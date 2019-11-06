Startek Reports Quarterly Financial Results

Startek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT), a global provider of customer experience management solutions, is reporting financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Financial Results

The results presented for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019 include both Startek and Aegis financial results. As a result of the reverse acquisition accounting for the Startek and Aegis business combination on July 20, 2018, the results presented for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 include Startek financial results from July 20, 2018 to September 30, 2018, combined with Aegis financial results from July 1, 2018 to September 30, 2018.

Total revenue for the quarter increased 3% to $164.6 million compared to $160.6 million in the quarter ended June 30, 2019 and was up 9% compared to $151.5 million in the quarter ended September 30, 2018.

Gross profit for the quarter increased 3% to $28.5 million compared to $27.6 million in the quarter ended June 30, 2019, and was up 25% compared to $22.8 million in the quarter ended September 30, 2018.

Gross margin increased 10 basis points to 17.3% during the quarter compared to 17.2% in the quarter ended June 30, 2019, and increased 230 basis points compared to 15.0% in the quarter ended September 30, 2018.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses were $22.9 million compared to $24.9 million in the quarter ended June 30, 2019, and $22.8 million in the year-ago quarter. As a percentage of revenue, SG&A improved to 13.9% compared to 15.5% in the quarter ended June 30, 2019 and 15.1% in the year-ago quarter.

Net loss attributable to Startek shareholders for the quarter was $2.8 million or $(0.07) per share, compared to a net loss of $3.6 million or $(0.10) per share in the quarter ended June 30, 2019, and a net loss of $10.9 million or $(0.32) per share in the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA* for the quarter increased 21% to $13.4 million compared to $11.0 million in the quarter ended June 30, 2019, and increased 64% compared to $8.1 million in the year-ago quarter.

*A non-GAAP measure defined below.

Management Commentary

“Our third quarter was one of the strongest in Startek history, with record levels of revenue, gross margin and adjusted EBITDA since last year’s business combination with Aegis,” said Lance Rosenzweig, president & global CEO of Startek. “The work we have put in over the last year to integrate with Aegis, drive synergies, enhance our operating model, and convert our sales pipeline are all translating into material improvements in our business.

“During the quarter, we rebranded Aegis and are now officially going to market globally as Startek. Both Startek and Aegis have built a reputation for delivering exceptional customer experiences (CX) for the world’s finest brands, and we will continue to do so under the unified Startek brand with more than 45,000 CX experts across 13 countries and six continents.

“As we close out the year and look to 2020, we will continue to focus on serving as a value-added partner to our clients, and not merely a vendor delivering outsourced support. We will also continue building upon our client diversification strategy, which is primarily targeting prospects in high-growth verticals such as education, financial services, healthcare and next-gen retail, but also growth companies in established verticals like global telecom or media and cable. Our global sales pipeline is robust, and the best years for Startek are right in front of us.”

Conference Call and Webcast Details

Startek management will hold a conference call today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its quarterly financial results. The conference call will be followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Wednesday, November 6, 2019

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time

Toll-free dial-in number: (844) 239-5283

International dial-in number: (574) 990-1022

Conference ID: 8491158

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at (949) 574-3860.

The conference call will also be broadcast live and available for replay here.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through November 13, 2019.

Toll-free replay number: (855) 859-2056

International replay number: (404) 537-3406

Replay ID: 8491158

About Startek

Startek is a leading global provider of technology-enabled business process outsourcing solutions. The company provides omni-channel customer experience management, back office and technology services to corporations around the world across a range of industries. The company has more than 45,000 outsourcing experts across 54 delivery campuses worldwide that are committed to delivering transformative customer experience for clients. Services include omni-channel customer care, customer acquisition, order processing, technical support, receivables management and analytics through automation, voice, chat, email, social media and IVR, resulting in superior business results for its clients. To learn more about Startek’s global solutions, please visit www.startek.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The matters regarding the future discussed in this news release include forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are intended to be identified in this document by the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “objective,” “outlook,” “plan,” “project,” “possible,” “potential,” “should” and similar expressions. As described below, such statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause Startek's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any such forward-looking statements. Readers are encouraged to review risk factors and all other disclosures appearing in the Company's Form 10-KT for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, as filed with the SEC on March 14, 2019, as well as other filings with the SEC, for further information on risks and uncertainties that could affect Startek's business, financial condition and results of operation. Copies of these filings are available from the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Company’s website or the Company’s investor relations department. Startek assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date herein.

STARTEK, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue 164,630 151,509 487,054 376,827 Warrant contra revenue - - (730 ) - Net Revenue 164,630 151,509 486,324 376,827 Cost of services (136,142 ) (128,747 ) (403,064 ) (316,025 ) Gross profit 28,488 22,762 83,260 60,802 Selling, general and administrative expenses (22,926 ) (22,818 ) (71,938 ) (52,480 ) Restructuring and other acquisition related cost (220 ) (6,519 ) (2,058 ) (12,776 ) Operating income/ (loss) 5,342 (6,575 ) 9,264 (4,454 ) Share of profit / (loss) of associates (16 ) 47 988 86 Interest expense, net (3,372 ) (4,114 ) (11,864 ) (11,518 ) Exchange gain / (loss), net (1,880 ) 705 (2,558 ) (2,441 ) Profit/(Loss) before income taxes 74 (9,937 ) (4,170 ) (18,327 ) Income tax expense 3,436 953 4,550 1,519 Net loss (3,362 ) (10,890 ) (8,720 ) (19,846 ) Net income/(loss) attributable to non-controlling interests (575 ) 11 1,007 916 Net loss attributable to Startek shareholders (2,787 ) (10,901 ) (9,727 ) (20,762 ) Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax: Foreign currency translation adjustments (1,899 ) (2,049 ) (1,299 ) (5,528 ) Change in fair value of derivative instruments (298 ) (562 ) 50 (562 ) Pension amortization (9 ) (483 ) (70 ) (1,263 ) Comprehensive loss (5,568 ) (13,984 ) (10,039 ) (27,199 ) Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests (594 ) (251 ) 962 297 Comprehensive loss attributable to Startek shareholders (4,974 ) (13,733 ) (11,001 ) (27,496 ) Net loss per common share - basic and diluted (0.07 ) (0.32 ) (0.26 ) (0.76 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted 38,467 33,812 38,011 27,289

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) September 30, December 31, 2019 2018 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 17,795 16,617 Restricted cash 10,582 7,952 Trade accounts receivable, net 105,574 107,836 Unbilled Revenue 42,814 42,135 Prepaid and other current assets 15,082 18,850 Total current assets 191,847 193,390 Property, plant and equipment, net 35,745 42,242 Operating lease Right-of-use assets 66,647 - Intangible assets, net 113,410 121,336 Goodwill 226,513 225,450 Investment in associates 1,739 2,097 Deferred tax assets, net 5,052 5,048 Prepaid expenses and other non-current assets 18,761 15,076 Total assets 659,714 604,639 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Trade accounts payable 20,965 26,886 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 79,805 84,881 Short term debt 25,213 21,975 Current maturity of long term debt 16,900 9,800 Current maturity of operating lease liabilities 19,838 - Current maturity of finance lease obligations 658 1,816 Total current liabilities 163,379 145,358 Long term debt 141,632 152,100 Operating lease liabilities 47,782 - Other non-current liabilities 12,581 11,907 Deferred tax liabilities, net 19,562 18,901 Total liabilities 384,936 328,266 Commitments and contingencies — — Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, 60,000,000 non-convertible shares, $0.01 par value, authorized; 38,483,025 and 37,446,323 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 385 374 Additional paid-in capital 275,750 267,317 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (6,821 ) (5,547 ) Accumulated deficit (40,854 ) (31,127 ) Equity attributable to Startek shareholders 228,460 231,017 Non-controlling interest 46,318 45,356 Total stockholders’ equity 274,778 276,373 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity 659,714 604,639

STARTEK, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 Operating Activities Net loss $ (8,720 ) $ (19,846 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 22,056 18,668 Profit on sale of property, plant and equipment (223 ) - Provision for doubtful accounts 1,238 2,100 Warrant contra revenue 730 - Share-based compensation expense 1,151 249 Deferred income taxes 209 (1,284 ) Share of profit of associates (988 ) (86 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade accounts receivable (1,529 ) 3,406 Prepaid expenses and other assets (950 ) 5,864 Trade accounts payable (5,236 ) 796 Income taxes, net (2,267 ) (5,494 ) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 1,150 (158 ) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 6,621 $ 4,215 Investing Activities Purchases of property, plant and equipment (9,027 ) (7,430 ) Cash and cash equivalents acquired on reverse acquisition - 1,496 Distributions received from associates 1,317 22 Net cash used in investing activities $ (7,710 ) $ (5,912 ) Financing Activities Proceeds from the issuance of common stock 6,563 115 Payments on long term debt (7,000 ) (2,800 ) Proceeds from (payments on) other debt, net 5,831 4,577 Net cash provided by financing activities $ 5,394 $ 1,892 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 4,305 195 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (497 ) (1,271 ) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 24,569 21,601 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 28,377 $ 20,525 Components of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash Balances with banks 17,795 14,133 Restricted cash 10,582 6,392 Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 28,377 $ 20,525

STARTEK, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURE (In thousands) (Unaudited) This press release contains references to the non-GAAP financial measure of Adjusted EBITDA. Reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure to its comparable GAAP measure is included below. This non-GAAP information should not be construed as an alternative to the reported results determined in accordance with GAAP. It is provided solely to assist in an investor’s understanding of these items on the comparability of the Company’s operations.

Adjusted EBITDA: The Company defines non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA as Net loss plus Income tax expense, Interest and other expense, net, Depreciation and amortization expense, Restructuring and other acquisition related cost, Share-based compensation expense and Warrant contra revenue (if applicable). Management uses Adjusted EBITDA as a performance measure to analyze the performance of our business. Management believes that excluding these non-cash and other non-recurring items permits a more meaningful comparison and understanding of our strength and performance of our ongoing operations for our investors and analysts.

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net Loss (3,362 ) (10,890 ) (8,720 ) (19,846 ) Income tax expense 3,436 953 4,550 1,519 Interest and other expense, net 5,268 3,362 13,434 13,873 Depreciation and amortization expense 7,425 7,919 22,056 18,668 Restructuring and other merger related cost 220 6,519 2,058 12,776 Share-based compensation expense 370 249 1,151 249 Warrant contra revenue - - 730 - Adjusted EBITDA 13,357 8,112 35,259 27,239

