|
376,827
|
|Warrant contra revenue
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(730
|
)
|
-
|
|Net Revenue
|
164,630
|
|
151,509
|
|
486,324
|
|
376,827
|
|Cost of services
|
(136,142
|
)
|
(128,747
|
)
|
(403,064
|
)
|
(316,025
|
)
|Gross profit
|
28,488
|
|
22,762
|
|
83,260
|
|
60,802
|
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
(22,926
|
)
|
(22,818
|
)
|
(71,938
|
)
|
(52,480
|
)
|Restructuring and other acquisition related cost
|
(220
|
)
|
(6,519
|
)
|
(2,058
|
)
|
(12,776
|
)
|Operating income/ (loss)
|
5,342
|
|
(6,575
|
)
|
9,264
|
|
(4,454
|
)
|Share of profit / (loss) of associates
|
(16
|
)
|
47
|
|
988
|
|
86
|
|Interest expense, net
|
(3,372
|
)
|
(4,114
|
)
|
(11,864
|
)
|
(11,518
|
)
|Exchange gain / (loss), net
|
(1,880
|
)
|
705
|
|
(2,558
|
)
|
(2,441
|
)
|Profit/(Loss) before income taxes
|
74
|
|
(9,937
|
)
|
(4,170
|
)
|
(18,327
|
)
|Income tax expense
|
3,436
|
|
953
|
|
4,550
|
|
1,519
|
|Net loss
|
(3,362
|
)
|
(10,890
|
)
|
(8,720
|
)
|
(19,846
|
)
|Net income/(loss) attributable to non-controlling interests
|
(575
|
)
|
11
|
|
1,007
|
|
916
|
|Net loss attributable to Startek shareholders
|
(2,787
|
)
|
(10,901
|
)
|
(9,727
|
)
|
(20,762
|
)
|Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:
|Foreign currency translation adjustments
|
(1,899
|
)
|
(2,049
|
)
|
(1,299
|
)
|
(5,528
|
)
|Change in fair value of derivative instruments
|
(298
|
)
|
(562
|
)
|
50
|
|
(562
|
)
|Pension amortization
|
(9
|
)
|
(483
|
)
|
(70
|
)
|
(1,263
|
)
|Comprehensive loss
|
(5,568
|
)
|
(13,984
|
)
|
(10,039
|
)
|
(27,199
|
)
|Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests
|
(594
|
)
|
(251
|
)
|
962
|
|
297
|
|Comprehensive loss attributable to Startek shareholders
|
(4,974
|
)
|
(13,733
|
)
|
(11,001
|
)
|
(27,496
|
)
|Net loss per common share - basic and diluted
|
(0.07
|
)
|
(0.32
|
)
|
(0.26
|
)
|
(0.76
|
)
|Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted
|
38,467
|
|
33,812
|
|
38,011
|
|
27,289
|
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|(Unaudited)
|
September 30,
|
December 31,
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|
17,795
|
|
16,617
|
|Restricted cash
|
10,582
|
|
7,952
|
|Trade accounts receivable, net
|
105,574
|
|
107,836
|
|Unbilled Revenue
|
42,814
|
|
42,135
|
|Prepaid and other current assets
|
15,082
|
|
18,850
|
|Total current assets
|
191,847
|
|
193,390
|
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|
35,745
|
|
42,242
|
|Operating lease Right-of-use assets
|
66,647
|
|
-
|
|Intangible assets, net
|
113,410
|
|
121,336
|
|Goodwill
|
226,513
|
|
225,450
|
|Investment in associates
|
1,739
|
|
2,097
|
|Deferred tax assets, net
|
5,052
|
|
5,048
|
|Prepaid expenses and other non-current assets
|
18,761
|
|
15,076
|
|Total assets
|
659,714
|
|
604,639
|
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Trade accounts payable
|
20,965
|
|
26,886
|
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
79,805
|
|
84,881
|
|Short term debt
|
25,213
|
|
21,975
|
|Current maturity of long term debt
|
16,900
|
|
9,800
|
|Current maturity of operating lease liabilities
|
19,838
|
|
-
|
|Current maturity of finance lease obligations
|
658
|
|
1,816
|
|Total current liabilities
|
163,379
|
|
145,358
|
|Long term debt
|
141,632
|
|
152,100
|
|Operating lease liabilities
|
47,782
|
|
-
|
|Other non-current liabilities
|
12,581
|
|
11,907
|
|Deferred tax liabilities, net
|
19,562
|
|
18,901
|
|Total liabilities
|
384,936
|
|
328,266
|
|Commitments and contingencies
|—
|—
|Stockholders’ equity:
|Common stock, 60,000,000 non-convertible shares, $0.01 par value, authorized; 38,483,025 and 37,446,323 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively
|
385
|
|
374
|
|Additional paid-in capital
|
275,750
|
|
267,317
|
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(6,821
|
)
|
(5,547
|
)
|Accumulated deficit
|
(40,854
|
)
|
(31,127
|
)
|Equity attributable to Startek shareholders
|
228,460
|
|
231,017
|
|Non-controlling interest
|
46,318
|
|
45,356
|
|Total stockholders’ equity
|
274,778
|
|
276,373
|
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|
659,714
|
|
604,639
|
|STARTEK, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|(Unaudited)
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|Operating Activities
|Net loss
|
$ (8,720
|
)
|
$ (19,846
|
)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|
22,056
|
|
18,668
|
|Profit on sale of property, plant and equipment
|
(223
|
)
|
-
|
|Provision for doubtful accounts
|
1,238
|
|
2,100
|
|Warrant contra revenue
|
730
|
|
-
|
|Share-based compensation expense
|
1,151
|
|
249
|
|Deferred income taxes
|
209
|
|
(1,284
|
)
|Share of profit of associates
|
(988
|
)
|
(86
|
)
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Trade accounts receivable
|
(1,529
|
)
|
3,406
|
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
(950
|
)
|
5,864
|
|Trade accounts payable
|
(5,236
|
)
|
796
|
|Income taxes, net
|
(2,267
|
)
|
(5,494
|
)
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
1,150
|
|
(158
|
)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|
$ 6,621
|
|
$ 4,215
|
|Investing Activities
|Purchases of property, plant and equipment
|
(9,027
|
)
|
(7,430
|
)
|Cash and cash equivalents acquired on reverse acquisition
|
-
|
|
1,496
|
|Distributions received from associates
|
1,317
|
|
22
|
|Net cash used in investing activities
|
$ (7,710
|
)
|
$ (5,912
|
)
|Financing Activities
|Proceeds from the issuance of common stock
|
6,563
|
|
115
|
|Payments on long term debt
|
(7,000
|
)
|
(2,800
|
)
|Proceeds from (payments on) other debt, net
|
5,831
|
|
4,577
|
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|
$ 5,394
|
|
$ 1,892
|
|Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
4,305
|
|
195
|
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
(497
|
)
|
(1,271
|
)
|Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
|
24,569
|
|
21,601
|
|Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
|
$ 28,377
|
|
$ 20,525
|
|Components of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
|Balances with banks
|
17,795
|
|
14,133
|
|Restricted cash
|
10,582
|
|
6,392
|
|Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
$ 28,377
|
|
$ 20,525
|
|STARTEK, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURE
|(In thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|This press release contains references to the non-GAAP financial measure of Adjusted EBITDA. Reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure to its comparable GAAP measure is included below. This non-GAAP information should not be construed as an alternative to the reported results determined in accordance with GAAP. It is provided solely to assist in an investor’s understanding of these items on the comparability of the Company’s operations.
|Adjusted EBITDA:
|The Company defines non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA as Net loss plus Income tax expense, Interest and other expense, net, Depreciation and amortization expense, Restructuring and other acquisition related cost, Share-based compensation expense and Warrant contra revenue (if applicable). Management uses Adjusted EBITDA as a performance measure to analyze the performance of our business. Management believes that excluding these non-cash and other non-recurring items permits a more meaningful comparison and understanding of our strength and performance of our ongoing operations for our investors and analysts.
|
Three Months Ended September 30,
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|Net Loss
|
(3,362
|
)
|
(10,890
|
)
|
(8,720
|
)
|
(19,846
|
)
|Income tax expense
|
3,436
|
|
953
|
|
4,550
|
|
1,519
|
|Interest and other expense, net
|
5,268
|
|
3,362
|
|
13,434
|
|
13,873
|
|Depreciation and amortization expense
|
7,425
|
|
7,919
|
|
22,056
|
|
18,668
|
|Restructuring and other merger related cost
|
220
|
|
6,519
|
|
2,058
|
|
12,776
|
|Share-based compensation expense
|
370
|
|
249
|
|
1,151
|
|
249
|
|Warrant contra revenue
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
730
|
|
-
|
|Adjusted EBITDA
|
13,357
|
|
8,112
|
|
35,259
|
|
27,239
|
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191106005765/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT