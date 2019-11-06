Alaska Communications Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALSK) today reported financial results for the third quarter of 2019.

“We are committed to superior service and network solutions that our customers require in Alaska and the markets we serve in the Lower 48. By emphasizing our customer centric approach, we expect to deliver sustainable long-term growth for our shareholders. For the third quarter, we are pleased to report that we grew total broadband revenue by 7.8% over last year. In addition, we grew net income 11.3% over last year and increased our Adjusted EBITDA margin to 26.7% for the quarter,” said Bill Bishop, President & CEO.

“We are making progress on our deployment of a 5G fiber backhaul network and are on track with provisioning the first route for our 100% prefunded project for one of our strategic customers. In mass market, we grew on-base multi-dwelling units (MDUs) by an additional 2,000 units and added our largest non-military MDU complex to date. We are very excited about our expansion projects and technical capabilities to stay on the forefront of requirements for our advanced products including, our broadband satellite offering, IP voice, and robust data and FiWi networks,” continued Mr. Bishop.

Third Quarter 2019 Compared to Third Quarter 2018

Total revenue was $59.1 million, compared to $58.2 million, up 1.5%. Business and wholesale revenue was $38.7 million, compared to $36.4 million, up 6.3%. Consumer revenue was steady at $9.3 million for both periods. Regulatory revenue was $11.1 million, compared to $12.6 million, a decrease of 11.9%, as expected due to the restructuring of the Alaska Universal Service program.

Operating expenses were $53.4 million, compared to $52.5 million.

Operating income was $5.8 million for both periods.

Net income was $2.0 million, compared to $1.8 million.

Capital expenditures were $11.1 million, compared to $8.4 million, which includes planned investments to continue our 5G wireless backhaul project.

Adjusted EBITDA was $15.8 million, compared to $14.8 million.

Adjusted free cash flow was $6.3 million, compared to $4.3 million.

Cash was $26.7 million at September 30, 2019, compared to $15.0 million at December 31, 2018.

September 30, 2019, compared to $15.0 million at December 31, 2018. Net debt was $156.6 million at September 30, 2019, compared to $161.2 million at December 31, 2018.

Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures can be found in tables at the end of this release and on the Company’s website at http://www.alsk.com in the investment data section.

“As expected, our strong sales funnel translated into significant revenue growth for the quarter in key areas, offsetting the anticipated decline in regulatory revenue. We are committed to maintaining tight financial controls, also contributing to increases in both Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash Flow. In the quarter, we completed a modest stock repurchase of one million shares at an average price of $1.81. Additionally, the Board determined that it was reasonable to discontinue the Section 382 tax preservation plan on October 18, 2019. We will continue to align with our shareholders and consider ways to pursue actions that return capital to shareholders, while staying committed to investing in high ROI projects,” says Laurie Butcher, Chief Financial Officer.

2019 Guidance

The Company reaffirms 2019 guidance.

Total Revenue to be between $230 million and $235 million

Adjusted EBITDA to be between $60 million and $62 million

Capital Expenditures to be between $40 million and $42 million

Adjusted Free Cash Flow to be between $10 million and $12 million

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call and live webcast on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results. Parties in the United States and Canada can access the call at 1-800-367-2403 and enter pass code 8903749. All other parties can access the call at 1-334-777-6978 and use the same code.

The live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the "Events Calendar" section of the Company's website (www.alsk.com). The webcast will be archived for a period of 30 days. A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available two hours after the call and will run until December 7, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. To hear the replay, parties in the U.S. and Canada can call 1-888-203-1112 and enter pass code 8903749. All other parties can call 1-719-457-0820 and enter pass code 8903749.

About Alaska Communications

Alaska Communications (NASDAQ: ALSK) is the leading provider of advanced broadband and managed IT services for businesses and consumers in Alaska. The Company operates a highly reliable, advanced statewide data network with the latest technology and the most diverse undersea fiber optic system connecting Alaska to the contiguous U.S. For more information, visit www.alaskacommunications.com or www.alsk.com.

Non-GAAP Measures

In an effort to provide investors with additional information regarding our financial results, we have provided certain non-GAAP financial information, including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Net Debt. Adjusted EBITDA eliminates the effects of period to period changes in costs that are not directly attributable to the underlying performance of the Company’s business operations and is used by Management and the Company’s Board of Directors to evaluate current operating financial performance, analyze and evaluate strategic and operational decisions and better evaluate comparability between periods. Adjusted Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP liquidity measured used by Management and the Company’s Board of Directors to assess the Company’s ability to generate cash and plan for future operating and capital actions. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash Flow are common measures utilized by our peers (other telecommunications companies) and we believe they provide useful information to investors and analysts about the Company’s operating results, financial condition and cash flows. Net Debt provides Management and the Company’s Board of Directors with a measure of the Company’s current leverage position. The definition and computation of these non-GAAP measures are provided on Schedules 4, 6 and 9 to this press release. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash Flow should not be considered a substitute for Net Income, Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities and other measures of financial performance recorded in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of our non-GAAP measures to our nearest GAAP measures can be found in the tables in this release. Other companies may not calculate non-GAAP measures in the same manner as Alaska Communications. The Company does not provide reconciliations of guidance for Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income, and Adjusted Free Cash Flow to Net Cash from Operating Activities, in reliance on the unreasonable efforts exception provided under Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K. The Company does not forecast certain items required to develop the comparable GAAP financial measures. These items are charges and benefits for uncollectible accounts, certain other non-cash expenses, unusual items typically excluded from Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash Flow, and changes in operating assets and liabilities (generally the most significant of these items, representing cash inflows of $8.6 million in the nine-month period of 2019).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs as well as on a number of assumptions concerning future events made using information currently available to management. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are not a guarantee of performance and are subject to a number of uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside the Company’s control. Such factors include, without limitation changes in technology and related standards, the impact of natural or man-made disasters and accidents, Federal and Alaska Universal Service Fund changes and our current and historical compliance with the obligations of those programs, structural declines for voice and other legacy services, maintenance or IT issues, third-party intellectual property claims, potential pension shortfalls, the success or failure of future strategic transactions, funding through the rural health care universal service support mechanism and our ability to comply and our history of compliance with the regulatory requirements to receive those support payments, our ability to service our debt and refinance as required, adverse economic conditions, our success in providing broadband services on the Northslope and Western Alaska, the effects of competition in our markets, our relatively small size compared with our competitors, the Company’s ability to compete, manage, integrate, market, maintain, and attract sufficient customers for its products and services, adverse changes in labor matters, including workforce levels, labor negotiations, employee benefit costs, our ability to control other operating costs, disruption of our supplier’s provisioning of critical products or services, the actions of activist shareholders, changes in Company's relationships with large customers, unforeseen changes in public policies, regulatory changes, our internal control over financial reporting, and changes in accounting standards or policies, which could affect reported financial results. For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with the Company’s business, please refer to the Company's SEC filings, including, but not limited to, the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Copies of the Company's SEC filings may be obtained by contacting its investor relations department at (907) 564-7556 or by visiting its investor relations website at www.alsk.com.

Schedule 1 ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED SCHEDULE OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited, In Thousands Except Per Share Amounts) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Operating revenues $ 59,128 $ 58,229 $ 173,432 $ 173,779 Operating expenses: Cost of services and sales (excluding depreciation and amortization) 26,785 27,220 78,768 79,595 Selling, general & administrative 16,832 16,879 52,206 49,398 Depreciation and amortization 9,546 8,352 27,425 25,336 Loss on disposal of assets, net 198 15 101 56 Total operating expenses 53,361 52,466 158,500 154,385 Operating income 5,767 5,763 14,932 19,394 Other income and (expense): Interest expense (2,997 ) (3,286 ) (9,149 ) (10,191 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt - - (2,830 ) - Interest income 121 36 291 74 Other income, net 192 66 192 79 Total other income and (expense) (2,684 ) (3,184 ) (11,496 ) (10,038 ) Income before income tax expense 3,083 2,579 3,436 9,356 Income tax expense (1,084 ) (774 ) (1,228 ) (2,080 ) Net income 1,999 1,805 2,208 7,276 Less net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (23 ) (12 ) (76 ) (84 ) Net income attributable to Alaska Communications $ 2,022 $ 1,817 $ 2,284 $ 7,360 Net income per share attributable to Alaska Communications: Net income applicable to common shares $ 2,022 $ 1,817 $ 2,284 $ 7,360 Basic and Diluted $ 0.04 $ 0.03 $ 0.04 $ 0.14 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 53,328 53,184 53,503 52,994 Diluted 53,991 54,116 54,405 53,887

Schedule 2 ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited, In Thousands Except Per Share Amounts) September 30, December 31, Assets 2019 2018 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 25,046 $ 13,351 Restricted cash 1,631 1,634 Short-term investments 134 134 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $4,807 and $3,936 25,438 31,472 Materials and supplies 9,185 6,737 Prepayments and other current assets 13,191 12,169 Total current assets 74,625 65,497 Property, plant and equipment 1,414,940 1,390,622 Less: accumulated depreciation and amortization (1,036,422 ) (1,017,442 ) Property, plant and equipment, net 378,518 373,180 Deferred income taxes - 498 Operating lease right of use assets 80,748 - Other assets 12,354 16,010 Total assets $ 546,245 $ 455,185 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term obligations $ 5,674 $ 2,289 Accounts payable, accrued and other current liabilities 40,317 40,957 Advance billings and customer deposits 3,791 4,024 Operating lease liabilities - current 2,626 - Total current liabilities 52,408 47,270 Long-term obligations, net of current portion 171,541 168,023 Deferred income taxes 2,823 2,315 Operating lease liabilities - noncurrent 78,362 - Other long-term liabilities, net of current portion 71,250 67,827 Total liabilities 376,384 285,435 Commitments and contingencies Alaska Communications stockholders' equity: Common stock, $.01 par value; 145,000 authorized 540 533 Treasury stock, 1,000 shares at cost (1,812 ) - Additional paid in capital 160,931 160,514 Retained earnings 12,723 10,439 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,384 ) (2,675 ) Total Alaska Communications stockholders' equity 168,998 168,811 Noncontrolling interest 863 939 Total stockholders' equity 169,861 169,750 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 546,245 $ 455,185

Schedule 3 ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited, In Thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net income $ 1,999 $ 1,805 $ 2,208 $ 7,276 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 9,546 8,352 27,425 25,336 Loss on disposal of assets, net 198 15 101 56 Amortization of debt issuance costs and debt discount 305 333 911 1,022 Loss on extinguishment of debt - - 2,830 - Amortization of deferred capacity revenue (1,141 ) (1,067 ) (3,400 ) (2,997 ) Stock-based compensation 277 642 766 1,209 Income tax expense 1,084 774 1,228 2,080 Charge for uncollectible accounts 307 1,279 275 2,371 Amortization of ROU asset 568 - 1,716 - Other non-cash expense, net (192 ) (13 ) 52 168 Income taxes receivable (65 ) (1 ) (65 ) (37 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities 1,401 12,402 8,573 10,395 Net cash provided by operating activities 14,287 24,521 42,620 46,879 Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Capital expenditures (11,124 ) (8,351 ) (31,556 ) (25,432 ) Capitalized interest (374 ) (565 ) (983 ) (1,456 ) Change in unsettled capital expenditures 1,134 (179 ) 583 (1,811 ) Proceeds on sale of assets 1 1 20 1 Net cash used by investing activities (10,363 ) (9,094 ) (31,936 ) (28,698 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Repayments of long-term debt (1,135 ) (8,658 ) (172,903 ) (29,164 ) Proceeds from the issuance of long-term debt - - 180,000 14,000 Debt issuance costs and discounts - - (2,683 ) - Cash paid for debt extinguishment - - (1,252 ) - Cash proceeds from noncontrolling interest - - - 40 Payment of withholding taxes on stock-based compensation - - (448 ) (410 ) Purchases of treasury stock (1,663 ) - (1,812 ) - Proceeds from issuance of common stock - - 106 111 Net cash (used) provided by financing activities (2,798 ) (8,658 ) 1,008 (15,423 ) Change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 1,126 6,769 11,692 2,758 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 25,551 12,157 14,985 16,168 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 26,677 $ 18,926 $ 26,677 $ 18,926 Supplemental Cash Flow Data: Interest paid $ 3,122 $ 3,472 $ 9,236 $ 10,723 Income taxes paid, net $ - $ - $ 10 $ 4

Schedule 4 ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS GROUP, INC. ADJUSTED EBITDA (Unaudited, In Thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income $ 1,999 $ 1,805 $ 2,208 $ 7,276 Add (subtract): Interest expense 2,997 3,286 9,149 10,191 Loss on extinguishment of debt - - 2,830 - Interest income (121 ) (36 ) (291 ) (74 ) Depreciation and amortization 9,546 8,352 27,425 25,336 Other income, net (192 ) (66 ) (192 ) (79 ) Loss on disposal of assets, net 198 15 101 56 Income tax expense 1,084 774 1,228 2,080 Stock-based compensation 277 642 766 1,209 Cash severance expense - - 1,595 - Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest 23 12 76 84 Adjusted EBITDA $ 15,811 $ 14,784 $ 44,895 $ 46,079











Schedule 5 ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS GROUP, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW (Unaudited, In Thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 14,287 $ 24,521 $ 42,620 $ 46,879 Adjustments to reconcile net cash provided by operating activities to adjusted free cash flow: Capital expenditures (10,942 ) (8,351 ) (31,374 ) (25,432 ) Capital expenditures for prefunded projects (182 ) - (182 ) - Milestone payments received for prefunded projects 5,285 1,850 5,285 1,850 Amortization of deferred capacity revenue 1,141 1,067 3,400 2,997 Amortization of GCI capacity revenue (522 ) (522 ) (1,549 ) (1,549 ) Amortization of debt issuance costs and debt discount (305 ) (333 ) (911 ) (1,022 ) Interest expense 2,997 3,286 9,149 10,191 Interest paid (3,122 ) (3,472 ) (9,236 ) (10,723 ) Interest income (121 ) (36 ) (291 ) (74 ) Income taxes receivable 65 1 65 37 Income taxes paid, net - - (10 ) (4 ) Charge for uncollectible accounts (307 ) (1,279 ) (275 ) (2,371 ) Amortization of ROU asset (568 ) - (1,716 ) - Other income, net (192 ) (66 ) (192 ) (79 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest 23 12 76 84 Other non-cash expense, net 192 13 (52 ) (168 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities (1,401 ) (12,402 ) (8,573 ) (10,395 ) Adjusted free cash flow $ 6,328 $ 4,289 $ 6,234 $ 10,221

Schedule 6 ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS GROUP, INC. ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW (Unaudited, In Thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $ 15,811 $ 14,784 $ 44,895 $ 46,079 Less: Capital expenditures excluding prefunded projects (10,942 ) (8,351 ) (31,374 ) (25,432 ) Amortization of GCI capacity revenue (522 ) (522 ) (1,549 ) (1,549 ) Cash severance expense - - (1,595 ) - Income taxes paid, net - - (10 ) (4 ) Interest paid (3,122 ) (3,472 ) (9,236 ) (10,723 ) 1,225 2,439 1,131 8,371 Impact of prefunded projects: Capital expenditures for prefunded projects (182 ) - (182 ) - Milestone payments received for prefunded projects 5,285 1,850 5,285 1,850 5,103 1,850 5,103 1,850 Adjusted free cash flow* $ 6,328 $ 4,289 $ 6,234 $ 10,221

* Quarterly Adjusted Free Cash Flow fluctuates and should not be viewed as an indicator of annual performance. Onetime events, seasonality of capital spend and the timing of interest payments may result in negative Adjusted Free Cash Flow in one or more quarters.





See Schedule 3 for Net cash provided by operating activities, Net cash used by investing activities, and Net cash (used) provided by financing activities.

See Schedule 5 for the reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to Adjusted Free Cash Flow.

Schedule 7 ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS GROUP, INC. REVENUE BY CUSTOMER GROUP (Unaudited, In Thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Business and wholesale revenue Business broadband $ 15,654 $ 15,368 $ 46,358 $ 46,036 Business voice and other 7,200 7,199 21,442 21,088 Managed IT services 1,789 1,480 4,965 3,936 Equipment sales and installations 942 1,488 2,830 3,870 Wholesale broadband 11,284 9,305 31,989 28,221 Wholesale voice and other 1,870 1,525 4,688 4,455 Total business and wholesale revenue 38,739 36,365 112,272 107,606 Growth in business and wholesale 6.5 % 4.3 % Consumer revenue Broadband 6,718 6,539 19,880 19,726 Voice and other 2,567 2,719 7,947 8,355 Total consumer revenue 9,285 9,258 27,827 28,081 Total business, wholesale, and consumer revenue 48,024 45,623 140,099 135,687 Growth in business, wholesale and consumer revenue 5.3 % 3.3 % Growth in broadband revenue 7.8 % 4.5 % Regulatory revenue Access 6,181 7,682 18,563 23,321 High cost support 4,923 4,924 14,770 14,771 Total regulatory revenue 11,104 12,606 33,333 38,092 Total revenue $ 59,128 $ 58,229 $ 173,432 $ 173,779 Growth in total revenue 1.5 % -0.2 %

Growth Revenues: Business broadband, Managed IT services, Equipment sales and installations, Wholesale broadband, and Consumer broadband

Legacy Revenues: Business voice and other, Wholesale voice and other, Consumer voice and other, and Access

CAF II Revenues: High Cost Support

Schedule 8 ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS GROUP, INC. KEY OPERATING STATISTICS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, 2019 2019 2018 Voice: Business access lines 67,606 67,984 70,110 Consumer access lines 23,565 24,337 26,497 Voice ARPU business $ 27.10 $ 27.03 $ 25.35 Voice ARPU consumer $ 33.98 $ 33.94 $ 32.05 Broadband: Business connections 14,942 15,050 15,368 Consumer connections 31,466 32,407 32,773 Broadband ARPU business $ 346.97 $ 340.77 $ 332.37 Broadband ARPU consumer $ 69.87 $ 68.16 $ 65.58 Monthly Average Churn: Business voice 0.7 % 1.0 % 0.8 % Consumer broadband 3.0 % 2.8 % 2.8 % Consumer voice 1.4 % 1.5 % 1.4 %

Schedule 9 ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS GROUP, INC. LONG TERM DEBT AND NET DEBT (Unaudited, In Thousands) September 30, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 senior secured credit facility due 2024 $ 178,875 $ - Debt discount - 2019 senior secured credit facilities due 2024 (2,408 ) - Debt issuance costs - 2019 senior secured credit facilities due 2024 (1,992 ) - 2017 senior secured credit facility due 2023 - 171,750 Debt discount - 2017 senior secured credit facilities due 2023 - (2,024 ) Debt issuance costs - 2017 senior secured credit facilities due 2023 - (2,182 ) Capital leases and other long-term obligations 2,740 2,768 Total debt 177,215 170,312 Less current portion (5,674 ) (2,289 ) Long-term obligations, net of current portion $ 171,541 $ 168,023 Total debt $ 177,215 $ 170,312 Plus debt discounts and debt issuance costs 4,400 4,206 Gross debt 181,615 174,518 Cash and cash equivalents (25,046 ) (13,351 ) Net debt $ 156,569 $ 161,167

